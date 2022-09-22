How to Pass a Hair Follicle Drug Test For Weed? Proven Ways for Removing THC Metabolites (2022)

A problem that many medical marijuana consumers face is how to pass hair follicle drug tests in the workplace. Yes, they consume it for medical purposes, but it is only accepted as actual medication in some places. So, how do you dodge a positive result and pass a hair follicle drug test? And why are hair follicle drug tests so hard to get past?

Hair follicle drug testing has widely replaced urine drug analysis because the latter only detects habitual, prolonged use. In comparison, hair follicle drug testing is extremely effective because it has a bigger detection window, up to 90 days.

So while detoxing your hair is relatively trickier, we will be discussing some very effective ways in this guide to try to work around that the best we can.

No one can give you a solid guarantee that you will pass using these methods, but you're better off trying them than not doing anything at all!

Best Detox Shampoo For Hair Follicle Drug Test In 2022

How To Effectively Increase Your Chances of Passing Hair Follicle Drug Test?: Review

Now that we understand what hair follicle drug tests are, and learned what not to do in preparation for one, let us tell you exactly what you could do to pass it.

Detoxifying Shampoos

Detoxifying shampoos are extremely popular and most effective in cleaning your hair follicles thoroughly. Manufacturers have their secret blends of chemicals and ingredients that bring about amazing results. There are various detox shampoos in the market, but in this article, we aim to tell you about the best, most recommended ones.

#1. Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo- Overall Best Detox Shampoo To Pass A Hair Follicle Drug Test

Aloe Toxin Rid has been the most top-rated and recommended shampoo for a long time, thanks to the proprietary mixture of chemicals that work to open up hair cuticles and deeply clean every hair follicle. As a result, it is easily the most trustworthy detox product available.

Countless medical marijuana patients had used Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo a day before or even on the morning of the hair drug test and passed! So rest assured that even if you get to know about the test one day before you're supposed to give it, you can rely on this shampoo. You will never have to quit your medication to keep your job.

How Does It Work?

First of all, as mentioned above, what does the trick is the mixture of chemicals that make up the shampoo. Often detox shampoos work as rigorous cleaning agents, but they do not penetrate deeper into the hair to do so.

Secondly, the way that you use the shampoo makes all the difference. You can use Aloe Toxin Rid regularly, multiple times throughout the week, to ensure that your head stays clear of THC metabolites; it mostly causes them to reach negligible levels and provides a 99.9% success rate of passing hair follicle drug tests.

If you have a hair drug test coming up and you want to detox your hair within the next week or couple of days even, you're in luck. You can wash your hair 5-7 times a day, giving you a 98% success rate of passing. It is quite simple to use, but it will take some effort this way.

First, you will wash and rinse your hair clean to ensure the detoxifying process occurs as efficiently as possible. Once your hair is clean and wet, you will apply Aloe Toxin Rid depending on how much hair you have and begin by scrubbing it into your scalp, then lather it down along the length of your hair. Leave the shampoo in your hair for at least 15 minutes and up to 20 minutes before you can rinse it off thoroughly.

You'll get the best results if you do multiple washes throughout the day and let your hair rest for at least half an hour between washes if you're in a time crunch. Then, you can use this shampoo as a stand-alone treatment and still pass your hair follicle drug tests. It's hard to miss out on such a great detox product.

#2. ZYDOT Ultra Clean Shampoo- Reliable Detox Shampoo To Remove Drug Metabolites

Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is pretty expensive for many people, especially medical marijuana patients who already have to invest a good deal into their medications and supplements. However, with ZYDOT Ultra Clean Shampoo, you can go easy on your bank account and increase the effectiveness of hair detoxification. Remember that you probably should not use this shampoo as a solo treatment, but it is best combined with Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo.

You could take your chances and try ZYDOT on its own to detox your hair, but it requires many more hair washing sessions that are excessive, unnecessary effort on your part. So instead, let us tell you why and how ZYDOT and Aloe Toxin Rid work so perfectly together.

