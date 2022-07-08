CBD for Dogs in 2022: Top 5 CBD Brands to Buy Hemp Oil for Dogs This Fourth of July

Dogs are like family. We take care of them as we would do of our loved ones, providing them with the best healthcare possible. And one of the best ways to help your furry buddies relax could be CBD oil — if you know how to.

In some recent studies, it has been discovered that CBD oil for dogs provides health benefits like relief from arthritis, anxiety, pain, and seizures. Veterinary studies in primary stages also indicate promising results in helping them tackle pain associated with cancer treatment and acting as a support for their nervous system.

Dogs and humans are built with a similar endocannabinoid system, implying that both humans and dogs share compatibility for CBD intake in their systems. However, it is important not to share your dosage or your CBD product. The dose might be too high, or the product might contain some unsuitable ingredients for dogs.

The top five suggested CBD oil for dogs brands come with a federal authentication of having used less than 0.3% THC. So it’s highly unlikely for your furry buddies to get high, leaving no reason for you or your pet dog to panic.



Top 5 Brands Of CBD Oil For Dogs To Reduce Anxiety & Seizure:



CBD oil has gained much popularity over time as consumers have become more aware of this unique way of getting relief — even for their pet animals, including pooches.

CBD oil has little to no side effects on dogs. The brands listed in our article provide measures to calculate the right dosage for your dog, making it easier for you to choose the right deal for your buddy.

Holistapet — Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs On The Market, Editor's Pick Pet Hemp Company — Most Potent Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil For Pets NuLeaf Naturals — Top Shelf, Organic Dog CBD Oil For Pain Relief CBDistillery — Popular CBD Oil Tincture For All Dog Breeds Joy Organics — Natural Sleep Aid CBD Oil For Dogs With Melatonin

#1. Holistapet — Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs On The Market, Editor's Pick

AN OVERVIEW

Holistapet brings you the best CBD oil for your dogs. The oil is gluten-free, non-GMO, has zero added preservatives, and is third-party lab-tested. The products contain zero THC, making the oil non-psychoactive and ensuring that your pet does not get high. This can otherwise be a cause for panic and anxiety in them. The brand is extremely cautious about the products being 100% natural.

This brand specializes in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs and makes delicious treats for your dogs to eat with no hassle. You can also use the dropper bottle, which is extremely user-friendly (ensures you don’t pour more than the intended dosage) to feed it into his mouth directly or to mix it in his food. More importantly, a detailed chart has been provided to list the pet’s weight and the approximate dosage:

3000 mg CBD for pets weighing over 160 lbs. with 50 mg per serving

600 mg CBD for pets weighing 60–100 lbs. with 10 mg CBD per serving

150 mg CBD for small pets weighing under 20 lbs. with 5 mg CBD per serving

The website displays the brand’s expertise and responsibility in creating healthy CBD oils for dogs and the process of production. The manufacturing is done in the USA after the CO2 extraction process to ensure that the final product is chemical-free and highly potent.

Holistapet has a wide pricing range from $25.95 to $144.95, with an added benefit of 25% if the user subscribes. A pocket-friendly brand with the best CBD oil, Holistapet is also famous for keeping up with the health claims on its catalogs. Not only does it provide the most potent CBD, but it also ensures that your pets derive these health benefits from long-term usage of full-spectrum CBD oils and treats and is recommended by theislandnow. You can witness considerable improvement in movement mobility, hip and joint pains, inflammation, stress and anxiety, digestive issues, nausea, skin allergies, and aging wellness.

Well, the list doesn’t end there. More benefits are waiting to be disclosed. This should be your first stop if you are cautious about your dog’s mental and physical health!

HIGHLIGHTS

Provides the best CBD oil for dogs available on the market

Purest full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil with utmost potency

Variety of sizes and doses available in different CBD concentrations

Advisory board composed of expert professionals

Efficient dosage chart to find the right concentration for your pet

30-day money-back guarantee

PROS

Easily available options on the website with authentication from third-party lab-tested authorities

25% savings on subscription

100% natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO, with zero added preservatives

Multiple health benefits, including relief of stress and anxiety, improvement in mobility, and relief from hip and joint pain

30-day money-back guarantee

Dosage concentrations ranging from 150 mg to 3000 mg

Five-star customer reviews

CONS

Only available on the website

Some of the products might be a little expensive

The CBD type used is unclear on the website

#2. Pet Hemp Company — Most Potent Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil For Pets

AN OVERVIEW

Pet Hemp Company comes second on our list for serving the purest and the most potent CBD oil products at the right prices. Welcoming you with a fresh, warm feeling, the website offers you CBD oil for your pets via a concern-based algorithm. “Shop by concern” offers you four choices to shop from based on the needs of your dog: relief, mobility, calm, and wellness.

