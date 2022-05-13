How to Pick the Right Seed Bank for Autoflower Seeds in 2022

If you're thinking about growing cannabis, you're probably wondering where to start. With so many strains and laws to keep track of, it's no wonder people feel overwhelmed. But don't worry - we're here to help.

Autoflowering weed seeds are a great option for beginners. They require less attention and are easy to grow. Plus, they have a shorter flowering time, so you won't have to wait as long to harvest.

So, where can you find quality autoflower seeds? We've done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best seed banks.

Check out our top picks below.

First Look

You're here for the good stuff, so let's get to it. Below are our top 10 seedbanks for the best autoflowering seeds.

Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Vs. Photoperiod Weed Seeds

There are several differences between autoflowering and photoperiod seeds. The biggest difference between these seeds is the amount of light they need to flower.

Photoperiod seeds need a specific light cycle while autoflowering seeds do not.



What are Autoflower Cannabis Seeds?

Autoflowering cannabis seeds will flower automatically regardless of the amount of light they receive. This makes them an excellent option for growers who want to avoid the hassle of a precise light schedule.

Autoflowering seeds are also easier to grow because they don't require much attention.



Pros and Cons

There are several benefits to autoflowering cannabis seeds, including:

Easy to grow

Short flowering time

Versatile plants

Can be grown indoors or outdoors

However, there are also some drawbacks to consider:

Limited selection of strains

Smaller yields

More expensive than photoperiod seeds

Some Tips On How To Grow Autoflowering Seeds

When growing autoflower cannabis seeds outdoors, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Location: Make sure you choose a spot that gets plenty of sunlight. Autoflowering seeds need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight per day. Water: Autoflowering plants are drought-resistant, so they don't need a lot of water. Water them deeply but infrequently, and allow the soil to dry out in between waterings. Fertilizer: Autoflowering plants don't need a lot of fertilizer. A light, organic fertilizer will do the trick.

If you decide to grow your plants indoors instead, try these tricks:

Grow Lights: Autoflowering plants need a lot of light, so make sure you invest in quality grow lights. Light Cycle: Autoflowering plants flower based on age, not light cycle. So, you can keep them on a 24-hour light cycle if you want. Pest Control: Keep an eye out for pests, and treat them immediately if you spot any.

Where To Buy the Best Autoflower Seeds

When you're ready to buy your auto seeds, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The best autoflowering seeds have been carefully grown and selected for their high quality. You'll also want to choose a seed bank that offers a good selection of strains.

Some of the best places to buy autoflowering seeds include:

1. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) - Best Autoflower Seed Bank Overall

Pros:

Guaranteed delivery

24/7 grow support

Exclusive VIP program

Germination guarantee

Cons:

$25 fee for shipment tracking

ILGM is a pothead's paradise. It has been in business since 2012, and it is reliable, trustworthy, and passionate about all things cannabis.

This company is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and it ships its seeds to the US and Europe. They offer a range of autoflower marijuana seeds to choose from. So whether you want high THC or fast-flowering, ILGM should provide a treat for your taste buds.

They also offer guaranteed delivery and a germination guarantee. So, if your seeds don't germinate, they will send you new ones for free.

Finally, ILGM offers a neat VIP program that allows you to gain access to exclusive strains and save up money through discounts.

Beginner Seeds

Fast Flowering

Indoor Seeds

Outdoor Seeds

The prices at ILGM are affordable and range from around $6-$10 per seed. They're sold in packs of 5, 10, or 20. However, you can purchase up to 60 seeds at once with one of their popular mix packs.

Their GG4 is a powerhouse bud that packs a whopping 26% THC level. It's been known to knock out even the most experienced smokers. White Widow is a classic strain that has a delicious, fruity aroma.

You won't need to worry about anything once you've had a few rips of these strains - just kick back and relax, really.

In the end, ILGM delivers top-notch quality alongside excellent 24/7 grow support, so it's our top pick for the best place to buy autoflower seeds.



