Every person may experience crossroads in life where it seems that there is no way out. You may search for answers but there is nobody to help you. If you are stuck in mundane and have no idea how to move forward, psychic medium readings via phone or chat may come especially in handy.

By interacting with your energy, psychics can assist you in making an impossible call on crucial matters related to your career, family, and well-being. Spiritual practices can uncover the future and help you find a proper way out and overcome obstacles.

But where to find reliable psychic predictions? This article outlines the best sites dedicated to online psychic chat readings. By reading it to the very end, you will get a deeper glimpse of the services and special offers each online psychic reading website provides. Suffice it to say, spiritual practices can be rather affordable. Once you have this information at hand, you will quickly find the necessary resource on a budget.

🔮 Best online psychic websites for cheap readings in 2022

Keen—best for psychic practices, tarot reading, life questions, and horoscopes

Kasamba—top option for psychic reading online, dream analysis, spiritual advice

Oranum—an excellent choice for numerology, fortune-telling, and psychic services

AskNebula—best for astrology readings and those who are seeking online psychics advice

AskNow—a great website for psychic readings by phone and to read daily horoscopes & spiritual guides

California Psychics—a perfect option for best online psychics & tarot card readings

Keen—One of the top online psychic reading services you should try

Year of foundation 1999 Based in San Francisco Special offer Get 10 minutes for $1.99 3 minutes for free Monthly visits (by SimilarWeb) 1.7M

Pros

Substantial discounts for newcomers

Ability to find your best psychic match

A large database of experts

Excellent reputation

Keen provides awesome discounts for every novice user. You can get involved in spiritual psychic readings by paying only $1.99 per 10 minutes or 3 minutes for free. With a large database of specialists, you can choose your best match. This contributes to the best spiritual readings experience and satisfaction guarantee. Keen is one of the most prominent online psychic websites with an excellent reputation. It is featured in such resources as Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Yahoo, and even more.

Cons

Free psychic reading only for new customers

Access customer support only by filling a form

A few categories to choose a specialist

Being one of the most prominent online psychic reading websites, Keen isn't that generous for returning users. The special offers of $1.99 per 10 minutes or 3 minutes for free are available only for new customers. Also, it isn't possible to contact a customer support team via a chat or phone. All you can do is fill in the form and wait for the response. Considering the experience and popularity of the site, the number of categories to pick a specialist leaves much to be desired.

Customer experience

Keen has an intuitive interface, so navigating the site is a breeze. It includes a decent database of phone psychic readers who specialize in different niches. If you have no idea which professional to opt for, you can use a smart search. Here you can choose a specialist based on the category, price, and method to get in touch. It is also possible to choose the best match among readers, which is more beneficial for getting positive results.

Keen is a psychic source with multiple positive customer reviews. You can read the users' testimonials right on the platform or on such reputable websites as TrustPilot. Aside from spiritual readings, you can get the most out of astrology advice, tarot readings, and horoscopes. While desktop browsing is great, you can contact the masters using the best psychic apps. The great news is that Keen is available on iOS and Android platforms, so you get engaged in your favorite online psychic chat readings while being on the move.

Kasamba—Find your way to love and happiness using phone, chat, or email

Year of foundation 1999 Based in New York City Special offer 3 free minutes with each new psychic you try (chat only) Monthly visits (by SimilarWeb) 585.5K

Pros

More than 20 years of high-quality online psychic reading services

Satisfaction guarantee

Private and secure experience

Best match guarantee

Kasamba has delivered first-class psychic readings services for more than 20 years. It has a huge database of specialists ready to help even the pickiest clients. The bragging point of the company is that it has a satisfaction guarantee. If you aren't happy with the services of psychic mediums, you can claim a refund. Don't worry about your safety. You can preserve your anonymity and take advantage of secure SSL payments while approaching psychic tarot card readings online.

Cons

No customer support via chat

No mobile app

If you have any questions or concerns related to a particular reader or payment process, you can still contact customer support. However, you can get in touch with a specialist only via chat. Also, the developers didn't release a dedicated mobile app yet. Nevertheless, you can still approach psychic advisors via a mobile version of the site.

Customer experience

Kasamba is a prominent psychic reading website that owns a decent spot in the industry. The strongest advantage of this platform is that you can achieve free psychic reading online by using 3 free minutes with each specialist. Overall, the site delivers a high-quality experience. It has a well-structured FAQ section, so you can quickly get all your questions answered.

Aside from an online psychic reading service, it is possible to take advantage of love & relationship advice, tarot reading, dream analysis, and fortune-telling. It is easy to find a psychic that will fulfill all your expectations. If, for some reason, you don't like the approach of a particular specialist, you can claim a money-back guarantee.

Oranum—One of the most outstanding cheap psychics readings services with numerous features

Year of foundation 2011 Based in The US Special offer Get 10,000 free coins Monthly visits (by SimilarWeb) 2.5M

Pros

Free sessions in online chat

Multiple advanced features

A lot of content to explore

Numerous spheres to work with

Oranum has a high level of credibility in the psychic industry. You can find here both expensive and cheap psychics. Everything depends on their experience and the life sphere they are engaged in. You can take part in the free sessions with prominent psychics. Also, the site offers a slew of advanced features such as private sessions, stories, free videos, subscriber-only content, surprises, and special requests.