Magical Combination

Combining the two products has been very highly suggested time and time again. Aloe Toxin Rid has a great mix of chemicals to open up your cuticles and prepare them for a thorough cleanse, whereas ZYDOT shampoo acts as an intense cleaning agent. In addition, Aloe Toxin Rid opening the hair cuticles allows for ZYDOT's effectiveness to multiply, and it can get in your hair follicles and wash out residual drug metabolites.

It will save you money, especially if you decide to detoxify your hair regularly by halving the amount of Aloe Toxin Rid you use. Then, your chances of passing the hair drug test will be even better, and you will not have to worry about your medication or your job anymore.

How To Use Them Together

You will have to start by washing your head and hair clean using your regular shampoo, rinse very thoroughly before you begin your detox wash. It would be best if you got rid of natural oils built up on your scalp around your hair roots so you can ensure the detox works.

Once your hair is nice and clean, apply equal parts Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo and ZYDOT Ultra Clean Shampoo; make sure it is enough and not too much for your hair. Then foam up the mixture a bit by rubbing your hands together, and lather and scrub into your head and through your hair. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, and then you can finally rinse your hair clean. You can do this multiple times a week or in multiple washes the day before your hair follicle drug test.

Home Remedies- Budget-Friendly Option To Pass A Marijuana Drug Test

Hair detoxifying shampoos work wonders, and they are popular for all the right reasons, but they are also really expensive for some people. Things are already challenging enough as a medical marijuana patient, so maybe some home remedies can be better for you since they cost almost nothing. Also, perhaps you can include home remedies to reduce detox shampoo usage even more and increase the chances of passing hair follicle drug tests.

It is not all sunshine and rainbows here, home remedies may be cheap and simple to follow through, but they are time-consuming and require some elbow grease. Regardless, they are easy to prepare for and go through. Most home remedies will require ingredients or products already available in your home, mainly the kitchen, though. They could also include the use of some detoxifying shampoos, but it is well worth it.

Macujo Method

The Macujo method is a relatively simple method that isn't too hard on your hair, and you will find most of the following ingredients around your house.

Disposable gloves

Goggles

Shower cap

Warm water

Clean and Clear Wash

Vinegar

Tide Liquid Detergent

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

ZYDOT Ultra Clean Shampoo

There are only a few steps to this method, but it might take up some time, so make sure you dedicate a whole portion of your day to this alone. You will begin by rinsing your hair thoroughly, adding vinegar to your scalp, and massaging it throughout your head. Next, you will put some Clean and Clear wash into your hair and lather it in for another couple of minutes before you place a shower cap on your head.

Once you've put a shower cap on, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then you can wash your hair with Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo. Wash your hair with Aloe Toxin Rid twice, and then mix a few drops of Tide liquid detergent in warm water. Make sure you put gloves and goggles on before the following step!

Now you wash your hair very well with the warm water and Tide mixture, followed by a ZYDOT shampoo wash. Finally, Rinse your hair as thoroughly as possible and let your hair rest before you repeat all these steps. For the best results, go through this method at least three times a day, every day leading up to the hair drug test and the morning of.

The Jerry G Method

The one downside of this method for medical marijuana patients is that it requires you to quit all THC-containing products for at least 10 days. It is also not for anyone with sensitive hair and skin, as it can be quite harsh even for stronger skin and hair. Stay warned that if you cause your skin to burn or hair to be severely damaged, you will get caught attempting to detox and tamper with samples.

The process will start with bleaching your hair and then dyeing it with a dye that has ammonia in it, and to wash the dye off, you will use Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo at least 2-3 times. Then, one day before the hair drug test, you'll repeat the bleaching and dyeing step, and on the day of the test, you have to apply a thick baking soda paste onto your hair. Leave the baking soda paste on for 45 minutes, and finally, you will wash your hair with Aloe Toxin Rid thoroughly.