Providing you with various wellness products, the brand specializes in tinctures, capsules, dog treats, and cat treats.

Based in California, this company found inspiration to join the hemp market for pets when their ailing family dog Woody showed improved appetite, eased joint pain, and overall health improvement through the continued use of CBD oil. Although it’s relatively new in the market, the company has seen a good rise in quality and customer base.

Pet Hemp Company has tried to maintain an edge over its competitors by providing a 30% off on the first order and 25% savings upon subscribing to the newsletter. Furthermore, the pricing strategy has been pretty steady for the products: CBD oil for dogs comes at a price range of $25.95–144.95, and dog treats at $26.95–64.95. The latter are specialized for immunity support and stress and anxiety relief.

With a steadily growing market, this brand shares customer confidence despite being new to the competition. Trustpilot shows customer reviews mainly inclined towards five stars. Since you have come this far, you might want to check out their website.

HIGHLIGHTS

Best CBD oil products and treats for your pets at affordable prices

Potent CBD oil and dog treats with droppers to ease the process of giving CBD to your pets

Third-party lab-tested

30-day money-back guarantee along with a 15-day grace

Made in the USA

PROS

100% organic and gluten-free CBD products with no GMO and zero added preservatives

Dosage chart for easy identification of the concentration needed according to the pet’s weight

Dairy-free, grain-free, and vegan

No side effects or allergies

Most orders are shipped for free within 24 hours

30% off on your first purchase, with added 25% savings on a subscription to the newsletter

Relief from joint pain, arthritis, anxiety, and stress

Better skincare, improved aging, wellness, and appetite

CONS

Only available online

Relatively new on the market

#3. NuLeaf Naturals — Top Shelf, Organic Dog CBD Oil For Pain Relief

AN OVERVIEW

With naturalism in the name itself, NuLeaf Naturals brings you the most potent CBD oil made with full-spectrum hemp extract and organic hemp seed oil. A group of plant medicine enthusiasts founded the company to create chemical-free natural remedies for our furry buddies suffering from various mental and physical ailments.

NuLeaf Naturals is among America’s top hemp companies. The brand has been producing the most potent CBD oils on the market since 2014.

The oils are made from whole-plant extracts, i.e., use its full-spectrum potential.

Droppers are provided as a dosage regulator, ensuring no excess CBD goes into your dog’s food. Each drop consists of 3 mg of CBD. The brand suggests a dosage of 6 mg per 25 lbs. of body weight, with directions to slowly increase the dosage with your pet’s weight and regular usage.

NuLeaf Naturals has an ongoing pricing strategy. You can find a variety of oil categories ranging in full-spectrum: CBD oil, CBG oil, multi-cannabinoid oil, CBN oil, and CBD pet oil.

Prices range from $23.99 to $119.20, which are slightly higher than peers, but it is justified since the whole-plant extract is used to produce the full-spectrum CBD oil. The CO2 extraction method keeps the potency intact and the extracts chemical-free.

Customer reviews from 20,000 users have repeatedly suggested that they have seen their pets get relief from anxiety and stress and enjoy better wellness in terms of aging and mobility.

HIGHLIGHTS

Founded in 2014 by a group of plant medicine enthusiasts

Premium CBD oils for cats, dogs, and horses

A variety of oils ranging from CBG, CBN, and CBD

Variation in size and doses of CBD oils to cater to your needs

Third-party lab-tested for each product batch

Full-spectrum hemp extract, organic virgin hemp seed oil

PROS

100% natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO CBD oil for pets

Droppers are added to ensure no excess oil falls into your pet food.

30-day money-back guarantee

No side effects and zero added preservatives

Expert professionals at your service to help with your inquiries 24/7

Free shipping within 24 hours of order placement

CONS

Limited products for pets

Only available online

Refund only for unopened products

#4. CBDistillery — Popular CBD Oil Tincture For All Dog Breeds

AN OVERVIEW

In 2016, a group of CBD enthusiasts took it as their motto to serve pure hemp-extracted CBD oil at the right prices. So, these distillation connoisseurs started with a mission to make pure CBD products available to large masses through the #CBDMOVEMENT. The movement received online recognition of over 440k mentions and 37000 downloads of “The Ultimate CBD User Guide” for the noble effort of spreading awareness and encouraging people to opt for a healthier alternative means of wellness that is 100% natural.

