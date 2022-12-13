How To Pass A Hair Follicle Drug Test: Best Effective Methods To Use In 2022

Hair follicle tests are becoming increasingly popular. More and more employers implement this new testing technique to screen their employees for drug use. Quite a few government institutions and lots of companies have started using this test instead of urine analysis because it provides more accurate results.

Knowing how to pass a hair follicle drug test is essential if you’re in the habit of using certain chemicals which your employer does not approve of. In this article we’ll discuss the different common methods that you can use to beat a hair follicle test.

Hair follicle tests are much more precise than other drug tests and can detect any drug use within the past 90 days or 3 months. So if you've used a drug that your employer does not approve of even once in the past three months it will show up on your test. Unless you take some action.

There are a few popular ways to clear a hair follicle test, out of which some work and some of them don't. We will talk about all of them and guide you on how to use the methods that actually work. But first let's talk about some methods which don't work.

Top Picks For The Best Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo For Drug Test

Now that we know about the methods that won't work, let's take a look at a few methods that will actually help you pass a hair follicle drug test.

Using A Detox Shampoo - Overall Best For Hair Follicle Cleansing And Detoxifying

Perhaps the easiest way to pass a hair follicle test is by using a detox shampoo. Detox shampoos are specially designed by manufacturers to get rid of all traces of drugs in a person's hair follicles. If you wash your head, scalp and hair with a detox shampoo then get a hair follicle test done, you will be able to clear the test without any difficulty.

The detox shampoo that we would highly recommend to anyone is the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo. Even if you have only a day’s notice before the test just wash your hair with this detox shampoo. It will greatly increase the chances of successfully passing any hair follicle test.

However the manufacturers of the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo recommend that you wash your head, scalp, and hair with the shampoo every single day for ten days before the test to get the best possible results.

But in case you don't know about the test 10 days before and you only have a day to prepare for it, you can wash your head and hair several times with this detox shampoo. That too without having to be concerned about any danger to your hair.

Now let’s talk about the proper way to use the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo to get the best possible results.

First you can wash your head with your usual shampoo so that it’s clean and ready for the next step. Now you can apply the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo to your hair. Squeeze a dime sized portion of the shampoo into your palm and massage it gently into your head and hair. When you’re applying the shampoo to your head make sure you don’t miss any part of your scalp.

Now you can allow the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo to seep into your hair to cleanse it properly. Let the detox shampoo stay on your head for at least 15 minutes which will be enough time for it to do its work. Once you've waited for 15 minutes you can wash out the detox shampoo with water. And you're done.

If you follow this simple procedure the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo will let you pass any hair follicle test easily. But this detox shampoo isn't just good for passing drug tests. It also keeps your hair healthy by removing all kinds of toxins from your scalp that are bad for your hair. The only problem which some people might have with the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is its price. This detox shampoo can be a bit too expensive for some. But there's no need to worry. There is another cheaper detox shampoo available.

Zygot's Ultra Clean Shampoo is much cheaper although there are a few differences in how it should be used. This detox shampoo works like other similar products and removes traces of chemicals from your hair follicles that can giveaway drug use. It's also got conditioner included in it which means your hair will not only be clean but it will also shine and look great.

One thing that we feel we have to mention is that Zygot's Ultra Clean Shampoo is not as effective as the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo even though it is cheaper. And if it’s the only thing you use it might not be enough to clear a hair follicle test. We would recommend that you use Zygot's Ultra Clean Shampoo along with other methods to make sure you beat the follicle drug test.

Another thing that we think it's important to mention is that anything that you wear on your head caps, hats, or bandanas can absorb traces of drugs. And that can show up in a hair follicle test. So you should thoroughly wash any clothing items that you wear on your head before wearing them.

Home Remedies

There are a few home remedies that can be used to fool drug tests. And using these home remedies along with a detox shampoo will increase your odds of passing any hair follicle test. Home remedies are much cheaper than detox shampoos although they won’t do as thorough a job of cleansing your hair follicles.

Home remedies also need to be used much more frequently if they are to be effective. But these remedies can easily be made from things that are found in every kitchen. A few common ingredients in a hair follicle cleansing remedy include sea salt, vinegar, baking soda, detergents and lemon juice. As you can see, these items aren’t difficult to get a hold of.

There are a number of different home remedies that can help you pass a hair follicle test. Let’s take a look at two that we think will be the most effective.

The Macujo Method

The Macujo Method is a highly effective home remedy that requires a few easy to find ingredients. In order to use this home remedy you’ll need the following items.

A bucketful of lukewarm water

250ml of vinegar

Rubber gloves, a shower cap, and goggles

Clean and clear wash

Zygot’s Ultra Clean Shampoo

Liquid Tide detergent

A shampoo with an Aloe Vera base

Once you've obtained all these items you're ready to begin the cleansing procedure. The first thing you should do before starting washing your hair is to wear the goggles and gloves to protect yourself from these powerful chemicals. The chemicals that you will be using can be harmful to your eyes and they can also be bad for your skin. So wearing gloves and goggles is a very important precaution.

