Buy Kratom For Sale: Top Kratom Vendors In 2022

Kratom is a tree that grows in Southeast Asia. Its leaves are used to make tea or powder and have been used for thousands of years as herbal medicine. Traditionally, Kratom was used by Thai farmers to boost productivity and increase energy.

There are many kinds of Kratom online, and each can have negative and positive effects on your health. That's why you'd better make sure that you trust the vendor before ordering anything.

We've found the best vendors for Kratom online, and we'll tell you about them but first, let's tell you how we found them.

Super Speciosa - Overall Best Platform To Buy Kratom Online, Editor’s Pick Kratom Spot - Popular Site Offering Best Quality Kratom Products Klarity Kratom - Recommended Maeng da Kratom Extract Online Golden Monk - Trusted Kratom Capsules & Kratom Powder For Pain Relief Kats Botanicals - Best Place To Buy Kratom Strains at Affordable Rates

#1. Super Speciosa - Overall Best Platform To Buy Kratom Online, Editor’s Pick

Super Speciosa is a well-known brand in the Kratom world. They offer a wide range of products, from capsules to powder.

The company was founded by a group of experts in the field of herbal medicine, and they create their products following the highest standards of quality.

Super Speciosa offers various strains and blends that are 100% natural and safe to use. Their products include kratom extract, green Malay kratom, white vein Borneo kratom, red vein Borneo kratom, and many others.

Super Speciosa has earned itself a reputation for producing high-quality organic Kratom powder at an affordable price. That is one of the reasons why it's one of the most popular brands today!

Features

Variety Of Products: Super Speciosa offers different types of Kratom, such as red vein kratom, white vein kratom, green vein kratom, and many others. Their selection includes various strains like Maeng Da and Bali Kratom, among others.

You can understand more about each strain by clicking on their respective website link or browsing their selection page.

Wholesale option: If you are interested in buying a large quantity of Kratom, this is the best place to buy from since they offer wholesale prices on all their products.

It means that you will get more quantity than usual at a lower price than usual if you purchase your order in bulk quantities instead of small ones so take advantage of this feature.

Kratom News Section: The website has an area where users can check out the latest news in the Kratom industry. This section includes new laws and regulations and other vital updates.

Subscription Package: The subscription package is available for new and existing customers. You can subscribe to receive regular shipments of your favorite strains or opt for a monthly payment plan. All subscriptions are delivered to your doorstep via USPS or UPS.

Pros

It helps relieve pain and reduce inflammation

It increases energy levels

It enhances cognitive function (including concentration and focus)

Non-GMO

it is vegan-friendly

Cons

Harder to get anywhere else asides from its website

#2. Kratom Spot - Popular Site Offering Best Quality Kratom Products

The Kratom Spot brand was started by a group of dedicated kratom enthusiasts who wanted to give back to the community.

They were tired of seeing so many people struggle to find quality kratom products, so they decided to create their brand and share their knowledge with others.

They believe everyone deserves access to quality kratom, no matter where they live or how much money they make. So, the brand makes all its products affordable and accessible without sacrificing quality or purity.

All of their products are sourced from trusted farmers in Indonesia and shipped directly from them, so you can be sure that what you're getting is the real deal.

Features

Attractive Discounts: If you're looking for great deals on your favorite strains of Kratom, you should check out Kratom Spot's discount page.

You can get up to 20% off your order when you use one of their coupon codes at checkout. Some coupons even stack together so you can get an even better deal.

Multiple Strains Available: Kratom spot offers multiple strains of Kratom, including Bali, Red Vein Thai, and Maeng Da. Each strain has its uses and effects, but all are useful for pain relief and stress management.

Kratom Spot also features several other herbal remedies, including Valerian Root Tea and Passion Flower Extract Capsules, which are helpful for insomnia relief and anxiety management.

