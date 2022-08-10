Best Remote Control Vibrators: Top 23 Vibrators With Remote Control

You know how the story goes when you always work and don't play? Well, relationships are also like that too.

The better your bedroom game is, the more fun your sex life will be.

And boy oh boy! What's more fun than remote-control vibrators?

These super-toys work fantastically well for long-distance couples, cam girls/boys, public play fans, and solo players who like exploring.

Behold, the best remote control vibrators in 2022.

The Top 23 Remote-Control Vibrators

1. Lovense Lush 3 - Best Long-Distance Remote Vibrator

Top Features

4.5-hour battery life

Great for camming

USB charging

$119

Lovense is back again with the new Lush 3 internal G-spot vibrator. It comes in handy for long-distance couples since it lets you maintain your bedroom intimacy via the internet from anywhere on earth.

This baby comes with a snug design that cuddles your G-spot comfortably to deliver some of the most satisfying rumbles that you’d ever get from a toy.

It also allows magnetic charging and will connect seamlessly to your phone and PC, which makes it a camming must-have.

2. Cloud 9 Vibrating Pleasure Bullet - Most Affordable Remote-Control Vibrator

Top Features

Attached remote cable

Multi-speed vibrations

Battery-powered (replaceable)

$19.99

The Cloud 9 Bullet offers an amazing option for foreplay before the main action. It comes in a plastic egg design and a 16.5-inch cord attached to a controller.

Since it’s compatible with both water and silicone-based lubes, you don’t have to worry about the toy’s casing coming apart after a wild party.

The little egg is also compact and super-light and once you crank up one of the 3 different speeds and 17 vibration patterns, size will be the last thing on your mind.

3. Lovehoney Thrill Seeker 10 Function Remote-Control Love Egg Vibrator - Top Splashproof Vibrator

Top Features

Waterproof vibrator

Splashproof wireless remote

3-button remote control

$39.99

This fun-sized RC egg fits both a solo and couple experience. It’s also waterproof and comes with a splashproof remote that still functions well under…ahem… slight showers.

The wireless remote connects from as far as 5 meters and lets you explore up to 10 patterns and 6 different speeds.

It’s also made of plastic but works well with different lubes to give you unforgettable pleasure. You also don’t have to worry about getting allergic reactions from the Thrill Seeker as it’s both latex and phthalate-free.

4. WeVibe Vector - App-Controlled Prostate Stimulator

Top Features

Double motor

USB charging

Silicone-covered body

$139

The WeVibe Vector is a sleek, smooth, silicone prostate and perineum vibrator that easily slips into position. Its dual motors and powerful rumbly vibrations deliver a satisfying prostate massage and make a great choice for either solo or couple play.

When in the mood for some exploring, you can scroll through the 10 different modes and patterns available hands-free via the mobile app.

Also, when the battery is low, you’ll be alerted via your phone, giving you an early heads-up to avoid getting cut off from the fun.

5. Lovehoney Seduce Me 10 Function Vibrating Garter Thong - Top Thong Vibrator

Top Features

Cute, adjustable panty vibe

5 meters range

4 garter straps included

$49.99

Probably one of Lovehoney's ingenious mixes, this thong-vibrator combo is a great addition to any adventurous household. It comes with a sexy, 4-lace garter thong with back suspenders and an adjustable waist that pairs well with stockings for a sexy, ravenous look.

Wear the lingerie to the office by day, then slip the vibrator in later during your date and let your partner drive you nuts from up to 5 meters away.

It works best when you're seated, and gives you 10 different sequences of tremor-like vibrations for an out-of-this-world pleasure experience.

6. AMI Remote-Control Silicone Vibrating Bullet By VeDO - Best Travel Remote Vibrator

Top Features

Silicone material

Travel lock

Waterproof

$26.99

VeDO's AMI remote-controlled vibrator is light and powerful for a good time anywhere and at any moment. The AAA battery-powered vibrator is connected to a wired remote control and is also made of velvety smooth silicone that sits comfortably inside you.

