Making Swiping Sexy – Exy.com

After my last relationship, I vowed to give myself space and seek only fun relationships for some time. That’s not to say that I wouldn’t be open to something more serious if the right person came along, but that was not a priority then and still not a priority now. Like many young singles today, I‘ve been dm’ing and meeting people through social media. I was lucky enough to find what I was looking for here and there at the start, but these guys were always looking for something deeper soon after getting familiar with one another. One of my girlfriends, who I always considered lucky at love introduced me to Exy.

Exy is a relatively new dating app that caters to every sexual orientation and preference. Unlike other dating apps, I can quickly find other men, women, or couples to chat with, depending on whatever itch I’m looking to scratch on any particular day. The platform itself is sleek, bright, sexy, and pleasing to use. The sign-up process was easy and included questions to answer that could give other members a feeling of my personality and what I was looking for. I opted out of answering the more reserved questions that seemed to be aimed at members looking for a serious relationship and chose to answer the question, "What’s the sexiest part of your body?" To which I responded, "The whole damn thing!" I want everyone here to know that I’m confident and looking for fun.

I find that relationships are much easier to get started if I don’t attach forever goals to them. This doesn’t mean it won’t happen over time, but it’s a lot less stressful. Exy personals is basically a dating site for adults with members looking for various types of connections; online flirting, serious relationships, or just a fling. There have been plenty of fish in the Exy pool for me to choose from since signing up, with more and more new members in my area signing on daily.

Exy.com for Swiping The Right Person

As soon as I was done filling out my profile and adding my first profile picture, I was swiping left and right on other eager members in my area and creating a rather long list of favorites. I jumped into some pretty hot and flirty messaging with a guy that physically hit all the nails on the head for me. I had a lot of fun exchanging voice messages. Being able to hear his voice really added to the excitement and comfort. By day two, my first “real meeting” was planned for that weekend. I like that I am able to video chat with people that I’m already chatting with. It helped me skip a couple of matches who seemed better in their pictures.

Exy is A Safe Dating Site

Despite my openness when it comes to online dating, I still need to feel safe and have discretion when it comes to my activity and personal information. The confidentiality policy and encrypted data put in place by Exy reassured me that my data and info would be safe. However, it’s the Customer Support that made this an easy platform for me to jump on to.

The Exy.com team is quick to respond to complaints or flagged profiles of people who are not playing by the rules, which are pretty simple; Play it cool by respecting and treating others the way you want to be treated, and be yourself by making sure your photo, age, and bio are accurate depictions of who you are. And unlike many other dating sites I’ve browsed through, Exy.com has a Profile Review team dedicated to verifying the legitimacy of every profile made on their platform so you can be sure you are connecting with real people with the genuine intent to connect with others.

What Others Have To Say About Exy

Having personally enjoyed my time on Exy and knowing very well it was a favorite pastime of a good friend, I was curious to know what other users thought of the platform and went searching for reviews. The review for Exy that I found online gives it an overall positive review but states that one of the cons of this platform is that the prices are higher than on similar platforms. In my opinion, the pricing is not so bad, especially considering the quality of the platform itself and the type of people actively connecting on it. That being said, the price can add up fast if you’re not paying attention.

Unlike similar platforms that implement a monthly paid membership for full access to the site, Exy uses tokens. These tokens give you access to all features of the site, like being able to see who has liked you, sending photos in messages, video chats, and even boosting your popularity, allowing for premium placement that is sure to get your profile seen by potential matches. You can join the site and not purchase anything and still have access to view user profiles and add the ones that catch your eye to your favorites. But once you see how quickly your favorites list grows, you’ll want to be able to drop a line to more than a few of them. I personally started with 100 coins for $49.00, and it gave me a good start.

Some of the advantages that the review pointed out were also what I considered to be major Pros of the site; open to singles, couples, and the LGBTQ community and is backed by a responsive support team.

Exy.com vs. Other Dating Apps

For the last couple of months, I’ve been able to find good looking and interesting partners in my area using Exy without thinking twice about ‘ulterior motives.' All of us are upfront in our desire to have some good ‘ol fun with absolutely no strings attached. Being able to match up with these guys on a paid platform seems to validate that we’re all on there together and we’re willing to put a few dollars forward to filter through the fluff. For this reason alone, when I do decide to pursue a serious relationship again, I know that Exy is a platform that will be able to provide me with the same quality of men matching precisely what I’m looking for, with no need to waste more time on other dating apps.