Member of American Kratom Association: Kratom Spot is a leading provider of Kratom, Mana Kratom, and extracts. They have operated since 2014 and are proud American Kratom Association (AKA) members. Kratom Spot is dedicated to helping people find the right strains for themselves and their loved ones.

Fast Shipping: Kratom Spot ships orders within 1-3 business days after receiving payment confirmation from your credit card or PayPal account.

You can anticipate your order within 7-10 days after placing your order online if you choose the standard shipping method (USPS First Class Mail). You may also opt for priority mail delivery service, which takes 3-5 business days.

Pros

They use SSL encryption to ensure that your information is secure

Free shipping on all orders over $49

A large selection of strains with low prices

A wide variety of products, including capsules, powder, extracts, tinctures, and more

Extremely affordable

Cons

Free shipping always takes long

#3. Klarity Kratom - Recommended Maeng da Kratom Extract Online

Klarity Kratom is one of the leading kratom brands on the market today. The company behind Klarity Kratom has made a name for itself by providing customers with high-quality kratom products sourced responsibly and ethically.

Klarity Kratom was founded in 2013 by three friends who were all passionate about the health benefits of Kratom and wanted to share them with others.

The company's first product was its signature sativa blend, now available in various varieties, including green, white, red, and black. Klarity Kratom's products have been featured in numerous publications such as High Times Magazine and Leafly.com.

Features

Kratom Capsules: Klarity offers a wide range of kratom capsules from premium grade leaves sourced from Indonesia or Thailand. The capsules are available in different strains like Maeng Da, Red Bali, Green Malay, White Thai, and Yellow Vietnam.

The capsules can be taken directly or mixed with food or drinks such as coffee or tea. However, to avoid any side effects associated with taking raw kratom leaves directly, it is advisable to take these capsules instead.

Multiple Strains: One of the biggest benefits of buying Kratom from Klarity Kratom is that they offer multiple strains at affordable prices. Each strain has its unique properties and effects on the body.

For example, Red Vein Borneo is known to be energizing, while Green Malay gives you a relaxing feeling when taken before bedtime. Other strains are available, such as White Sumatra, Yellow Vietnam, or Red Thai.

Kratom Powders: Another popular product offered by Klarity Kratom is their kratom powder which comes in different strains such as Maeng Da, Super Green Malaysian, Red Bali, and Red Vein Thai, among others, depending on your preferences.

These powders can be mixed with different liquids such as water or juice and taken orally and mixed with food items to increase their effectiveness.

Kratom Shots: Kratom Shots are another popular product from Klarity Kratom that are made using premium kratom powder mixed with coconut oil for an additional boost of energy! These shots can be taken on their own or mixed with fruit juice for an extra kick.

Pros

It is a 100% organic product.

It has no side effects like other drugs and medicines.

It does not have any addictive properties

It is available in different strains and blends

It is a very effective painkiller and stress reliever

Cons

Hard to purchase outside of its website

#4. Golden Monk - Trusted Kratom Capsules & Kratom Powder For Pain Relief

Golden Monk is a brand of Kratom that has been around for over 20 years. They offer a wide range of products, from powders and capsules to liquid tinctures. They aim to produce and distribute the best quality Kratom at an affordable price.

They are committed to using only the highest quality ingredients in their products, including organic Kratom leaves and flowers, when possible. In addition, its facility meets all FDA standards and uses only food-grade ingredients in its products.

Golden Monk also provides lab reports for every product batch, so you know what's in it.

Features

Multiple Products: Golden Monk offers a wide variety of products, including kratom powder and capsules. Golden Monk also offers a variety of blends that combine different strains for a range of effects.

Variety of Strains: Golden Monk offers more than 20 strains, each with its unique set of effects. Some strains help with pain relief, while others promote relaxation or energy boosts. You can even find strains like Maeng Da, an extremely potent strain that produces both euphoric and stimulating effects.

Third-Party Lab-Tested: All Golden Monk products are third-party lab tested for purity and potency before they're sold to customers.

