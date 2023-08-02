Best Senior Dating Sites and Mobile Apps

According to a recent poll, over half of all single adults over the age of 50 are either actively dating or interested in getting back out there.

Many boomer-aged singles are recently divorced, widowed, or have never been married. No wonder they’re interested in the top senior dating sites and learning about which ones actually work.

In this article, we’re going to review 12 of the top senior dating apps and discuss what you can expect when you log in, start browsing, and hopefully start getting some matches.

Let’s start with the #1 online dating app that’s making a splash with the senior and pre-senior demographic…

First Look at the Best Senior Dating Site of 2023

We’ll be discussing these 10 sites for senior dating, plus 2 more in this article.

Zoosk - Best overall of senior online dating sites eHarmony - The most scientifically proven way to date FriendFinder - A great community of senior singles Seeking - Best dating site for wealthy men OKCupid - Get all your political/religious deal breakers out of the way! EliteMeetsBeauty - Luxury dating and sexy conversation Christian Mingle - Best senior dating site for Christians SilverSingles - Best online dating site for taking it slow OurTime - Safest of the senior dating platforms Match - Dating only with filtered searches for lifestyle

1. Zoosk - Best of the Senior Dating Sites Overall

Pros

High 50+ demographic

Video chat dating community

Zoosk SmartPicks matchmaking

Smartpicks or freestyle searches

40 million members

Cons

Pricey

Limited free preview

Pricing

$10.83/mo for 6 months

$11.66/mo for 12 months

13.32/mo for 3 months

Zoosk has developed a reputation as an elder-friendly dating service, with over 18% of its users over 50, 18% over 45, 12% over 65, and 16% over 35.

That leaves only 19% of users under 34, making Zoosk one of the most diverse dating sites in terms of balanced demographics.

There are just as many senior-aged users here as younger users, coming from a variety of backgrounds and world locations.

Whether you’re looking for a short-term romance, something long-term, or something to be discussed later, Zoosk can help you find that ideal later-in-life relationship.

Zoosk offers to connect you in a number of ways based on your personality. You can use Zoosk’s SmartPicks matchmaking based on your unique user activity. Or you can freely browse or randomly swipe new locals in town.

Perhaps Zoosk’s best feature is the Zoosk Live video-sharing community, which is like TikTok but centered around dating, chatting, and meeting new people. It’s the most sociable way to meet virtually and add friends for a private chat later.

However, brainy seniors might be more comfortable with traditional filters and location searches. Zoosk also lets its users define their own relationships, from casual only to serious or something “not sure yet.”

It’s simply the most adaptable senior online dating website when it comes to building the kind of relationship you really want - for your lifestyle, age, and personal comfort.

See why Zoosk is the best dating site for seniors to keep their options open.

2. eHarmony - Best Senior Dating Site for Serious Relationships

Pros

Core values matchmaking system

More successful marriages than any other sited

Online video chat with prompts

Chemistry testing tool

50 million members

Cons

Long-term contracts

Long personality test

Pricing

$7.96 for 24 months

$11.96/mo for 12 months

$18.36/mo for 6 months

eHarmony is the most reputable dating site, considering its long-standing history, its over 2 million marriages statistic, and its commitment to helping couples of all ages find love.

Yes, eHarmony is better known as a serious relationship dating site than a fling-finder. No wonder it has a higher-than-average senior population who don’t necessarily want marriage but want a meaningful friendship with romance.

eHarmony’s matching system is based on shared core values, with the scientific approach that suggests matching values leads to stronger relationships.

eHarmony starts you off with a personal values questionnaire and then finds potential partners for you based on your honest answers and someone in the same age range.

From there, you can connect with different matches and use the “chemistry predictor” tool on any user on the site just to see how your lifestyle and personality match theirs - and whether there will be sparks or barely any rumblings.

Finally, meet up face to face on video chat, with prompts to help break the ice. While eHarmony is pricey and long-term-minded (especially on payment contracts), it is a site that takes scientific matchmaking seriously, and those who want to find love won’t take any chances elsewhere.

