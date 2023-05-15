ChatGPT Alternatives: The 10 Best AI Chat Apps for Your Smartphone

Experience the future of conversational AI with ChatGPT. Powered by advanced natural language processing, ChatGPT brings human-like conversations to life. With its broad understanding of various topics, this cutting-edge tool can effortlessly tackle simple inquiries or delve into complex subjects. From answering questions to crafting essays, solving math problems to generating fictional stories, ChatGPT does it all.

The impact of ChatGPT on the world is undeniable. Its game-changing technology has revolutionized the way we interact with AI, opening doors to new possibilities. While it currently provides a delightful learning experience, aids in artistic endeavors, and assists in writing emails, the absence of a dedicated mobile app is noticeable.

If you're eager to experience ChatGPT on the go, we understand the overwhelming array of choices. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top ten AI chat apps and ChatGPT alternatives. These apps offer similar functionalities, ensuring that you can continue to enjoy intelligent conversational experiences anytime, anywhere.

HiAI is your 24/7 personal AI chatbot, assistant, and friend. Ask it anything, anytime – and it will shoot back an accurate response personalized to your conversational style.

But HiAi is also much more than that. The app offers not one but 20+ AI assistants from 20+ different professions. In addition to general knowledge, assistance, and tips, you can get specialized advice about anything from your training routine to your content marketing strategy.

Want to improve your drawing skills? Talk to Pablo. He knows all the tricks.

Need help with your career? Ask Sophia, your personal business assistant, or Grace from HR. Ava specializes in providing writing assistance, so you can ask her to generate a piece of content, proofread and edit your writing, or give you creative guidance, among other things.

HiAI uses the same technology as most ChatGPT apps but in a unique way. Having 20+ AI assistants is like having your own brain trust and task force to help you with email writing, scheduling, and daily management, as well as self-improvement and professional development.

Microsoft’s take on the AI craze is based on version 4 of ChatGPT and uses the same LLM. Essentially, it is an AI app that connects ChatGPT to Bing’s own well of knowledge. That helps provide quicker and more accurate responses, even for queries that reference current events.

So, for instance, you can use Bing as your personal news feed.

Bing allows you to choose “Creative,” “Balanced,” and “Precise” as a preferred conversational style. Depending on which one you pick, the AI can write fiction, answer simple questions, or solve complex tasks more or less successfully – and with more or less drama.

Unlike ChatGPT, Bing can also show citations and generate images. Citations are very important regarding AI reliability, as they allow you to verify sources and confirm data authenticity. When it comes to images, we can never have enough cloud puppies and cute cats.

Also, unlike ChatGPT, Bing limits conversations to 120 prompts a day. If that’s fine by you, you can download the app for mobile and PC.

3. Ask AI

Ask AI is not a conversational app as much as software that allows you to build your personal chatbot, or perhaps we should say, your personal content writer. Because that’s the central premise of this version of AI – give it all your content, and it will improve it.

In reality, Ask AI is a small but helpful productivity tool that you can use for content writing, among other things. As its name suggests, you can ask it anything you want, and it will respond the best it can – within a selected category. Responses are not instant, but they are extensive.

Ask AI is available for both Android and iOS-based smartphones.

As of recently running on the ChatGPT 3.5, Ask AI is now also a paid app. Sure, it has a free version for Android and iOS, but freemium gives you a maximum of only three daily prompts. The paid version is not too expensive, but it’s not smooth enough for a premium app.

If we’re listing the pros of using Ask AI, a neat UX with incorporated topic categories and chat history definitely comes to the top. Too bad it changes topics way too fast. It’s also a multilingual app, so you can use it to learn a new language or translate text.

4. Genie

Not to be confused with Genie Anti-Scam, Genei.io, or Genie AI, Genie is a ChatGPT-powered app by AppNation Ltd. At first glance, it looks just like Ask AI because of the same dark-green color scheme. The concept is similar, too, but Genie has a few tricks up its coded sleeve.

For example, there’s an option to turn Genie’s responses into audio so that it feels a bit more like making conversation. It’s a simple feature that not many AI chatbots have.

You can also input photos from your camera or documents from your device and make them a part of your question. So, for instance, If you can’t recall what’s-his-name, you can upload the photo and get your answer. Share a link, and Genie will talk to you about what’s there.

Like many other AI apps, it can write stories, songs, emails, and poems. Genie seems fluid in knitting patterns, too, if that’s what you prefer. Outside of conversational features, it allows you to keep your chat history, copy responses, and share chats with friends on social media.

