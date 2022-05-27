CBD for Pain: How Well Does It Work?

CBD is a popular natural remedy for many common ailments, including pain. But how effective is it? Let's look at the science behind CBD and pain relief.



What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of many compounds found in hemp. The impressive plant contains over 500 compounds, including CBD. Unlike the more well-known compound THC, CBD is not psychoactive. That means it doesn't produce a "high" and is non-habit-forming.

Research and testimonials show the compound has many potential health benefits. It may help reduce inflammation, anxiety, and pain, among other things. However, the research about these benefits, including CBD oil for pain, is still in its early stages.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD works by interacting with the body's Endocannabinoid System (ECS). The ECS is a system of receptors and chemicals that regulate many body functions, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep. The two primary receptors are CB1 and CB2.

CB1 receptors are found mainly in the brain and central nervous system. They're responsible for pain perception, memory, and mood.

CB2 receptors are more common in the peripheral nervous system, especially immune cells. They play a role in pain and inflammation.

CBD interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors to reduce pain and inflammation. It also helps to modulate other receptors, such as serotonin and adenosine, which are involved in pain perception.

CBD can reduce pain by reducing inflammation. It inhibits the production of inflammatory cytokines and increases levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines. It also inhibits enzymes that break down the body's endocannabinoids.

Does CBD Work for Pain?

CBD effectively reduces inflammation, which is a common cause of pain. A study in the European Journal of Pain found CBD applied to the skin reduced inflammation and pain in rats with arthritis.

Another study looked at CBD's effect on nerve pain. The study found that CBD effectively reduced neuropathic pain, a type of chronic pain caused by damage to the nerves.

CBD is also effective for treating other types of pain. A study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that CBD effectively reduces pain in rats with inflammatory pain.

A survey found that 62% of CBD users reported reduced symptoms, including anxiety. Many users also use it for sleep. Both stress and poor sleep can contribute to pain.

CBD for Anxiety

Anxiety and pain go hand-in-hand. A survey found that those with anxiety were four times as likely to experience chronic pain.

CBD may be effective for treating anxiety. A study in the Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology found that CBD reduced anxiety in people with social anxiety disorder.

By reducing anxiety, CBD may also help to reduce pain.

CBD to Improve Sleep

Poor sleep can contribute to pain. CBD may help to improve sleep by reducing anxiety and pain. Research shows that CBD is effective for both conditions. Studies suggest by reducing anxiousness and pain, the popular hemp compound may improve sleep.

How to Use CBD to Reduce Pain

CBD is available in many forms. The most popular are CBD tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

CBD Oil or Tinctures

These are the most common way to take CBD. They're easy to use and have a long shelf life. Put a few drops under your tongue and hold for 60-90 seconds before swallowing. Tinctures are also easy to adjust your dose. Start with a moderate amount and increase as needed. They have a quick onset, 15 to 20 minutes, and last four to six hours.

CBD Gummies and Edibles

Gummies are popular ways to take CBD. They're easy to use and have a long shelf life. They have a slow onset, 30 to 60 minutes, and last four to six-hour Start with moderate amounts and increase as needed.s.

CBD Capsules

Capsules are an easy way to take CBD. They're easy to use and have a long shelf life. They have a slow onset, 30 to 60 minutes, and last four to six hours. Start with a moderate amount and increase as needed.

CBD Topicals

Topicals are a popular way to use CBD for pain. They're easy to use and have a long shelf life. They have a slow onset, 30 to 60 minutes, and last four to six hours. Start with a moderate amount and increase as needed.

CBD is a popular natural remedy for many common ailments, including pain. But how effective is it? The research shows that CBD is effective in reducing inflammation and pain. It may also help improve sleep and reduce anxiety, contributing to pain. If you're considering CBD for pain, talk to your doctor first to see if it's right.