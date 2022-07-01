Best Sites Like Omegle in 2022 for a Random Chat With Strangers Online

If you enjoy interacting with random strangers online, then you're probably familiar with Omegle.

When the site launched in 2010, it was unlike anything before seen on the internet. But over the past 10 years, Omegle’s competition has grown fierce.

Whether you're bored of Omegle, or just looking to try something new, our favorite sites like Omegle cater to a variety of people and preferences.

Read on to find your new go-to Omegle alternative in 2022.

Top Sites Like Omegle, Rated and Reviewed

Best site like Omegle overall - Chatmate

Award-winning, active community - AdultFriendFinder

Professional cam chats - LiveJasmin

Best random chat site - ChatRandom

Great for women - ChatHub

Fun group chats - Tiny Chat

Well-known Omegle alternative - ChatRoulette

Uncensored option - Shagle

Best for safety - BazooCam

Best for privacy - ChatSpin

1. Chatmate - Best Site Like Omegle Overall

Pros

Private video chatting available

PayPal accepted

Excellent filter options

Tons of male and female models

Affordable

Cons

Cam-2-cam costs extra

Must link payment method to register

Chatmate is the SFW version of Jerkmate, a popular adult cam site that's been around since 2003. Unlike Omegle, Chatmate doesn't match you with random strangers. Instead, it provides access to hundreds of live streams - all hosted by entertaining models.

While you can access these video feeds for free, models won't be able to view your webcam by default. If an one-on-one environment is what you're looking for, you'll need to purchase some tokens and pay extra for this luxury.

The price of a cam-2-cam session ranges from $0.98 - $5.80 per minute depending on the model, meaning there's no shortage of options for all budget levels.

If you decide against paying extra, you'll still have access to the text chat, which you can use to introduce yourself, share your thoughts and interact with the live stream host.

To help you find the hottest stream as easily as possible, you can filter all models using criteria like body type, age, language and ethnicity. For more refined search results, several keywords - like BBW, curvy and couple - are also at your disposal.

Compared to many other chat services, Chatmate's user interface is clean and easy to use.

Moreover, setting up an account is free and the process takes just a few minutes. You won't be able to complete the registration process unless you link a credit card or PayPal account, something that may deter some users.

2. AdultFriendFinder - Award Winning Website Like Omegle

Pros

XBIZ best dating site of 2022

100 million+ active users

Great for a variety of people

Cam-2-cam video chat available

Photo competition and magazine section

Cons

Free account provides limited functionality

User interface could use an update

Tracing its roots back to 1996, AdultFriendFinder is an adult-oriented social networking and dating site that claims to serve over 100 million active users. While it may call itself a dating network, the odds of finding a long-term relationship on the platform are low.

The focus here is strongly on hookups and short-term fun. Of course, the site also supports cam-2-cam video chat and is a great place to find open-minded individuals who are sex-positive and inclusive.

Over the years, the site has become a popular meeting place for swingers, and on any given day, you'll find tons of fun-seeking couples looking to add a little spice to their love life.

If you're not interested in meeting local singles, the site does run a fun video chat service that'll let you interact with cam models and other users. However, this feature requires a paid subscription costing $19.99 - $39.99/month depending on how long you sign up for.

Of all chat sites like Omegle, AdultFriendFinder is by far the most feature-rich alternative. However, their user interface is a bit messy and could certainly use a facelift.

3. LiveJasmin - Top Omegle Alternative With Professional Chat Models

Pros

Large selection of hot models

Cam-2-cam option available

Private video chat as low as $1.99/minute

20+ years in operation

Cons

No random chat feature

Limited functionality with free account

For some, the allure of Omegle isn't meeting random people, but the chance they'll see strangers engaging in curious behavior. At one time, this was common on Omegle and there was no shortage of adult fun available.

This has changed, however, and today, Omegle actively monitors all video chats and removes nudity upon first detection. Furthermore, of those who manage to slip through the cracks, the vast majority aren't female users.

Instead of clicking “next” over and over again, hoping to see some action, we recommend going straight to the source by visiting LiveJasmin.

