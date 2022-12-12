Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Top 5 Fake Pee Brands to Pass A Drug Test In 2022

Taking even the smallest trace of drugs could seem very harmless. However, it could negatively affect your life when you have an impromptu urine test. Depending on the situation, you may face jail time, other legal sanctions, loss of employment or school admission, and other opportunities.

Luckily, synthetic urine exists as a way out for people who find themselves in such situations. Lab-manufactured urine makes it possible to pass a drug test without other factors showing up in the test, as could be the case with borrowed urine samples. Fortunately, there are many fake pee & synthetic urine kits available today.

However, not all synthetic urine kits are equal. Like other products, the quality varies by manufacturer. You don't want your urine detected as fake or having an unnatural composition. Therefore your best bet is to patronize only the top brands selling the best synthetic urine kits on the market in 2022.

Top 5 Synthetic Urine Kits in 2022

Test Clear -Top Selling Synthetic Urine Kits Overall, Editor's Choice Quick Luck - Highly Reliable Detox Solution That Offers Fake Urine For Drug Test Sub Solution – Recommended Fake Pee Brand To Get THC free result Test Clear Urinator - Best Value For Money Fake Pee To Pass A Drug Test Incognito Belt - Premixed Synthetic Urine on a Belt To Beat a Weed Test

#1. Test Clear -Top Selling Synthetic Urine Kits Overall, Editor's Choice

If you're looking for a reliable synthetic urine simulator kit, go no further than Test Clear. Synthetic urine, as it contains all the same chemical features as real human urine, may be used interchangeably. Since it is one of the most reputable businesses in its field, finding web resources with useful information about the company or its products shouldn't be difficult.

As a powder, you will need to mix it before you can use it to make a sample. You should use fresh water at room temperature and place the warmer in the container at the opposite end of the bimetallic strip.

Freshwater at room temperature should reach the appropriate temperature in approximately 30 minutes. We recommend arriving at the drug testing facility at least one hour before your scheduled test time. Make sure you have the samples ready and organized on the drug test day.

Highlights

Ingredients: Since it is artificial urine, Test Clear has additives that make it appear, smell, and contain the same substances as genuine pee. Powder urine contains essential ingredients such as chloride, creatinine, sodium, dissolved ions, urea, potassium, and filtered water.

A Thermometer and Heating Stripes: If the test is postponed, you won't have to worry since Test Clear provides a spare heater at no additional cost. This will ensure that your fake urine remains intact and chemically unchanged throughout the test. The acquisition phase is also the time to order an additional thermometer for a wider temperature range. Also, it's more accurate than the temperature strip.

Reliability: The product line has been available for quite some time, and as a result, thousands of clients have come to rely on it. They are reliable, and they provide clear instructions for preparing the sample, as well as useful details like expiry dates.

Cost: The price of one Test Clear synthetic urine fake pee kit is reasonable. Despite what some may say, you should choose quality and dependability above price.

Quality: After you've mixed the powdered urine, you may transfer it to a separate medical vial with a blue cover. The other container is fitted with heaters and a temperature strip for taking a urine reading at the appropriate temperature. This provides the highest possible quality and fake pee that looks and smells virtually identical to the genuine thing.

Click here to visit the official website of Test Clear

Pros

Very reliable

Comes with accessories

Affordable

Lasts long

Adjustable specifications

Different available sizes

Cons

The mixing procedure is very easy to mess up

#2. Quick Luck - Highly Reliable Detox Solution That Offers Fake Urine For Drug Test

Quick Luck is just one of many names in the synthetic urine market you can trust to provide you with high-quality, convincing fake pee that will help you breeze through any upcoming drug tests. The company has gained popularity and is now used by thousands daily. Quick Luck, a 26-year-old Clear Choice brand product, was introduced after 16 years of intensive laboratory testing.

The synthetic urine is premixed and biocide-free. It is non-toxic and undetectable for both sexes, and the brand guarantees 100% efficacy.

To ensure that Quick Luck synthetic urine is completely undetectable, it was developed using only the highest quality materials and years of scientific knowledge. This fake urine is for both genders and is manufactured from 11 distinct chemical ingredients, including urea and uric acid.

The synthetic urine kit includes two heating pads and a powder that generates heat. The best part about it is that it remains fresh and colorful for up to 10 hours after activation. Consequently, you shouldn't worry about a change in the test timetable.

This fake pee brand is one of the few available today that comes premixed and with all the necessary materials and tools. It's also surprisingly affordable. This all-inclusive, high-performing, cheap powdered fake urine kit might go head-to-head with smaller, premixed synthetic urine kits on the market.