2. Crop King Seeds - 80% Germination Rate Auto Flowers

Pros:

80% germination guarantee

High CBD strains

Leading industry experts

Top-notch gene selection

Cons:

No promos or discounts

Crop King Seeds are some of the best cannabis seeds in the business. Launched in 2013, Crop King Seeds is a staple in the cannabis community with a rich history in Canada.

They offer indoor and outdoor seeds plus high CBD and fast flowering strains. This company is unique because they also provide an 80% germination guarantee. Plus, their experts are always on hand to help you grow the perfect crop.

Beginner Seeds

White Widow Autoflower

Lambs Breath Autoflower

Purple Kush Autoflower

High CBD

Auto CBD White Widow

Auto CBD Blueberry

Auto CBD Harlequin

Indoor Seeds

Revolver Autoflower

Mandarine Autoflower

Blue Diesel Autoflowering

Outdoor Seeds

Afghan Autoflower

Cafe Racer Autoflowering

Tangerine Autoflower

With an average price range of $9 to $13 per seed, Crop King Seeds is a bit more expensive than some other banks. But, their quality is top-notch, and they offer an unbeatable germination guarantee.

Their Lambs Breath is a potent Sativa strain that is supposed to deliver an uplifting and euphoric experience. The high is reported to kick in fast, influencing the mind almost instantly while simultaneously energizing the entire body.

Thie indica-dominant Purple Kush cannabis plant produces dense purple flowers that smell of fruit and kush throughout the grow cycle. It flowers between 9 and 10 weeks, making it one of the faster-flowering Kush strains.

Crop King Seeds is the way to go if you're looking for proven strains. With decades of experience, they know how to grow some of the best cannabis around.

3. Seedsman - High-Quality Autoflower Weed Seeds

Pros:

20+ years experience

BOGO deals

Rewards program

350+ strains

Cons:

Germination guarantee lacking

With Seedsman, you know you're getting a quality product from a reputable source. They've been in the business since 2003 and have built up a sterling reputation among growers and smokers alike.

Not only do they sell their own line of seeds, but they also act as a distributor for other big names in the industry.

Beginner Seeds

Forbidden Runtz Auto Feminised

Wedding Glue Auto Feminised

Purple Punch Auto Feminised

Indoor Seeds

Skywalker OG Runtz XL Auto Feminised

Tao Mix 2 Auto Regular

Purple Punch OG XL Auto Feminised

Outdoor Seeds

Trichome & Cream Auto Feminised

Lowryder 2 Auto Regular

Super Orange Haze Auto Feminised

High Yield

Hubbabubbahaze Auto Feminised

Pineapple Cookies Auto Feminised

Formula One Auto Regular

Seedsman seeds are priced from $3 to $10 per seed, which is a tough deal to beat. Plus, their Buy One Get One promotions (BOGO) and rewards program mean you'll be saving even more money in the long run.

Their Forbidden Runtz Auto Feminised is a must-try for any cannabis lover. This hybrid produces dense, resinous buds covered in a thick layer of trichomes (those hair-like appendages on your plant).

Wedding Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid that gets its name from its ability to produce a powerful couch-locking effect. The buds are dense and sticky, with a sweet and earthy vanilla aroma.

If you're looking for a seed bank with the highest quality seeds and the best prices, Seedsman is an obvious choice.

4. Quebec Cannabis Seeds - Autoflower Seeds That Ship in 24 Hours

Pros:

24-hour shipping

80% germination guarantee

Limited edition seeds

Bulk deals

Cons:

Credit card fees

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a Montreal, Quebec-based seed bank that has been in the cannabis industry since 2021. They are known for their high-quality strains and top-of-the-line customer service.

All of their autoflowering seeds are sourced from the best breeders globally, and they offer a wide variety of autoflower strains to choose from, including feminized, indoor, outdoor, and high CBD.

High CBD

Auto CBD Cheese

Auto CBD Kush Feminized

Auto CBD White Widow Feminized

Indoor Seeds

Auto AK-47

Auto Chemdawg

Auto Girl Scout Cookies Feminized

Outdoor Seeds

Auto Amnesia

Auto Bruce Banner

Auto Gelato

All of Quebec's seeds are feminized and bred to ensure quality and consistency. Plus, they offer mix packs for significant savings. With prices from just $8 per seed, it's an affordable choice for anyone looking to grow their cannabis plants.