Founded in 2001, LiveJasmin is a high-traffic cam site. Although private shows will cost extra, some models charge as little as $1.99/minute for the luxury, making the site very affordable.

What's more, the site offers a generous 50% discount to all new members, meaning you can see what LiveJasmin is all about for just a few dollars.

If you don't feel like paying extra, you'll still be able to view live streams free of charge. Moreover, all live video feeds come with live chat rooms, which you can use to interact with models and other viewers.

Unfortunately, no free video chat option is available; something to keep in mind when signing up.

4. ChatRandom - Best Site Like Omegle for Random Video Chat

Pros

Gender filters available

Mobile app

Great for face to face conversations

Affordable monthly subscription

Video chat and chat rooms available

Cons

Free account is limited on filters

Of all sites on our list, none emulates Omegle quite as closely as ChatRandom - a free-to-use webcam chat service that’ll match you with random strangers in just a few clicks.

However, ChatRandom offers one major improvement over Omegle - it allows you to choose which gender to match with. For example, if you choose female, you'll only be paired with female users. Other options include male, transgender, couples and everyone.

Access to this feature isn't available with a free account, so if you wish to make use of this filter option, you'll have to buy a subscription. Luckily, at $6.99/week (or $19.99/month), membership is very budget-friendly.

Membership comes with another noteworthy perk - it allows you to further filter your matches by geographical location. Whether you're looking to meet a local single or chat with strangers on the other side of the world, ChatRandom is truly one of the best sites like Omegle for this.

Unlike other Omegle alternatives, ChatRandom runs a separate section exclusively for gay users. This service is available in both text and video chat and is one of the more popular gay-friendly hangouts online.

Finally, ChatRandom is very good at maintaining a safe and fun environment and it removes abusive users very quickly. That said, the site is tolerant of adult behavior so long as both parties are happy to participate.

5. ChatHub - Fun Omegle Alternative for Women

Pros

100% anonymous

No sign-up required

Opposite gender matching option

Text and video chat rooms available

Excellent random chat feature

Cons

Limited filter options

Lackluster moderation

ChatHub is one of the newer Omegle alternatives on our list, and like ChatRandom, its primary appeal is that it matches users with random people of the opposite sex.

The site is 100% anonymous and no registration is required to participate in a random video chat. That said, if you choose to use the site without registering, access to the text chat function will be severely limited.

ChatHub is particularly fun for women as the chat website gives female users up to four male strangers to choose from. On the flip side, male users will have to wait until they've been selected before they get to chat with anyone.

Compared to most websites like Omegle, the ratio of girls to guys is pretty good, and male users won't have to wait long before they're paired with a random stranger.

To start video chatting, simply indicate your gender and grant the site permission to access your webcam/microphone. There are several user-created rooms you can join, most of which are created around particular subjects or interests.

Of all sites like Omegle, few are as straightforward and easy to use as ChatHub. The only downside is there aren't many filter options and the user interface isn’t at all aesthetically pleasing.

6. Tiny Chat - Best Website Like Omegle for Group Chats

Pros

Group chats of up to 12 people

Lots of adult-oriented rooms

Plenty of fun and interesting topics

Free accounts available

Cons

Unmoderated chat required a subscription

Free account has limited room access

None of the websites mentioned so far support group chats, which is where Tiny Chat comes into play.

Launched in 2009, TinyChat allows up to 12 users in a single video chat room, making it somewhat unique as far as Omegle alternatives go. Most rooms are based around a central topic or interest - such as politics, video games, adult chat, music, etc.

These rooms are perfect for engaging in lively discussion and meeting interesting characters.

Each room is created and moderated by a host, who has the ability to kick, ban and mute users they feel aren't a good fit. If the room is full, you can put yourself on a waiting list, and when your turn comes up, you'll automatically gain entry.

While TinyChat does have a free account, most of the best rooms require a paid subscription to enter. Additionally, certain paid subscriptions allow you to join more than one room at once, something you won't find on any other chat sites like Omegle.