It comes with a 2" height and 1” width for pure, discreet pleasure and has a travel lock function that prevents it from turning itself on from inside your purse/suitcase. The toy’s also waterproof except for the remote which is splash-proof and allows use in wet areas.

7. Lovense Ferri - Clitoral Panty Vibrator

Top Features

Magnetic charging

Whisper-quiet vibrations

Discreet build

$119

The Ferri is Lovense's first panty vibrator and is the smallest toy built by the legendary sex toy company to date. This panty vibrator is a great toy for beginners as it also comes with a magnetic clip that fastens the toy onto your knickers.

The vibrator is snug, wireless, and comes with a powerful motor for that size which is awesome for getting you on the edge of your seat.

It holds well in public but I would advise the lower vibration settings when using in a library-kind of space. You can easily access the higher power modes and custom vibes through the app or you can use the remote to set your desired rhythms.

8. Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations - Best Themed Remote-Control Vibrator

Top Features

Wireless remote control

Egg-style design

Up to 10 meters connection

$89.99

This franchise sex toy is soft and comfortable and delivers a thrilling sensation for both couples and solo play. Made from smooth silicone, this remote-control sex toy is designed to fit your contours perfectly and send you into an orgasmic haven with powerful vibrations.

It’s USB-rechargeable with a wireless remote control that gives you 2 speeds and 5 different patterns of relatively silent vibrations; perfect for the outdoors.

The best part is that this sex toy also comes with a storage pouch that you can keep your device in to help keep things clean and low-key.

9. CalExotics Remote-Control Rechargeable Wearable Love Egg Vibrator - Top Egg Vibrator

Top Features

Wireless remote control

Water-resistant

12 intense functions

$59.99

Entice and excite your precious nethers with CalExotic's discreet egg-designed vibrator. Its 12 intense vibe functions are tailored to give nothing but non-stop mind-blowing pleasure.

The hand-held remote can control your sensations from up close or up to 10 meters if you want your partner to play from across the room.

You can carry this egg-shaped vibrator while traveling and have some fun when you’re on-the-go, thanks to its discreet shape and design. It also comes with a separate USB charging cable that works via a power plug or your PC port.

10. Lovense Nora - Best Rabbit Vibrator

Top Features

Rotating head

Smartphone control

Vibrating clit arm

$99

Nora by Lovense is a Bluetooth rabbit vibrator that can be used locally or for long-distance sex for far-away couples. Its innovative design features a rotating bulbous head to stimulate your G-spot and a vibrating arm with 7 vibration patterns for your clitoris.

After downloading the app, its innovative PC/smartphone control makes it easy for you and your partner to get freaky from anywhere across the globe provided you have internet access.

This model also has control buttons on its plastic base for solo play when you’re home alone. The rest of the Lovense Nora’s body is made from high-quality silicone that ensures you get the best stimulation from the vibrating motors.

11. B-Vibe Remote-Control Rechargeable Vibrating Silicone Jeweled Butt Plug - Best Wireless Vibrating Butt Plug

Top Features

P-spot stimulation

Silicone-covered

Partner control enabled

$124.99 (M/L)

Add some shine to your boudoir fantasies with a sparkling, jeweled p-spot stimulator from B-Vibe. Its ultra-powerful vibrating motor gives you 15 different sensual tremors that are felt from its tip to the base.

It’s designed with a round tapered tip for easy insertion and a thin neck that’s easily held firmly in place by your sphincter. This remote-controlled butt plug is also covered in silicone, hence, feels more realistic to the touch and retains body temperature while in use.

This series also comes in 4 official sizes depending on your butt play experience. The smallest (denoted as S/M on the official site) has an insertable girth of 1.45”, medium (M/L) 1.6”, large (L/XL) 1.77”, and the extra large (XXL) with 1.97”.

12. Melt by We-Vibe - Best Clit Suction Vibrator

Top Features

Air pulsation technology

Waterproof

Made for clitoral stimulation

$149

Melt is a sensational air clitoris stimulator that gives you the feel of the wind in your sails. Its pulsating waves and gentle suction delights your clitoris without touching it. It can be incorporated into your partner-play or used when looking to orgasm alone.

