ChillWell Portable AC Reviews - Waste of Money or Legit Chill Well Air Cooler?

Are you looking for an affordable way to manage the scorching summer heat bearable? Do not worry anymore because the ChillWell Portable AC is here to make this weather easy on you. Due to its small size and lightweight, it is easy to carry anywhere, and you can enjoy the cool air everywhere without spending money on professional cooling units and installation charges.

Read this ChillWell AC review to know what makes it better than other portable air coolers on the market.

ChillWell AC Reviews

Are you looking for a portable air cooler that is easy on the pocket and travel-friendly? ChillWell is one of the newly launched portable AC, which has been giving tough competition to other brands in the market for a long time. It is the best choice for a single user who travels or shifts places more than other people. The price is affordable even for a person with a small budget, and it starts working within 30 seconds, meaning it is good value for the money.

This AC is better than other small-sized and portable AC on the market, as it is much stronger, more efficient, and quieter than the rest. It can be used anywhere, including offices, gyms, workshops, offices, libraries, small rooms, and enclosed spaces.

Summer sounds fun as the sun shining makes everything cozy, and people love spending time outdoors. But this can be a problem when the temperature increases, leaving you dehydrated, weak, and sweaty. Air cooler is a basic requirement in summer, but it may not be an affordable choice for many because the professional machines are very expensive. That is why people look for inexpensive alternatives, one of which is a portable AC, such as ChillWell.

A portable AC can cool any small personal space, reduce the temperature and make it easy for a person to sit, work or sleep comfortably. There is a huge variety of these air coolers, and many of them have their own unique features. For their affordability and efficiency, portable ACs are always the first choice of a person who does not want to spend thousands of dollars on purchasing a professional air conditioner and pay for installation, maintenance charges, and monthly bills.

The ChillWell AC is a one-time investment, and there are no installation charges. It does not take much electricity and also does not cost a fortune in terms of monthly bills. In fact, you would only see a fraction of the change in the bill, which is another worthy benefit. This tiny device claims to make you cool, relaxed, and comfortable and make summer heat easy. It can be used anywhere you go, but it only works indoors. Continue reading to know what makes ChillWell AC a good investment.

How To Use ChillWell Portable AC?

The ChillWell Portable AC is an advanced air cooling device that saves a person from heat and dry air in the summer. It is a multipurpose device that can make any personal space comfortable and easy within 30 seconds. You can use it as a fan, humidifier, or air cooler, depending upon your usage.

Based on the user reviews, the ChillWell AC seems a legit option that has achieved huge fame within a short time. It is a small, lightweight, portable, and rechargeable device that is best for a small to medium size room.

The company has already provided complete details on its mechanism of action, materials used, instructions, and safety risks. Read the following to know how to set up your personal air cooler within minutes.

Unbox the AC, and remove all the packing

Read the small manual that is inside the box

Choose a place away from moisture, heat, and fire to place this device

Fill the water, and charge your device before using

Use the charging cord inside the box to connect it with an electrical plug

Set it according to your position in the room

Keep it away from small children and pets

Recharge it whenever the battery ends

Product Features

The ChillWell Portable AC has the following product specifications.

Full Name: ChillWell Portable AC

Company Name: Ontel

Best Usage: three in one approaches as air cooler, humidifier, and fan

Run time: 3.5 hours battery time and 8-12 hours with direct electricity supply

Dimension: 6.69 inches Length (L) X 5.71 inches Width (W) x 6.30 Inches Height (H)

Weight: 1 lb 13.5 oz.

Fan Speed Options: four options: Low, Medium, High, and Turbo

Size Of Water Tank: 550 ml of water

Additional: adjustable vents, noiseless, 30 seconds cooling

How Does the ChillWell AC Work?

The ChillWell Portable AC is created on the advanced hydro chilling and cooling technology, which uses the hot air from an enclosed space and changes it to the cool air. It is done with the help of a special cooling cartridge that is soaked in water. Every device has a water tank that can keep up to 550ml water inside. The user is advised to check the water every time before using the machine because the low water or no water in the tank would affect the working.

The dry air from the room is captured by this AC and processed through the cooling cartridge, where it is added with moisture and released back into the room. Being a small device, you cannot expect this device to cool the entire room and drop the temperature like professional air conditioners. It only works best for small areas and for single users.

There are three ways to use the ChillWell AC, one is as an air cooler, the second is as a fan (with no water used), and the third is as a humidifier to moisten the air. Unlike other Air coolers, it does not leave the skin dry and irritable because the humidification feature allows the air to retain the moisture in it.