They're also tested for contaminants like mold and other harmful substances that could harm people's health if consumed in high doses. That ensures that all products will be safe for use by consumers who buy them online or offline at their local smoke shop or head shop.

100% Money Back Guarantee: If you feel like the product isn't working for you or doesn't meet your expectations, Golden Monk offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee on all orders placed through their website or phone number (which is toll-free).

Pros

Highly concentrated

100% natural and organic Kratom powder

Great customer service

Free shipping on orders over $75

It has a milder taste than other strains

Cons

Hard to find anywhere else asides from its website

#5. Kats Botanicals - Best Place To Buy Kratom Strains at Affordable Rates

Kats Botanicals is a kratom brand sold online and in retail stores. It has been around since 2016 and is based in Hillsdale, New Jersey, United States.

Kats Botanicals uses a proprietary process to extract more alkaloids than other companies. That allows them to make products with higher concentrations of alkaloids in each dose.

Kats Botanicals products are available in capsule and powder form, including capsules with enhanced potency (double strength). These products are sold as dietary supplements and are not intended to diagnose or treat any disease or medical condition.

Features

Variety Kratom Strains: You can find different Kratom strains in Kats Botanicals. Some popular ones are Maeng Da, White Borneo, Red Bali, and Green Malay.

Each strain has unique characteristics and effects that you can use for different purposes. Therefore, knowing what type of strain is best for you is essential before purchasing it.

Lab Tested: Kats Botanicals only sells authentic Kratom products that are lab tested by third-party laboratories to ensure quality and purity levels before they are released on its website.

Its products come with certificates of analysis and a minimum potency guarantee, so customers will have nothing but peace of mind when buying its products online or through phone orders.

Kratom Shots: Kats Botanicals also offers kratom shots at affordable prices so that everyone can get a chance to experience the full potential of Kratom.

You don't need to take hundreds of capsules daily; you can just take one shot. That way, you don't have to worry about any side effects, and will also save you time.

Kratom Bundles: Kats Botanicals offers an assortment of Kratom bundles designed to meet your needs. No matter what type of kratom user you are, they have a bundle tailored specifically for you.

Its most popular bundle is its 2-Week Starter Pack which includes: 2 ounces (56 grams) of Premium Bali Red Vein powder and two capsules of Maeng da Green Vein powder.

Pros

Free shipping

All Kats Botanicals products are tested for quality and purity

Fast shipping

Loyalty program (points)

A responsive customer service team

Cons

Return warranty is restrictive

Things To Consider Before Deciding From Where To Buy Kratom

If you're an online shopper, you know how easy it is to find a great deal on a pair of shoes or a new TV. But when it comes to buying Kratom online, there are a few factors that you should consider.

Here are some things to look for when buying Kratom online:

Vendor Reputation

When buying Kratom online, you need to consider a lot of factors. One of the most important ones is the vendor's reputation.

A good vendor will have a good reputation. Before placing an order, research the company and see what other people think about them. Look for reviews on third-party websites like Reddit or Quora and read what customers say about their experience with the vendor.

If you find negative comments, try to find out why those customers were unhappy with their purchase and if there was anything that you could have done differently to prevent it from happening again.

If you don't find any negative comments, this is a good sign, but don't let your guard down just yet – there could still be some issues that haven't been reported.

Always remember that when buying Kratom online, it is important to check if the website is legitimate and if the business itself is trustworthy enough.

If you have an issue with your order or have any questions about their services or products, you should be able to get in touch with them easily and quickly so that they can help resolve the issue quickly and efficiently.

Return Policy

When you buy Kratom online, the first thing you'll want to do is check out the return policy. A good return policy shows trust and confidence in your product and can help you make a purchase more comfortable.

It's important to remember that many fake sellers on the internet will take your money and run. However, having a good return policy can help protect you from fraudulent vendors trying to scam you.