Although Melt is not cut out for public plays, you can still peacefully vibe with it in your room since it’s as quiet as a kitty’s purr. And since it’s completely waterproof, you can also carry it to the shower and transform your bathroom experience.

13. Lovehoney Double Act G-Spot & Clitoral Vibrator - Best Dual Stimulation Vibrator

Top Features

Powerful dual motors

3-buttoned wireless remote

Dual stimulation

$74.99

Lovehoney’s Double Act comes with a distinctive bulbous shaft and arm that create simultaneous bursts of vibrations that’ll help you climax with ease.

Changing the vibrations is as easy as clicking a button on its wireless remote. This also comes in handy when you want to spice up foreplay before penetrative sex. You can charge this toy via USB and it can run continuously for 1 hour from a full charge. Its remote uses an included CR2032 battery.

Note that the Double Act is only splashproof and shouldn't be used underwater.

14. Lelo Hugo - Best Remote-Control Prostate Massager

Top Features

Prostate stimulation

SenseMotion technology

6 vibrating modes

$219

One of the best men’s sex toys on the market, it's all about double fun and double pleasure with Lelo's Hugo anal toy series. This interesting prostate stimulator represents an intensive new approach to male anal pleasure thanks to its powerful dual motors and silken silicone body.

You can get yourself to climax with its motion-controlled remote equipped with the trademark SenseMotion technology. The technology is also set to thrill you with 6 different vibration levels that work during solo play, foreplay, or the actual action.

Also, Hugo is 100% waterproof, giving you unlimited indoor and outdoor ideas of getting naughty.

15. We-Vibe Jive - Top Wearable Vibrator with App

Top Features

10 powerful modes

Long battery life

Waterproof

$119

Get ready to “jive” with 100% positive vibes from We-Vibe’s sleek, pleasure-intensive, G-spot stimulator. The curved shape gives you a comfortable first-time insertion before you switch up the gears via the We-connect app.

The Jive’s bound to get you pumped with 10 different pulsing vibrations from the lower soothing settings to the upper, raging ramps at the end of the range. The best part about this toy is that it fits perfectly within your panties so you can take it out for that lascivious spin in the mall or your favorite restaurant.

This sex toy lasts up to 2 hours on a single charge and gives out low-power alerts that let you know when to recharge it.

16. “My Secret” Rechargeable 10 Function Remote-Control Panty Vibe By Screaming O - Panty Vibrator with Most Functions

Top Features

10 vibration modes

Adjustable panty included

Up to 50-feet connectivity

$64.64

Rock your fantasies with the classy Charged panty vibrator set from Screaming O. The panties come with adjustable side ties that fit waists up to 60-inch wide.

This set features a clever compartment for the Voom mini vibe that rumbles you comfortably to orgasm. It’s the perfect pup to take out for public play since it comes with a remote control that’s designed like a ring and is easily concealable.

You need to give it a full charge after unboxing using the provided USB cable before turning it on for the maiden tease. Also, this toy’s remote comes powered by button batteries and you’ll get a spare set included in the package.

17. Vibease - Panty Vibe that Syncs with Audio Erotica

Top Features

Wearable, lightweight vibrator

Audio-erotica sync enabled

Bluetooth connection

$119

Enjoy your orgasms anywhere with the Vibease wearable app-controlled vibrator. It’s well-suited for hands-free action and discreet public sensations thanks to its contoured tip that snuggles comfortably against your sweet spot.

Your partner can also get in on the game from the same room or the next for the best foreplay performance. It only connects to the smartphone app via Bluetooth, making your phone the remote control.

The Vibease also syncs with Audio Erotica, so you can listen to erotic audiobooks with its customized vibrating sequences and get your dose of pleasure as you take in the text.

18. Lovehoney Daydream - Top Discreet Clit Vibrator

Top Features

Small and discreet

Silicone-covered

9 vibration modes

$49.99

The best things come in small sizes, and that goes for Lovehoney's Daydream.