Cons

Confusing navigation

You will need to transfer your money into credits to use the services

No mobile application

Oranum has a bit cluttered interface due to a big portion of various content options available on the site. The payment system may also seem a bit confusing. You will need to validate your credit card and then choose one of the available credit packages to use the services to the fullest.

Customer experience

Oranum is a popular service with numerous positive online psychic readings reviews.

It offers a smooth and effective psychic experience in various life spheres. It is possible to communicate with psychics in different ways. Video calls, voice calls, and messages—you can choose the most appropriate way of communication. Also, this psychic reading service is full of additional content related to card readings, numerology, astrology, past life reading, and fortune-telling.

It is possible to communicate with multiple specialists using 10,000 free credits. Thus, you can choose the right type of psychic and specialists to reveal your deepest secrets.

AskNebula—Your helping hand in getting online psychic reading recommendations

Year of foundation 2012 Based in Nicosia, Cyprus Special offer 3 free minutes Monthly visits 131.0K

Pros

Best psychics with a specialty in different spheres

Easy-to-use interface

Experts speak your language

3 free minutes to talk to a psychic advisor

You can easily solve all the issues that concern you using the services of the best specialists in psychics, astrology, and card readings. With a streamlined interface, it is possible to quickly figure out all features and get in touch with psychic mediums. It is possible to contact an expert who speaks your language, which drastically simplifies the overall experience. The main perk of the platform is that you have free minutes to these out the abilities of a particular specialist.

Cons

A bit blank interface

No application for smartphones

Constant pop-ups

Even though the interface of AskNebula seems a bit outdated, it doesn't affect the diversity of features the platform offers. However, you may be distracted by the constant pop-ups that appear on the main screen. Also, there is no application for smartphones, though you can still access the site from a mobile.

Customer experience

AskNebula is an affordable way to achieve the best psychic readings. The prices on the site start from $1.99 per minute. Also, you can make the most of free minutes in online chat. The most vibrant perk of this site is that you can read users' testimonials. Thus, you can choose the expert that works for you.

The process of picking the psychics is a breeze as well. You can use the filters to choose the expert based on the number of consultations, type, language, experience, and life sphere they are engaged in. The platform's main goal is to make people happier thanks to astrology and psychic predictions. The experts help their clients achieve positive energy and develop a good cognitive attitude to life.

AskNow—Your trustworthy source for psychic readings online

Year of foundation 1995 Based in The US, Largo Special offer Introductory offers: 5 free minutes and $1 per a minute Monthly visits 540.1K

Pros

Large database of experts who specialize in different credentials

Ability to talk via a phone call or online chat

Numerous articles to get useful info

On AskNow, you can ask any question that bothers you. With an extensive database of specialists, you will certainly find the one that lives up to your expectations. You can also get the most of free psychic reading online for the first 5 minutes. On top of that, it is possible to considerably enlarge your knowledge of psychics by reading informative articles.

Cons

Lacks an opportunity to order a video call

No advanced search for the necessary psychic service

To get a psychic reading, you can call a specialist or ask your questions in the chat. It might be difficult to find a psychic since there is no advanced search available on the site.

Customer experience

AskNow provides a streamlined process of connecting with psychics. Typically, the experts provide the screening process via a telephone call on the chat. The prices start at $1 per minute. You can also use a free trial and talk to particular psychic advisors for free for the first 5 minutes. Once you click the profile of an expert, you can see customer feedback, which will considerably simplify the choice of the right psychics.

California Psychics—Top cheap psychic readings via phone or chat

Year of foundation 1995 Based in California, Burbank Special offer Get $20 when you join Monthly visits 1.6M

Pros

Generous offer for newcomers

Ability to choose the best psychics by topic

Multiple paid packages for different purposes

On AskNow, it is possible to ask one free question that bothers you. However, this feature is available only after purchasing a paid package. Besides psychics, you can approach tarot readers, astrologers, and mediums. So, if you want to get the answer to the questions " What is a love reading ?" and "How to attract positive energy for new goals achievement?", the experts on AskNow will definitely help you.

Once you join California Psychics, you will have an opportunity to get a complementary $20 upon registration. The search for the most suitable psychic medium is pretty straightforward. All you need is to choose a topic and browse the profiles of available experts. It is possible to pick one of the 20-minute packages. The price of a particular package depends on the psychics' expertise and rating.

Cons

No possibility to contact psychic mediums via video

You can purchase a package only for 20 minutes

If you want to communicate with psychics via chat or video, you can choose only the former option since video calls aren't available on California Psychics. Besides, you will need to purchase a new package each time your 20 minutes of chat expire.