CBDistillery has a wider product range for pets than its competitors, comprising CBD pet tinctures, treats, and CBD oil. All of them come in variations of size and doses.

Specializing in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil, CBDistillery gets its hemp from the US and a certification from the US Hemp Authority. It also provides the certificate of analysis (COA) on the individual product pages.

The products provide a potency ranging from 150 mg to 600 mg. CBD pet tinctures roughly cost you $0.07 to $0.20 per serving, depending on the potency. You can enjoy 20% off if you subscribe. You also have access to a 60-day money-back guarantee with further benefits by referring a friend to CBDistillery. The Black Friday deal can get you up to 40% off. Free shipping is also provided if the purchase amount is above $75.

CBDistillery products are third-party lab-tested, and the website allows you to “shop by benefit.” With the help of this feature, you can buy CBD according to your needs. With over two million customers with various encouraging reviews, CBDistillery has made a mark on the CBD oil for pets market.

HIGHLIGHTS

100% natural, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of artificial ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Multiple offers along with a 60-day money-back guarantee

The mass attraction of customer reviews through the #CBDMOVEMENT

A variety of CBD oil and treats to choose from for your dogs

The US Hemp Authority-certified

PROS

100% pure and potent, with zero added preservatives

All-natural and non-GMO

CO2 extraction method

An easily accessible website with options to shop by benefits

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil is available for pets in various sizes and doses.

Subscribe and save 20%

Free shipping

US-grown hemp, natural farming practices, and cruelty-free items at moderate prices

CONS

A relatively smaller range of potencies available in this category

Slightly costlier than competitors

#5. Joy Organics — Natural Sleep Aid CBD Oil For Dogs With Melatonin

AN OVERVIEW

Joy Organics company has the USDA-certified Organic Pet CBD Oil Tincture made with the simple composition of organic olive oil and organic broad-spectrum hemp extract. Founded in 2018, this company is a member of the US Hemp Roundtable. Upon realizing how scattered and unorganized the hemp market was, besides a lack of trustable organizations, they decided to take charge.

Joy Organics provides a detailed flowchart of how the entire process, from production to extraction of CBD oil, occurs in their company. We have presented it below:

Superior USDA-certified organic farming-> Careful Hemp flower processing-> Proprietary method of extraction-> Effective THC removal-> Product development and manufacturing-> Third-party lab testing.

The detailed process starts with opting for the most potent hemp extracts grown in rich nutrient soils of the US. Skilled farmers are employed to use the most effective methods of growing hemp to ensure only the best crops go into making potent and consistent CBD oil.

After harvest, the hemp buds are stored in a climate-controlled environment. To produce its CBD oil, the brand removes other parts of the plant (leaves, seeds, and stems), and follows it up with a milling process to ensure effective smoothening of the buds.

Joy Organics stands out for using the most intricate extraction process, which none of its competitors use. Using a USDA-certified hemp-extraction process, the buds undergo rigorous extraction steps to bring you the final honey-colored oil, free of pesticides, fats, or chemical solvents. This full-spectrum oil is then used to make CBD tinctures with less than 0.3% THC.

To remove THC, the company uses a USDA-certified chromatography process. The lab reports reflect it, proving the oil to have 0.0% THC.

Joy Organics strives to produce the best CBD oil, catering to your pet’s specific needs. It has fulfilled all legal obligations of being FDA-approved, USDA-certified, and cGMP-compliant. It produces detailed certificates of analysis (COAs) for every product. Third-party lab testing takes place in an ISO-certified lab.

Furthermore, Joy Organics uses recyclable bottling packages to be environment-friendly and has partnered with an NGO, Carbon Fund, enabling the company to strike off its carbon footprint by opting for carbon-neutral shipping.

Joy Organics has a futuristic outlook and, hence, an edge over its competitors. Its proprietary Nanoemulsion technology transforms the oil into water-soluble, nano-sized particles, ensuring better absorption and enhanced efficacy.