What are the downsides of choosing Genie on an Android or Apple phone? Sadly, it stops after three paragraphs and gives you ten free prompts a day.

Nova, too, is a “revolutionary AI chatbot” powered by ChatGPT. It is a user-friendly and super-functional answer to the likes of Ask AI and Genie, with which it shares more than a few features. It even uses the same design concept, complete with the color scheme and the font.

All this is to say that Nova lacks some originality, even for a ChatGPT-based AI. One feature that stands out, though it isn’t quite polished yet, is voice-to-text. This capability should allow you to speak to AI rather than send texts, which earns extra points for “humanization.”

Nova is also a cross-device chatbot that even works on AppleWatch.

But following a recent update, the developers upped the ante on the competition with a Multi-Purpose AI Camera. Exhibiting a star-feature potential, this functionality uses your camera to read the books you’re reading and summarize the text without you having to type it in.

Other features include a multilingual LLM enabling Nova’s AI to converse in 140 different languages, a particular topic category for coders, and a range of pre-set prompts for different writing tasks. Nova keeps improving with each iteration, but we can’t say the same about its prices.

If you’re unwilling to pay for it, you’ll stay capped at three prompts a day.

6. ChatOn

Rather than “revolutionary,” ChatOn is “groundbreaking.” Its AI chatbot achieves human-like interaction thanks to the advanced version of ChatGPT. It comes with a host of features that can help you write an essay, create social posts, rewrite texts, solve math problems, et cetera.

Sporting a simple interface with seamless navigation, ChatOn makes using an AI chat app both easy and fun. For work-based tasks, whether for business or for school, it offers an Instant Assistant and AI Helper with several topic-based categories with out-of-the-box task prompts.

Choose the Simply Have a Chat option for everyday help, advice, and ideas.

To make things even simpler, there’s a Multi-Purpose Camera that allows you to take snaps of your book pages and request a summary or simplification. You can also snap a math problem, and ChatOn will solve it for you. No need to enter the question manually. Just point and snap.

If you’re short on time, ChatOn can also give you the answers to your questions in spoken text instead of in writing. The app claims to be able to speak “any language,” which might be true. Be that as it may, it should be able to write as creatively and descriptively as you need it to.

ChatOn for Android and Apple devices requires you to pay for a premium.

Using the same technology as most AI chat apps, GoatChat takes a step further into the future. Tagging along costs 0$ unless you want to unleash the Boost version of the app and pay for the subscription. If you decide not to, you’ll still be granted a limitless number of messages.

What’s more, you don’t even have to download the app to use GoatChat.

Rather than features, the browser version of GoatChat offers different chatbot personalities – including Muhammad Ali (a personal training assistant), Buddha (a personal spiritual guru), William Shakespeare (for book suggestions), and Albert Einstein (for universe-related chitchats).

GaotChat has become very popular for its impressive art skills and the ability to copy famous painters, styles, and movements, from Leonardo da Vinci all the way to Bansky’s modern street art. The browser version of GoatChat also allows you to write a book with Ernest Hemingway.

In addition, the app offers the usual functionalities one has grown to expect from AI. You can use it to browse the web and write emails, but you can also upload PDFs, ask questions about them, summarize, simplify, and discuss web pages with GoatChat.

The paid version also allows you to build your own chatbot personality.

8. Roboco

Roboco is one of the less-known AI chat apps from the ChatGPT generation. It’s also a bit basic compared to other apps on this list, as it doesn’t offer advanced functionalities like the Multi-Purpose AI Camera, the ability to upload documents, or even image generation.

Other than instant answers and interest-based chat, Roboco doesn’t offer much. You can ask it anything from your home screen using your voice, get flirting tips, and have a “drunk conversation” with AI. It’s a straightforward AI chatbot for users who prefer minimalist apps.

Speaking of minimalism, Roboco gives you the absolute minimum number of messages – only one per conversation per day – which is nowhere near enough for a conversation.

You can download the Roboco app from Google Play and Apple Store.

9. Genius

One of the newest AI chat apps on the market, Genius AI Chat feels more like a prototype than a finished product. Currently, the free version of the app is overflooded with blocks of long ads. The UI looks clunky, with poor navigation and uninviting design. Plus, it’s full of bugs.

Beneath all that, ChatGPT 3.5-powered Genius app should be able to understand and respond to a ton of different topics, “from politics to personal anecdotes.” It has no special features other than essay writing, a travel planning assistant, and a recipe generator.

Genius is available for Android and iOS and includes a paid version.