An additional benefit is the LED light that you can use to light the room, especially when you need to rest. There are different settings and speed options to choose from, and you can customize its usage as per your liking.

Best About ChillWell Portable AC

The market is full of portable AC’s, and it seems like ChillWell is not the only option available. For a new user, especially the one with no previous experience of using or purchasing a portable AC, finding one option to trust seems tricky. But it becomes easy when you check the supporting details on each available option and compare them for efficiency, risks, and pricing.

Here are a few reasons that make ChillWell Portable AC stand out among the rest.

Rapid Cooling System

The first thing distinctive to the ChillWell Portable AC is the rapid cooling system that starts working within 30 seconds. The company ensures this machine can start working within seconds and cools the air smoothly. You do not have to wait for a long time to enjoy the cool air, and this small device will greet you with a cool breeze within seconds. There are different speed settings that you can choose and the modes from which you can select the most suitable for you. The complete information on these settings is written in the instruction manual, so give it a reading before using the air cooler.

Four Fan Settings

Unlike the regular portable AC on the market, the ChillWell has not three but four settings. You can pick the soft and slow air setting, a moderate setting, or a high-speed fan. If you need an immediate effect, try the Turbo cooling mode, which will cool you down within seconds. These speed settings are created as per the customer's demands and preferences.

Light Weight Machine

The ChillWell Portable AC is created with the goal of facilitating the customer with the best features. One of these ways is to keep it a small and lightweight machine so that it can be carried, used, placed, or kept anywhere. You can easily carry it anywhere you go, and it needs a small space in your room, on your desk, or in your car. Keep the device on a leveled surface to prevent water leakage.

Aesthetic Lighting Options

The ChillWell AC has an aesthetic design that makes it a perfect addition to your room décor or office setup. To make it better, there are seven lighting options based on different colored LED lights to lift your mood. You can choose any as per your mood or pick the setting that features all colors one by one. This lighting can be used for relaxing the mind after a long day, or as a night light, while you wish to sleep. Turn off the light if you are trying to study or work and need no distraction.

Large Size Water Tank

Most companies use only a small water tank with 250ml capacity, but the ChillWell has a 550 ml water tank attached. The purpose of adding this large size tank is because it can also be used without a cord, and using it for a longer hour with more water supply makes it convenient.

The water tank is easy to spot once you remove the cover on the top. You may use icy water, ice, or water with ice cubes to make the experience of ChillWell Ac even better. If you are using ice, you will see a change in the room temperature too, but it would only last for a short time, and you may have to add more ice water.

Easy To Replace Cooling Cartridge

The ChillWell Portable AC has a cooling cartridge that is responsible for changing the hot air into cool using the water. If you add cool water or ice into the water tank, the air would be even more cool and enjoyable. Because of the consistent use and soaking of water every time, this cartridge can become dirty and may lose its efficiency with time.

While it is good to go for up to three months, if your usage is very high, you are required to change it every few weeks. There is no indication for the cartridge change, and you have to do it manually with self-calculation and usage. The replacement cartridges are easily available and installed by any person. There is no professional help needed to assemble, install the AC or change the cartridge.

Adjustable Vents For The AC

This design deserves appreciation as it has been created to serve everyone, including people with no technological background. The vents in this AC are easily adjustable, and you do not need any permanent setting to change them. For those who do not know, vents are the small apertures that emit the cool air from the AC, and usually, these can be adjusted with the hand, as per your location in the room.

Three In One Device

Usually, fan and air coolers are two separate devices, and a humidifier is bought separately if a person needs one. ChillWell works both as a fan and AC, depending upon the setting you choose. In addition to that, it serves as a humidifier too as it uses the water from the tank to moisten the air.

Battery And Direct Power Usage

Unlike the air coolers that are only rechargeable and those that can be used with direct power only, the ChillWell Portable AC is a two-in-one thing. It can be used both ways, with or without charging. There is a type C charger added to every pack of this AC, and this cord can be used to charge the machine. After it is fully charged, the cord is removed, and it can be used as a cordless AC for up to three and a half hours. If you do not wish to charge it, plug it into the electrical socket and start using it directly. It can go up to twelve hours with a direct power supply.

Purchasing the ChillWell AC is a good investment to pass the summer, but the longevity of this device depends upon how you use it. The company recommends cleaning the device and not letting the water inside when you are not using it for days. Always remove the water, and dry the cartridge, whenever you pack it after the summer ends. With a proper care plan, it would last for a very long time, and you would not need a new device every year.



