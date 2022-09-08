Buy Kratom Online From Top 5 Best Kratom Vendors In 2022

Since ancient times, naturopathic doctors have used the herb kratom, a popular herbal supplement in Southeast Asia. It is made from the leaves of the evergreen Mitgragyna Speciosa tree. There are different concentrations of alkaloids present according to the strain. Recently, kratom has become popular in the United States, and many people are using the supplement due to its numerous potential advantages.

Kratom is preferred over pharmaceutical medications because it has therapeutic benefits, including easing drug abuse symptoms and providing other advantages to mental and physical well-being. The fact that you can get kratom online is the best aspect. In addition, other strains are offered by various retailers.

In this article, we will inform you about the leading suppliers of effective and dependable kratom products so that you can buy kratom with ease.

5 Best Online Kratom Vendors 2022

Super Speciosa - Best Kratom Vendor On the Market Overall, Editor’s Pick Kratom Spot - Highest Quality Kratom Strains For Relaxation Klarity Kratom - Affordable Maeng Da Kratom Products For Opioid Addiction Golden Monk -High Concentration Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain KatBotanicals -Top seller Organic Kratom Powder & Maeng Da Strains

#1. Super Speciosa - Best Kratom Vendor On the Market Overall, Editor’s Pick

A well-organized company, Super Speciosa is dedicated to providing premium kratoms. Super Speciosa asserts that they recognize how important their customers' positive experiences are to their success and will exert all effort to ensure this is the case. All of the kratom sold by Super Speciosa is carefully handled and finely milled. It is packaged using in-house machinery that weighs and heat seals individual pouches.

Customers are given top priority by Super Speciosa, who take delight in their interactions with them. To ensure that customers are satisfied, the business has set strict safety and quality standards. For instance, its products are produced in GMP and FDA-certified facilities. The items are submitted to several independent lab testing to ensure their quality and safety. Super speciosa publishes the lab test results on their website, unlike some other kratom sellers.

Remember that various kratom merchants sell strains, some of which are bogus and don't satisfy customers. The case of Super Speciosa is distinct. In addition to providing customers with high-quality, secure items, the business also instructs and helps them choose the right kratom vein color and how to use it.

Moreover, customers can earn five points, or $1, through the rewards program for each purchase. The acquired points can be redeemed and used to buy kratom strains. You must register on the brand's website to receive these benefits. The best part is the ability to sign up for incentives, promotions, and special discounts. Additionally, they provide free shipping on your first purchase!

Super Speciosa provides small kratom distributors and merchants with bulk wholesale kratom strains. As the tiny vendors expand their enterprises, this guarantees kratom consumers have an ample supply of the items. So, if you want to sell kratom, this brand is where to start. It guarantees an infinite supply of premium kratom at competitive wholesale prices.

However, Super Speciosa stands out from other kratom sellers by going over and above to provide kratom tea bags. So, whenever they feel the urge, users can get a variety of kratom doses.

Everyone who has tried Super Speciosa's kratom strains can attest that they live up to their company's boasts about the effectiveness of their goods. The organization consistently receives 100% customer satisfaction through its helpful customer service team. It responds to client questions and comments about its products and services through live chats and emails.

Additionally, the brands have developed to offer bulk purchases at wholesale prices due to their experience in the kratom market. Super Speciosa ensures everyone is sorted properly, from customers to merchants.

Additionally, by offering premium kratom for sale, Super Speciosa invites more people to work with them and earn money through affiliate networks. Filling up their online partner affiliate form is part of the program. Successful affiliate partners receive a 20% commission on sales generated by their recommendations. They track all of the recommendations you send their way using cutting-edge tech, and they pay you for it.

The business offers UPS shipping as an alternative to USPS shipping to ensure clients receive their products on time. Southeast Americans do well with UPS shipping. However, while the USPS is open on Saturdays, UPS is not. Additionally, Super Speciosa does not deliver to several places where kratom is illegal. Therefore, before placing an order, always confirm that taking kratom is permitted in your area by contacting local law enforcement organizations.

We think Super Speciosa kratom warriors have the must-purchase kratom goods after conducting an extensive study. The company's website has an intuitive user experience. Within 24 hours after placing the order, they also sent the customer order tracking information.

Highlights

Super Speciosa has kratom tea bags

Their website is convenient to use

Customers receive tracking details after 24 hours

Successful affiliate partners get a 20% commission on sales

Pros

Any product-related difficulties can be handled at any moment by customer support

Product is available in various forms, including pills, powder, and capsules

An active member of the American Herbal Products Association

The website offers exclusive pricing

Cons

Returning of products is accepted only if the product is untouched

There are some consumption restrictions that the kratom products should be consumed by pregnant women and children below 18

#2. Kratom Spot – Highest Quality Kratom Strains For Relaxation

Many of the criteria customers look for in an online kratom dealer are met by Kratom Spot. The website also assures customers that all of Kratom Spot's products have undergone independent laboratory testing. Many reviewers praise the quality of Kratom Spot's kratom on websites like Reddit as a saving grace. Kratom Spot seems to be open and honest about how it conducts business.

