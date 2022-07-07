Some life situations may require urgent financial attention: a vehicle that broke down in the middle of nowhere, a loved one needs urgent medical attention, or you need an urgent top-up to pay your school fees balance. These situations can’t be ignored and will need money fast.

In such cases, you might need to apply for a short-term loan. A short-term loan will help you stabilize yourself and deal with an immediate need while you work towards improving your future financial wellbeing.

But remember that a loan is only a short-term solution, and if you want to improve your financial situation, you must practice better ways to generate income. But sometimes, a quick loan can come in handy in a dire situation. So here are some loan options that can help you urgently get money when needed.

Online Loans: Best Way to Get Money Today

1. iPaydayLoans: Best Overall, Editors Choice

2: USTitleLoans: Best for Car Title Loans

3: USBadCreditLoans: Best for Low Credit Scores

4: WeLoans: Best for Getting Funds Fast

iPaydayLoans: Best Overall, Editors Choice

Overview

5. USInstallmentLoans : Best for Installment Loans With Bad Credit

iPaydayLoans is a well-known platform that connects people in need of short-term loans with lenders. The company has a long list of lenders offering various types of short-term loans, including payday loans and loans for bad credit.

The platform gained popularity in the industry due to its time efficiency when processing loans. To access money quickly, you just need to log into their website, submit an online form and have instant access to multiple lenders simultaneously.

Highlights

Time-efficient process: The whole process is done online, and you don’t need to visit the lender physically to process the loan. Once you fill out the simple online form, you should get feedback from the partners in a matter of minutes.

Quick decision and funding: The platform distributes your completed form to multiple lenders, who review it and then provide you with zero-obligation quotes quickly. Once you settle on a lender, you can get the money in as soon as 1 business day.

Trustworthy: iPaydayLoans partners are trustworthy and true to their word. They do not take advantage of their situation to introduce hidden fees, ridiculous interest rates, or rescind on the agreed loan terms.

Top-notch security measures: iPaydayLoans has a high-level security protocol which uses 256-bit encryption software and an SSL certificate to ensure your information is as safe as it can be while getting your funds online.

MIN Loan Amount: $100

MAX Loan Amount: $35,000

Terms: 1-60 months

Minimum credit score: No set limit

Pros

Easy and fast loan application process.

You can get a loan even with your poor credit score.

Cons

Some lenders require you to submit a lot of personal information before you are approved for a loan.

USTitleLoans: Best for Car Title Loans

Overview

USTitleLoans is well known in the US as a platform for the most reliable sources of title loans. It is a site that effectively helps connect people looking to borrow using their vehicle titles with lenders.

You instantly connect to multiple potential lenders when you submit a request through the site. These lenders then send you their offers, and you can choose depending on your needs.

Highlights

High Approval Rate: This platform has a reputation for having an over 90% approval rate for all the loans applied through their site. As long as you are eligible for a loan, there is a high chance of securing a loan.

Industry-Leading Lenders: The platform partners with a long list of the most reputable lenders in the industry. Additionally, the site offers a wide range of loan options, including payday loans, personal loans, installment loans, etc. This means that there is something for everyone.

Newbie-Friendly Interface: USTitleLoans has a straightforward UI that is easy to use even with little education. The online form is relatively easy and quick to fill.

Quick Submission Process: USTitleLoans website and application process are simple, and no lengthy application procedure is necessary. Once you fill out and submit the simple online form (which takes just a few minutes to complete), the site immediately distributes it to multiple potential lenders. All the lenders willing to offer you a loan will then contact you within minutes after submitting the form.

Bank-Level Confidentiality: When it comes to online financial services, security is a top priority. And this platform understands this very well and employs the most secure and reliable security systems to safeguard its user’s data.

MIN Loan Amount: Not specified

MAX Loan Amount: $35,000

Terms: 1-60 months

Minimum credit score: No set limit

Pros

Besides title loans, you can access a cash advance, same-day loans, title loans, quick loans, etc.

Reasonable terms and conditions

Cons

Sometimes you might need better credit to qualify for certain types of loans.

