Buy Kratom Strains, Kratom Powder And Capsules In 2022

Nowadays, people are obsessed with herbal medicine. Granted, it is for good reasons. Herbal medicine is derived from natural sources like herbs. However, they can also be derived from other plant types like trees. Since these things are natural, you have a higher chance of getting products that are good for your health and don't have as many side effects.

The same goes for kratom. Kratom is an Asian tree with the same effects as opioids, except for the addiction part. Recently, there have been tons of Kratom supplements. However, not every Kratom product is as authentic as it claims to be. That's where we come in.

We can help you buy kratom by directing you to authentic vendors. These vendors sell pure kratom that they source from authentic sources. You will get authentic kratom that can help you with pain management, anxiety, and other health problems.

Best Kratom Vendors 2022

#1. Super Speciosa - Best Overall Kratom Supplements, Editor’s Pick

Super Speciosa has been supplying Americans with quality kratom products since 2016. The brand's founders entered the Kratom industry when they saw its transparency gap. Most suppliers were lax about the product safety standards.

Unlike these suppliers, Super Speciosa is very open about how they source their kratom and process it into different products. The brand focuses on fine-milling their kratom and heat sealing the pouches to prevent contamination. The entire process is based on minimizing human contact and reducing threats of contaminants like salmonella.

They focus on using gentle methods to destroy all contaminants like any bacteria. These gentle methods also preserve the plant's integrity. Additionally, they promise they'll only include the leaves in their products. That means that there's no filler or other plant parts.

Super Speciosa's facility is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices. They are also certified by the American Kratom Association. That means the brand's products are pure and safe for consumption.

Super Speciosa has seen positive customer response. It has a 4.6-star rating from over thirty-two hundred reviews. Additionally, it has sold over a hundred thousand orders. The customers were impressed with the product quality and the brand's customer service. They also appreciated the brand's quick delivery.

Highlights

Source: Super Speciosa sources the kratom from Borneo, an island in Southeast Asia. These farmers follow good and sustainable cultivation practices. Additionally, they do not use pesticides, reducing the chances of contamination in your food. Since kratom is native to this island, importing it ensures authenticity.

Available Forms: The brand supplies kratom in various forms. These include capsules, powder, tablets, and tea bags. Each form has multiple sizing options, so you can purchase amounts that best suit your needs.

Offered Strains: Super Speciosa offers five strains of kratom for its customers. These five strains are; Maeng Da, Bali, Malay, Borneo, and Thai. These strains offer variations based on green, red, and white vein colors.

Lab Testing: One part of being American Kratom Association approved is having your kratom products tested through third-party labs for contaminants. Super Speciosa does that and more. On every batch of kratom products, they print a special QR code, and the customers can use this code to see the lab reports for their product.

Discounts: If you're a new customer, you can sign up for their email and number list for free product samples. Additionally, they also offer free shipping on first orders. If you place your order before 2 pm, the brand will ship it on the same day. Please note that depending on the courier service, you'll get it at different times.

Pros

Third-party lab testing

Sourced from Borneo

Five different strains

Approved by American Kratom Association

Fast shipping

Cons

No money-back guarantee

#2. Kratom Spot - Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain Management

Kratom Spot is a California-based brand that started its journey in 2014. The brand is committed to distributing the highest-quality kratom in the world. In view of this goal, they've been sourcing their kratom from authentic farmers and ensuring that the end products are completely natural.

Like any reputable brand, Kratom Spot is pretty open about its manufacturing process. It has the American Kratom Association's GMP certification. That means their manufacturing practices are top-notch and that they have all the products tested through independent labs.

The brand doesn't stop at just having the products tested. It enforces a complete quarantine to ensure that the products aren't contaminated post-production. This quarantine continues through the testing process and lasts until the product is finally shipped out.

Kratom Spot guarantees that all the products are completely natural and that they do not use any fillers or additives in their products. So you can be sure about the product quality. Additionally, the products are potent and should relieve any problems you may have.

Customer response during the brand's eight-year activity has been mostly positive. The brand boasts a five-star rating on its website from over twenty-seven hundred reviews. The customers have appreciated the product quality and the customer service. They also appreciate the brand's fast and discreet shipping process.

Highlights

Source: Kratom Spot sources its kratom from Southeast Asia. It follows Fair Trade policies and imports kratom from small farms. These farms follow expert growing practices and have a sustainable farming process. After sourcing the kratom, they process and package it in California.

Available Forms: The brand prides itself on selling kratom in multiple forms. These forms include capsules, leaves, powders, extracts, and shots. Within these powders and other forms, you can find different sizing options.

Available Strains: Kratom Spot offers six kratom strains for you to choose from. All the strains have red, green, and white variations. The strains include Bali, Indo, Maeng Da, Thai, Malay, and Sumatra kratom.