Additionally, details on sanitary warehousing practices and product testing in independent labs that are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited are available. All orders at Kratom Spot ship the same day if placed before 6 in the evening and are free of charge for orders over $50. You may follow any order submitted with Kratom Spot with the USPS tracking number supplied. These actions are ordinary and favorably portray Kratom Spot as a company.

Despite having high prices, Kratom Spot also has a large selection of goods in stock. Spending more on the kratom seems acceptable since the Kratom Spot offers independent lab tests and high shipping standards. Kratom Spot carries various kratom products, from capsules to powder to liquid extracts. Different kinds of kratom come in different strains. There, you may get kratom in various pricing and pack sizes. Packs of 1 oz, 2 oz, 4 oz, 8 oz, and 16 oz are now available. Prices start at $10 and go as high as $170.

Customers can purchase Ultra Malay, Ultra Borneo, and Ultra Sumatra in powder form in addition to the selections with the prefix "Ultra" mentioned above. Customers can also purchase flavored injections that include kratom, known as kratom shots. Red, white, and green Maeng Da kratom loose leaves are available at Kratom Spot.

Ordering a variety pack from Kratom Spot's specials page is a new customer's best course of action. Samples of the same vein variation or other variations of the same strain are available. Starting small is a less expensive method to find out if you like Kratom Spot in any case. If you like it, the business may start treating you as a devoted customer by the time you place your second order.

Along with its free shipping on purchases over $50, Kratom Spot also provides other methods to save money. You can also save money and profit through the business's affiliate program. They also have a money-back guarantee if you're not completely satisfied. Through social media and other channels, you may promote Kratom Spot and earn a commission that you can use to buy kratom.

Kratom Spot coupons are another way to save money. Any order gets a 15% discount with the code "KSPOT15." The coupon is merely one of the ones Kratom Spot has distributed throughout the years. If your one is not functioning, you can look online for other Kratom Spot discounts and coupons.

Highlights

Tested by an independent laboratory

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Certified cGMP

Pros

Range of kratom products to choose from

Fair Trade & ethically sourced kratom

Money-back guarantee

Up-to-date kratom news and educational resources

Cons

Must be over 21 to purchase products on the site

International shipping is not available

#3. Klarity Kratom - Affordable Maeng Da Kratom Products For Opioid Addiction

Customers love Klarity Kratom. It is unquestionably among the most well-known kratom brands on the market. Since the company is based in Los Angeles, California, and its products are extremely well-liked by smoke shops, chances are that you have seen them there. While Klarity Kratom used to only deal in wholesale, they have recently started selling their goods on their website and at reputable online retailers.

The two main types of Kratom that Klarity Kratom sells are powder and pills. This is beneficial because it serves a larger market and is the most popular option. Additionally, it gives clients more choices about how to consume the product. It demonstrates that the business is aware that various consumers have varied tastes.

The following options are available for quantity: 8, 40, 75, 100, 150, 300, and 500 counts. The market can select the quantity they prefer, thanks to the abundance of possibilities. A newbie might choose the eight-count option, for instance. For powder, there are two quantity options: 0.5 and 1 lb, as well as 30, 60, 90, 150, and 200 grams. Once more, the fact that there will be so many options on the market speaks highly of the brand.

Two strains of kratom from Klarity Kratom's brand and a third-party brand, Pure, are available in powder and capsule form.

The following options are available for quantity: 8, 40, 75, 100, 150, 300, and 500 counts. The market can select the quantity they prefer, thanks to the abundance of possibilities. A newbie might choose the eight-count option, for instance. For powder, there are two quantity options: 0.5 and 1 lb, as well as 30, 60, 90, 150, and 200 grams. All items are competitively priced. However, the bigger amounts of up to 500 grams will offer the biggest savings.

They do not currently market extracts or other herbal goods that other brands do. But concentrating on a tiny portion of the market allows the brand to stand out. It covers the most well-liked kratom dosages with powder and capsules. It appears like Klarity is aware of what its customers want.

Only Red Bali and Maeng Da Kratom are available from Klarity Kratom. These strains are well-known, and Klarity Kratom's focus on them enables them to guarantee that the quality produced is of an exceptionally high degree.