Join eHarmony, one of the most trusted senior dating sites for finding love again.

3. FriendFinder - Best Senior Dating Community

Pros

Interact with people like on social media

Many over 50 demographics

Forums, member blogs & chat rooms

Has sister site for 50+ NSFW friends

90 million members in the greater networks

Cons

Some fake profiles

Community approach to dating not for all tastes

Pricing

Gold $15.82/mo for 6 months

Gold $19.98/mo for 3 months

Gold $34.94 for 1 month

The FriendFinder network has long been considered one of the best dating sites for seniors because of its community focus and open-minded attitude.

FriendFinder (which includes regular FriendFinder and the NSFW Adult Friend Finder) is more like a social network than just another online dating site.

You can add friends, follow people, follow blogs, post in forums on your favorite topic, and find live chat rooms of other singles.

The senior dating site is also of special interest to polyamorous people, swingers, and other non-monogamous seniors. Statistically speaking, boomers are the most sexually active generation, and many are unwilling to “settle down” in the golden years of their lives.

While the site does have some fake profiles here and there, overall, FriendFinder is a fun place to be, a great way to meet singles, and just to make like-minded friends in the community who are just a short drive away.

Find out why FriendFinder is the most welcoming and open-minded of all senior dating sites!

4. Seeking - Best Dating Service for Wealthy Senior Men

Pros

Wealthy older men looking for beautiful

Luxury lifestyle dating

Verified profiles

Women join free

40 million members

Cons

Wealthy meets beautiful - not for all tastes

Very pricey

Pricing

Introductory rate - $15/mo for 3 months

Regular plan - $80 for 1 month

VIP Diamond Package - $274.99 a month

Seeking is the best online dating experience for a man with one asterisk. That man has to be wealthy, into luxury dating and over-spending, and just looking to have some no-strings-attached fun with beautiful women.

It’s no coincidence that Seeking is a favorite of over 50 men who like younger women.

Sure, senior online dating doesn’t have to be mutually matched in terms of demographics. Seeking believes in your right to choose whoever you want, and even has a category for mature wealthy women interested in younger, beautiful lovers too.

You can be a senior and find anything you like here, from college-aged women or men. And, of course, with anonymity, you need to keep the relationship discreet.

The best feature of Seeking is the verification options, which can prove to everyone onsite that you’re wealthy or beautiful and have a clean background. You can even verify your dating profile with an official government-provided document.

Seeking is a dating site that understands the need to be discreet, so video chat is offered on-site and can definitely be a life-saver - especially if you can’t afford to be caught out in public.

The site is not for all tastes, but if you’re serious about improving your dating life by 100% and have the money to spend, Seeking is going to be the most fun you’ve ever had on a date.

Visit Seeking.com and see why many seekers are choosing mature dating with luxurious perks!

5. OKCupid - Top Senior Dating Site for the Most Opinionated Minds

Pros

Senior-friendly

LGBTQ friendly

Filter people according to politics/religion

Premium membership has unlimited likes

50 million members

Cons

Not exclusively for seniors

Locked profiles on free plan

Pricing

$23.33/mo for 3 months

$14.99/mo for 6 months

$44.99 for 1 month

If you or someone you know is extremely opinionated about religion and politics, then it’s safe to say most dating sites probably won’t work for that person.

People are too easily provoked by opinions these days. But that’s why OKCupid is such a unique exception and ideal for seniors with deal breakers to discuss upfront.

OKCupid doesn’t eschew controversial questions - it gets them out of the way as soon as you sign up. It asks about ethics, politics, religion, and lifestyle - and who you want to meet that would complement those values.

OKCupid’s unique approach to dating, filtering polarizing opinions, has earned it a reputation among both liberals and conservatives. It’s also one of the most LGBTQ-friendly apps in online dating and actually does a great job at asking icebreaker questions for your profile.

