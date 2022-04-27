Blu Atlas Reviewed: Here Is Are Our Breakdown

Men’s skincare has come a long way in the last few decades. Even in the last 10 years, we’ve seen an outpouring of men’s skincare and grooming brands that seek to break down stigmas around male grooming practices.

Now, there are many products available to men who want to improve their grooming routines, and Blu Atlas is among the newer brands making waves in the industry. This company has introduced an excellent line of all-natural skincare and hygiene products that men can appreciate.

Today, we’ll review Blu Atlas: both as a company and the products they sell.

Blu Atlas Company Overview

At its start, Blu Atlas set out to redefine men’s skincare. They focus on using all-natural ingredients geared explicitly toward men to help them improve their daily grooming routines without harmful or expensive ingredients.

But unlike many companies that offer all-natural products, Blu Atlas has the power of science behind their creams and soaps. They’ve enlisted the help of renowned dermatologists and scientific formulation partners to help them craft a trustworthy product. And it’s made in the U.S.A., based in New York City.

Dermatologists tested each product to ensure their safety, and they all passed with flying colors. They’re free of sulfates, phthalates, and parabens, reducing the risk of skin irritation for all skin types.

And if you have extremely sensitive skin or skin conditions that are being treated medically, it’s still safe to use these products. Because they don’t contain active ingredients, you don’t have to worry about them interacting with a topical ointment that you use for your skin daily. However, you should always spot-treat and speak with your doctor about using a skincare product when you’re treating a medical skin condition.

Our Favorite Blu Atlas Products

Blu Atlas’s list of products includes everything from body washes to colognes. Their facial products stand out above the rest. The face is an oft-overlooked part of men’s skincare routine, and the company has some fantastic products to cleanse, moisturize, and treat aging and blemishes on the face. There’s even a vitamin C serum that can turn back the clock on those wrinkles!

To help you decide if Blu Atlas is a good brand for you, we’ll go over each product in detail. Take a look!

Blu Atlas’s shave cream might just be our favorite product for men! While it doesn’t lather as much as shave gels and creams you’ll find in aerosol cans, it does offer superior protection. Just a thin layer gives a close shave without irritation. Best of all, it’s ready to use straight from the jar, so you don’t need a lather brush to activate it.

We love good, clean ingredients that nourish skin while protecting it. Coco caprylate and tocopheryl acetate do just that. The coco caprylate comes from coconut alcohol and caprylic acid and works to smooth the skin. And the vitamin E of tocopheryl acetate acts as an antioxidant to prevent damage.

We recommend following up any shave with the Blu Atlas aftershave, which soothes and relieves irritation on the skin. There’s no alcohol, nor any other stinging or harmful ingredients. It truly offers relief from burning, itching, cuts, and other irritants common after shaving.

The best thing about this aftershave is that it’s a cream that focuses on moisturizing and nourishing skin. Aloe and shea butter trap moisture in the skin and boost the skin’s protective barrier. They also relieve burning and irritation common after shaving. Rosewater also helps to reduce inflammation and puffiness, leaving a softer finish.

Before we describe the benefits of using Blu Atlas deodorant, we want to stress that this product is a deodorant, not an antiperspirant. Antiperspirants contain aluminum, which effectively clogs your pores to prevent sweat production. Most over-the-counter deodorants at the drug store are also antiperspirants that help to stop sweat and deodorize.

Natural deodorant, like this one, does not contain aluminum and won’t stop you from sweating. However, it does have ingredients that neutralize odors, so you’ll feel fresh regardless. It also contains volcanic ash that soaks up any excess sweat to keep you dry.

If you’ve never used a natural deodorant before, note that there can be a detox period involved. You might sweat more than usual for a short time as your body works to expel the aluminum from past antiperspirants. After that, your body will return to its natural rate of sweat production, which tends to be much less than before, and a good deodorant will eliminate the smell and help you feel fresh and clean all day.

Daily face washing is one of the most vital parts of a man’s skincare regimen. The face tends to see the most potential damage and shows signs of aging early on. Taking care of your face in your youth is one of the best ways to keep skin healthy and looking young for years.

We love the Blu Atlas facial cleanser because it offers a gentle clean with natural, exfoliating ingredients sans harmful components. Most importantly, it balances out the skin’s pH level, reducing oiliness, dryness, or other issues your skin might face.

Volcanic ash works to soak up extra oil and draw out excess sebum or bacteria that could clog pores and cause breakouts. Meanwhile, lactobacillus ferment filtrate keeps skin looking and feeling healthy all day long. It’s a refreshing morning routine to say the least.