If you are a frequent social media user, you will discover that people adore Klarity Kratom. They frequently post glowing evaluations of the brand's items on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Klarity Kratom has a distinguished reputation. Negative reviews are quite uncommon to come across. The brand has achieved success. To discover more, spend some time reading a Klarity Kratom review on social media.

Regarding customer service, Klarity Kratom has a sterling reputation. You can get in touch with them by phone or email. On the website, there is a contact form as well. After you submit the form, a representative will contact you to address your questions. From 9 am to 6 pm, Pacific Standard Time, you can reach Klarity Kratom.

The product packaging is straightforward and appealing. Both plastic sealed bags and plastic bottles are utilized for Kratom capsules. White and green are the primary colors, and the package includes generic product information.

They store their kratom products in plastic bottles and utilize sealed plastic bags for their kratom powders. Every packaging contains general product information that you might find helpful and educational. If you buy a lot of kratom powder, the powder will be packaged in a plastic bottle. Everything is packed to protect it from contamination.

Plastic sealed bags are used for powder choices in lesser quantities. Plastic bottles are often utilized for powder choices in larger quantities. This main component makes it possible for the product to be free from contamination. Additionally, it allows for the goods to be transported and carried safely.

Highlights

Super-fast shipping

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Great return policy

Pros

All goods made in facilities with cGMP certification

The company is very open about its procedures and rules

Lab-tested and ethically farmed Kratom leaves are used in American-made, all-natural products

Customer satisfaction history and good reviews

A wide range of kratom

Cons

They only carry two strains

Only available through the official website

#4. Golden Monk -High Concentration Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain

A supplier of kratom known for its premium kratom goods is The Golden Monk Kratom. The merchant began operations in 2016 and is a native of Canada. They later relocated to Las Vegas. You must consume kratom if you wish to benefit from it. Whatever you ingest in your body must be clean, made with safe components, and prepared properly. The leaders of Golden Monk are aware of the importance of this issue, which is why they have hired knowledgeable production planners to assist them in creating their manufacturing procedure.

The Golden Monk promised only to provide pure kratom. They take care to adhere to the established manufacturing and quality requirements. They also participate in the GMP Program of the American Kratom Association. They precisely employ six specialized laboratory tests to guarantee the security and effectiveness of every product. This implies that all kratom products, including capsules and powders, must meet the standards before being sold.

They get their kratom leaves from dependable farmers dedicated to producing trees ethically and sustainably. All kratom powders are subjected to independent laboratory testing to ensure no heavy metals or microbial contaminations and the alkaloids are used correctly.

Golden Monk is particularly amazing in terms of the sterility of its kratom products. They use a climate-controlled clean room to ensure the cleanliness of all products and other materials required for packing. This keeps microbes and airborne particles from adhering to the materials. As a result, we can be certain that all Golden Monk kratoms are devoid of impurities.

The company offers 16 different Kratom powder varieties that contain various vein strains, some of which are more common than others. Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom, Red Borneo Kratom, and White Bali Kratom.

They use Malay, Bali, Sumatra, and Borneo Kratom in their products. The leaf veins, the origin of the plants, and the environmental factors are used to categorize them. The three most popular kratom strains in terms of color are red, green, and white. According to some, each color has a unique healing quality associated with certain medical issues. Both kratom powders and pills are offered in each strain.

Due to its purity, Red Maeng Da kratom is a favorite for its many advantages, including pain relief and relaxation. The product has a pleasantly fresh, clean smell that will appeal to all users and is very smooth and finely milled.

You might wonder what distinguishes the Golden Monk brand as dependable and one of the best kratom providers, given the abundance of unremarkable brands on the market. Do not be concerned; this business is prosperous and well-regarded because it values its reputation. The organization has stringent quality control procedures at every stage, which is the key to its success.

Highlights

Golden Monk sells the best quality, 100% pure kratom

16 different Kratom powders are available at Golden Monk

Six times testing to pass a third-party lab before proceeding for sales

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Customers enroll in a loyalty program to get redeemable points for every dollar on their purchases

Membership of AKA GMP program, providing proof of their excellent production practices

Cons

Free shipping only if the order exceeds $49.99 USPS

#5. KatBotanicals -Top seller Organic Kratom Powder & Maeng Da Strains

The amazing company Kats Botanicals, which provides a range of health care products, was established by Justin Kats to improve people's health. Kats Botanicals is a perfect company for those who value ease and security. Because of the reliability, excellence, and accessibility that their store offers, Kats Botanicals continues to be regarded by many consumers as the greatest provider. You may purchase dozens of high-quality kratom items online, and anyone who wants to read the descriptions of each strain will find information there.