Highlights

Reliability: As previously indicated, this premixed artificial urine kit seems to culminate years of research. It passes drug tests with a 100% success rate since it is undetectable and free of harmful chemicals and microorganisms.

Unisex: Both sexes are welcome to use this dry urine supplement. Drug tests don't discriminate based on sexual orientation, although a sex-neutral urine sample is nonetheless recommended out of an abundance of caution.

Heating Pads: The fact that these warming pads are included with this powdered urine is its best quality. We've previously established that the powdered urine's temperature is critical to its success in passing the tests. But raising the heat is tricky, and a misstep might ruin the entire specimen. Therefore, it substantially simplifies your duty and decreases the risk of accidentally heating the specimen and harming it if the item incorporates heat pads, particularly in this case.

Accessories: The Quick Luck synthetic pee kit includes a standard 3-ounce bottle of synthetic urine, thermal activator powder, heating pads, and a thermal strip. Urine is tightly packaged to prevent leakage during transport. The fake pee kits come with a warmed powder that you can use to warm up the urine. However, you must expose the powder to air before you can use it. This is perfect for any last-minute, unannounced drug testing that may come up. Use a single heat pad for all of your usual warming needs. Once you activate it, it will keep you toasty for more than ten hours.

Customer Feedback: Numerous users of the Quick Luck kit claimed to have passed doping tests despite having little prior notification of testing. They are ecstatic that this fake urine product has saved their employment. The heat packs alone would be sufficient for most buyers to reach comfort levels.

Click here to visit the official website of Quick Luck

Pros

Positives High-quality components

The fruition of many hours of research

Suitable for both sexes

Various essential accessories

Long maximum storage time

Easy to operate

Containing uric acid

Cons

No worldwide shipping

#3. Sub Solution – Recommended Fake Pee Brand To Get THC free result

According to industry reports, Clear Choice manufactures one of the best synthetic urine products available. SubSolution urine kits contain elements present in real urine. In addition to being the most effective fake urine kit, they are also 100% human pee replicas, increasing your chances of passing tests.

If you need to pass a drug test, you need a Sub Solution artificial fake urine kit. Their dependability and high-quality guarantee that your fake pee will look identical to human pee.

The performance and longevity of your synthetic urine will fool everyone into thinking it is real, including in terms of foam, texture, appearance, and, most importantly, odor. Both toxins and biocides are absent from this synthetic urine.

Highlights

Reputation: Clear Choice has a favorable history of producing quality items. This urine kit is no exception. The company's proprietary thermal activator increases the heat of the synthetic pee to match that of real urine. Two ceramic heating pads, each good for 10 hours, are also available.

Numerous Positive Opinions: Positive brand perceptions are crucial. SubSolution's documentation is the only source of truth regarding data's provenance, composition, and other characteristics. However, the reviews allow us to examine the product from the customer's perspective. Consumers have given the SubSolution artificial urine kit high marks and several positive reviews. This testifies to its reliability and accuracy in drug testing. We may conclude from what they tell us that it is quite valuable.

Effective Formula: The powdered thermal-activator composition is the best attribute of this fake pee kit. When time is of the essence, and you don't have the luxury of waiting for fake urine to reach the proper temperature, the thermal activator comes in handy. For that reason, try out this powdered thermal-activator mixture.

Convenience: Few websites carry the few fake urine products made specifically for women, and those that tend to be rather pricey. However, you should not worry about the sexual preference of your fake pee kit since drug research labs simply look for proof of drugs and other hazardous compounds within the urine without examining whether it may be a male or female's own.

Components: SubSolution contains various chemicals that imitate human urine, such as urea and uric acid. However, it may be mistaken for real urine because it has the optimum pH balance, the appropriate quantity of creatinine, and specific gravity.

Click here to visit the official website of Sub Solution

Pros

Composed only of the finest materials

Common proportions

Unisex

Premixed

A specially designed thermal activator

Cons

No thermometer stripes

#4. Test Clear Urinator - Best Value For Money Fake Pee To Pass A Drug Test

One of the most sophisticated brands of synthetic urine is the Urinator. It is a comprehensive setup for making it seem like you urinated in the cup. So, it would be preferable if your drug test also follows your movements.

The innovative system contains a heating unit, a fluid bag, and a thermometer monitoring computer chip. It includes a binding system that lets you put the bag anywhere, making it incredibly handy and easy to conceal. The outstanding heating mechanism allows you to heat the synthetic urine appropriately and utilize it for the drug test.