10. Chat AI

Chat AI – Ask Anything is an AI chatbot app with a simple interface. Unbothered with features, it works as a gateway to ChatGPT and allows you to ask AI anything from the same conversation. You can use it for casual chat or content generation – essays, emails, jokes, etc.

Chat AI doesn’t have a very competitive personality, so that’s about it.

The free version of the app, available for both iOS and Android, gives you up to 20 words per prompt and 400 words per answer. Surprisingly, Chat AI’s “Unlimited” plan has a limit of up to 500 words per prompt and 2000 words per answer, which should be enough for most users.

What is ChatGPT, and how does it work?

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory. Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is essentially a text generator. A chatbot that can produce human-like sentences and process language.

However, saying that it’s just a chatbot doesn’t really do it justice.

In all likelihood, you’ve interacted with a chatbot at some point – over 80% of people have. Most online retailers, for instance, will have you speaking with a chatbot, answering basic questions such as whether they have some items in stock, their office hours, and the like.

When you have a unique question or complaint, you’re transferred to a human customer support agent. Why? Because most chatbots can answer only simple queries. Some more advanced versions will be able to hold some semblance of a conversation, but it becomes pretty obvious pretty quickly that their capabilities are limited.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, hasn’t yet shown these limits.

As an advanced natural-language processing tool, it can hold conversations and understand context almost as well as any human could. It can hold conversations about quantum physics, explain confusing concepts to you like you were a 5-year-old, write poems, or even create entire blog posts.

But how does it do it?

It’s all in the name – ChatGPT is a Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It means that ChatGPT has already received training on a vast dataset and uses the information gathered from its training to generate human-like text based on the input you’ve provided.

ChatGPT uses publicly available information from various sources to provide answers and share accurate information quickly and efficiently.

What can we use ChatGPT for?

Currently, the beta version of ChatGPT has quite a few interesting applications. While online communities enjoy nothing more than sharing silly, humorous, or inaccurate answers offered by ChatGPT, this natural language processing tool can perform many intricate tasks.

Translation

ChatGPT supports over 50 languages, including English, German, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, and French. Therefore, it’s commonly used for quick translations of various text types – from songs to essays and legal documents.

However, as it’s not a specialized translation tool, all users must remember that it could make translation errors.

Brainstorming

Believe it or not, ChatGPT can be exceptionally helpful during your brainstorming sessions. Whether you’re trying to come up with topics for your blog or YouTube channel, a party theme, or your next research subject, ChatGPT can help.

It has access to massive amounts of data and can present it in seconds, presenting you with diverse ideas on any given topic.

Summarizing

ChatGPT is excellent at summarizing any type of content you may need. It relies on deep learning algorithms to “understand” textual input, analyze the presented content, extract its main ideas, and present you with a shortened version.

Creating CVs and resumes

More and more users are relying on ChatGPT to create their CVs and resumes.

There are two ways you can use it to assist your job search. You can feed ChatGPT with information from a job ad, and the tool will provide you with a functional CV, resume, or even a cover letter. Alternatively, you can feed it the information you want your CVs and resumes to contain, then let it do its magic.

Writing essays

More and more commonly, users rely on ChatGPT for creating essays, blog posts, and other types of long-form content. However, it can’t always do this job as well as a human could.

The accuracy of the content it provides varies depending on what information ChatGPT has access to. It could make mistakes if it doesn’t have access to the newest information or latest scientific research. Moreover, its content could be a bit too generic for some purposes, such as academic writing, tutorials, and the like.

Creating code

Though ChatGPT is primarily used for creating textual content, it can be highly effective at generating code. It can create both HTML and CSS code, perform database queries, and more. It can identify bugs and glitches in your code, find solutions for code errors, and more.

As such, it’s not only helpful in web development but app creation as well.

These are just some examples of what ChatGPT is capable of. On top of it all, it can also be used for data analysis. It can take on tasks as a personal virtual assistant, help you develop travel plans, provide shopping recommendations, and more.

What is the difference between ChatGPT and Google?

Google is a search engine that can give you access to valuable information from various sources it has indexed. However, it’s up to you to go through all that data, identify what’s relevant to you, and use it. ChatGPT is a natural-language processing tool that can make all the data it can access easier to digest and understand.

Instead of providing you with sources you can use, ChatGPT tells you what information those sources offer.

However, Google is slowly expanding its functionality and introducing tools like Google Bard to compete against AI-driven technology like ChatGPT.

Google Bard and ChatGPT are very similar. They’re both AI-driven chatbot-like tools that can perform similar functions. Currently, Google Bard has access to newer information collected before 2022. ChatGPT, on the other hand, has access to data collected before 2021.