We love their Auto Bruce Banner, an indica-dominant hybrid strain that blends two of California's finest cultivars, OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. It is designed to deliver supercharged euphoria without debilitating sedation.

The Auto Chemdawg is a feminized, autoflowering cannabis strain suitable for indoor and outdoor growing. This marijuana variety is ideal for growers looking for an easy-to-grow, potent, and high-yielding cannabis plant.

When you're ready to purchase your seeds, QCS guarantees to have your shipment out within 24 hours. So if you need your autoflowering seeds ASAP, this bank is calling your name.

5. Herbies Seeds - 33% THC Autoflower Cannabis Seeds

Pros:

70% germination guarantee

Free gifts with orders

Award-winning strains

Over 2000 varieties

Cons:

Slow customer service

Herbies Seeds is a trusted seed bank with over 10 years of experience in the cannabis industry. Herbies offers free seeds or other gifts with every order, and they frequently have sales and discounts on their website.

They offer an impressive selection of 2,000 different strains, making it easy to find the perfect smoke for you. Their collection of seeds includes Cannabis Cup winners and even psychedelic strains. There's truly something for everyone here.

Beginner Seeds

Indoor Seeds

Outdoor Seeds

Cannabis Cup Winners

Herbies has some of the lowest prices around at $2 per seed. You can also find great deals on their website, like their mix packs and special discounts.

We recommend their Trippy Gorilla Auto strain, a cross of Trippy Gorilla and Ruderalis. It's a sativa/indica hybrid with genetics that give it an interestingly short flowering time of just 56 days.

Auto Cinderella Jack is an award-winning cross of the legendary strains Cinderella 99 and Jack Herer. This feminized autoflowering cannabis seed is blessed with high levels of THC, making it a potent choice for those looking for an energetic and motivational high.

If you're searching for high THC strains, Herbies has got a variety that aims to please.

6. Seed City - Best Selector Tool for Autoflowering Seeds

Pros:

220+ breeders

Excellent search filters

Non-stop giveaways

Price match guarantee

Cons:

No germination guarantee

Seed City has a decade of experience in the industry. As cannabis connoisseurs, they know what it takes to make your shopping experience a breeze.

They offer an impressive variety of autoflower seeds from over 220 breeders. You can use their excellent search filters to find the specific strain for your needs, and they even offer a price match guarantee.

Beginner Seeds

Purple Punch Auto

Kosher Cake Auto

Bruce Banner Auto

Indoor Seeds

Mimosa Cake Auto

Forbidden Runtz Auto

Purple Punch Auto

Outdoor Seeds

Green Crack Auto

Pineapple Express 2 Auto

Kosher Cake Auto

Cannabis Cup Winners

Frosty Gelato Auto

Critical Jack Herer Auto

Flash Babylon

Seed City has single seeds from around $2 and up. You can also find other great deals on their website, like their seed packs and special discounts.

The Critical Jack Herer Auto is one of the most popular strains around for a reason - it's got everything you could want in a smoke. This feminized, autoflowering strain is easy to grow and produces big, sticky buds with an intense citrus fruit flavor.

Mimosa Cake is another one of our favorites. It's a feminized, sativa-dominant cannabis strain that is all about taking you on a mind-bending journey. But with THC levels of up to 24%, this strain is not for the faint of heart.

7. Marijuana Seeds NL - Double Free Auto Flowing Seeds

Pros:

Established in 1999

World-class breeders

Discount seed packs

Cons:

Limited strain selection

MSNL is one of the most reputable and long-standing seed banks globally. UK-based, they were among the first to sell cannabis seeds online and have been providing quality autoflowering seeds to growers worldwide for nearly two decades.