The heating gadget is cutting-edge. It operates on cells and, best of all, it can keep heated synthetic urine warm for up to four hours. Since you may simply prepare the answer in advance of the test's scheduled time, it takes 20 minutes for the program to begin functioning is not an issue.

Highlights

Essential Components: The artificial urine stored in the Urinator has all the components essential for analysis as human urine, including ammonia and uric acid. To top it all off, it maintains a density and pH balance that is remarkably close to real urine.

Cost: Urinator's price is highly unaffordable for most consumers looking for less-priced choices to pass drug testing. Still, it has a very advanced tool you can use several times. Therefore, this may be a good investment if you regularly undergo drug testing. It's not right to let the price stand in the way of a legal case or the ability to make a living.

Convenience: The Urinator is an easy-to-operate device that utilizes state-of-the-art software to speed up the process of heating urine for diagnostic testing. There are two bimetallic strips, each of which may be set to a different temperature, a computerized warming component, a bottle filler, a user manual, and powdered synthetic urine.

Click here to visit the official website of Urinator

Pros

Advanced technology

Powerful artificial urine system

Very long life span

It can keep you comfortable for up to four hours

Cons

Pricey

#5. Incognito Belt - Premixed Synthetic Urine on a Belt To Beat a Weed Test

The Incognito Belt's fake urine kit is the best since it is made with 11 distinct secret ingredients, including uric acid. This is because it has not only many characteristics with real human urine, but all of them. In addition, it doesn't include any harmful chemicals.

Bags, a heating pad, and a silicone pipe are part of the urine synthesizer package, which keeps the urine at the same temperature as the user's core body temperature. The silicone tube may be worn around the waist discretely and aids in the passage of urine.

Clear Choice is a well-known and respected company that provides high-quality detoxification and fake urine products.

Since its inception in 1993, the synthetic urine business has amassed at least 28 years of training and experience. Hence, the company's synthetic urine remains one of the most sought-after commodities in this industry.

Highlights

Ingredients: Urea and uric acid are only a few chemical constituents that make up the synthetic urine inside the bladder bag. Its pH, creatinine, and accurate gravity are acceptable ranges for passing as human urine.

Because it comes premixed with everything you need to wrap it around your belt, Incognito Belt's synthetic urine costs $125. It's a one-time expenditure and may appear pricey, but it is worth it.

Validity: There is zero risk of malfunctioning with this gadget. A thin rubber tube in your lightweight device is where the pee will exit. It's as simple as draping the tube around your waist and wearing it beneath your clothing in place of a belt. When the clip is released, the bladder bag releases the synthetic urine.

Convenience: The company provides free shipping, round-the-clock access to customer service for any questions, a money-back guarantee, and various convenient payment options.

Proficient Assistance to Customers: An essential amount of information and answers to frequently asked questions may be found on their website. If you have any questions or need further help, they are easy to contact and ready to help.

Corporate executives are here to help you in every way possible, from finding the best deal to figuring out how to pass your tests.

Click here to visit the official website of Clear Choice Incognito Belt

Pros

Valid and dependable

You just tie it around your waist like a belt.

Urine devoid of biocides

Includes all the components of genuine urine

Equipped with two heating pads

Integrated with thermometer

Innocuous urination

Gender-neutral synthetic urinalysis

Cons

Short shelf life

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best Synthetic Urine Kit To Pass A Drug Test?

Before creating this comprehensive review of the best synthetic urine sets in 2022, our team undertook thorough research. We asked for suggestions based on people's experiences and looked all over the web for recommended brands. Eventually, we compiled a good list on how to pass a urine drug test, and our search for the best began. Starting with each product's brand reliability and integrity, we cut the list down. Then we began shortlisting and knocking out candidates based on a strict set of criteria.

What We Looked For

Physical appearance: Surprisingly, many synthetic urine users for drug tests do not even get to the lab test point before they fail. From looking at the appearance of the substance, experienced medical personnel testing the urine can decipher low-quality synthetic urine. Low-quality synthetic urine does not look or smell like real urine. It does not foam or has the pH, gravity, or urine density. All these, except the pH part, are easy to tell without any tests. As such, one could fail the test without it even happening. This is why we chose only products that closely resembled real urine after considering verifiable brands.