USBadCreditLoans: Best for Low Credit Scores

Overview

Just as the name suggests, USBadCreditLoans is an internet loan provider for people with bad credit. The platform partners with lenders willing to lend without considering your credit history.

The platform partners with a long list of lenders who offer various types of loan options. When a borrower sends in a request, the site uses the information provided on the form to identify the most advantageous loan possibilities from reliable partner lenders.

The site also offers various other loan options to ensure that you can find a solution that meets your needs. Also, all the lenders partnering with USBadCreditLoans are reliable and reputable in the market to ensure you don’t have to deal with questionable lenders.

Highlights

Simple Online Application: Their online form has simple questions you can quickly complete and submit online. You can submit from any device, your computer, smartphone, or tablet, anytime and anywhere.

Fast Lender-Approval: Once you submit your online form, the platform will notify their panel of lenders, and they will decide whether you're eligible based on the information you provided. You get feedback (offers) from the partner lenders within the shortest time.

Bad Credit Okay: You can apply and get a loan through the platform even with low or no credit. The partner lenders will consider other factors such as your current income and financial health to determine your eligibility.

Top-notch Security: Your data is safe with this site’s bank-level security technologies. And it doesn’t keep a record of your information or share it with anyone other than the lender you're connected with.

MIN Loan Amount: $50

MAX Loan Amount: $35,000

Terms: 1-60 months

Minimum credit score: No set limit

Pros

There are a large number of reliable lenders

Transfers of money are made quickly

Offer no credit check loans

Cons

Some of the lenders may charge high rates for bad credit loans

WeLoans: Best for Getting Funds Fast

Overview

WeLoans is a reputable and customer-approved online site connecting borrowers who urgently need money with reputable lenders. The platform partners with a long list of direct lenders offering various types of loan services to ensure that its customers have a variety of options when they need money fast.

The layout of their website is seamless, allowing you to peruse and easily apply for loans or just compare lenders. Once you submit an application form, you communicate to over 50 lenders simultaneously, making the whole process as seamless as possible.

WeLoans partners do not give much emphasis on your credit history when you apply for a loan through the platform. You only need to provide proof of a regular monthly income (can be a paycheck or even unemployment benefits) to give assurance to the lender that you can pay back the loan. The application process is straightforward, and the loan terms are amicable.

The site also uses one of the best encryption technologies in the market today to ensure your personal and financial data is safe and secure as you apply for a loan online. This makes this site one of the most reliable, trusted, and reputable payday loan brokers in the market today.

Highlights

Competitive interest rates and flexible terms: WeLoans partners with some of the most reputable lenders in the market. These lenders offer market-friendly rates, which you can easily compare through the site to find that best suits your needs.

Quick lender-approval & funding: The partner lenders offer super fast approvals after sending in your request. Additionally, the loan is quickly processed, and you can receive your money in as little as 24 hours to help solve your emergency.

Even lousy credit considered: If you can’t get a loan elsewhere due to bad credit, WeLoans got you. A large number of lenders partnering with WeLoans will still consider your request and offer you a loan.

Convenience & availability: Some of the lenders on this platform will process and transfer your money online and outside of regular business hours, ensuring you don’t get stuck and saving you the hassles of visiting brick-and-mortar payday loans stores and waiting in long lines.

Extensive networks of reliable online lenders: WeLoans connects you with reliable and trustworthy direct lenders who offer quick and affordable payday loans at your convenience. More potential lenders often translate to higher chances of securing a loan that most suits your needs.

Privacy and security: It can't get any better when it comes to your privacy and security. This site uses next-gen encryption technologies to ensure your data is protected and not shared by third parties.

MIN Loan Amount: $50

MAX Loan Amount: $35,000

Terms: 1-60 months

Minimum credit score: No set limit

Pros

Offers quick installment loans for bad credit

Flexible loan terms and competitive interest charges

Improved security and privacy

Cons

It can be hard to secure a loan if you don’t have a reliable source of income.

USInstallmentLoans: Best for Installment Loans With Bad Credit

Overview

If you need an installment loan with no regard to your credit score, USInstallmentLoans is the place to go. USInstallmentLoans is among the leading online loan services in the United States that offer installment loans with bad credit.