Following up a daily face wash with a moisturizer is vital to maintaining your skin’s health and vitality. While the Blu Atlas cleanser is gentle, all facial cleansers can remove some moisture from the skin. A good moisturizer will restore it.

Not only that, but moisturizers can also defend against damage, blemishes, and signs of aging. The Blu Atlas moisturizer contains seaweed, which has been used for centuries as an antioxidant moisturizing agent.

Throw out your combination shampoo and body wash and get a shampoo and conditioner designed for your hair. You won’t believe the difference that using these high-quality hair products can make!

The shampoo starts at your scalp to help restore hair growth and promote a healthier scalp. The critical ingredient is jojoba oil, which has surprisingly similar properties to your skin’s sebum. Adding these essential oils to your roots makes your hair softer and promotes growth and health. Follow up with Blu Atlas’s soothing conditioner, and you’ll have healthier, softer hair.

Make your shower routine complete with the Blu Atlas body wash. It’s a nourishing formula with green tea, aloe, and sugar cane. While the first two ingredients have obvious skin-boosting properties like antioxidants and moisture, the benefits of sugar cane on the skin are lesser-known.

Along with being an amazing exfoliant that dissolves in water, sugar cane can help to balance out your skin tone. It can smooth out blemishes and discolorations while helping to moisturize and hydrate skin. Who knew?

Best of all, this body wash smells great! Like many male grooming products, it's not overpowering, but it adds a refreshing element to your daily shower.

We can’t get enough of the woody citrus scent of Blu Atlas’s signature cologne, Atlantis. It’s just the right amount of fragrance to draw attention without overpowering the room. Key notes include bergamot, clary sage, and patchouli, which combine for a refreshingly masculine scent that will have everyone asking what you’re wearing.

While most of Blu Atlas’s products go down to the basics of men’s grooming and hygiene, they have a couple of specialty products that really stand out. Our favorite is the vitamin C serum. If you have an uneven skin tone prone to age spots, redness, or blemishes, give it a try!

The mulberry root extract, aloe, and straight vitamin C work together to smooth out the skin tone and improve your skin’s overall appearance. It’s easy to apply once a day and let the magic of these natural ingredients do their job.

Clean, Trusted Ingredients

Blu Atlas prides itself on using only clean, natural ingredients that have been dermatologist tested for efficacy and allergens. They’ve teamed up with renowned dermatologists and formulation facilities in New York City to deliver refined products made locally.

The list of ingredients for each product is short and easy to research. You can determine the positives and potential side effects of every ingredient, but since there are no active ingredients, there are significantly fewer risks associated with using these products.

You should always spot test and speak with a dermatologist if you have a skin condition, but most people will only see benefits from the listed ingredients. Additionally, there are no artificial fragrances, so those with sensitive skin don’t have to worry about an adverse reaction.

You can trace the history of many ingredients like seaweed, mango butter, volcanic ash, coco caprylate, and aloe leaf back centuries. Primarily in island cultures, these ingredients have shown repeated successes in treating skin issues signs of aging.

Customer Service, Shipping, and Guarantees

Trusting a brand is about more than just loving its products. You have to know that the brand stands behind its products and will support you as a customer. A great product won’t get far without this, and Blu Atlas rises to the occasion.

Hundreds of reviews on their site mention the excellent customer service. If you have a question, you’ll get a quick answer. If there’s an issue, the company seeks to fix it. If you don’t like the product, you’ll get your money back.

If you’re unsure where to start, reach out to their support staff, and they’ll help you make a selection that works for you. Customized recommendations is a feature that larger grooming companies can’t offer because of the sheer size of their customer base.

The standard shipping rates apply to most orders, but if you order more than $75 worth of product, you can enjoy free shipping! That and the money-back guarantee go a long way in our book.

Subscribe and Save Feature

We also love the subscribe and save feature. How often have you forgotten to pick up shampoo? Suddenly, you’re in the shower, and you have nothing to wash your hair with.

You don’t even have to think about it with Blu Atlas’s handy subscribe and save feature. Just sign up for monthly shipments, and you’ll always have your grooming products on hand when you need them. Plus, you get 20% off when you subscribe, so it’s genuinely worth it.

We Recommend Giving Blu Atlas a Try!



In truth, there are many brands out there that claim to offer all-natural men’s grooming products, but few live up to that promise. Blu Atlas, though, offers basic products that work.

If you don’t know where to start, you can always order their starter set, including body wash, deodorant, face cleanser, and face moisturizer. Or you can email their support staff and ask for recommendations based on your needs.

Of course, every person is different, so there may be some things we liked about the Blu Atlas products that you might not. But since you can get your money back if you’re not satisfied, why not give it a try?