Four Months of Abstinence: Best Guarantee

You might be confused now; we told you at the start of the article that abstaining is pointless, but it is not if you abstain for long enough. You would have to quit THC products for at least 4 months to allow your body to flush out and excrete all the THC metabolites. It is vital to steer completely clear of THC because your body only begins breaking it down after 3 months.

It is an effective method, but it is not your main solution to passing the test; it will not give you a solid enough guarantee that it will work independently. You would have to take up a few other things to boost your body's ability to break down drug metabolites. If it is not too difficult for you to quit your medication and supplements, this could work for you, and if not, we recommend that you stick to the other methods mentioned above.

What else should I do alongside abstaining?

Preparing and executing this method will only work if you somehow know about the test in advance, as some companies prefer random testing. However, the first thing to consider is regular physical exercise and a good diet. They will help your body's metabolism work better, and exercise will increase blood flow through the body, which means it can be filtered faster.

You can also drink plenty of water to aid your body in flushing its system and excreting all residual drug metabolites. Additionally, it would help to begin a weekly hair detox routine a few times a week to ensure that your hair follicles' THC metabolite levels are low enough not to be detected.

Invest in a good Aloe-based hair detox shampoo and follow a routine of regular washing to clean out all the residual THC metabolite in your hair follicles and hair strands. If not, then leading up to your drug test, you should dedicate one or two days to multiple hair detox washing sessions and follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article.

Abstinence is generally a sure-fire way of passing a hair follicle drug test if you stick with it properly for long enough. Moreover, adding exercise and hair detox shampoo in your abstinence period will make it that much more effective. You can also include home remedies to place the odds in your favor. But if abstinence will not do it for you, and you need your medicated marijuana use, you can either ask your company for an exception (if they allow for some wiggle room), and if they don't provide it at all, you have 2 other effective methods to follow,

Effective Ways: How NOT to Pass Hair Follicle Drug Testing?

Whether you smoke or consume THC-containing supplements/medication, let’s get some misinformation out of the way before we tell you how to pass a hair follicle drug test.

Here is what would not work:

Abstaining For Some Time

Abstinence is a very difficult one to ask of medical marijuana patients because some of them really rely on it to simply get through the day. In addition, patients consume it to aid various physical and mental ailments, for example, chronic pain, stress, and anxiety in PTSD patients (commonly veterans).

As a patient, you are a regular consumer, and abstaining for a few days or a few weeks will not help clear your hair follicles of any THC metabolites. The only time abstinence will work is if you've been sober for years or your whole life. Please don't fall for this one, and it is not worth leaving your medication for.

"Why Can't I Just Shave My Hair?"

Okay, let us clarify a few things about hair follicle drug tests. First, it's in the name; if you have no hair on your head, they'll pull out your hair follicles as a sample. You're just shaving the shaft of your hair, not the very roots of it.

Moreover, you might get in trouble for trying to tamper with samples if you have luscious locks of hair and suddenly showed up the day of the test bald. It would cost you your job and your hair, and for what? So we don't think you should bother thinking about this one unless you need a new look.

Bleaching Hair Does Nothing But Damage

We genuinely hope you did not and never will fall for this one. It only has a 40% success rate, with a very definite chance to destroy your hair. Bleach will not detoxify your hair, and if you leave it long enough, it'll cause chemical burns and extensive hair loss. The chemical burns and hair loss will be dead giveaways you tried to detox your hair before a test.

It is important to know that drug metabolites are not only absorbed in your hair follicles, but as your hair grows, the THC residue will move along your hair and further away from the scalp.

Hair Follicle Drug Test :FAQs

Q1. How does THC get into hair?

Your metabolism breaks it down, and your blood flow takes it across your body no matter what you consume. That is how nutrients are absorbed where they are needed, but it is also the same way that drug metabolites travel through the body and deposit in hair follicles. Drug metabolites tend to be readily absorbed by fatty cells in the body and are retained for months at a time before they can be broken down and excreted.