Surprisingly, many synthetic urine users for drug tests do not even get to the lab test point before they fail. From looking at the appearance of the substance, experienced medical personnel testing the urine can decipher low-quality synthetic urine. Low-quality synthetic urine does not look or smell like real urine. It does not foam or has the pH, gravity, or urine density. All these, except the pH part, are easy to tell without any tests. As such, one could fail the test without it even happening. This is why we chose only products that closely resembled real urine after considering verifiable brands. Customer reviews: With products like synthetic urine, the primary concern is whether or not they work. Only products that were reviewed positively by other users were shortlisted. Most verified customers revealed that these products helped them with pre-employment drug tests. We went for products with overwhelmingly positive remarks to help you ascertain that the product works.

With products like synthetic urine, the primary concern is whether or not they work. Only products that were reviewed positively by other users were shortlisted. Most verified customers revealed that these products helped them with pre-employment drug tests. We went for products with overwhelmingly positive remarks to help you ascertain that the product works. Cost: We did not compile a list of cheap, low-quality products. We went for products that merit their costs. We could discern if the cost of a product was worth it by researching the product's production process.

We did not compile a list of cheap, low-quality products. We went for products that merit their costs. We could discern if the cost of a product was worth it by researching the product's production process. Expertise: Some products have experienced specialists and use highly technical equipment to craft their products. These brands have proven themselves based on the historical effectiveness of their products, so we understood that they were bound to cost more. On the flip side, there were products with not much credibility. They had no evidence of much investment into their products, so we expected they would be priced reasonably low. We went for the products that gave the best value we were seeking to find at the most affordable prices.

Buying Guide For Synthetic Urine To Pass Drug Test

Below are a few things you should note before buying synthetic urine. They will help you to identify good qualities and make the right Choice.

Brand

It is a no-brainer when buying synthetic urine that you have to research the brand selling the product. You need to research their manufacturing processes and the lengths they go to make sure their synthetic urine comes out as close to the original as possible. It is a good rule of thumb to patronize only brands with verifiable customers who have appraised the effectiveness of their products.

Also, check for brand transparency. Ideally, you want to patronize a company that is not hiding information about its products. This means that their ingredient list should be comprehensive and readily available. You should be able to see lab tests for their products on their website or by contacting the company to verify.

You can measure a company's transparency by the information readily available on the internet and the packaging of its products. Also, gauge how much they will tell you if you contact them to make inquiries.

You can also look for well-explained product user guides and labeled expiration dates. If you are going to use synthetic urine for a test that could have consequences, you should go for a brand you can trust.

Ingredient Content

Some standard chemicals/ingredients should be in the synthetic urine you are buying to make it as foolproof as possible. You should look for basic ingredients, including urea, uric acid, ammonia, creatine, urobilin, ammonia, nitrates, etc. Most of these are by-products from food that have been broken down and metabolized in the body.

Urobilin gives the urine its trademark yellow color, while a chemical like albumin gives its foaming texture. The color and texture of urine are one of the easiest ways to identify fake urine. Real urine contains all the mentioned ingredients, and more so, for a semblance of originality, your fake one has to have them too.

Also, confirm that the brand has made the synthetic urine have the same temperature and pH level as regular urine. Good quality synthetic urine would have the same values as that real urine.

For temperature, you should aim to keep the urine between 90 degrees Fahrenheit and 100 degrees Fahrenheit if you're looking to present it as newly excreted. A tip is that you can go with a warming pad and synthetic urine if it is colder than it should be on your test day. Some good liquid synthetic urine kits come with heating pads.

Choose Between Powder and Liquid

Synthetic urine comes in two popular forms. The first is a liquid form where the appearance and constitution mimic real pee's. All you have to do is take it for your test. Then there is powder urine. This form requires mixing it with distilled water to get your liquid urine.

Each type has its pros and cons. Liquid urine is useful for quick tests where you are not trying to save remnants for a future time. This is because they have a short shelf life, but they can be useful when you don't have time to mix a powder.

On the other hand, the powder has a longer shelf life, and you can generally keep it until you are ready to use it. You can use part of the powder and keep the rest if you like. However, it may not be suitable for very impromptu arrangements.

Before buying, you should decide which one you want to buy and why. If you have an upcoming test that is close, you can buy liquid synthetic urine as a quick solution. Then, if you suspect this is not the last test, you can consider stocking some powder at home.

Shelf Life

This is largely up to you as it depends on what you buy synthetic urine for. If it is for a once-in-a-blue-moon test that is not likely to come up again, there is no need to look for a product that can be preserved on end. However, if you work in a place that randomly subjects you to urine tests with short notice, it might be worth going for a fake urine kit that lasts long. It may help save you some money.

Cost

Expensive may not always be the best, but in the case of synthetic urine, you will likely find that very cheap products are of low quality. This is because quality ones take the specialized skill sets of the technicians and high-tech lab equipment. The creation of the product is usually under very specific conditions and with quality, potentially expensive chemicals.