Third-Party Lab Testing: Kratom Spot has all these products tested through independent labs. Customers can find these lab reports on the product pages. The reports include the alkaloid analysis so you can see the active ingredients. It also includes an analysis of heavy metal presence.

Money-Back Guarantee: The brand offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. As such, if the products aren't up to your standards, you have thirty days to return them. You can return these products for a full refund or exchange.

Free Shipping: Kratom Spot offers free shipping on orders above $50. Furthermore, if you place your order before 3 pm, they ship it out on the same day. The shipping is discreet and comes in unmarked USPS boxes. Furthermore, the actual product packaging is airtight to prevent contamination.

Pros

Southeast Asian kratom

Six different strains

Third-party lab testing

Free shipping over $50

Discreet shipping

Money-back guarantee

Airtight packaging

Cons

No bacterial presence section in lab reports

#3. Klarity Kratom -Organic Kratom Powder & Maeng Da Strains For Relaxation

Klarity Kratom is another California-based business that sells high-quality kratom products. In fact, Klarity Kratom is quite a huge name in the kratom industry. They started as a wholesaler, but now, they have developed a complete website. They also sell their products in smaller quantities that are more suitable for individual clients.

Unfortunately, we couldn't get any information about their kratom source, which can raise questions about their product quality. Furthermore, the website is minimalistic, with no information on the brand itself. They have not mentioned any lab testing or GMP certification.

On the other hand, the reviews have been mostly positive, with people appreciating the product quality. So, even though the brand isn't very transparent, it must be selling quality products.

The customers are great fans of the brand's products and customer service. We found reviews praising the product in terms of potency and consistency. The brand doesn't change its potency depending on the batch of products.

Highlights

Available products: The brand currently offers three forms of kratoms. These forms include powders, capsules, and shots. Of course, the sizing options are different for each form. Additionally, the potency also varies between these forms.

Available Strains: Klarity Kratom offers eight different kratom strains for users. These strains include Red Bali, Maeng Da, Green Vein Borneo, Trainwreck, Green Malay, White Borneo, White Thai, and Gold kratom.

Discounts: The brand has a website section dedicated to 'Hot Offers.' This section has all the discount coupons that customers can use for their orders. It starts with 20% off on orders above $40 and goes up to 60% off on orders above $1000.

Money-Back Guarantee: The brand also offers a money-back guarantee on its products. So if you aren't satisfied, you can apply for a full refund. The website doesn't show the brand's refund policy, so you'll have to talk to their representatives.

Free Shipping: Klarity Kratom offers free shipping on all its products. Unfortunately, you can't avail free shipping if you're in Alaska or Hawaii. Furthermore, the delivery is extremely fast. The brand ships out your order the same day as it is placed.

Customer Care: The brand has excellent customer service, as evident by customer reviews. You can find the contact information on the website. You can contact the company by phone between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on business days. Additionally, you can use the live consultancy feature on the website to get help.

Pros

California-based brand

Eight different strains

Available as powder, capsules, and shots

Free shipping

Discounts

Same-day shipping

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No lab reports

Lacks GMP certification

No American Kratom Association approval

#4. Golden Monk - High Concentration Maeng Da Kratom Products For Opioid Addiction

Golden Monk started its journey in the kratom industry in 2016 in Canada. However, It later shifted to Las Vegas, America. They're an online retailer focused on distributing high-quality kratom products. Their motto is to give the public access to kratom at affordable prices.

Golden Monk is a member of the American Kratom Association. It has the GMP certification which means they manufacture its products under strict quality control. Furthermore, they source their kratom from Southeast Asian farms. The exact locations vary based on the type of strain they use.

According to the Kratom Associations audit report, the brand's employees are trained to handle kratom and related products. All the workbenches in the facility are stainless steel and cleaned regularly. Furthermore, the association found all labeling and advertising to be compliant, meaning they sell what they advertise.

Another thing people love about Golden Monk is its discreet packaging. While kratom is legal, people still prefer to be discreet about its usage. The brand understands that. Their products have two layers of packaging, and the outer layer doesn't give any indication that the product is kratom or from a place that sells kratom.

Customer response to the brand has been promising. People have praised the brand for the quality of its products. They also appreciated the fast delivery and quality of customer care. You can reach customer care throughout the week during the times listed on their website.

Highlights

Lab Testing: Golden Monk is pretty serious about quality control and safety. They conduct six independent lab testing for every ton of kratom. The tests check for pathogen presence, including bacteria, mold, yeast, and other microorganisms. They also check for alkaloids to see the active ingredients. Furthermore, they check for heavy metals like lead, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic.

Available Strains: The brand offers eleven strains. These include Green Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, Red and White Bali, Super Green Malay, Red, Green, and White Borneo, Red Indo, and Red Thai. Unfortunately, they only offer powders and capsules for these strains.

Packaging: Golden Monk's packaging has two layers. These layers are resistant to germs and moisture. Plus, it's discrete, so there is no mention of kratom on the outer packaging.