Beginner Seeds

Pineapple Kush Automatic Feminized

Cherry Pie Auto Feminized

Auto Cheese Feminized

High THC

Auto Girl Scout Cookies

Purple Hulk Automatic

Auto OG Feminized

Indoor Seeds

Auto Lemon Haze Feminized

Big Bud Auto Feminized

Auto Blue Dream Feminized

Outdoor Seeds

White Widow Max Auto Feminized

Critical Thunder Auto Feminized

Auto Ak47 Feminized

MSNL offers competitive pricing ranging from $7 to $10 for each seed. You can also find some fantastic deals on their website, like 20-30% off and even double-free seeds with your order.

The Pineapple Kush Automatic Feminized is a strain that is perfect for beginners. It's an indica-dominant hybrid with 16-19% THC content and a sweet pineapple flavor. As a mid-range THC strain, it should provide a well-balanced high suitable for beginners.

Cherry Pie Auto Feminized is another great strain for beginners. It's a hybrid with 16-20% THC content and a sweet cherry flavor. As a mid-range THC strain, it is reported to give a well-balanced high which is perfect for newbies.

Auto Girl Scout Cookies is an indica-dominant strain that takes after its namesake. This strain has become one of the most popular strains in recent years, and the autoflowering version should give you all the same great strength and flavor in less time.

8. Rocket Seeds - Pot Seeds for Sale With the Best Genetics

Pros:

High-quality genetics

24/7 support

Grower's guide

Cons:

New company

No discounts

Rocket Seeds is a premier cannabis seed bank that operates out of the United States. Founded in 2018, they've quickly become one of the most trusted names in the business.

They offer high-quality genetics from the most popular breeders globally, and their customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have. They also provide a grower's guide with every order to help you get started.

Beginner Seeds

Gorilla Glue 4 Autoflower

Lambs Breath Autoflower

Early Miss Autoflower

High CBD

Auto CBD Blueberry

Auto CBD Critical Mass

Auto CBD Girl Scout Cookies

Fast Version

Zodiac Auto Fast Version

Star Gazer Auto Fast Version

The mix packs are a great place to start if you're looking for the best deal. While the seed prices vary from $8-$13 each, each pack of seeds is widely reported to get you high as hell.

Their Gorilla Glue 4 is a 30% THC strain with high yields. This is your next go-to strain if you're looking for an enjoyable, heavy-hitting cannabis experience.

The Lambs Breath Autoflower is a sativa-dominant strain of cannabis bred for those who have an active lifestyle and like to partake in physical activities. This brand of high is intended to make you feel energized, euphoric, uplifted, and creative.

9. The Vault - Best Discounts on Auto Flower Seeds

Pros

10+ years experience

Over 3000 strains

Competitions & freebies

Cons

Difficult to navigate

The Vault Cannabis Seeds Store is one of the world's largest cannabis seed banks. They have an incredible selection of over 3,000 strains, and with over 10 years in the industry, they know their stuff.

High THC

Amnesia Haze Automatic Feminised

Cookies Autoflowering Feminised

Big Yield Auto Feminised

High CBD

Lemon Potion CBD Auto Feminised

Swiss Dream CBD Auto Feminised

Dinamed CBD Auto Feminised

Medicinal Seeds

Blue Dream'matic Autoflowering Feminised

Super Kush Auto Feminised

Charlotte's Angel CBD Auto Feminised

The Vault offers premium strains of marijuana seeds for sale at an affordable price, ranging from $5 to $15 for each seed. You can also find greater discounts when you purchase in bulk. Their special offers and giveaways are updated frequently, so check the site often.

The Amnesia Haze Automatic Feminised is a strain that is great for those who are looking for a high THC content. It's a sativa-dominant hybrid that's ready in just 10 to 12 weeks.

Girl Scout Cookies Autoflowering Feminised is a mix of 60% indica and 40% sativa. It's easy to grow, but patience is necessary for this strain as it takes a little longer to mature.

10. Gorilla Seed Bank - Best New Seed Bank

Pros:

High-quality strains

Bonus free items

Stealth guarantee

Cons:

New company

Gorilla Seed Bank may be a new company, but its team has over 4 decades of experience in the cannabis industry. With that much experience, they know how to pick some of the best strains and breeders available.