While the free plan is lacking and leaves plenty of info locked, the premium plan gives you unlimited everything.

OKCupid is not one of the most well-known senior dating platforms, but with its diverse audience and filtering options, it’s quickly becoming a reliable dating site for the modern age.

Download the OKCupid dating app and find someone who loves to hear your rants and op-eds!

6. EliteMeetsBeauty - Top Senior Dating Site for Anonymous Encounters

Pros

Great for connecting with smart elites!

Luxury senior dating site

Anonymous way of connecting

85% of members are college educated

2.5 million members

Cons

Fairly new site

More like a luxury dating site

Pricing

$14.99/mo for 12 months

$19.99/mo for 6 months

$39.99 for 1 month

If you are intrigued at the term sapiosexual, and are usually turned off by most shallow profiles on Tinder and the like, Elite Meets Beauty may be something wonderfully different.

Elite Meets Beauty is a senior dating site that calls itself “elite”, not because of money but because of education, smarts, and high-minded users.

With over 85% of its audience college-educated and in a mature demographic, you can be sure you’ll get some loquacious matches here.

Now it’s important to know that Elite Meets Beauty is a luxury online dating service that just so happens to be popular with mature men and some women. They enjoy showing a good and expensive time to college-aged partners.

The site’s anonymity is both a protection and a preference, with some members perhaps seeking a “secret” type of relationship. While nothing illegal is allowed, obviously, it still may be seen by some as an “affair” type of site, more so than a serious relationship site.

While this is not every senior single person’s cup of tea, it’s an alternative to dating sites like Seeking, and one that offers a little more balance towards female/male elites.

See why EliteMeetsBeauty is a senior dating site where good conversation makes a match!

7. Christian Mingle - Best Christian Dating Site for Seniors

Pros

A most popular Christian matching site

Asks real questions to verify you’re Christian

Serious and marriage-minded relationships

Founded in 2001

15 million members

Cons

More of a niche dating site

Not as many matches in rural areas

Pricing

$24.99/mo for 3 months

$34.99/mo for 6 months

$49.99/mo for 1 month

When you’re single, over 50, AND take your faith seriously, using the same old dating sites can be very difficult. While many apps are made to encourage affairs and hookups, Christian Mingle chooses the narrow road - an app that helps you find other single Christians.

It’s also refreshing to know that this dating site, popular with single Christians over 50, also takes faith seriously. You’re asked questions about church attendance, your denomination, and how important your faith is in day-to-day life.

No wonder many new singles (coming from backgrounds of divorce or even widowhood) want a strong foundation of shared faith to build a relationship.

The site is ideal for Christians who want to keep their courtship clean and godly, especially considering that 71% of all Christian Mingle members say they attend church at least once a week. The site moderates all profiles and has fast customer service, according to most reviews.

The site’s membership is still too small to be a great matchmaker outside of big cities. But if you want to continue to serve god and have a strong Christian family, Christian Mingle is one of the most helpful sites on the online dating scene.

It’s genuine and one of the top senior dating sites for people who don’t like using dating sites!

Discover Christian Mingle as one of the best senior dating sites for seniors.

8. SilverSingles - Best Mature Dating Site for Taking It Slow

Pros

Great site for shy seniors

Easygoing slow going vibe

Matches based on a personality test

Wild card meetups too

13 million members

Cons

No features like video or chat rooms

No photos for free membership

Pricing

$12.95/mo for 6 months

$17.95/mo for 3 months

$29.95 for 1 month

Silver Singles is well known as a senior dating website, reaching out to 50 and over – all the way into the 80s and 90s!

The senior matching site takes true compatibility just as seriously as you take a relationship. It’s built for new singles over 50 (exclusively seniors, no fetishists or fakers allowed), and who want to take a relationship slow.

If you’re second-guessing using a senior dating site because of discomfort or shyness, you will love the vibe here. It’s quiet, dignified, and has a growing user base of earnest seniors you can’t find on any other dating site.