Free Shipping: The brand offers free priority shipping for orders over $49.99. Furthermore, if you place the order before 10:00 am, they'll ship it out the same day. They use USPS for shipping.

Money-Back Satisfaction Guarantee: Golden Monk has a thirty-day money-back guarantee. If you're unsatisfied with the product's quality, you can return the product for a full refund. You don't need to worry about the product being open or not. Furthermore, you won't need to provide a reason to return the product. If you're looking to exchange products, you have a ninety-day window.

Pros

Las Vegas-based brand

Eleven kratom strains

American Kratom Association approval

Six lab tests

Private packaging

Free shipping on orders worth $49.99

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No shipping to areas where kratom is illegal

Expensive

#5. Kats Botanicals - Most Potent Maeng Da Kratom Capsules To Relieve Stress And Anxiety

Kats Botanicals is a Tennessee-based brand that has been around since 2016. During this time, the brand has been giving out quality botanical supplements to folks all over the country. They're not just focused on kratom. Instead, they are committed to putting out products using any beneficial botanicals on the market.

Kats Botanical has the American Kratom Association's cGMP certifications. That means their manufacturing process fits the safety guidelines that the association laid down. In other words, the processing facility has a safe manufacturing environment, and the brand tests its products through independent labs.

Kats Botanicals sources its kratom from Southeast Asia, Borneo, to be more specific. They get kratom from trusted farmers following sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the kratom is dried and fermented before it's shipped to the processing facility. Once it gets to the facility, the brand quarantines it. Meanwhile, they get samples tested through a third-party lab.

Kats Botanicals has had a wonderful customer response. They have a 4.1-star rating on Trustpilot. Customers appreciate the product quality and potency of the various strains. They also appreciated the brand for maintaining communication during the whole process. Customers can track their packages through the website.

Highlights

Available Strains: Kats Botanicals offers fifteen strains of kratom. These include Above the Waves, Chocolate, Digital Buddha, Bali, Borneo, Elephant, Horn, Hulu, Maeng Da, Malay, Spacebird, Indo, Jongkong, Sunda, and the wedge. Furthermore, these strains are divided into green, red, and white types based on vein color.

Available Products: Kats Botanicals offers these kratom strains in various forms. Currently, these forms are limited to capsules, extract, and powder. They offer bundles. Furthermore, there are sizing options for each product type.

Lab Testing: The brand has its product tested through independent labs to ensure that the plant potency is okay and that there are no additives. The tests check for pathogens, pesticides, heavy metals, and alkaloids. The brand offs 100% real leaf with no fillers. You can get the lab reports on the website.

Shipping: Kats Botanicals also offers free shipping for orders over the $100 limit. Furthermore, they ship out your order on the same day if you place it before 3:00 pm.

Money-Back Guarantee: The brand has a thirty-day money-back guarantee. If you're unsatisfied with the product quality, you can apply for a full refund without being required to give any reasons.

Pros

Fifteen strains

Available as powder, capsules, and extract

Independent lab testing

American Kratom Association's cGMP certification

Free shipping for orders over $100

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Limited product options

FAQs: Kratom Strains

Q1. What is kratom?

Kratom, Mitragyna speciosa, is basically a tree that is native to Southeast Asia. It's evergreen, and its leaves contain an alkaloid called Mitragynine. It is a stimulant that can grant pain relief and increase anxiety levels, among other benefits.

It can also act like opioids, with sedative properties. However, unlike actual opioids, it does not have any addictive properties. In fact, folks use it to help with opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Q2. Who should use kratom?

Kratom benefits folks who are suffering from opioid withdrawal, chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. Some men also use it for a better sex drive. Kratom is safe for use. However, if you have any preexisting conditions and are taking medications, you should consult your doctor before starting kratom. That is because taking kratom with prescription medicine can cause adverse reactions. We also don't recommend kratom for pregnant women and children.

Q3. Is kratom legal?

Kratom is legal almost everywhere. However, depending on the state laws, you must be at least 18 or 21 to take it. Some states in the US have banned kratom. These include Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and more. Countries that don't allow kratom include Australia, South Korea, the UK, Thailand, Japan, and more.

If you are thinking about starting kratom, we recommend checking the laws of your state to ensure that it is legal. Otherwise, you may get in trouble. Moreover, be sure to look into the age limits as well.

Conclusion: Best Kratom Dosage for Beginners

That sums up our guide on how to buy kratom. Kratom is useful, but a lot of that usefulness depends on how honest your vendor is. We recommend going for the best online kratom vendors that sell pure kratom. Look at lab reports to see if they scan for heavy metals and other contaminants.

You should get kratom from vendors having the American Kratom's Association's approval. You can find the list of approved vendors on the association's website. We recommend choosing Super Speciosa because they provide lab reports for all their products. Additionally, you get to choose from a ton of products.