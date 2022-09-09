Looking to Get the Best Results with CBD? Try CBD Vapes

Everyone knows that CBD has been widely advertised as the wonder-substance of the new century. How do we explain the fact, then, that so many CBD users report disappointing results?

It could simply be the way they’re using CBD. The oral route is great for many purposes, but if you want to experience the full potential of CBD unleashed, you’ll need to get introduced to CBD vapes.

With the right CBD vape pen, you’ll appreciate this cannabinoid like never before. Tired of other CBD products not providing you the results you’re looking for? Find out what CBD can really do and why CBD vapes are better in this guide.

Potential Benefits of CBD

Starting with initial reports that CBD might be useful for epilepsy, the last decade has seen this cannabinoid approved as a prescription drug and witnessed its rise to a level of online prominence no one could ever have expected. Nowadays, average consumers know that CBD has been researched for pain, inflammation, depression, anxiety, and sleep, and it’s common to use CBD for all those purposes and more.

The Role of CBD Bioavailability

Hearing that CBD might be good for practically all the common ails of life, people around the world have rushed to try CBD tinctures, gummies, and other orally ingested products. While orally ingested CBD is certainly effective, it’s only effective to a degree.

That’s because scientists estimate only around 13% of the CBD you ingest orally is actually used. Your body might be able to use up to 56% of CBD you vape, however.

CBD Vape Bioavailability Is Higher

Regardless of the substance in question, higher bioavailability means increased experienced potency. If it’s true that the bioavailability of vaping CBD is more than four times as high as the bioavailability of orally ingested CBD, that could explain why people who vape CBD instead of orally ingesting it so commonly report greatly magnified effects.

The same reason that makes CBD vapes more potent also appears to make them kick in faster. Inhaling cannabinoids like CBD bypasses the digestive tract, which both slows down the rate that CBD reaches your brain and reduces its experienced potency. The CBD you inhale has a fast track to your central nervous system, resulting in effects that you experience within 30 seconds instead of 30 minutes.

How to Use CBD Vapes

Convinced that CBD vapes are the way to go? Don’t be intimidated by the newness of this CBD ingestion method. CBD vapes are easier to use than they look, and some types of vapes are easier to use than others.

In the case of vape cartridges that attach to rechargeable batteries, simply make sure that the battery is fully charged and turned on after attaching the cartridge, then inhale. Disposable vapes are even easier to use — most don’t need to be activated in any way, and since the battery and tank are combined into one unit, there are no cartridges to screw on.

What Kinds of CBD Vapes Are There?

Beyond the basic differences between CBD cartridges and disposable CBD vapes, you’ll also need to know the difference between sativa, indica, and hybrid CBD vapes. Indica vapes combine with CBD’s naturally relaxing effects to offer an even more soporific vibe. Sativas are energizing and great for daytime use, and hybrids offer the best of both worlds, making them appropriate to use anytime.

How to Choose the Best CBD Vape

You understand how potent CBD vapes can be, and you might even have an idea whether you’d prefer a sativa, indica, or hybrid vape. Before you settle on a choice and buy a product, though, you’ll need to know how to choose a safe and reliable CBD vape brand.

A good CBD vape company, like Bonata, will offer vapes that only include CBD-rich hemp distillate and genuine cannabis-derived terpenes. Any additional ingredients are useless and can be dangerous. CBD vape brands should also have plenty of product reviews left by customers and in-depth reviews posted on external websites.

Most importantly, never buy a CBD vape unless it is accompanied by a batch-specific, third-party lab report. These reports should cover cannabinoid and terpene levels as well as confirm the absence of common contaminants like mycotoxins and heavy metals. Without an independent lab test, you have no way of verifying claims a CBD vape brand makes about its products.

Experience CBD Unleashed with Vapes

You’ve never truly experienced CBD until you’ve vaped it. Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve been disappointed by other types of CBD products you tried, give vaping this non-intoxicating cannabinoid a shot to experience everything that cannabis can do — aside from getting you high.