The site focuses more on serious relationships than most dating sites and even has a long questionnaire upfront just to ensure you’re serious about matchmaking.

Don’t feel too locked in…you also get wild card matches in case you want to try a different approach to dating.

Silver Singles doesn’t offer much in the way of a free preview and even hides photos for free members. Still, it’s one of the top senior dating sites because of its comfortable layout, as well as the intelligence and maturity of its members.

Of all the dating site for seniors options, Silver Singles is the most welcoming.

Find out why SilverSingles is best for shy and new-to-dating singles.

9. OurTime - Safest Senior Dating Site

Pros

A heavily moderated senior dating app

Send virtual gifts

Anonymous phone chat

Get a little dating coach help with ProfilePro

9 million members

Cons

Charges weekly

Free plan is very limited

Pricing (On Average)

Best Value - $17.96.mo for 6 months

$15/mo for 6 months

$29.96 for 1 month

Our Time is a popular online dating website for seniors that highlights safety and a gentle user experience above all else. Some seniors may have reservations about using a site where they might be harassed, stalked or objectified.

But OurTime takes good care of its users, moderating all messages and profiles with both automated tools and trained human agents. The site bans troublesome users and offers many tips on how to date safely off site and even in person.

If you have any trouble, you can contact the Our Time support team who will keep the site clean and respectful.

The site also has plenty of handy features for senior singles. ConnectMe gives you an anonymous virtual phone for chatting with new members via voice or text.

ProfilePro is a virtual dating coach that can help you write a dating profile that’s classy, funny, and quickly gets attention from other singles.

Our Time does surprisingly well on features, even though it’s a fairly small membership. But keep an eye on this one, as it’s shaping out to be a very good senior dating site for people concerned about security.

Find out why OurTime is one of the most trusted senior dating sites for user safety!

10. Match - Best of the Senior Online Dating Sites for Filtered Searches

Pros

Seniors and pre-seniors alike

Meet successful career-driven people

Long compatibility questionnaire

Personalized matches & wild cards

12 million members

Cons

Kind of like the rich version of SilverSingles

Not much of a free preview

Pricing

$44.95/mo for 6 months

$57.95/mo for 3 months

$59.95 for 1 month

Elite Singles doesn’t give women a “free account” like other creepy affair sites.

But frankly, it doesn’t have to. Elite Singles is the best way a woman can “date up” and find a user base full of college-educated, career-minded, and successful singles.

Elite Singles wants to find someone that “wows” you, whether it’s somebody who’s smart, wealthy, hard-working, well-connected, sexy, and preferably all of the above.

If you’re tired of “dating down” or dating just whoever is convenient, this is a nice change of pace. Date someone you really admire and someone who understands how dating sometimes has to work around your work schedule.

Elite Singles belongs to the same network as Silver Singles. Still, this one is clearly marketed towards successful seniors who may have corporate jobs or be independently wealthy at this stage in their careers.

Members can get wild card matches as well as questionnaire-based matches. The questionnaire is in-depth and covers a number of lifestyle and personality questions.

While the site may not be ideal for low-income members, it’s still a great place to find an executive-level romance without getting written up!

EliteSingles is the best place to meet elite senior singles.

12. SeniorMatch - Best International Dating Site for Seniors

Pros

Find a companion & travel buddy

No one under 40 allowed

Great place to find a friend for overseas travel

Promotes serious relationships and friendships

Over 1 million members

Cons

Still a fairly new site

Pricey

Pricing

$15.99/mo for 6 months

$19.98/mo for 3 months

$29.99 a month

While SeniorMatch isn’t exactly a luxury dating website, it’s still an online dating type made for seniors, but with one special perk. It matches you with a partner who shares your love of travel and companionship.

Whether it’s traveling overseas for an annual vacation or just a quick getaway for the weekend, there’s no better way to get to know each other than traveling together as a couple.