Does ChatGPT have an app?

Considering that over 92.3% of consumers access the internet using their mobile devices, it’s no wonder that most want a ChatGPT app that they can easily download to their phones. Unfortunately, though, there are no downloadable ChatGPT apps for Android or iOS devices at the moment.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that you cannot still play around with ChatGPT through your smartphone.

To access ChatGPT, you’ll need to create an account on OpenAI. The process takes just a few seconds as you’ll need to provide only your basic information, such as your email and phone number.

Once you have an account, you can access it by using your PC or launching your phone browser. As long as the internet connection on your phone is fast and stable, you can easily use it to “talk” to ChatGPT, ask questions, and make information requests.

The platform is fully mobile-friendly, easy to use, and convenient, so you can access it from any device.

Alternatively, HiAI is one of the best ChatGPT apps currently available on the market. It allows you to talk to 20+ AI assistants from different professions and learn about any topic, from art to personal finance. You can use it to write emails, essays, and resumes, get advice on personal development or relationship counseling, and develop skills for your next job or life goal.

Is ChatGPT safe?

ChatGPT uses the latest security practices to ensure its utmost safety. It uses top-of-the-line encryption to prevent unauthorized access to user data, whether it’s already stored or in transit. It has advanced access controls and authorization protocols to protect sensitive user data and annual security audits performed by third parties to identify and fix any vulnerabilities or issues that could pose risks to users.

That said, it’s important not to confuse safety with confidentiality on ChatGPT. When you use ChatGPT’s services, it will collect some personal information (e.g., your email address) and create a log of every interaction between you and the tool.

Any conversation you start, file you upload, or query you make will be logged, saved, and used as a part of the program’s training data. Of course, if you accidentally or purposefully share your sensitive personal information with ChatGPT, it will save and make a log of that as well.

ChatGPT is still in its training stage, so all the information you provide will be used for further improvements to the program and its language-processing algorithms. You cannot delete the data you’ve shared.

It means that while it’s highly unlikely that your personal data will be compromised as you use ChatGPT, OpenAI can and will use the information you’ve willingly shared. So, make sure that you don’t overshare any sensitive information.

Which countries can’t use ChatGPT?

Though ChatGPT is becoming increasingly popular around the globe, there are still many countries where the tool isn’t available. While the reasons for the lack of availability may vary, they mostly have to do with censorship laws and privacy regulations.

The countries where ChatGPT isn’t available include:

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Belarus, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Chad, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Laos, Libya, North Macedonia, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Micronesia, Nauru, Nepal, Palau, Russia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Yemen.

This list is not comprehensive – there are probably more countries where ChatGPT isn’t outright banned but might still be unavailable. If your country isn’t on the “banned” list, you might try accessing ChatGPT using a reliable VPN service.

How much does ChatGPT cost?

As previously mentioned, ChatGPT is still in its training mode, and as such, it’s available to all users for free. Whether you want to use it to write essays, create code, translate documents, or just have some fun, you can do it all without spending a single dime. How long it stays free to use will depend on OpenAI.

Keep in mind that the free version of ChatGPT has its limitations, though. You could encounter problems and errors such as “Too many requests in 1 hour. Try again later.” Sometimes, simply refreshing the page or logging out and then back in could solve such errors. In some instances, all you could do is simply wait for a while before trying to use ChatGPT again.

If you want to minimize the occurrence of these issues and access a more advanced version of ChatGPT, you can sign up for the paid version – ChatGPT Plus.

A pilot subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, costs $20 a month and offers several unique features.

What is the difference between ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT and ChatGPT Plus are essentially the same tool, though Plus is more of an upgrade.

Primarily, ChatGPT Plus has significantly faster response times (up to three times faster), meaning that you can make more requests in a shorter time frame without waiting around for the answer to process.

Secondly, ChatGPT Plus can offer better accuracy. Compared to the regular ChatGPT, the Plus version has access to newer data sets, which could prove indispensable if you need information about the latest scientific research, for instance, or financial insights.

ChatGPT Plus is also more reliable during peak hours. While you might frequently encounter errors like the one above, “Too many requests in 1 hour.” with ChatGPT, ChatGPT Plus can handle heavier traffic, significantly reducing the possibility of errors.

Moreover, ChatGPT Plus gives you early access to new features. For instance, you can use the Turbo feature, which offers high-quality results and is up to 6 times faster than the default mode.

While regular users who occasionally need ChatGPT’s assistance can use the free version, users who want to use it to create more content will be better off upgrading to ChatGPT Plus.