You need to consider how much you can afford to spend on the test. If passing the test could bring you some money, i.e., you would get a raise or a new job. You might consider increasing your budget. You will need to weigh the cost and potential benefits to make a smart decision about your budget.

FAQs about Synthetic Urine

Q1. Will a lab know if I use synthetic urine?

They'll likely miss it if they are not looking for it. If you are doing a routine check where there is no suspicion of foul play, they will likely not be looking out for synthetic urine.

On the other hand, your testing body may specifically check for synthetic urine and carry out advanced tests to confirm what it is. Usually, drug tests only look for the urine's drug content. So if it appears to be urine-like and has chemical contents, they will likely just assume it is urine. Furthermore, if you bought your synthetic urine from a high-quality brand, it may be undetectable in lab tests.

Another thing that could make you fail a lab test with synthetic urine is if you do not use it according to instructions. Synthetic urine usually comes with the manufacturer's instructions on its usage method. If you don't follow this to the letter, you risk failing your test.

Q2. Do they watch you during a drug test?

In most cases, they won't watch you as you pee into the required content for your blood test. They simply make sure beforehand that there is nothing inside that can alter your test results. Depending on the organization demanding a test, they may escort you to the bathroom entrance and wait for you to come out.

When you are under strict observation, such as in the case of imprisonment, they might watch you while you pee.

Q3. How can I hide synthetic pee?

First of all, you have to ensure that you will not have someone watch you while you pee. If you are, there is no point trying to sneak in the urine. You will likely get caught. You will likely not find yourself in this kind of situation, though.

Make sure you don't put it in your pockets. Your pockets will be the first place to check in a physical search. Instead, you can attach it to a belt inside so that it does not leave a visible bulge on the outside. That could work if you can place it between your buckle and belly button. You could also put it in your bra if you wear one.

If you are out of choices or think you will be strip-searched, you can hide it in a body orifice such as your anus or vagina. But be careful when doing this so that you don't cause a medical emergency for yourself.

Q4. Where can you buy fake urine discreetly?

Your best bet is to purchase online. It is easier to get scammed by small physical shops that you cannot research or do many background checks. You can get more information about their products and other services with online stores. Also, you risk making an illegal purchase when you buy it physically. You may be buying in a location where it is prohibited to produce such products.

Furthermore, when you order online, you can request discreet packaging from manufacturers that don't expressly provide for it. You should only buy online from the verified brand website containing the specific product.

Buying from shady websites that stock up on products without traceable sources is not trustworthy. Therefore, for discreet, quality, and safe buying, you should order from online brands such as the ones we have referenced in the body.

Q5. Can I make my synthetic pee or mix two different brands?

It might be tempting to whip something up if you have an urgent need. If you are low on cash and have two different brands available, you shouldn't mix them. This greatly increases the likelihood of you failing the test because the urine may no longer have the right concentration of ingredients.

Instead, try to see if you can get 2 ounces of just one of the brands. This is usually the amount that urine testers require. However, if you have more, you should take extra along just in case.

Furthermore, if you are a scientist and have a lab, you can make your own synthetic urine. But, if you are not an expert, you should avoid trying to make yours and using it for a drug test. You are likely to end up failing the test otherwise.

Conclusion: Top 5 Fake Pee Brands to Pass a Drug Test

You may have been smoking to unwind on the weekend, and now you are faced with a sudden drug test at work. Or maybe you have come across an opportunity but have to test for weed and are a medical marijuana user. You will lose the opportunity if your urine test returns positive for drugs.

Some people resort to asking their friends or loved ones for some urine. But not only is this a weird thing to ask people. It is gross and not necessarily safe. There is a good chance that your urine donor has been smoking some herbs too, or, as an infection, you will then be wrongly diagnosed as having.

Synthetic urine is the best way to pass a fake pee for a drug test when you know you are not clean. Although lab manufactured from practically the same components as your regular urine, you can feel a little less gross about it since it did not come out of anyone. Also, you are sure you won't get any other strange results with such products if you buy quality. Additionally, the ingredients in fake urine are usually safe and will likely not contain bacteria, germs, or content that can make you sick. This contrasts with regular urine which is not sterile contrary to popular belief.

Therefore, purchasing the best synthetic urine should be your first resort when considering alternative urine for a urine test. You should be safe as long as you patronize quality brands and products like the ones reviewed above. Otherwise, you risk being discovered, and the potential results could be worse than if you'd failed a drug test.