The reason that hair follicles retain THC metabolites for so long is that they are surrounded by fat. As you consume THC, it is metabolized and moved up to your head through blood flow, which is how it ends up there. Additionally, THC metabolites can be detected along your hair strands' shaft because of hair growth. THC deposited in hair follicles grows out and down the hair as the hair itself grows through regular consumption.

The tips of your hair can test positive for THC and other drugs through hair follicle drug tests if you use them over a prolonged period. However, your hair roots can test positive within a day of consuming any THC-containing products or drugs. It can also be difficult to detox hair, and hair follicle drug tests can detect drug use up to 3 months prior, which is why it has become so widely used.

Q2. Does natural hair detox work?

Natural hair detox involves using natural ingredients such as vinegar, clay powder, and aloe vera. However, it may not be effective for regular marijuana consumers because the ingredients are not aggressive enough to clean their hair follicles' high THC metabolite levels. Therefore, they would need additional interventions and methods to ensure that they've detoxed their hair and have a chance at passing the hair test.

If you do not consume large amounts of marijuana or any other drugs or occasionally do so, you could rely on natural hair detox techniques. It would not only detoxify your hair using natural ingredients, but it is also much more gentle on your hair than some home remedies that use aggressive detergents and washes.

You can also find relatively gentler detoxifying shampoos, which would greatly help in detoxifying your hair without causing damage to it. Natural hair detox is also great for individuals with sensitive hair and skin because if you get caught with chemical burns around your head and fried hair, you will face repercussions.

Q3. Will hair detox home remedies work?

There is no shortage of hair detoxifying home remedies, but remember that they could be too dangerous depending on your sensitivity to aggressive products such as detergents, bleach, and prolonged exposures to them. Before choosing a home remedy to follow, ensure it is tried, tested, and widely approved for good results.

The two most popular home remedies right now are the Macujo method and the Jerry G method. They both require you to use detoxifying hair shampoos, but the Macujo method is much gentler on your hair than the latter. People often opt for home remedies because they are much cheaper than dedicating themselves to a hair detoxifying shampoo ritual. After all, most shampoos out there are incredibly expensive.

The Macujo method requires vinegar, clean and clear wash, tide detergent, and Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo. Whereas the Jerry G method calls for you to bleach and redye your hair repeatedly with ammonia hair dyes, as well as washing your hair with Aloe Toxin Rid repetitively. These two methods are the most effective as far as we know, with very high success rates and good results as long as they are well executed.

Q4. Why are detox shampoos so expensive?

Regular shampoos main focus is to clean your scalp of natural oil build-up and nourish your scalp and hair to improve hair health. Hair detoxifying shampoos are different and can not be compared to regular shampoos in terms of cleaning. They are specially formulated with one goal in mind: to deep clean and detoxify hair of drug metabolites.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is the most used detox shampoo, and it provides amazing results because of its cleaning mechanism. It opens hair cuticles and soaks into the hair to clean out residual metabolites. When paired with ZYDOT Ultra Clean Shampoo, it cleans twice as well as it would on its own because ZYDOT works as a strong cleaning product, like an accessory to Aloe Toxin Rid.

There is a high demand for high-quality hair detoxifying shampoos, and they are not easy to make. Manufacturers have to keep their ingredient lists secret to protect their products and brands, especially if they provide excellent results. Aloe Toxin Rid has a huge monopoly over the market, simply because it is the best shampoo and because they know how to play the game.

So, yes, hair detox shampoos can be ridiculously expensive, but they can also be well worth the hype. If you are a medical marijuana patient, an excellent hair detox shampoo will serve you very well in the long run. You would not have to quit your medications, nor will you have to worry about losing your job and finding another. Although if you do, you can look for jobs at companies that have eliminated drug tests and are friendlier towards your needs as an individual.