One can say many things about Kats Botanicals as a company, but if we were to sum it all up in one word, it would undoubtedly be "convenient." Kats Botanicals is a company that offers its clients incredibly convenient services. Especially with useful extras like free shipping, a VIP newsletter, and numerous others! One of the world's top kratom suppliers is known as Kats Botanicals. The fact that the AKA has certified them says a lot, but it does not guarantee that they are the best.

First, clients can simply get what they want because of how simple their website is. The company offers a wide range of health items under its name. We're discussing CBD-infused oils, leaves and powders of kratom, and much more! Finally, Kats Botanicals also offers a variety of kratom strains for purchase, including Maeng Da Kratom.

Their website is not only user-friendly and straightforward but also offers helpful details regarding the things they sell and the benefits of purchasing them.

They provide a dizzying array of kratom strains and are willing to share as much information as possible about each one. Look no further than Kats Botanicals if you're prepared to purchase, study, share, discuss, or just contemplate the countless possibilities offered by kratom. Their customer service is excellent, and their rates are reasonable—not more expensive than those of any other high-quality seller.

It's worth trying out their Red Explosion kratom, a special combination for the kratom market. Only 250-gram and 500-gram bundles, with prices ranging from around $40 to under $75, are offered. This product includes twelve distinct red vein kratom strains from various regions of Indonesia. The fermented, red vein kratom makes about 70% of the blend and is the main ingredient. Additionally, there are 15% of each white and green veins.

Fear not if you were beginning to wonder if Kats Botanicals offered any "standard" kratom strains. One of our favorite Maeng Da strains worldwide is their Maeng Da Kratom. And this is not it; they have various kratom powders and capsules, so you can keep experimenting all you want. Prices range from under $6 for 20 grams to around $66 for a half kilogram.

Highlights

100% satisfaction guarantee

Same-day shipping on orders placed before 2:00 EST

Huge variety of kratom

Extremely informative website

Pros

Completely honest and transparent with their work

Trusted reviews from thousands of customers

Third-party lab tests are available

Free shipping on orders over $100

AKA certified group

Cons

The products are not high in potency

Kratom newbies might find the product descriptions a bit confusing if they’re not already familiar with the terminology and effects/colors

Buying Guide for the Best Kratom Products, Kratom Capsules, Kratom Powders

Source of strain

Because kratom is so new, there is a significant lack of transparency among substandard kratom companies. Some businesses assert that they obtain it through fair trade, while others list a specific farm as the source. For any new drug to be adopted, transparency is essential. The consumers feel more honest as a result.

Money-Back Guarantee and Pricing

The Kratom products come with a money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied is another crucial factor. A reliable Kratom supplier offers a money-back guarantee in addition to selling reasonably priced goods. In this manner, you can be certain that your hard-earned money will receive quality Kratom pills or a refund!

Because of this, you must only select reputable vendors to give their clients all this information openly and honestly.

Customer Support

Getting in touch with vendors via chat, phone, email, or social media with questions should always be simple. Customers should be treated with respect and courtesy. Vendors should respond as soon as possible and without passing judgment. Vendors who dodge questions and do not provide frank responses are con artists.

American Kratom Association Accreditation and cGMP compliance

Any brand that wants to sell kratom in the US must adhere to particular rules set forth by the AKA. Even if they import their plant from outside, the greatest brands always adhere to the standards. They must also follow cGMP policies.

Price

Not everyone has the financial means to purchase specific kratom strains. So, we looked at the top solutions with affordable prices that won't burn a hole in your wallet. Although inexpensive batches produced in other nations are a fantastic value, your health is not worth risking for them.

Kratom Strains FAQs

Q1. What benefits does kratom provide users?

Kratom is meant to serve as a stimulant. Low doses are used to elicit more energy. However, kratom in excessive doses might have a sedative effect. Most people use kratom to reduce pain, anxiety, and sadness.

Q2. How much kratom should I take in a single dose?

An average person can take up to 5 grams of kratom per dose, up to three times per day. The total should be determined, among other things, by their age, physiology, and level of tolerance.

Q3. Does using Kratom result in a positive drug test?

Given that kratom is legally lawful and is not commonly abused or become addicted to, most drug tests do not test for it. The rising popularity has caused employers and other organizations to include it in their drug tests, even though there are differences in the legal status of this substance in various jurisdictions.

Conclusion: Where Should You Look to Find the Best Kratom Vendors Online?

Getting kratom is simple; and you may do so offline or online. Numerous illnesses, including opioid addiction, can be treated with kratom.

Due to this, you must buy kratom items with extreme caution. Make sure that the product you select offers you additional health benefits in addition to fitting your needs and budget.

Finally, we sincerely hope that our article about where to buy kratom and the top sellers has assisted you in making the best decision possible.