This cute, 2.5-inch rechargeable vibrator is the best gift to yourself if you’re always on the move and rarely get time to unwind with your partner. The Daydream also comes in a mushroom-shaped body covered in quality silicone, ideal for external clit stimulation.

It’s also USB-rechargeable and can run for a whole hour on a full charge, giving you multiple orgasms before you tap out. Note that this particular vibrator cannot be used for p-spot stimulation and is not 100% waterproof.

19. We-Vibe Moxie - Top App Controlled Wearable Vibrator

Top Features

Magnetic attachment

10 rumbly modes

Power-saving

$129

Moxie is We-Vibe's on-the-go vibrator that sends powerful rumbles your way whether you’re relaxing at home or out on a shopping spree. This panty vibrator’s design allows it to rest discreetly and comfortably in your panties using a magnetic clip that fits it in place.

The streamlined body is made of waterproof, body-safe silicone, making it easy to clean and use anywhere. It comes with a magnetic charger and lasts up to 2 hours on a full charge. This vibe idles for 30 minutes before going into sleep mode to preserve your power for later.

You can modify the intensity of vibrations via the remote or browse for even more patterns on the We-Vibe app.

20. Lovense Hush 2 - App-Controlled Vibrating Butt Plug

Top Features

100% silicone

Unlimited vibration patterns

Pair with Android/iOS/Mac/PC

$99

Hush 2 by Lovense is downright one of the most comfortable silicone butt plugs available on the market to date. It comes in different sizes (1.5 and 1.75-inch) to cater to beginners and pro users as well.

The Lovense Hush 2 is also waterproof (duh!) and can be plugged in when you’re in the tub or shower.

For long-distance lovers, it connects via the internet to bring you closer from anywhere across the globe. Or you can take advantage of its Bluetooth connection when you’re both in close quarters.

21. We-Vibe Nova 2 - Best Female Wireless Vibrator

Top Features

Dual stimulation

We-Vibe app available

Use in the bath or shower

$159

The Nova 2 is also one of the best rabbit vibrators out there and is here to make your sex life hotter. It’s designed to be reliable and comfortable with every thrust and has a very small build that makes it easy to hold with your hands.

This streamlined bunny vibrator is also a dual stimulator - one arm being a flexible clitoris stimulator and a longer, adjustable shaft for g-spot massaging that stays in place during solo or couple play.

This Nova 2 model also connects to your phone via the We-Vibe app where you can create or download unlimited vibe patterns. Again, this unit is waterproof and you’ll get the same amount of satisfaction using it in a bath or out on the couch.

22. Lovense Domi 2 - Best Hand-Held Wireless Wand Vibrator

Top Features

Handheld integrity

Flexible neck

Voice activation

$99

The Domi 2 is a cross-gender wand massager that can be used by both ladies and gentlemen. It comes with a new and improved grip that gives you comfortable and secure handling and its adjustable neck lets you tilt the head to suit any position you’re trying out.

This baby is fully programmable via the Lovense App and it lets you create various customized vibration levels to fit your tastes or mood.

Now, you can allow your partner to control you from close range or over long distances via the internet. It also syncs to your music and is voice-activated for better control.

23. Lovehoney Body Rocker 10 Function remote-control P-Spot Vibrator - Best Male Wireless Remote-Controlled Vibrator

Top Features

Wireless remote available

4.5” insertable length

Waterproof

$49.99

The Body Rocker model is the upgraded version of Lovehoney's Curve Cruiser, with redefined comfort and functionality.

This silicone vibrating prostate stimulator is enhanced for heavenly orgasms with a well-curved tip to hit the right spot and a wavy shaft that targets other pleasure points in your tank.

It’s 6" long, waterproof, battery-powered, and pairs with a wireless remote that has a 3-button set-up for easy navigation during playtime. Be generous with water-based lube here and you’ll understand why the Body Rocker is preferred by many.

How Do You Use a Remote Control Sex Toy?