They connect people needing urgent cash that they can pay back in monthly installments to lenders who are willing to lend without much consideration for credit history. They also have a long list of lenders offering different types of loans, and your ability to qualify for a loan depends on your personal financial condition.

Highlights

Fast & Easy Process: The application process at USInstallmentLoans is pretty straightforward. Once approved, you can get money as quickly as the next business day.

24/7 Service: There is no waiting for daybreak when applying through this platform. Whenever you're trying to find a quick installment loan, their service is available for you.

Reputable Lenders: USInstallmentLoans partners with a long list of industry-leading installment loans lenders in the country. This proves that you are sure to find a suitable lender at the platform.

Any Credit Score Considered: Lenders who partner with USInstallmentLoans do not put too much emphasis on your credit score or history and are sure to consider your loan request regardless of your credit situation.

MIN Loan Amount: $50

MAX Loan Amount: $35,000

Terms: 1-60 months

Minimum credit score: No set limit

Pros

The loan application process is straightforward.

Offer other loan services, including cash advance, same-day loans, title loans, quick loans, etc.

Cons

The lenders might need a better credit score for more substantial loan amounts.

16 Proven & Quick Ways to Get Money Fast

In today’s world, finances can be a major cause of stress. Everybody is looking for ways to increase their income and make ends meet. So if you are thinking, I need money today for free, here are some reliable ways to get extra cash with minimal effort.

Rent Out a Room in Your House.

Shared living has become pretty common and normalized by millennials since the start of Airbnb. If you have an extra room in your apartment, you can list it on Airbnb and start making money immediately.

Airbnb is legal and operational in almost all big cities and towns. To get started, you need to tidy up the room, take lovely photos of your place, set a price, and list it on the Airbnb website.

You can make over $500 monthly by renting a room in your apartment and co-staying with the tenant.

What’s more? Airbnb provided up to $1 million in liability and home protection insurance.

Teach Foreigners English Online

The demand for English teachers is over the roof. Foreigners from the Middle East, Far East Asia, and South America are paying hundreds of dollars to learn English online, especially from natives.

All you need is a good English language foundation and an ability to engage with students online effectively. You will also need a computer with a good webcam and reliable internet. Before starting, you should familiarize yourself with a company's terms and conditions. Some companies will require that you possess a degree or an associate degree like TEFL Certification.

Don’t fret if you don’t have a degree. Companies like SkimaTalk, LatinHire, and Preply do consider teachers with a TEFL Certification and can pay you over $10/hour to teach English online.

Grab Free Stuff from Craiglist and Resell Them

Under the “For Sale” tab on Craiglist, there is a section called “Free.” In this section, generous people post stuff they want to get rid of but don’t want money in return. The items can range from used electronics, books, clothes, and utensils.

Grab these free stuff, drive to their location, pick them up, refurbish (clean), and start reselling them online. You can post your Ads on Facebook Marketplace or eBay. This strategy will guarantee that you start making money today for free with little hustle.

Apart from Craiglist, other places you find free stuff to resale include the Facebook marketplace, Poshmark, Nextdoor App, and from your friends and family. You can make over $200 per week doing this when you need money.

Make Money Walking

If you are me and you like walking, there are ways you can capitalize on your hobby and start making money today. Here are some examples

Dog Walking: Help busy people walk their dogs using apps like Rover and Wag!

GigWalk: This app will help you make money by performing easy, repeatable tasks in your area. The job can be to check out if a boutique or a barber shop is open, take pictures of a hotel menu, and so on. Depending on the difficulty, you can earn between $3 and $100 per task.

DoorDash: Most people aren’t aware of this, but DoorDash has walking delivery jobs. If you don’t have a car or bike, you can still take up delivery gigs in your area and deliver them walking. Pick up this gig and start making money today.

Start Affiliate Marketing

In this age of advanced internet marketing, most companies have affiliate programs. What this means is that they will pay you a commission for every purchase a customer you refer to them makes. It is one of the best ways not just to make money quickly but continuously.