If you have any concerns about a vendor or their products, don't hesitate to ask questions or request samples before making a purchase.

Lab Tests and Certificate of Analysis (COA)

The best way to know if your Kratom has been tested is by looking for lab reports and certificates of analysis on the vendor's website. These documents will tell you what exactly is in your Kratom and how much of each substance there is.

They are usually available under the FAQ section of each vendor's site. If you can't find these documents, it might be time to find another supplier.

Suppose a company isn't willing to share this information with you. In that case, they probably aren't willing to share anything else, like where they source their ingredients or whether they use pesticides or chemicals during processing.

Customer Relation

The first thing that you should look at when buying Kratom online is customer relations. That is because its relationship with its customers makes a good business great.

A good business will always offer excellent customer service and ensure that its customers are satisfied with its products or services.

If they fail in this aspect, they will not be able to maintain their reputation in the market and may even lose their customers over time.

Therefore, when looking for a good business to buy Kratom from, make sure that they have excellent customer relations and offer excellent customer service so that you can be assured of receiving quality products from them every time you order from them.

Side Effects

Before you buy Kratom online, there are many factors that you need to consider. That is because not all kratom vendors are the same, and some may offer poor-quality products.

One of the things that you need to look for in a good kratom vendor is the side effects of their product. The side effects of Kratom can be good or bad depending on the dosage taken by an individual.

You must find out the side effects of a particular brand before buying it online. It will help you determine whether it is worth taking or not.

FAQs On Kratom Products

Q1. How Does Kratom Work?

Kratom is a tropical tree that grows in Southeast Asia and has been used for centuries by people in that region as a natural remedy for pain, anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

For example, it has been used in Thailand to treat diarrhea and as a substitute for opium when opium was unavailable.

The plant's leaves contain alkaloids, naturally occurring compounds that can have beneficial and adverse effects on the body.

For example, Mitragynine is the most common alkaloid found in kratom leaves. So, when you take Kratom, you get Mitragynine or one of its derivatives into your bloodstream.

Mitragynine binds to receptors in your brain called mu-opioid receptors (MORs). These MORs are part of what makes up the endogenous opioid system, which controls pain and mood. When Mitragynine binds to these receptors, it can cause an effect similar to opioids like morphine or heroin.

Q2. Does Kratom Have Side Effects?

Yes, Kratom does have side effects. One of the most recurrent adverse effects is nausea. Nausea can be caused by taking too much Kratom or taking it on an empty stomach.

The more you take it, the more likely you will experience nausea. If you're experiencing nausea, try drinking lots of water and eating something before taking your next dose.

Other common side effects include constipation and dizziness/lightheadedness. Some people also experience sweating and itching when using Kratom. These side effects are usually mild and go away over time as your body adjusts to the drug.

If you experience serious side effects such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, seizures or hallucinations, etc., stop using Kratom immediately and call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately.

Q3. What Strain of Kratom Should You Buy?

There are a few key characteristics to consider when choosing a kratom strain. The first is the type of effects you're looking for. For example, some strains are aimed at pain relief, while others are designed to provide energy or focus.

Other varieties are milder and more relaxing, which may be helpful if you're looking for something to help you get through the day without feeling too "on edge."

Another thing you should know is whether or not you want to mix your Kratom with other substances. Many people like to mix different strains to get the most benefit out of each type of plant.

For example, some people use Kratom as an alternative to coffee. They believe it helps them stay awake without causing jitteriness or irritability (like caffeine).

Others find that mixing Kratom with alcohol makes them feel more relaxed and less anxious than drinking alone would do; this could be useful if you're trying to avoid a hangover but still enjoy yourself at a party or bar.

Concluding About Kratom Supplements

Once you've decided that you want to purchase Kratom, the best way to go about doing so is to research different vendors. You can follow our guide or choose one from our list of top Kratom vendors.

Once you find a vendor you like, place an order, and start looking forward to getting some fantastic kratom products.