Now that you’re protected you can begin the actual cleaning process. First use lukewarm water to wash your head and hair thoroughly. Now that your hair is relatively clean, take the vinegar and mix it into the bucket of water. Next use the vinegar water mixture to wash your head, scalp and hair carefully.

Once that's done take the Clean and Clear Wash and apply it to your hair as well. This solution has to stay on your scalp for around 30 minutes. So put the shower cap on and wait for 30 minutes to pass.

After 30 minutes you can take off the shower cap and apply the detox shampoo to your scalp and hair. Once you’ve done that, take the Tide detergent and wash your scalp. You shouldn’t use more than a few drops as this detergent is pretty strong.

Now your head should be clean again and you need to apply the final ingredient. Take Zygot's Ultra Clean Shampoo and wash your head with it. And that's it. Your hair follicles should now be free of any chemical traces that could give away drug use.

The entire method that we've discussed should be repeated at least three times on the day before your hair follicle test. And again on the morning of the test to ensure that you pass.

Jerry G Method

The Jerry G Method is another simple and effective home remedy that will allow you to pass a hair follicle test without any trouble. In order for this method to work you will have to abstain from using any THC-related items for ten days before your hair follicle test. There are a few items that you'll need to get to use this particular home remedy.

The items that you need to get include a good dyeing or bleaching solution, a detox shampoo and baking soda. One thing to remember is that the bleaching agent needs to have ammonia in it in order for this method to work properly.

Once you’ve gathered all the necessary items you’re ready to begin the Jerry G Method. There are a few steps that you will have to perform in sequence to get the results that you want. First of all take the bleaching solution and apply it to your hair. Take special care to rub it thoroughly deep into all parts of your scalp so that the hair follicles are properly cleansed.

Once the bleaching solution has done its work, take the detox shampoo and wash your head. Massage the shampoo gently into every area of your scalp ensuring that it reaches the roots of your hair. Now you can wait for around 15 minutes to let the shampoo soak into your entire scalp and remove all chemical traces.

After 15 minutes have passed just wash off the detox shampoo. The process that we’ve discussed needs to be repeated daily for ten days before your hair follicle test. Finally on the morning of the drug test you should repeat the same process again and also do something extra.

Take the baking soda and mix it into some water to make a thick paste. Next take the paste and massage it into your head. Now let the baking soda paste soak into your hair for 45 minutes. Once 45 minutes have passed just wash off the paste with warm water. Finally use the detox shampoo to wash your head again one last time.

Now all traces of drug use should be gone from your hair and you will be able to pass a hair follicle test without any problems.

Abstain from Weed for 90 days before the test

There have been a number of scientific studies that have shown that if a person abstains from drug use for 90 days as drug use won’t show up on a hair follicle test. One particular study was conducted on a subject who was a heavy cocaine user. The study revealed that after 90 days, there were no traces of cocaine in the subject’s hair follicles.

The subject of the study was a woman who had been using cocaine regularly for the past one year. The subject had then stopped taking the drug altogether. Hair samples were then taken from the woman at regular intervals and subjected to hair follicle tests. Scientists conducted tests for 10 months on the woman’s hair to obtain the results of the experiment.

The results from the lab showed that every month for the first three months after the woman had stopped using cocaine traces of the drug became lesser. After the first three months no traces of the drug could be found in hair follicle tests.

Just like cocaine other illicit substances like weed cannot be detected in hair follicle tests after a three-month or 90 day period has elapsed. So if you stop using weed 90 days before your hair follicle test then you will be able to pass it without any difficulties.

The only problem with using this method is that it won't work unless you have 90 days' prior notice for the drug test. If you know about the test 90 days before only then can you make this method work. But you are unlikely to get that much notice in advance as hair follicle tests are conducted randomly and without much notice.

The advantage of using this method is that it is completely natural. You won't be using any chemicals which might be harmful to your body. The human body is good at removing toxins but the process takes a lot of time. So we would recommend that you use this method if it is possible to get sufficient notice of the hair follicle test beforehand.

Uncovering Fabricated Facts: How NOT To Pass A Hair Follicle Drug Test

Before we get to the methods that can help you pass a hair follicle test let's look at some methods that people think can help but which don't really work. So if you try any of these methods then you're likely to fail your drug test. Let's take a look at them one by one.

Abstaining from Cannabis

The problem with hair follicle tests is that they can detect drug use much farther back than other drug tests. THC can be detected in a person’s hair follicles even 3 months after it was used. The only way that this method can work is if you know about the test 3 months in advance and you then stop using cannabis until the test.

But you won't get 3 months advance warning of a drug test. Employers conduct these tests like surprise inspections and you won't get much notice in advance. So if you stop using cannabis or other drugs just before the test you won't be able to pass it.

The truth is that abstaining from cannabis can help you clear the hair follicle test. But you need to find out about it 90 days before the test. Once you know the test date you can avoid cannabis use 3 months before the day of the test. And you will be able to pass it.

