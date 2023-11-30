Find Gifts for the Cheese Lovers on Your List at ShopOhioCheese.com

By Shopohiocheese.com on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:05 pm

ADVERTISEMENT. Cleveland Scene news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is written for informational purposes only. 


The countdown to the holidays is on, and ShopOhioCheese.com could be the one stop place to cover gifts for many friends and family members. The website, hosted by the American Dairy Association Mideast, combines local cheese buying and gifting into one digital platform, with shipping available nationwide.

ShopOhioCheese.com features several Ohio cheeses from traditional favorites to artisan specialties. Individual blocks of cheese start at $4.99 or shoppers can purchase a complete charcuterie kit.

Swiss cheese made by Pearl Valley Cheese in Fresno, Ohio, was named the Grand Champion at the 2023 Ohio State Fair! Sample it, along with award-winning Colby cheese, in the Pearl Valley Treasure Box. Baby Swiss cheese was invented at Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, and you can sample this nationally acclaimed Swiss in The Fun Flight six-pack (priced at just $25.49).

Ohio is home to nearly 30 cheesemakers throughout the state. Some have been producing local favorites since the turn of the century, while others have begun creating new varieties as recently as 2019.

“We are excited to share this one-stop-shop for exploring the exciting world of Ohio cheese, just in time for the holidays,” said Jenny Crabtree, SVP of communications at American Dairy Association Mideast, which represents Ohio dairy farm families. “Many don’t know that Ohio is the top Swiss cheese producing state in the country, or that many award-winning cheeses are created here — so we’ve curated some gift ideas that foodies will love.”

The craft beer lover on your list will eat up North Country Charcuterie’s Beer Lover’s Charcuterie Kit, and Ohio State Buckeyes fans will cheer for the Buckeye Collection.

Ohio cheese is a tasty way to send loved ones a little slice of home, too! All cheesy gift ideas featured at ShopOhioCheese.com can be ordered online and shipped nationally.

“Ohio cheese makes the perfect gift for loved ones near and far,” said Crabtree. “It also is a fun addition to holiday parties and festive charcuterie boards.”
Explore all that Ohio cheesemakers have to offer and discover everything from traditional styles to new imaginative flavors at ShopOhioCheese.com. To learn more about Ohio dairy farming, find information about cheese and dairy nutrition, and explore delicious recipe ideas, visit Drink-Milk.com.