So, what do we mean when we say “remote controlled sex toy” exactly? How are these vibrators actually controlled?

There are 2 main methods:

1. A Remote Control That Comes With The Toy (Usually Wireless)

Many remote-control vibrators have an external controller that allows you to have a hands-free pleasure experience when using such devices.

Once you’ve purchased your desired RC sex toy, you only need to switch it on and slip the toy into your orifice of choice. I recommend testing the remote functionality first before insertion so that you get a feeling of what the vibrations will be like once the toy’s inside.

Anyways…

The remote control will sync with the vibrator and let you change the vibration modes to slow, rhythmic, rigorous, etc. This remote device also gives your partner access to the toy and they can dictate how it reacts by switching through the available vibration patterns.

Most modern sex toys have wireless remote controls, but you might find some corded ones too.

2. A Smartphone App That Controls The Toy

App control turns your smartphone into a remote control for your favorite sex toy. To set up smartphone app control for your toy, you’ll first have to download the recommended app by the manufacturer on your phone, tablet or PC.

Almost every toy comes with a unique app that’s compatible with its software and only through which you can control the toy’s vibes and patterns.

The best thing is that app-controlled sex toys come with extra features once paired. Some of them also have tons of useful resources that you can take advantage of to improve your overall experience using the toy.

For instance…

Some apps like Lovense Remote allow interactive chats, video calls, customization of vibe patterns, long and close-range control, and even syncs your favourite music to the vibrator. On top of that, cam models can often sync up Lovense Remote with cam sites for tip-activated fun.

Other apps also have educational blogs about how to use the vibrators and what to avoid.

Can You Use Bluetooth Sex Toys in Long-Distance Relationships?

Bluetooth sex toys can only be used in long-distance relationships if the toy you’re using comes with an app.

Otherwise, if they only support Bluetooth connection, then that means that you and your partner will have a limited range of operation. This is because, by functionality, Bluetooth frequencies can only travel up to a range of 10 meters for most remote-control sex toys.

So, how do you beat that?

If your toy has an app, you can pair your phone to it using Bluetooth then your partner can take charge from wherever they are via internet connection once he/she has installed the app on their phone/PC.

With the help of the internet and the app, they can help you orgasm from anywhere on the globe from your Bluetooth sex toy.

What Is the OhMiBod?

The OhMiBod is a popular US-based company that specializes in making remote-controlled sex toys.

The OhMiBod™ was among the earliest smart vibrators with the Esca and ClubVibe series being all-time favorites for many users.

Now, OhMiBod sex toys are widely famed for being able to link with your playlists to create vibrations patterns and intensities based on your music. This blend creates a sensual and stimulating experience from the rhythm of the songs on playback.

Since it can be synced to sound, it’s popular with cam girls and online models because it can transform the sound coming from the tips made by their online fans into pleasure waves.

Which Sex Toys Come With Smartphone Apps?

Tons of sex toys nowadays come with lots of bells and whistles that can't all fit into a remote control, hence, the emergence of smartphone-enabled app control.

Lovense and We-Vibe are the best examples of app-controlled sex toys.

The Lovense Remote App gives you remote access to your sex toy and also lets your partner join in from anywhere on earth. Apart from that, the Lovense app also allows you to pair with other Lovense toys with app connectivity features.

This perk is pretty handy given that you can customize your toy’s vibration intensity and pattern from an easy-to-use interface on your phone or PC.

On the other hand…

The We-Connect App by We-Vibe also allows users to maintain intimacy with their loved ones thanks to their teledildonic features. You can download it from Playstore (Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users) and get it running in a jiffy.

Both of these apps will also give you a variety of ingenious features such as interactive chats, educational information, and settings sharing.

Who Uses Remote-Control Vibrators?

Solo Play (For a Bit Of Fun!)

For most people who are either single or just love to masturbate, a sex toy is a valuable addition to the mix.

A remote-controlled toy, however, brings a whole new life to the picture.

Toys that are controlled remotely almost always guarantee you an unparalleled hands-free experience as compared to using your fingers or stainless-steel wands.