You can always stay in two different hotel rooms if you prefer!

But many seniors love traveling and sightseeing, and it’s one of the most enjoyable ways to meet new dates and see them “as they really are.”

The site is serious about keeping the community legitimately “mature singles age” and even deletes any profiles under 40.

While the site is more serious relationship-focused than casual (after all, you don’t want to travel for weeks with a one-night stand!), the site still makes it easy to customize your desired relationship.

It’s one of the better sites for making a deep connection with other mature singles.

Find out why travel dating sites like SeniorMatch are helping to get over 50 couples together!

How We Ranked the Best Senior Dating Sites

When figuring out the best senior dating sites and senior dating apps (for PC and phones, respectively), we considered these criteria.

Senior Singles Theme

The most impressive sites visually were not always the most popular dating sites. For senior dating, it’s very important to consider sites and apps built for users over 65 or perhaps as young as 40-50.

Many senior singles might avoid dating apps that primarily cater to younger audiences. At the same time, we also had to consider more mainstream dating sites with diverse age groups, such as Zoosk and eHarmony.

Useful Dating Website Features

Most senior dating apps offer the bare minimum regarding online dating. Features like local search and filtering are all well and good. But we were more impressed with the dating site for seniors, which offered something unique.

Zoosk’s video-sharing community, for example, is a feature that might attract more single senior users and turn the dating app into more of a community experience.

Senior Singles Dating Pool

A senior dating app is only as good as the quality of its user base.

While we had to consider popular online dating site brands because of the higher member count, we also remembered smaller dating sites with higher-quality dating profiles.

Discrete & Safe Dating Services

Dating as a senior can be a sensitive time in your life. No one particularly likes sharing too much personal information online or leaving dating profiles open for public searches.

Unfortunately, some dating sites don’t take these matters into account. That’s why we gave higher rankings to senior dating apps that offered privacy, discretion, and some degree of moderation.

In the case of senior dating sites that were more casual in nature and not necessarily for a serious relationship, it’s especially important to keep all communication discreet and within the app only.

Pricing

Finally, we gave special consideration to dating sites with free memberships or at least low-cost recurring plans. Some free sites will give you an extended free preview, along with a chance to fill out your dating profile and access some of the chat rooms.

Even our #1 pick, Zoosk had some free perks. Users can use Zoosk Live for free and then buy the premium plan if they want to private message someone they meet.

Your Friendly Guide to the Best Senior Dating Sites

It’s time to live again! One of the best ways to improve your quality of life is to love again - whether that’s for the long term or just a casual romance.

It seems intimidating at first, but as soon as you get the hang of it, you’ll find it to be a rewarding, passionate, and worthwhile new chapter in your life!

Let’s consider what senior dating is like and some of the best dating site’s features.

What Online Dating Is Like as a Senior

According to AARP, most single seniors over 50 are eager to date again, but their values have slightly changed.

Over 78% of Gen-Xers and 62% of boomers are open to dating, but they find companionship more important than marriage and just sex.

The newest hurdle is definitely the online technology of senior dating websites. While you may remember dating sites from the 1990s or early 2000s, it’s safe to say the look and style of online apps have changed.

Random swiping is the most common format. But sites like Zoosk are now experimenting with a video-sharing community, which helps break the ice quickly.

Friend Finder and Seeking also offer video chat for their users.

Matching has become more important to users in the modern age than just mindless browsing and flirting. All the more so with sites like eHarmony and Elite Singles since they use an advanced algorithm to find better quality matches.

The Age of a Mature Dating Pool

The mature dating pool can be anywhere from 40 and up.

While senior dating sites may cater to singles over 50, the only time your profile will get “moderated” is if you’re younger than 40.

There is room for crossover generations in senior dating. GenXers tend to be between the ages of 40 and 56, while Boomers are ages 56-75.