7. Chatroulette - Super Popular Site Like Omegle

Pros

Free and easy to use

Quid system encourages interaction

Unfiltered section for adult-oriented chats

Popular worldwide

Cons

Not the best boy/girl ratio

Less traffic than Omegle

Of all websites like Omegle, few are as well-known as ChatRoulette. Founded in 2009 by a Russian high-school student, ChatRoulette works by pairing users with random strangers using its simple, yet highly intuitive, interface.

However, due to the rise of other random chat sites, ChatRoulette's popularity has taken a nosedive in recent years. Nevertheless, it's still a fun and exciting way to make new friends and chat with strangers online.

While ChatRoulette is free to use, the site employs a unique quid system that's unlike anything you'll find on other sites like Omegle.

When you access the site, you'll begin each session with a balance of 30 quid. For every minute you spend in a video chat, your balance will increase by a further 30 quid. However, every time you hit the next button, you'll be deducted 5 quid.

This system rewards people for staying in a video chat and getting to know people while penalizing those who are quick to smash the “next” button. If you wish to save your balance, the only way to do so is by creating an account.

8. Shagle - Best Uncensored Chat Site Like Omegle

Pros

Gender and location filters

Very anonymous

Text chat rooms available

Works well on mobile device

Cons

Unmoderated

Plenty of unsolicited nudity

Up next we have Shagle, a relatively new video call platform that's known for being very tolerant of inappropriate behavior.

Like other sites mentioned so far, Shagle lets you filter users based on gender, sexual orientation and location. However, to gain access to these features, you'll have to create an account.

Due to the lack of moderation, you'll come across a fair bit of adult-only behavior, almost all of which is carried out by males. If this isn't what you're looking for, you may find Shagle a bit tiresome.

Still, if you have a bit of patience, it's a great place to chat with strangers and meet new friends online. What's more, the chat website takes anonymity very seriously, making it a great option for privacy-focused individuals.

9. BazooCam - Safest Website Like Omegle

Pros

Heavily moderated

Easy-to-use interface

Gender filters

Tic-Tac-Toe and other games available

Cons

Smaller user base

No naughty behavior allowed

If you're looking for an Omegle alternative that's highly moderated, head on over to BazooCam. There's always at least 40 people monitoring the streams at any given moment, looking for users who aren't respecting the rules.

In case you're wondering, yes - keeping your clothes on is part of the rules. Anyone who breaks the rules will be subject to an instant 20-day ban.

Because of the vigilant moderation and severe consequences for breaking the rules, BazooCam has become popular among those who just want a nice, clean chat with strangers.

The random video chat network also includes little games you can play with people you match with, including Connect 4, Tic-Tac-Toe and more. While simple, this added feature is something that really sets it apart from other sites like Omegle.

10. ChatSpin - Best Website Like Omegle for Privacy

Pros

Gender and location filters available

AI masks help to protect privacy

Excellent mobile app

Affordable membership of $6.99/week

Cons

No filters with free account

Customer service could use some work

ChatSpin is a fast growing random chat network that currently receives 1,000,000 unique visitors each month.

A large part of the platform's success stems from the many fun features it offers, including the highly-popular AI mask filters. Besides being fun, these filters help maintain your privacy by covering a good portion of your face.

In an age where screen recording technology is readily available, these filters can help you maintain anonymity should you engage in adult-oriented fun.

While the site is free to use, several of its more advanced features - like gender and location filters - are only available to paying members. A monthly subscription starts at $6.99 per week, but can drop as low as $14.99 per month when you commit to a 6 month membership.

Besides gender and location filters, a paid membership will give you access to interest filters, allowing you to match with people who share similar interests and hobbies.

Finally, of all sites like Omegle, ChatSpin is known for having one of the better functioning mobile apps. If you prefer to be lounging in your bed instead of sitting at the computer desk, then ChatSpin may just be the random chat network for you.

How We Chose the Best Sites Like Omegle

When identifying the best websites like Omegle, there are several criteria we took into consideration:

Popularity

First and foremost, we only recommend sites that have a large and active user base. By doing so, we ensure there's no shortage of users to interact with. After all, a random chat platform is only as good as the people who use it.

