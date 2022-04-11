Night Shred Review : Pros, Cons, Ingredients And Alternatives

The product Night Shred is an overnight fat burner formulated to melt excess fat that’s stored in troublesome areas. It accomplishes this amazing feat while you sleep at night.

Does this product actually work? Is it possible for a product to help you eliminate fat as you sleep to give you the body you want?

Our full Night Shred review answers all of these questions and more.





Night Shred: Contender or Pretender?

Sleep is someone that everyone needs. Sleep promotes mental wellness, but it has a huge effect on many of our physical processes as well.

It optimizes several vital functions in the body, and without it, it’s extremely difficult to operate with the sound mind and body you need to stay healthy.

Night Shred claims to destroy fat while you sleep; it also helps you achieve this high quality of rest. It targets two segments of people who are desperate for answers – individuals who want to lose weight and people who need better sleep.

To find answers to our questions, let’s take a look at the ingredients.

Night Shred Ingredients

Night Shred’s ingredients are separated into three categories: their Night Time Recovery Complex and their PM Fat Burning Complex, and Mood Enhancement Complex

Night Time Recovery Complex

Chamomile

Valerian

Passionflower

GABA

PM Fat Burning Complex:

L-Carnitine

Grains of Paradise

CLA

Mood Enhancement Complex:

L-Tryptophan

5-HTP

Natural Adaptogen Compound – Ashwagandha (200mg)

Melatonin (3mg)

The first red flag is the fact that the ingredients are made up of “proprietary blends” and only disclose the total combined dosage of each different complex. We like transparent ingredients that display exactly how much of each substance is contained in the formula.

These are tactics manufacturers often use to avoid placing effective amounts of quality ingredients in their formula in an effort to cut costs.

Let’s dive a little deeper into the ingredients list.

GABA

GABA is a neurochemical that promotes relaxation and anxiety reduction. The right amount of GABA will help manifest healthy, restful sleep.

Some experts speculate whether GABA is too large to cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to poor bioavailability. When this happens, helper supplements may be ingested to aid in the desired goal. L-Theanine helps your body absorb GABA into the brain more efficiently.

Chamomile

This tea is commonly found in relaxation products to reduce stress and put the mind and body at ease. However, doses of up to 1200 mg are needed, which isn’t present in the Nighttime Recovery Complex.

Passionflower

Aztecs preferred passionflower to relieve stress and challenges with sleep. While it does make for a good folk story, there is no clinical research to back this.

Valerian

You’ll find valerian root in many sleep supplements. There isn’t much research behind this natural ingredient, but certain studies have pointed toward valerian being helpful for relaxation and rest.

Grains of Paradise

This spice is derived from the ginger family, and there’s some evidence regarding its ability as a fat burner. The research that does exist is slim, and optimal doses were somewhere around 30mg. The entire fat-burning blend in Night Shred is 76mg, so it likely doesn’t hit that mark.

L-Carnitine

Your body requires this nutrient to efficiently produce energy. It assists in the injection of fatty acids into cells so they can be used for energy. However, this product is touchy. Some studies have ended in results where L-carnitine had no benefits for weight loss at all.

CLA

CLA is a collection of omega-6 fatty acids you’ll normally find in meat and milk. The amounts contained in food products vary depending on what you’re ingesting. Recent studies show that it does assist in fat loss for about six months, then slowly levels out and ceases to provide benefits in this regard.

5-HTP

This product is known to assist with appetite management. It’s possible you could eat less on this supplement and lose weight on a more consistent basis. This is also a precursor for serotonin, which is converted into melatonin to help promote restful sleep. Effective doses around 100mg – this Is another example of an ingredient being underdosed with Night Shred.

L-Tryptophan

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that is a key component in the production of serotonin. It exists naturally in eggs, fish, and chicken.

Ashwagandha

This substance is an herb that’s gained steam over the last five years or so and has significant research behind it. Ashwagandha balances cortisol levels, but it’s also found to increase energy, which might make it a bad placement. Additionally, the content found in Night Shred may be too low to promote any worthwhile effects, anyway.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a naturally-occurring chemical in the body that helps you fall asleep faster. This could be the primary reason why Night Shred has favorable reviews regarding its ability as a restful sleep promoter.

So, what do all these ingredients tell us?

There are some pretty significant ingredients contained in Night Shred – to help you improve sleep. With that being said, the dosing isn’t transparent, so it’s hard to say with accuracy how effective these blends are.

3mg of melatonin is an optimal dose. However, that hardly makes Night Shred a contender and worthy of earning our approval.

One thing we do know, however, is that none of the ingredients in this supplement for burning fat actually work. The ones with a small amount of promise don’t contain enough volume per dose to trigger any results.

All of the big-time players you look for in an effective fat burner are all missing – Glucomannan, cayenne pepper, and more are nowhere to be found.

With all this being said, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of Night Shred.





Night Shred Pros and Cons

These are what we felt were the advantages and disadvantages of Night Shred.

Pros

All of the ingredients in Night Shred are natural – nothing synthetic

There seem to be many positive reviews from customers – so it works for some people (at least for sleep)

The ingredients do promote restful sleep

Cons

The way the supplements are listed makes it impossible to gauge how effective most of the ingredients are.

There’s a possibility it might interfere with other medications

Many of the ingredients don’t contain the helper supplements they need to absorb into the body

Very few ingredients actually promote weight loss

Night Shred Side Effects

Most of the ingredients found in Night Shred seem to be pretty safe, with little risk of negative side effects. With that being said, many of the ingredients do boost serotonin levels. Individuals who currently take antidepressants or pain medications should avoid Night Shed. These medications increase serotonin as well, and extreme levels of this neurotransmitter can produce dangerous effects.

Melatonin has the potential to interact poorly with blood thinners, which is also worth noting. The bottom line is the dosing amounts or so shrowded that it’s difficult to say what has dangerous levels and what doesn’t.



Night Shred: The Bottom Line

After a thorough review of Night Shred, reading customer reviews, and studying the ingredients, we’d have to say Night Shred is a no for us.

It comes down to two things:

The ingredients listed don’t promote weight loss, so the claims of burning fat while you sleep are null and void because it’s not going to happen. There are a few ingredients that could potentially lead to fat burn, but they’re not formulated properly to have any sort of effect.

Most of them require additional supplements to help your body absorb them, and these additional helpers just aren’t there.

If you’re looking for sleep, Night Shed would probably benefit you. However, you can buy a bottle of melatonin for much cheaper.

If you’re looking for weight loss, there are plenty of other supplements that actually deliver on their promises. Overall, it’s probably best if you skip Night Shred and invest your money into a more efficient, quality product.





Night Shred Alternatives

The natural fat burner ShredCBD leverages the power of top-shelf CBD concentrates and allows you to remain full for better appetite management.

Additionally, it increases metabolism, helping to burn away stored fat that’s otherwise difficult to manage.

The CBD content contained in this supplement provides the restful sleep properties that Night Shred has and then some. You’ll experience a calming effect with a reduction of anxiety whenever you take ShredCBD.

If you’re looking for a product that delivers where Night Shred fails and the current best Night Shred alternative, ShredCBD steps up to the plate with optimized doses of research-backed ingredients, allowing you to burn fat, reduce anxiety, and obtain restful sleep.