To get started, you must sign up with an affiliate program. Some of the best programs we recommend are:

Shopify - Pays up to 200% in commission if the person you referred stays active for two months

Hostgator - Earn up to $125 for every sign-up you refer

Amazon Associates - Commission of up to 10% of a person's spending.

These programs will give you a unique link you can share with friends and family or post on social media.

Do a Garage Sale

A garage sale or yard sale is a popular way to make money quickly by selling items you no longer need. The items can be your used electronics, clothes, furniture, or old video games and books.

With the right strategies, you won’t need to sell your products for through-away prices. Some approaches to keep in mind are selling products to the highest bidder, selling items via the internet, proper labeling, and staging the sale over the weekend.

A yard sale isn’t just for decluttering; it is a proven way to make bank if you need money fast.

Sell Merchandise Online with No Inventory.

You can start making money online right now by selling merchandise without any inventory. This money-making method has exploded with the rise of the print-on-demand industry. Some hot-selling merchandise are t-shirts, stickers, hoodies, iPhone covers, and bags.

The process is simple: You need to create an excellent merch design, create a mock-up, sign up with a platform that allows you to sell merch with no inventory, post your design and start selling.

Some sites that will allow you to sell t-shirts and other merch with no inventory are Redbubble, Printful, and Spreadshirt. With them you don’t need to pay anything upfront or worry about manufacturing. The companies will handle that.

Use Your Car

If you sign up for ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft, you can start making money immediately by driving people to different destinations within your city.

If that's not enough, you can sign up for delivery services like Postmates and offer delivery services around your city.

If you don’t have the time to drive around but need money, you can rent your car on websites like Fluid Market.

Get a Casual Job

If you are a handy person who knows how to fix things, clean and organize stuff, or do other casual jobs, you will never sleep hungry.

Some platforms like Task Rabbit or Handy post hundreds of casual jobs you can take any time you need money ASAP. Join those platforms and start making money now.

Be a Freelancer

Outsourcing jobs to freelancers is typical nowadays. Do you possess any outstanding skills that you can sell online? Well, someone is always looking to hire you. Small businesses with tight budgets always hire talented people to help them accomplish small tasks.

Suppose you are a talented writer, graphic designer, software engineer, or data analyst and need to make money urgently. In that case, you can sign up for platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, and PeoplePerHour.

Additional Ways to Get Money Fast

Take part in medical testing. Medical scientists are always looking for people to help them in their research. Although some people consider some of these medical testing procedures dangerous, they are performed by professionals who follow all the necessary safety rules. Therefore, this is an excellent way to make a quick buck on the side.

Take part in surveys. Like medical testing, scientists and professionals from other fields seek data from the public daily. You can participate in surveys that seek information on normal things such as what products to use, what is your opinion on certain subjects etc. A simple way to make extra cash to use on a rainy day.

Give reviews. Before releasing new products or content, marketers and creators seek to get feedback from a control group. Participating in these tests will help you earn money effortlessly. These include doing beta tests on websites and mobile apps as well.

Loyalty programs. If you shop at specific places, you can enroll in their loyalty programs and earn bonuses every time you make a purchase. You might not be able to convert such points into currency, but you may spend them on extra products and save the cash you would otherwise use to buy them.

Cashback. Although this might not be 100% free as you have to spend in order to earn, it is still worth mentioning. Enroll in as many cash back programs as possible and earn cash back every time you make a purchase using your credit card.

Credit card bonuses. Some cards that partner with other stores, cafes, and services offer between 1% and 20% cashback. Invest some time in locating a suitable option, whether you prefer cashback on every purchase or general percentages based on usage over a specific time period.

Conclusion

Although it can be challenging, a financial crisis is not the end of the world. To restabilize your life, you just need to look around you to find many options that are at your disposal.

If you need money urgently, a loan might be the only viable option at that moment. But a loan is not free money and will need to be repaid back (including the interest) eventually. So it’s not advisable to always rely on loans.

Take a loan only when you need to deal with an urgent financial crisis. Otherwise, find ways to earn free money like the ones mentioned above and consider starting a side hustle.