Customer experience

Cheap psychics readings, love readings, past life readings, tarot cards—these are just some services California Psychics offers to its users. If you are interested in improving your well-being, love affairs, or career, feel free to approach one of the specialists available on the site. The prices start from $1 per minute, but you will achieve a greater reward for your investment by getting a piece of advice from outstanding psychic readers.

Whether you want to read your love situation from the inside out or find out how to play and win the game of life, approach free psychic reading. The complementary $20 on your account will allow you to test the platform out and determine which psychic readers can help you.

How to choose the best psychic reading service for cheap readings?

When you address psychic reading, free love is not the only thing you can achieve. Also, you can take a deep dive into astrology, achieve predictions from tarot card readers, and even more. However, to make your experience effective and safe, you will need to approach the right platform. So, how to choose the most optimal online psychics site? How to avoid scams? Here are a few tips to take into account before investing in online psychic reading platforms.

Reputation

All psychic readers should be screened by the site. When you approach cheap psychic readings platforms, you will need to make sure the experts deliver authentic services. It should be mentioned on the site.

Customer reviews

Read customer feedback. The best online psychic reading sites include customer reviews on their pages. Also, you can check out testimonials on independent websites to make sure a particular psychic readings online platform isn't a scam.

Competence

Check out the psychic readers' expertise. Experience is the essential attribute in spiritual practices. That is why the longer experts are engaged in cheap psychic readings, the better services they typically deliver.

Your online psychics goals

Determine the type of psychic readings online you want to achieve. Whether you want to get a deeper insight into your career prospects or try love readings, you will need to specify your purposes before registering on a particular psychic source.

Interaction with a psychic reader

Keep in mind the means of communication. Whether you want to chat or talk via phone? Or maybe you want to organize a video chat with a psychic reader? Are email psychic readings the most comfortable way for you to exchange positive energies? Check out which communication features a particular psychic source uses to make your experience smooth and convenient.

Why do psychic reading sites offer cheap readings?

It goes without saying that online psychic reading sites offer cheaper services compared to their contenders. As a study says, the popularity of such readings grows every day. Usually, such services charge particular fees for minutes for their services. However, they are still affordable for the majority of users, which sometimes seems too good to be true. Nevertheless, cheap psychic reading websites don't always mean a scam. Here are some reasons for the moderate pricing policies of the majority of reputable online psychic reading platforms:

Online psychics on pay rent for the office

Psychic readers have a lot of competitors

The best online psychics reduce prices to engage more clients

When you choose the best online psychic reading platform over the personal meetings, you derive numerous advantages, including:

It is possible to achieve professional phone psychic advice from the comfort of your home. The majority of dedicated psychic websites come with a satisfaction guarantee. You can make the most out of free psychic readings or substantial discounts. It is possible to try the services of multiple experts to choose the one that lives up to your goals. You can choose a psychic reader based on real customer reviews. Reputable psychic websites have verified specialists, so you won't become a victim of a scammer.

FAQ

How can the best psychic readings change your life?

Numerous people approach reputable psychic services to change their lives, and it really works. With the help of masters, they get insights into their lives that they would never have thought possible. An experienced psychic reader can guide you through the right path and help you accomplish all life goals, which certainly contributes to life changes.

What top qualities should a good psychic reader have?

The best online psychics possess qualities that allow them to win the trust of a customer. Aside from being knowledgeable and experienced, psychics or tarot readers should be confident and emphatic. They should know what to say in a particular situation and how to support a client. Also, a good specialist should be patient and consistent since online psychic readings require a lot of explanations.

Can I get free psychic readings?

Actually, some websites offer generous discounts, promotions, and free minutes to please their returning clients and engage new users. However, you will hardly find a high-quality psychic reading online free of charge. Most probably, you encounter a questionable psychic source that will try to scam you while visualizing a purple garden or reading love spells.

Are cheap psychic readings as effective as expensive ones?

Inexpensive spiritual practices and tarot card readings aren't inferior to costly ones as soon as you use a reputable psychic source. The most important thing is that the predictions appear helpful. You will feel that the psychics or tarot readings are worth the investment as soon as a specialist delivers you useful and insightful information.

Which method of love readings is helpful: phone calls or online chat?

Here everything depends on your personal preferences. Do you better perceive information visually? Or do you need to listen to psychics or astrology readings to get a deeper insight? Choose which method of absorbing the information you prefer and choose the psychic source with appropriate means of communication.

Final word: Are cheap psychic and tarot readings worth it?

Whether you want to predict your future with tarot cards or you want to develop other psychics practices to achieve your objectives, you can find the right psychic source and specialist to help you. It goes without saying that nobody wants to spend a fortune on tarot readings and other spiritual practices. This is where cheap psychics websites can come in handy.

An inexpensive psychic source doesn't imply poor services. Since such websites are based online, they can considerably reduce expenses on their services since they do not need to pay rent and additional bills. Moreover, choosing a reliable psychic source online has a bevy of advantages. Starting with generous discounts and ending with additional services such as tarot readings—you will be amazed at what you will achieve from professional spiritual practices masters.