Tips for Seniors on Dating Safely

Some tips for seniors on dating safely include the following:

Never give out personal information to someone you don’t know

Always meet in a public place the first time you meet

It’s OK to check up on someone’s social media accounts to see if they seem “real”

Make use of video chat or anonymous phone chat

Always let someone else know where you’ll be going before heading out

Choose a reliable dating site with a good and long-standing reputation

Always practice safe sex - even if you’re over 50!

A mature dating pool could have just as many problems with scammers and unscrupulous types. Be cautious and use common sense when making plans.

Decisions, Decisions - Casual Sex or Serious Relationships?

You can say “casual” or “serious relationship” on any senior dating website. If that’s what you want, and you know for sure, don’t be afraid to say it.

However, many seniors find that being honest and saying “I’m not sure” or “Just curious” might be a better status in the beginning.

You may not like the idea of rushing into another marriage too soon. On the other hand, you don’t want just a hookup - there are popular hookup apps for that. You want something meaningful but nothing too definite in the early stages.

The best thing to do is to be honest, test the chemistry, and discuss with your partner what you want and don’t want.

FAQs About the Senior Online Dating World

What makes a good senior dating site? Read over our FAQs before signing up!

What senior dating services might help improve your dating life?

Some of the top senior dating services include eHarmony, the scientific-minded online dating matchmaker, and Friend Finder, which has a thriving community of over 50 seniors.

Which senior dating platform works best?

A senior dating platform like eHarmony works well for seniors and anyone interested in a meaningful relationship.



Many senior singles prefer eHarmony because of its intellectual approach to matchmaking - not to mention its two million marriages track record.

What are the best dating sites for seniors on a laptop?

Friend Finder and eHarmony are considered two of the best dating sites for seniors and can display a full menu of options on a laptop screen or PC monitor.

What senior dating mobile app works best?

Zoosk is one senior dating mobile app that displays best on a smartphone, not a laptop.

A senior dating mobile app must be formatted for a mobile device, whether as a downloadable app or as a mobile browser-friendly site.

Take a look at an alternate list of the best dating sites which are known to be mobile-friendly.

How can I get more matches when using senior dating apps?

If you want more matches on senior dating apps, then take some time to improve the quality of your dating profile and photos.

Make sure your personality, humor, and easygoing nature comes through. Don’t make the mistake of “telling” rather than showing. Showcase your best qualities rather than trying to convince people that you’re a good person.

What are the best senior dating websites for divorced or widowed singles?

The best senior dating websites for divorced or widowed singles have to be Our Time and Silver Singles.

These sites have a higher-than-average senior dating population and are made exclusively for users over 50. Many members from these senior dating sites are dating for the first time in many years.

They may struggle with shyness or have other hang-ups about modern dating. Joining exclusively senior dating sites for your age range may help tremendously to make you feel comfortable again.

Read this related article on how senior dating sites are helping people to find love again.

What are some niche dating site options just for seniors?

Finding an ideal “niche dating site” may help you find a better relationship overall.

Friend Finder (and Adult Friend Finder for more casual fun) can help you find friends with very specific interests, lifestyles, and hobbies.

Meanwhile, Elite Singles is frequently mentioned as the best dating site for helping successful businessmen and women connect romantically.

Are there any free dating sites for seniors?

Some popular free dating sites for seniors include eHarmony and Match.com, both of which have a free membership plan.

However, other online dating websites/apps that offer more free features include Bumble, Tinder, and OKCupid.

Conclusion - Let a Senior Online Dating Site Help You Connect

GenXers and Babyboomers are experiencing a renaissance of passion. Statistically speaking, baby boomers are having better sex than millennials!

We’re all free to explore romance at any age and without judgment. Why not take advantage of technology and find a solution to loneliness?

That’s what we loved about Zoosk. Zoosk had both the spirit of fun, with its video chat and social community, and a more serious matchmaking system based on analyzing your own dating patterns. It’s a site that can help you find something casual or long-term.

Don’t give up on life just because of some disappointments! Embrace new opportunities and find someone else to love in 2023.