Going Bald Isn’t Going to Work

When a hair follicle test is conducted a hair sample is taken from the person's body. Now this hair sample needs to be longer than 1.5 inches. If the hair sample is shorter then it can’t be tested for drugs. But if you shave your head or trim down your hair shorter than 1.5 inches then it still might not be enough to pass the hair follicle test.

The problem is that if you arrive for work on the day of the test with your head shaved your employer is bound to get suspicious. They will automatically assume you have something to hide which is why you've chosen to get rid of any hair samples. While your employer may not be able to prove you use drugs they will know nonetheless what you're trying to hide.

Another problem with this method is that the hair samples needed for the test don't necessarily have to come from your head. Hair from anywhere on a person's body can be used to test for drugs as long as it is 1.5 inches long. So in order to make this method work you're going to have to shave not just your head but also your facial hair and hair all over the body. Something which isn't easy or very practical you're bound to miss a spot or two.

Bleaching Your Hair Won’t Help Either

Another commonly suggested idea to help pass a hair follicle test is to get your hair bleached. Unfortunately studies show that this method only works around 40% of the time. So if you bleach your hair before your test there is a 6 out of 10 chance that you’ll still be caught.

Another reason why this method isn’t a good idea is because showing up on the day of the test with freshly bleached hair will be a dead giveaway to your employer. While you might like to think that your employer won’t notice anything different it’s better not to take any chances. If you show up with bleached hair they’re bound to know you’re trying to hide your drug use. So this method isn’t a great idea.

And even if your employer doesn’t notice your new hair color the method only has a 40 percent success rate so it’s not very reliable. One possible way to increase the chances of successfully passing the hair follicle test through bleaching your hair is by repeating the procedure several times. You bleach your hair again and again until you think all traces of drug use are gone.

The problem with doing this is that bleaching your hair repeatedly is very bad for your hair. And even after repeated bleachings you still might not pass the test. So on the whole this method isn’t a great one either.

FAQ’s : Hair Follicle Drug Test

Q1. How far back can drug use be detected by a hair follicle test?

A hair follicle test can indicate drug use as far back as 90 days or 3 months. The minimum length of hair required for a hair follicle test is 1.5 inches. And human head hair grows 0.5 inches per month on average. So it will take 3 months for a human hair to be long enough to get tested. And any drug use within that time duration will be detectable.

Please keep in mind that hair that is taken from other parts of your body grows at different rates than head hair. So the time duration in which drug traces are found in these hairs will be different.

Q2. Why do detox shampoos cost so much?

Manufacturers spend a great deal of time and money performing research so that they can come up with formulas for detox shampoos that actually work. The high price of these shampoos is how manufacturers make up for the money they spend on research. A detox shampoo is the product of the hard work of many scientists and other professionals. All of whom have to be paid from the price of the detox shampoo.

The formula of a detox shampoo is patented, which means that it’s a secret protected by law. The proprietary formula is what makes detox shampoos so effective and why other manufacturers can’t copy the formula without breaking the law.

Q3. What are the drugs that can be detected in a hair follicle test?

Hair follicle tests can be used to detect almost any chemical including drugs. But employers usually go for the generic hair follicle tests that are restricted to detecting five major drugs. The five drugs that employers look for are marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, opioids and PCP. If a person has taken any of these five drugs in the last 90 days it will show up on a normal hair follicle test.

There are some legal drugs that are prescribed by doctors which can have the same traces as illegal drugs. In cases like this you can simply show your doctor’s prescription to your employer to reassure them.

Q4. How can drugs be detected in hair follicles?

Whenever we ingest something it is broken down by the body's natural system. The broken down pieces of ingested substances including illicit drugs then travel to all parts of the body. Fat cells store these tiny broken down pieces.

Your hair follicles contain fat cells which are responsible for making natural oils that keep your hair healthy. And small traces of drugs can find their way into your hair follicles and become a part of the natural oils that are secreted.

During a home hair follicle test these tiny traces can be detected either in the hair or the hair follicles.

Q5. Is it possible to use hair from other parts of the body for a hair follicle test?

Yes. Hair from anywhere on your person can be used to test for drug use through the hair follicle test. The only limitation is that the hair has to be over 1.5 inches in length. If the hair is shorter than that then it can't be tested.

So if you were planning on beating the test by shaving your head then it won’t be enough. Any hairs from your mustache or beard could also be used for the test. Or from anywhere else on your body.

Q6. Can one time drug use be detected by a hair follicle test?

Yes. Even if you’ve used a drug just once it can be detected by the hair follicle test. But if you used the drug more than 90 days ago it won’t be detectable. The frequency of drug use does not matter as long as the drug was used within 90 days of the test.

Q7. Can home remedies actually beat a hair follicle test?

Home remedies are less effective than detox shampoos so they are less likely to work. But if a home remedy is used along with a detox shampoo then the chances of beating the hair follicle test are much greater.

The best method when it comes to how to pass a hair follicle drug test is to use a home remedy like the Jerry G Method. Along with a powerful detox shampoo like the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo. Using both these things together will ensure that you clear any hair follicle test easily.