Long-Distance Relationships (Spice Up Your Sex Life)

Couples in long-distance relationships still want to keep the flames of passion burning and long-distance sex toys allow them to maintain intimate contact.

Some sex toys, especially in the Lovense franchise, are popular worldwide for connecting distant couples over international borders via their mobile app. These toys make it easier for couples to chat and plan online sessions with a vibrator or sex machine in tow.

One gets to control what the other feels from the sex toy and it can also be done via video chat which is even more interactive.

Discreet Public Play & Teasing

If you and your partner like or want to experiment in some public “mischief”, then you can also take advantage of the wide array of wearable panty vibrators on the market.

And since most of these kinds of vibes are small, they easily conceal within your underwear, making a comfortable fit that allows you to walk around without any fuss.

As if that isn’t enough…

Some of these vibrators are so quiet that they can avoid detection in public places, say, the park or library.

So, if you think that you’re brave enough, challenge yourself to a public duel with your partner and see just how long you’ll last before giving yourself away. (*wink)

Cam Sites (Vibrators That React To Tips From Viewers)

Cam girls and guys also use remote-controlled sex toys as part of their act when entertaining their online audience.

Some of the toys from our top picks, especially the Lovense Lush series, get a lot of love from cam performers since they can be linked to the site via an app or Bluetooth.

This allows the fans to direct stimulations from the toy to the performer each time they tip the model. The toy reacts to the tip according to how the cam girl/boy has set it to perform on their itinerary.

Ain’t it a blessing to live in this day and age?

Remote-Control Vibrators Reddit Users Love

Now that we’ve finished showing you our top picks, we also took a little stroll through Reddit to see what other users have to say about the best remote-control toys.

“Lovense, satisfyer, and possibly other brands allow users to interact with one another. Lovense also sells toys that interact with each other like you described.”

-u/Scamallnaoi

“Lovense toys are what you want. There's even sex machines that do the same thing. Lovense have their own machine. There's hundreds of apps and games for teledildonic sex toys.

…You can set up dom/sub groups in the Lovense Remote app and add people you meet online. set a dom or multiple doms and a sub and then set it to randomly switch between controllers. there's so many more interactive toys, sites, apps that I can't possibly put them all here.”

-u/Grenvallion

“The Lush 3 is meant for people who prefer G-spot stimulation. It's worn internally and vibrates on the G-spot. The external portion is just an antenna - it doesn't offer clit stimulation.

If your partner enjoys strong G-spot vibrations without needing clit stimulation, it's an excellent wearable vibrator.

The Lovense Ferri on the other hand is Lovense's toy for people who prefer clit stimulation. It magnetically secures to any pair of her underwear. She'll position it where she wants it for good clit stimulation, and secure it in place.”

-u/PleasureBetter

“I can now confidently suggest the vibease wearable bluetooth vibrator.

...Got the vibease (a day late). Charged it up. Downloaded the app. Went out for drinks. Got home. Slipped it into a snug pair of panties (backwards as I would later find out). Sat down at my dining room table. Started the app. Gave myself a f*cking orgasm (while slightly intoxicated which is HARDER to achieve than normal)!

Later that night - texted a....random person I'm talking to from Tinder. Told him to download the app. He gave me an orgasm from 12 miles away.”

-u/ShesSoInky

Remote-Control Sex Toys - Which Is The Best?

Now that you’re familiarized with the ins and outs of remote-controlled sex toys, I believe that you are in a better position to pick out a couple from this list.

With renowned wireless vibrators like the Lovense Lush 3 and Lovense Ferri, you can get freaky while waiting in the lobby or the tub after a long day at work.

Some, like the AMI Vibrator that comes with a travel-lock feature that prevents that awkward moment when your vibrator accidentally switches on inside your purse from happening.

We-Vibe products like the We-Vibe Jive are also great for long-distance couple play. With a good internet connection, you can still make your partner feel your presence from a different continent, thousands of miles away.

With this now off of my chest…

I declare you bed-tertained. Happy hunting!