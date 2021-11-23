How to Pass a Hair Follicle Drug Test: Get the Facts - 2022 Ultimate Guide to Success

Hair follicle drug tests are a very accurate way for employers and agencies to determine if people have used any drugs within the past 90 days. These drug tests are increasingly popular among government agencies and employers in the U.S. because they are so accurate and have a longer detection timeframe than other types of drug tests.

It can be very difficult to pass hair follicle tests and it definitely will take some preparation to be able to know how to pass them. While these tests are quite accurate, there are several options you can learn about so that you are able to pass a hair follicle drug test with confidence and ease. The best way to pass a hair follicle test is to use the Macujo Aloe Rid detox shampoo. Below in this article, you will learn how to guarantee that you will pass a hair test by using the #1 recommended hair detox shampoo.

Pass a hair follicle drug test

To guarantee that you will pass a hair follicle test, visit www.macujo.com

Here you will find any information you need to help you pass your upcoming hair test.

At home DIY options

Many users first try at home remedies, so we will take a look at some of the most common solutions people try before we talk about detox shampoos.

Stop drug use

One thing you can do to try and pass a hair drug test is to stop using drugs for more than 90 days prior to the test. If you do not use for 90 days or more, your hair will have grown out passed the 1.5 inch sample length and the drugs will not be detected in the test. Although this can be helpful, you will generally not have this much time before your test. You might only know about a drug test a few days to a week in advance. Refraining from using drugs can also be a difficult option to try, especially if you are a regular drug user.

Shave all your hair

Something else you can try as an at home hair follicle detox solution is shaving. Hair can be collected from anywhere on your body during a hair drug test, so you need to make sure you shave all of your hair on your whole body if you do not want them to test it. Performing a hair follicle test obviously cannot be done if you do not have any hair that can be tested.

Peroxide treatment (Bleaching)

Bleaching the hair with a peroxide treatment is a common at home hair detox method. This can lower drug toxin levels in your hair by around 30%. Since the removal level is so low, this will still cause you to fail a hair drug test if you are a heavy user because the toxins will still be detected. It is recommended that you only perform one peroxide treatment, as the amount of toxins removed will be small anyway. You can also dye your hair back to its original color the day before your test after you have done the bleach treatment.

Do at home DIY remedies work?

DIY detox remedies can be somewhat helpful to you, but the main problem is that there is no guarantee that they will actually work to help you pass a drug test. While stopping your drug use is obviously something you need to do to help you pass a hair test, you usually will not have anywhere near three months advanced notice before a drug test. You will not have enough time for all the drugs to work their way out of your hair on their own before the test.

Shaving all of your hair off can help you in that you can avoid taking the test on its originally scheduled date. It is important to note though, that this might be a red flag to your employer and the place where your test was supposed to take place. They might choose to put you on a probation period while they wait for your hair to grow back so they can test you. This probation period may be longer than the 90 days that can be detected in a hair test. You could also be asked to give the reason why you do not have any hair on your body because this could be suspicious.

Bleach is NOT strong enough to remove all the toxins from your hair even though people often think that it is. Despite the strong chemical of bleach, this method only works for drug toxins at very low levels. That makes this at home method very risky to use if you really want to pass your hair test. Because of these reasons, you should not rely on at home detox remedies. The only guaranteed way to pass a hair follicle drug test is by using a drug detox shampoo.

The Leading Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo to Pass Drug Test

The shampoos below have been proven successful at helping people who are trying to pass hair drug tests. There are many hair detox shampoos available, but these are the only ones that have been designed to be a permanent solution to get rid of all the toxins from you hair so you can pass a hair follicle drug test.

Use Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo or Nexxus Aloe Rid and Zydot Ultra Clean for Guaranteed results!

1. Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo - Best hair follicle detox shampoo to pass hair tests

Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo Benefits

Macujo Aloe Rid detox shampoo is your only recommended option out of any of the hair detox shampoo products on the market today. It is the only shampoo that will permanently get rid of hair toxin levels beside giving a money back guarantee.

The Macujo Aloe Rid has helped many drug users pass their tests and is, therefore, a highly trusted, top quality product.

This shampoo is made with powerful ingredients that will totally remove the drug toxins from your hair. It is considered to be the best hair detox shampoo available on the market because it will work for anybody.