Girl/Guy Ratio

Unfortunately, most video chat networks have a girl/guy ratio that is strongly skewed towards the latter. Luckily, many of the truly great video chat websites - like our top picks - have a gender ratio that verges on 50%.

Ease of Use

A site's user interface is an important part of the overall experience. Not only does it have to be simple, but it should allow you to get to video chatting in just a few clicks.

Filters

While not offered by all sites on our list, we made sure to include several options that let you filter chat matches by gender, location, and even sexuality.

Top Omegle Alternatives FAQs

What Is Omegle?

Omegle is a chat site, first and foremost.

When Omegle came online in 2009, the site operated as a basic text chat service and worked by pairing random users with one another. These strangers could either stay and chat or hit the “next” button.

If they chose the next button, they'd instantly match with another random user.

A year later, Omegle underwent a major upgrade and began matching people in one-on-one video chats. While the premise of the site didn’t change, the inclusion of video chat was somewhat revolutionary.

In the years that followed, Omegle's popularity grew exponentially, and at one point, the platform received over 150,000 visitors each day.

Due to the rise of alternative websites, Omegle’s popularity has waned in recent years.

Who Uses Omegle?

Initially, the vast majority of those who used Omegle were teens and young adults. These days, however, the site's user base has expanded significantly. You'll see individuals of all ages and nationalities making use of the service.

Due to the lack of filter options, Omegle’s popularity isn't what it once was, and other sites - like ChatRandom and AdultFriendFinder - have become the go-to choice for many ex-Omegle regulars.

Which Site Is Better Than Omegle?

Which site is better than Omegle really depends upon what you're looking to get out of Omegle.

For example, if the primary attraction is seeing nudity and other adult behavior, Chatmate and AdultFriendFinder are better options than Omegle porn. If all you're looking to do is chat with random strangers of the opposite sex, then ChatRandom is likely to be the best fit.

If you prefer a bigger age gap in your chat partners, sugar daddy sites can offer that.

Are There Any Sites Like Omegle?

Yes, as we’ve seen, there are plenty of sites like Omegle. What's more, many of these sites - like Chatmate and ChatRandom for example - offer a much greater variety of features.

Further to the point, Omegle has experienced a sharp decline in popularity over the years. While it's still one of the more popular stranger chat sites, many of the sites included in our list receive higher traffic than Omegle. The best affair sites also offer more platforms like Omegle.

Are There Any Sites Like Omegle That Let Me Stream Videos?

One of the more common questions we receive is whether or not any sites like Omegle permit the streaming of .mp4, .avi, or YouTube videos. Unfortunately, all the sites included in our list are designed to stream webcam feeds and not pre-recorded video.

That said, there are several programs that allow you to change what video feed the webcam plug-in receives. However, doing this is against the terms of service on most sites, and if you're caught, your account could be suspended.



How To Get Started With Sites Like Omegle

Getting started with random chat sites is a straightforward process. To demonstrate just how easy it is, we'll guide you through the process using our top pick, Chatmate.

1. Click the “Sign Up” Button

Once on the homepage, click the “Free Account” button located in the top right corner of the page. On other sites, this button may read “Sign Up” or “Register”.

2. Create Login Credentials

Next, simply enter your email address, choose a nickname and create a password. Once this info has been provided, hit “next.”

Some sites, Chatmate included, will allow you to sign up using your Google or Facebook ID.

3. Enter Payment Info

The final step involves adding a payment method. For Chatmate, this can be done using Visa, Mastercard, or PayPal. For free sites - like BazooCam - this step won't be required.

4. Enjoy

At this point, the only thing left to do is join a live stream and get in on the action. Don't forget, if you're interested in participating in a cam-2-cam session, you'll have to purchase some tokens.



Final Thoughts on The Best Sites Like Omegle

Although Omegle changed the way strangers interact online, it's no longer considered the best at what it does. Because of this, many people have sought out alternative platforms, like those featured on our list.

If you're not sure which option is best for you, all our top picks have a quick and easy sign-up process, allowing you to test out the platform in just a few minutes.

Whether it be Chatmate, AdultFriendFinder or ChatRandom, we hope that whichever option you end up choosing offers all the fun and excitement you're looking for.