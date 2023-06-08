Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Sponsored By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 10:07 am

These days, phony cannabis seed shops are multiplying like crazy. They make up legit-looking sites to cheat customers out of hundreds of bucks. So, doing your due diligence before buying seeds online is a must.

Wanna take a close look at Herbies USA Express to see if they’re worth your time? Read on to learn more about whether it’s safe to buy from Herbies and what their customers have got to say about the store.

What is Herbies USA Express?

Herbies USA Express is an up-and-coming online seed store that launched in December 2022. According to its website, this is an offshoot of Herbies Seeds, a Spain-based seed bank that’s been in the biz for 20-odd years. Folks at Herbies USA Express offer fast delivery service across the U.S. (2-3 business days) and a double shipping/germination guarantee.

The number of choices on Herbies USA Express (around 140 strains) doesn’t quite match their worldwide store (1,500+ products), but they still have a pretty decent catalog. There are high-THC and high-CBD strains, photoperiods, and autoflowers, as well as a ‘Fast Version’ line of early-harvest strains. Sorry, breeders, all of them are feminized.

One of the most appealing things about this store is the 2-3 day delivery time. Herbies USA Express ships all across the U.S., and they also accept multiple payment methods (no sketchy stuff like digital cheques).

Is Herbies USA Express Legit?

A website will never tell you it’s not legit, right? So let’s dig around for customer feedback. Herbies USA Express is still pretty fresh on the scene, so they don't have a ton of reviews just yet.

However, it looks like the ‘2-3 day shipping’ line is actually true. Some people say they’ve received their parcel in two days.

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?
Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

Since you get a tracking number once your order has been processed, you can always track your parcel via the website. An Indiana customer says he had his order delivered from NYC in three days.

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

A bunch of users on cannabis-specific forums and Reddit confirm the same kind of thing.

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?
Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

Customer support seems to be proactive, replying to reviews and offering assistance, which is a good sign that Herbies USA is the real deal.

Is Herbies USA Express Safe?

Caring about safety isn’t just the right thing to do – it's also the smart thing to do. Herbies USA Express has a standard policy on data protection in line with the EU-wide privacy law called GDPR.

When you place an order, Herbies collects minimal data such as your full name, personal address, phone number, IP address, and email (but no personal payment data). The website is hosted on servers in Europe, and customers’ personal info is also processed there.

Herbies USA Express covers its products with shipping and germination guarantees. They mail all orders in stealth packaging for maximum safety. If the package doesn’t arrive anyway, they promise to send a replacement, so the only thing you might lose here is time.

Herbies USA Express guarantees that out of every 10 seeds, at least 7 will pop. If your germination rate is lower than that, you can send a claim within 60 days from the date you received the seeds. That guarantee doesn’t cover promo and bonus seeds (the ‘2’ in ‘5+2’ packs, for example), although those are free anyway. You can also return the seeds if they arrive crushed or damaged.

According to the reviews, customers are successfully germinating their seeds.

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

It looks like some reviewers had issues with sprouting their seeds though.

Is Herbies USA Express a Legit Cannabis Seed Store?

So, is Herbies USA Express worth it?

From the looks of it, Herbies USA Express comes off as a trustworthy shop that goes to great lengths to actually be one. It’s gotten mostly positive reviews that praise its fast delivery and customer support, so it seems safe to say that Herbies USA Express is a legit place to buy your cannabis seeds.