Beginner Seeds

LSD-25 Auto

Auto Black Diesel

Auto Duck

High THC

Blackberry Auto

Girl Scout Cookies Auto

Pineapple Express Auto

High Yield

Amphetamine Auto

Auto Massassin

Auto Masszar

The Gorilla Seed Bank has autoflowering seeds of all varieties, from $7 to $12 per seed. Flash sale deals and discounts make the savings even greater.

Blackberry Auto is an autoflowering cannabis strain with a 20% THC content. It's an indica-dominant autoflowering cannabis hybrid that produces short, stocky plants with good yields.

Our favorite, Pineapple Express Auto, is a feminized cannabis seed bred for potency and flavor. It's ready in only 9 weeks, making it one of the fastest autoflowers available.

For a new kid on the block, Gorilla is all about bringing the heat and then some!

Autoflower Seeds FAQs

Which Autoflower Seed Is Best?

The White Widow Autoflower from ILGM is our top pick for the best autoflower seed. It's a fast-flowering, high THC strain perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike.

At least in our opinion!

How Much Do Autoflower Seeds Yield?

Determining how much the autoflower seeds yield really depends on the strain. Some autoflowering strains will produce moderate yields, while others produce quite a bit of bud.

Generally, autoflowering strains tend to be smaller plants that don't yield as much as traditional strains, but they're perfect for someone who's just starting.

You can’t win ‘em all.

How Much Light Do Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds Need?

Ideally, you should provide 18-24 hours of light per day for autoflowering plants. LED grow lights will help reduce electricity costs compared to traditional grow lights.

How to Best Grow Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds

Autoflower seeds are easy to grow. Here are a few tips on how to best grow your plants:

Start with good soil. Make sure your soil is rich in organic matter and has plenty of nutrients. Plant your seeds in soil that is slightly damp but not wet. Place your seeds in an area that gets plenty of light. Water your plants regularly, making sure to avoid overwatering them. Harvest your plants when they reach the desired level of maturity.

What Soil Is Best for Autoflowering Seeds?

The best soil for autoflowering strains is slightly acidic soil. This type of soil is rich in nutrients and helps the plants grow quickly.

If you want to buy it, look for the soil with pH value ranging from 5.5 to 6.5. If you are a more advanced grower, you can try making soil more acidic on your own by adding sulphur, compost, leaf mold or fertilizer with ammonium nitrate or sulfate.

How Long Do Autoflowers Take From Seed to Harvest?

Some varieties can be ready to harvest in as little as 63 days, while others may take 75 days. Most autoflowers will be ready to harvest in about 10-12 weeks from seed.

What Are the Differences Between Regular, Autoflowering Vs. Feminized Seeds?

When it comes to regular, autoflowering vs. feminized seeds, there are a few key differences to keep in mind. The biggest differences include flowering time and how each is pollinated.

Regular Seeds

Regular seeds are simply cannabis seeds that have not been feminized or crossbred. This means that they can produce either male or female plants, depending on the conditions they are grown.

Autoflowering Seeds

These cannabis seeds have been designed to flower automatically, regardless of the number of light hours they receive each day.

Feminized Seeds

Feminized seeds are cannabis seeds that have been specifically bred to produce only female plants.

In general, they offer more bountiful harvests paired with producing more robust plants, flowers and resin.

Are Autoflowering Seeds Better?

It depends on what you're looking for. For growers who want to harvest multiple times per year, autoflowering seeds are the way to go. However, the quality and potency of the buds may not be as good as those of regular cannabis seeds.

Are Autoflower Seeds Illegal?

Legality will depend on where you live. In some states, autoflowering seeds are legal, while in others they're not.

So, where do I go for the best autoflower seeds?

When you're looking for the best autoflowering seeds, you want to make sure you find a seed bank with a good selection. ILGM has a wide variety of high-quality strains perfect for beginner and experienced growers alike.

Crop King Seeds is the way to go if an airtight germination guarantee is what you're after. They offer an 80% germination guarantee, so you know you'll be getting healthy plants that will produce buds of the highest quality.

Overall, be sure to read our reviews and research the different seed banks before making your final decision. This way, you can be sure you're getting the best autoflowering cannabis seeds for your needs.