The company’s CBD dog treats and CBD oil tinctures have doses ranging from 15 mg and 45 mg. Joy Organics has won a seat on our list with excellent customer reviews and a detailed account of the production and shipment processes.

HIGHLIGHTS

100% organic, cruelty-free, non-GMO CBD oil

Third-party lab-tested

Premium broad- and full-spectrum CBD oil for your pets

US-grown hemp

Over two million customer reviews

PROS

Detailed flowchart of production, extraction, and shipment processes

Environment-friendly packaging and carbon-neutral shipment

Reward points for referral and loyalty

Free shipment for purchases over $50

20% off on a subscription

Customer reviews reveal efficiency in quality and potency of the products.

The effective extraction method leaves zero chemical solvents in your CBD oil.

CONS

Lack of variety of doses and sizes

No return policy

Only available online

How Did We Choose the Best CBD Oil Products to Keep Your Dogs & Pets Safe During this July 4th?

A recent study shows us how effective CBD oil has been in helping dogs recover from osteoarthritis. Another study also shows a reduction in seizures among dogs receiving a daily CBD oil dosage.

We did thorough research to develop the best products from the best CBD oil serving companies. We first conducted a Google search and listed the ten most reputable CBD oil brands for dogs. After considering all factors, we shortlisted five brands with the best CBD oil for dogs based on brand transparency, the legality of operations, the potency of the oil, and the success rate of product usage.

It is important to have quality products in a growing competitive market and ensure that the company meets most buyers’ needs. Companies that provide post-sale customer services and enjoy good customer reviews tend to earn better trust. Hence, we kept the following pointers in mind while suggesting these top five brands provide the best CBD oil for your pets.



What We Looked For To Keep Your Pets Calm and Safe With These CBD Oil?

We have made a list based on the following factors so that buying organic broad spectrum CBD oil for your dog becomes easier than ever:

#1. Quality of ingredients

We gave utmost importance to choosing the brands that do not compromise the quality of hemp used to make CBD oil. Of course, that was not enough. So we also ensured that they did not use sweeteners, preservatives, or artificial flavors and used minimal THC, ranging from 0.0% to 0.3%.

#2. Third-party lab tests

We have included the brands that provide their certificates of analysis (COA) or are third-party tested by organizations like the National Animal Supplement Council. Good companies have easy access to these files on their websites to understand better and instill confidence in their customers.

#3. Brand reputation

Companies can build a steady reputation by consistently serving high-quality products at the right price and maintaining purity and potency. Loyalty is strengthened when brands disclose their production process, including the source of raw materials, manufacturing process, extraction methods, and third-party lab tests.

#4. Dosage

The listed websites provide you with a dosage chart to determine the right amount of CBD oil best suited for your dog as per age, weight, and regularity of CBD oil usage. Usually, a beginner is suited for doses ranging from 1 to 5 mg of CBD oil per serving to adapt to its uses.

#5. Price

We usually look for the best products at the lowest of prices. We have done the same for you. We tried to make sure there are optimized dosing options so that you can have a steady flow of CBD oil for your dog at the right prices.

#6. Customer reviews

Customer reviews can make or break a brand. We considered a varied number of user reviews. Consumers are delighted to have used organic CBD oil for dogs from the brands listed in our article. It’s wonderful for these brands to have made so many “paw-sitive” influences on your furry buddies. Most of the products also enjoy a five-star rating.



Beginner’s Guide For Buying The Best CBD Oil

The internet is the best place to get information on any product. But we have strived hard to bring you a carefully researched article on all you need to know before you step in to buy CBD oil for your dogs.

We suggest you keep these key points in mind while buying the best CBD oil for your dog:

#1. Key ingredients

We have only listed the brands that use the best hemp, preferably full- or broad-spectrum, use the most effective extraction methods, and have eco-friendly items for sustainable packaging and waste disposal. All the companies listed use USDA-authorized hemp seed oil, CO2 extraction methods, and the most potent, organic, and flavorful components that are 100% natural, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.

#2. Brand reputation

Top brands earn a reputation for providing the best products at justified prices over time, keeping organic and legal matters intact. It’s important to ensure that the brand you choose follows all FDA guidelines and provides evidence of having their products third-party lab-tested. Good brands always try to be environment-friendly and give utmost importance to customer satisfaction.

#3. Quality assurance

When a brand employs the best means of production, accompanied by the best raw materials, the product speaks for itself. However, if you’re buying CBD oil from a new brand, you must keep an eye on their extraction methods to ensure that the products used are organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and, most importantly, do not leave behind any chemical solvents and pesticides.