Macujo Aloe Rid will also work to remove toxins from any type of drug or alcohol. Your macujo aloe rid works to open the cuticles and then remove impurities from the inside and outside layers of your hair follicles. Get the Best Price for Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo, Use promo Code (macujo10) at checkout for 10% off on your order

99.9% success rate guaranteed

Effective for light to heavy drug users

Works on any drug type and alcohol

Money Back Guarantee

Approved for effective results with Mikes Macujo Method

Top trusted brand

Live customer support and instructions included with your purchase

Look at their incredible reviews CLICK HERE

Results to Expect

The amount of times you need to perform Mikes Macujo washes will depend on how heavily you use drugs and whether you use hard drugs. By following the directions provided with your purchase, you can be sure to get your hair completely clean from THC and any other drugs you used.

You will have over a 99% chance to pass your hair follicle test by using this as instructed by the experts that formulated the shampoo. Macujo Aloe Rid detox shampoo can be used with Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo to boost your success rate even further. However, you can pass just fine with using just the Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo by itself and performing Mike’s Macujo Method.

Macujo Aloe Rid Instructions

With your purchase of the high quality Macujo Aloe Rid, you get easy to understand step-by-step instructions. Take note that if you use drugs daily or are an intense user, you must use this detox shampoo with mikes Macujo Method. Here are the steps to properly using mikes macujo method:

How to Perform Mike’s Macujo Method Washes (9 steps)

1. First, you need to wash your hair thoroughly with the original Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo and rinse it out completely. Dry your hair off with a clean towel.



2. Next, take a large bowl and fill it approximately ⅓ of the way with baking soda. Then slowly add warm water to this and mix it up until it is the consistency of marinara sauce. This must be really wet to make sure it does not clump together. After you mix this, massage it into your hair for 5 to 7 minutes and rinse it off and towel dry.



3. Now spray Clean & Clear Astringent over your entire head, making sure to saturate all of your hair. Massage into hair for 5 to 7 minutes. Have a towel ready to wipe away any excess that may drip down onto your forehead and ears. Let the Clean & Clear stay on your hair for 30 minutes.



4. After waiting with the Clean & Clear on your head for 30 minutes, use a small dab of Liquid Tide to scrub your hair for 3 to 7 minutes. If you rub the Tide detergent between your fingers, it will feel like it is abrasive as it is rubbing against your hair. Do your best to avoid making this too sudsy or foamy when scrubbing the hair. Rinse it out completely.



5. Now you apply the Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo and rinse it out.



6. Next, you will spray vinegar on your whole head, making sure to saturate it. Massage the vinegar thoroughly into hair, but do not rinse it out. Simply pat your hair dry to remove any excess and wipe your forehead and ears clean as needed.



7. This is a repeat of step 3. Spray Clean & Clear Astringent on your entire head on top of the vinegar until it is saturated. While you are massaging this in thoroughly, you will feel a tingling type of sensation. Make sure you do not get any of this in your eyes. Have your towel ready to wipe away whatever drips and keep the Clean & Clear on your head for 30 minutes.



8. Like in step 4, after you have waiting 30 minutes with the Clean & Clear and vinegar on your head, use a small dab of Liquid Tide to scrub your hair follicles for 3 to 7 minutes. Remember, the Tide will feel abrasive when rubbing it on your hair. Again, try to avoid making this too foamy or sudsy before your rinse it off.



9. Lastly, do one more wash using the Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo to make sure you do not smell like laundry detergent or vinegar.

How many Mikes Macujo Method Washes will I need?

This depends on a few factors. The type of drugs you use and how intensely you use them will determine how many times you need to do mikes Macujo Method washes. You can find the specific details on macujo.com website to be directed on how many times you will need to wash your hair based on your drug use.

Once on the website, all you do is enter your name and email address and the specific drugs you used in the past 90 days. The information will then be sent to your email. Because of this feature, you do not ever have to worry or try to guess at how to get your hair follicles clean enough to pass. These details will come straight to your email inbox with the expert’s recommendations!

Click here to see the washes calculator

When do I need to do Mike’s Macujo Method washes?

With any type of drug use, you should perform this method. However, if you use drugs frequently or use hard drugs, then you definitely need to use Mikes Macujo Method to pass hair follicle drug test times. If you have high levels of Weed (marijuana) or hard drugs in your hair, this means that you MUST use mikes macujo washes with either Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo so that you can pass the test.

