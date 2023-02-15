How data brokers collect and sell your personal information

If you knew exactly how much of your personal information data brokers collect, you might just consider going off the grid. Unfortunately, data collection is the price we have to pay for free phone apps or online accounts for overall convenience.

Although you can't stop data brokers from doing what they do, there are ways you can minimize the exposure of your personal data. By learning how they operate, you can take steps you limit your digital footprint and ensure it doesn't create a risk.

How do data brokers collect information? Are data brokers legal? And most importantly, can you opt out of their records? We come bearing answers!

What is a data broker?

Information brokers, also called data brokers, scrape the web for personal information. Next, they aggregate, package, and sell it to interested third parties, other data brokers included.

What are some of these third parties, you may ask? Apart from other data brokers, companies that sometimes wish to acquire your personal data are credit card companies and other financial institutions (for risk mitigation or fraud detection), marketing firms, insurance companies, tech companies, and law enforcement agencies. And these are just to name a few. Data brokers sell them information that they can later use in their own industries, sensitive personal information as well.

In the case of data brokers, their currency is private information. Generating billions in revenue each year, the data broker industry juggles consumer data. You can end up finding plenty of your personal information online, including your full name, address, date of birth, contact information, employment history, and much more.

How do data brokers collect information?

Now that we know about some of the information data brokers collect, it's time to take a look at how they do it. That said, all these personal details don't come from one source but from a myriad of different ones.

Public records

Not everyone is aware of just how much personal data you can find online in open sources. Data broker companies collect personal information from various public records, including motor vehicle records, census data, birth certificates, marriage licenses, voter registration information, bankruptcy records, and many more.

Web browsing history

Everything you do in the online world leaves behind a crumb of data. These small data packets, better known as cookies, collect the information you leave on each website you visit. They're like secret agents who follow you and report every move you make.

Web tracking allows websites and other third parties, such as data brokers, to create your data profile. Based on it, they can then present you with targeted ads or show you dedicated information. You've probably noticed this practice, especially on social media sites.

Tip: Keeping your social media accounts private may not seem like much, but in reality, it does lower your level of exposure.

Through your consent

Whenever you download a new app or open a new account, you are asked to agree to certain terms and conditions. As these are typically long and boring documents, we don't read them. That's how we give these entities access to our data without even realizing it.

Data breaches

Unfortunately, sometimes companies experience a data breach during which a certain amount of people's personal information is leaked. Once this information hits the web, third parties, like data brokers, can obtain it and use it for their own purposes, selling your personal details included.

Data brokers selling information to data brokers

Many data brokers not only collect and sell basic information to third-party companies, but they also end up selling data to one another. Yes, data brokers buy information from other data brokers.

Data brokering: legal or illegal?

The legality of the data brokerage industry varies from country to country, and in the US, from state to state. In the countries of the European Union, we can find some of the most strict data privacy laws thanks to GDPR (general data protection regulation).

On the other side of the world, in the US, no federal law regulates how data brokers operate, as this is left for each state to determine individually. That said, the Federal Trade Commission has taken steps to mitigate the risks associated with data brokerage by publishing reports and offering recommendations to Congress. These proposals were aimed at making data collection activities clearer and more transparent.

So what are some of the states doing to protect their citizen's privacy? Although there are still few such regulations, the state of California has California's Consumer Privacy Act, while the state of Vermont has Vermont’s Data Broker Law. Both of these aim at regulating the data brokerage industry. It requires data brokers to obtain state registration and pay a yearly fee.

How can I remove myself from data broker lists?

The good news in this data collection case is that data broker sites and people search sites typically allow you to opt out of their listings. There are two ways you can approach this, either by manually sending opt-out requests or by deciding to pay private companies to do this for you.

An example of a data removal service is Incogni. It automatically sends opt-out requests on your behalf, asking for your private data to be removed from listings or records. These requests go out to data brokers, and people search sites.

For a fee of just $6.49 a month in an annual subscription plan, you can see Incogni wipe your personal data from records without you having to lift a finger.