Where to Buy ChillWel Portable AC? Pricing And Details

The only way to buy the ChillWell Portable AC is through the official website using this link, as it is not available in any other place. Do not waste your precious time spending to find it locally, and never trust any product you see in these local shops sold with a similar name to this.

To avoid counterfeit products, the company has not authorized any third party or person to sell them. The orders are placed directly on the official website, with advanced payment. Once the order is confirmed through an email, it is dispatched and reaches the customer within three to five working days.

Comparing the price of ChillWell portable AC with other air coolers reveals it is much more affordable than most of them. For the quality and services it is providing, this price is nothing. If you buy multiple air coolers for your friends or family members or plan a combined purchase with a friend, the price will drop further. Read the following to know the complete pricing breakdown.

Get 1 ChillWell Portable AC for $89.99

Get 2 ChillWell Portable AC for $179.99

Get 3 ChillWell Portable AC for $201.99

Get 4 ChillWell Portable AC for $269.99

The price decreases with the number of air coolers you purchase. It is best to purchase only one unit to begin with, but if you live in shared accommodation, try to convince your friends or roommates to buy a bundle pack.

Remember, one AC is only sufficient for one person. It is a small device that throws the cool air directly, and it does not circulate the air like a traditional air conditioner. These prices are only valid for a short time, as they are part of a promotional offer. The company may end these offers any time soon, so get your ChillWell Ac while they are available for a discounted price.

Refund Policy

The company is giving a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders. It means you have nearly two months to test this product and see if it is helpful to you. If this air cooler is not as per its promises or you are not comfortable using it, there is no money loss.

Within these 60 days of purchase, you can return the AC to the company and get your order value back. It does not include the delivery charges if you have paid any. Follow the timeline correctly because the company will not accept the refund request if it is later than 60 days after the purchase. Also, only those orders are eligible for a refund that is made through the official website.

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews - Conclusion

To sum up this ChillWell AC review, this product seems worth buying, and this decision would not make you regretful anytime later. It is a mini air cooler that uses moist and cool air to make a small room chilled. It is efficient in energy consumption and does not take much of your electricity budget.

It is suitable for every person who does not want a full-fledged air conditioner in his office, gym, home, or anywhere he lives. ChillWell portable AC is very comforting, plus the price is easy on the pocket. There is no water splash, electrical issues, or maintenance cost, but the user is expected to follow the safety guidelines shared by the company.

The company is offering a full money-back offer on all orders. If you do not like this product after purchasing, contact the company and get your money back. Click here to buy ChillWell Portable AC right now.

ChillWell Portable AC Customer Reviews - Frequently Asked Questions

Read the following for some additional information on ChillWell portable air cooler.

Is ChillWell Portable AC Rechargeable?

Yes, this device is rechargeable and can be used again and again. You can use a type C charge for this purpose and give it a few hours to fully charge. Usually, when the charging is full, a small indicator light starts flashing, showing the device has reached its maximum capacity. Turn off the plug and remove the charger; your ChillWell AC is now ready to use.

How Long Would ChillWell Portable AC Work?

The number of hours your ChillWell Ac would work after a full charge depends upon a few factors. It includes the speed setting you have chosen, the temperature of the room, humidity inside the doom, and the voltage available for it to function. Under ideal conditions, it would give you 3 ½ hours of uninterrupted services. When it is plugged in, you can use it for 8 to 12 hours, with average speed, temperature, and humidity levels.

When To Change A Cooling Cartridge In Your ChillWell AC?

Every ChillWell AC has a cooling cartridge made with a sponge. This cartridge requires a change after a while, depending upon your usage of this AC. With heavy usage, you may have to change it every month, and with moderate usage, changing it after two to three months is better.

Can You Choose a Night Light Color In Your ChillWell AC?

Yes, the company has creatively added different colors to the LED light in this portable AC that is used as a night light. These coloring options include green, teal, red, white, blue, purple, yellow, and a complete color cycle. You can choose any of these as per your choice. You may also turn off these lights if you do not want light in the room.

Is ChillWell Portable AC Available At Amazon?

The ChillWell Portable AC is only available on its official website, and it is not available anywhere locally. You may not even find it on Amazon, as the company has no dealers or merchandisers to manage its sales. All the dealings are made with the company directly, and the orders are dispatched from the official website to the customer’s address.