Using this method works best to get rid of harder drugs from your hair follicles because it is a powerful enough hair detox method that is designed to remove all types of drugs from any type of hair. You may need to repeat Mike’s Macujo method because of the type or amount of drugs that you have used, but you can easily get all the details of this information on the Macujo.com website.

2. Zydot Ultra Clean – Best results paired with Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo

Zydot Ultra Clean shampoo is the perfect supplement to use to clean your hair even more if you want. This must only be used as a supplement with Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo. The chemical formulation of Zydot Ultra Clean and Macujo Aloe Rid complement each other very well. Using Zydot can work to give you more reassurance that your hair is totally clean from drugs.

The Zydot Ultra Clean shampoo is a 3-in-1 deep cleansing formula that breaks down the outside layers of the hair shaft to leave the inside layers exposed. After this, it removes the buildup of chemicals, medications, and other impurities in your hair follicles.

This supplemental shampoo also has a purifying conditioner to help get deep into your scalp to dissolve the toxins that are buried in your follicles.

Zydot Ultra Clean shampoo benefits

Cleans hair of contaminants from external sources

Affordable

Great supplement to help increase toxin removal

Quick and easy to use

While this is an effective detox shampoo, it is not strong enough by itself to completely remove the drugs in your hair. Because of this, it is recommended that this be used only as a supplement instead of as a stand-alone shampoo. The Zydot product cannot open the cuticles fully in order to prepare them for cleaning. Because of this fact, this detox shampoo will be most effective when it is paired with the Nexxus Aloe Rid or Macujo Aloe Rid detox shampoo.

Hair follicle drug test FAQ’s

It is important for you to understand the hair follicle drug test process and for you to be prepared at all times for any tests you may encounter. You could face a hair drug screen because of employment reasons, as well as various legal situations.

To help you know how best to be prepared, we wanted to give you the information here. The questions below are some of the most commonly asked by people when they are looking for information on how to pass hair drug test occurrences.

What happens in a hair follicle test?

During a hair drug test, samples of your hair will be tested for the presence of drugs. Sections of your head hair will be cut close to the scalp and then they will be soaked in a chemical solution to get rid of any masking agents that might be on your hair follicles. The required sample length is 1.5 inches.

When the hair is soaked in the chemicals, it causes your follicles to open and exposes the inner layers of the hair shaft. Toxins get embedded into these inner layers, which is the reason these layers are what gets tested for the presence of drugs.

How long do hair test results take to get back?

For negative test results, you will have these within 24-48 hours. However, if the result is positive, it will be longer until the results come back. This is because a second test needs done in order to confirm the positive result. This may take up to 72 hours for you to get the results back.

How do the toxins from drugs get in hair?

Although there are several different ways that drugs can be used (snorting, pills, injecting, smoking, etc.), how the drug toxins actually get into your hair is the same. The drugs begin to metabolize after you use them, which causes the substances to get into your bloodstream.

They are then carried throughout your body and eventually make their way into your hair strands and become embedded. For people with long hair, the tips of your hair can still contain drugs even if you used them more than 90 days ago.

Can you fail a drug test because of second-hand smoke?

You can fail a hair follicle drug test if you were exposed to second-hand smoke since the smoke can still get in your hair from the surrounding environment. The results from a hair test not only come from the drugs that were carried through your bloodstream and embedded in your hair but can also be detected from just being exposed to something like second-hand smoke.

What drugs can be found during a hair follicle test sample?

These are the most commonly tested drugs in a hair test:

Marijuana

Opioids

Cocaine

Phencyclidine (PCP)

Methamphetamine or amphetamine (Crystal)

To check for the presence of these drugs, a simple 5-panel hair follicle test gets used. This is the most common test ordered, but other tests are used to check for the presence of different substances.

Simple Hair Testing

A 5-Panel test is the most basic hair drug test. This test is only done when common substances like Weed (marijuana) or alcohol are being tested for.

Advanced Hair Testing

Advanced hair tests can detect a range of substances because they are more comprehensive. These hair tests check for 14 substances at once, including painkillers and prescription drugs. If you use drugs in general, these tests are the best to use.