It is equally important to maintain standardized quality. Trusted brands usually provide certificates of analysis (COAs) with each product on their site.

#4. Type of CBD used

Premium CBD oils are made with full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD extracts, ensuring standardized quality. Full-spectrum oils contain Delta-9 THC (less than 0.3%), whereas broad-spectrum CBD oils contain only CBD and other cannabinoids except for Delta-9 THC.

Both these extracts are highly potent and leave behind only the organic potencies of the hemp plant, leaving no risk for your pets to get high or poisoned by leftover chemical extracts.

You could also try using CBD isolates. But remember, the effects will take longer to kick in and will be of lower intensity.

#5. Size and doses

Most of the brands on our list have a specific section on their websites catering to deciding the appropriate dosage for your dogs. Based on the size, weight, age, and regularity of usage, these brands bring you a systematic chart to help you decide what dosage of CBD oil would be appropriate for your pet.

A variety of bottle sizes are available, with potencies ranging from 150 mg to 6000 mg. The bottles usually come with droppers to ensure the desired amount of CBD goes into your dog’s food as you mix it. Some brands use environment-friendly packaging systems.

#6. Pricing

All the brands listed in our article provide you with 20% to 25% off upon subscription, with added benefits of installment systems to make it easy on your pockets. Some also provide free shipping along with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Most products are moderately priced.

#7. Customer feedback

The true image of a brand is reflected by its customers. A consumer’s loyalty depends on whether the brand offers the best quality, offers justified pricing, and has legal approval. Customers are relieved that there are trustable brands that can serve to help relieve their dogs of anxiety, inflammation, arthritis, joint pain, and other mental and physical ailments.



FAQs About CBD Oil For Dogs

Q1: Is CBD oil safe for my dogs?

A: Safety is the biggest concern for CBD users. Reputable brands use the CO2 extraction method to ensure that no chemical residue remains in your CBD oil. Moreover, it provides a wide variety of health benefits, such as curing seizures, anxiety, and arthritis. It also reduces the progression of cancer in dogs.

Q2: What is the right CBD dosage for my dog?

A: The right amount of CBD needed by your pup depends on his age, weight, and regularity of CBD usage. A beginner can start with 0.2 mg per serving.

If your pet is suffering from severe arthritis or anxiety, or painful inflammation, you should consult a veterinarian regarding the dosage to give your pet.

Q3: What are the side effects for dogs using CBD oil?

A: CBD oil is made with the purest of hemp extracts with no added artificial ingredients. It is potent and organic. However, new users may find some difficulty adjusting to it. Vomiting, diarrhea, increased liver enzymes, and increased appetite have been noticed among dogs getting accustomed to CBD oil.

Q4: How can CBD oil benefit my dog?

A: CBD oil has been a savior for dogs suffering from various physical and mental ailments. It provides relief from anxiety, joint pains, and arthritis, and it also acts as a support system for their mental wellness. Veterinary studies in the primary stages also show that CBD oil can help deal with pain caused by cancer and its treatments. CBD oil also aids digestion, improves sleep quality, and helps dogs cope better with epilepsy.

Q5: Can CBD oil have any psychoactive effects on my dog?

A: CBD oil can be made from full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD extracts, with the former containing less than 0.3% THC. Hence, your dog is highly unlikely to get high on CBD oil.



Choose The Best Brands Of CBD Oil To Keep Your Dog Breeds Healthy And Happy This Independence Day 2022

Scientists are striving hard to prove that CBD oil in its organic form has true potential to bring ease to dogs’ sufferings. Manufactured medicinal products for dogs contain xylitol and grapeseed oil, which can be toxic. CBD is safe for dogs and humans, but there are separate products and different CBD oil dosage for dogs.

Thus, most hemp brands in the market, like Holistapet, NuLeaf Naturals, and Joy Organics, have been taking it as their mission to provide the world with the most organic, potent, and pocket-friendly CBD oil.

Companies like CBDistillery and Pet Hemp Company have also joined the mission. They have attained great popularity despite being relatively new to the market.

However, by specializing in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs with the utmost care, expertise, and responsibility, and by following the best practices in the industry, Holistapet takes the trophy. Or, should we say, the treat?

Here’s wishing happiness and health to you and your special furry friends!