14 drugs checked with advanced tests:

Marijuana

Cocaine

Opiates

Tramadol

Oxycontin

Benzodiazepines

Methadone

Amphetamines

PCP

Fentanyl

Demerol

Propoxyphene

Sufentanil

Barbiturates

Commonly tested metabolites

Metabolites are the result of the original drug metabolizing into another substance in the body. The drug itself is known as the “parent” drug and once it is metabolized by your body, it produces specific metabolites. By testing metabolites, these can give a reliable indication that the parent drug was used.

Certain metabolites may stay in your system longer than the parent drug, which is why these are tested.

THCA (metabolite) tested for presence of THC (parent drug).

Norcodeine (metabolite) tested for Codeine (parent drug)

Benzoylecgonine (metabolite) tested for presence of coke (cocaine) (parent drug)

Cotinine (metabolite) tested for presence of nicotine

Normorphine (metabolite) tested for Morphine (parent drug)

Can a hair test detect one time drug use?

Usually a hair test does not detect a single use of drugs. Despite this, there is still a possibility it could be detected if the drug was used within the last 90 days. Hard drugs like cocaine are really potent and can be very difficult to get out of your hair. These may show up on a test even if they were only used one time in the 90 days before your drug test.

How long after using drugs can they be detected in hair follicle screenings?

Hair drug screens have a lengthy detection time of 90 days. This is unlike urine tests, which have a much shorter detection timeframe period of only seven days. The 90 day detection time comes from the average rate that hair grows each month. Hair follicles typically grow approximately a half an inch per month. For a hair test, the sample length required to be tested is 1.5 inches, which equals three months (or 90 days) of new hair growth. Drugs can also be detected in your body hair passed the 90 days if you do not shave it off regularly.

Can drugs stay in your body hair?

Drugs can absolutely stay in body hair just like they stay in the hair on your head. Toxins are carried throughout your bloodstream and then get embedded into all of your hair follicles no matter where they are on your head and body.

Is a body hair test more accurate than a head hair test?

No. The accuracy rates of testing body hair and hair on your head are the same. The difference between the two is the timeframe that the drugs can be detected in the hair. Either way, the long range of detection in a hair test makes beating them much more difficult than, say, a urine test.

Can body hair show drug toxins longer than head hair?

Because your hair grows pretty slowly, it grows only about a half inch per month for head hair. Body hair grows at about the same rate as head hair, but it will typically stop growing at a shorter length than your head hair. Because of this, drug toxins may remain in body hair for longer if you do not ever shave it off. As an example, if you do not shave your armpits, then this hair has the potential to show drug use from nearly a year before. You should take it safe and shave off your body hair just before your hair follicle test so that you give the person administering the test as little hair to test as possible. It is critical that you shave right before the test because your hair will begin to grow back in a few days. You risk there being enough hair growth for them to test if you shave your body hair too far in advance.

Do they test eyebrow hair during a drug test?

Eyebrows are fair game and can get tested for drugs during a hair screen. This is pretty unlikely though that this would be done because they would have to shave off both your eyebrows in order to get enough of a sample for testing.

What can cause a false-positive result in hair follicle tests?



False-positive results can be caused by several things. Certain medications and supplements can show up on a hair test as if they were drugs. Hair that comes in contact with surface contamination or comes into manual contact with drugs can also cause false-positive readings. If you take any kind of medication or you are using supplements, it is best to tell the person administering the test right from the start to alert them.

Can I be forced to take a drug test by my employer?

Employers are not able to force you to take a hair follicle test, but whether or not you will be required to take one for your job depends on your workplace and the state you are in. Certain states give employers the right to request drug tests of their employees, but not all of states have this rule. Regardless of this though, most states do require that employers give proof of evidence as to why they are requiring drug testing. For a hair test to occur, you must consent to the test. It will not be performed without your consent.

Concluding Thoughts

Hair follicle drug tests can be a problem for people because of their high accuracy rates and longer detection time. They can be tough to beat and cause worry for any drug user. If you use the detox products in this article, they will help you pass the test because they remove THC and Synthetic Cannabinoids from hair and all other types of drugs. Macujo Aloe Rid and mike’s Macujo Method washes are the total solution to completely getting rid of drugs in the hair follicles. You may supplement this with Zydot Ultra Clean as another layer of cleansing protection to help you pass the test, but you do not have to do this.

Remember, hair testing is a highly accurate way to determine your habits of drug use. As long as you are prepared with the above hair detox options, you do not need to worry that you will fail the test. These hair detox shampoos are your guaranteed way to pass as long as you use the products along with mikes macujo method as directed.