Everything You Need To Know About Online EDTreatments

The inability to have and maintain a strong enough erection for sexual activity is known as erectile dysfunction (ED). Many American men seek an erectile dysfunction treatment that is effective for them. BlueChew helps them by providing a service that can help with their condition.

ED is the most common sexual problem for men in the United States, affecting up to one-third of all men and more than half of men aged 40 and older. Many people are looking for nearby ED treatments, and since BlueChew is an online service, you can get your ED treatment from any place.

BlueChew is a service that provides ED treatment in the form of chewable tablets to men. The company sells chewable versions of the commonly prescribed ED pills sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil (generic names of common ED medicine brands). Despite the fact that prescriptions make it difficult to obtain these important ED pills online, BlueChew pills are delivered by mail in a predetermined quantity. Everything is done discreetly online, so there is no need to visit a doctor or pharmacy.

This article will define BlueChew and explain its subscription service in detail.

BlueChew: An Online ED Treatment Service

BlueChew is an online service that allows men in the United States to sign up for chewable ED medications. After signing up for the BlueChew subscription service, ED patients connect with a licensed medical professional digitally to discuss their symptoms and medical history.

If the doctor determines that you require erectile dysfunction treatment, he or she will write a digital prescription for the BlueChew medication that you choose.

Choose from a variety of monthly subscription plans ranging in price from $20 to $120 per month. Generic versions of brand-name ED medications like sildenafil, tadalafil, or vardenafil will then be delivered directly to your door in chewable or tablet form.

You can choose between 30-45mg sildenafil, 6-9mg tadalafil, and 8mg vardenafil. You can also leave a BlueChew review after using the tablets to tell other men about your experience with BlueChew.

BlueChew ED Treatment: The Target Market

BlueChew is for men who, according to their website, are not able to use pills from the store, do not want to see a doctor, want to perform better in bed, and find it difficult to take non-chewable pills.

Getting BlueChew ED Treatment Drugs

You can make an account on their website to start the process. By doing this, you will receive a generous discount of $20. You can schedule an online BlueChew consultation with a licensed medical professional who will then write you a prescription for sildenafil, tadalafil, or vardenafil if you have a BlueChew account. The ED treatment will be shipped to your home.

The process of getting BlueChew is done online, which makes it easy and convenient.

Each month, the BlueChew tablets will be sent to you discreetly, so no one will know that you are taking them.

ED Treatment Subscription Plans From BlueChew

BlueChew provides a variety of monthly plans based on your needs. There are four plans to choose from, with shipping and tax excluded:

Six 30 mg sildenafil tablets or four 6 mg tadalafil tablets are included in the $20 Active plan. You can pay $30 per month for 45 mg of sildenafil, 9 mg of tadalafil, or four 8mg vardenafil tablets if you want to take more sildenafil, tadalafil, or vardenafil.

The Busy plan costs $30 per month and includes either 10 sildenafil (30 mg) tablets or 7 tadalafil (6 mg) tablets. Vardenafil tablets cost $35 each. For an additional $40 per month, you can increase the dosage.

The Popular plan is $50 per month and comes with either 17 sildenafil (30 mg) tablets or 14 tadalafil tablets (6 mg). For an additional $65 per month, you can increase the dosage or obtain 15 vardenafil tablets.

The Pro monthly plan from BlueChew is the most expensive, starting at $90 per month. It comes with either 34 sildenafil (30 mg) or 28 tadalafil tablets (6 mg). If you want to increase the dose, it will cost $120 per month for 45-mg sildenafil tablets, 9-mg tadalafil tablets, or 30 vardenafil tablets.

You cannot return or get a refund on your medications because BlueChew works with prescriptions. This should not be an issue because the majority of customers are satisfied with the BlueChew, blue pills for men. BlueChew was even given an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau.

BlueChew’s ED Treatment: The Ingredients

Chewable tablets containing sildenafil, tadalafil, or vardenafil are available from BlueChew. The active ingredient in Viagra and Revatio is sildenafil, while tadalafil is the active ingredient in Cialis and Adcirca and vardenafil is the active ingredient in Levitra.

Is BlueChew safe to use? The active ingredient in Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra has been approved for the treatment of ED by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). BlueChew's chewable versions of its treatments, however, have not been approved by the FDA.

More information on the active ingredients in BlueChew's erectile dysfunction medications can be found below:

Sildenafil. BlueChew carries sildenafil tablets in 30-mg and 45-mg dosages. It usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to begin working, but you can wait up to 4 hours before engaging in sexual activity. It turns off after 4 to 6 hours.

Tadalafil. BlueChew offers tadalafil 6-mg and 9-mg tablets. It usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to begin working, but you should take it on a daily basis to keep it in your system. It is advised to take it up to 24 hours before sexual activity. It will cease to function in 24 to 36 hours.

Vardenafil. BlueChew has Vardenafil 8mg tablets for sale. It usually takes 30 to 60 minutes to start working, but you can wait up to 4 hours before having sex. It stops working after 4 to 6 hours. BlueChew Vardenafil tastes like mint.

BlueChew or Viagra as ED Treatment?

Viagra's active ingredient is sildenafil citrate. Sildenafil has been sold under its generic name since 2016. Although the fact that BlueChew's chewable erectile dysfunction medicine has not been granted FDA approval on its own, it contains the same active ingredient as Viagra for stronger and longer-lasting erections. This means that Viagra is similar to BlueChew.

The sildenafil subscription from BlueChew is available in 30-mg and 45-mg tablets. In comparison, Viagra is available in 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg doses.

A BlueChew sildenafil subscription costs between $20 and $120 per month, or about $2.60 and $5 per pill, based on the plan and strength you choose. Viagra costs around $70 per pill. Neither of these is typically covered by insurance.

Another difference is that Viagra must be ingested in its entirety. Chewable sildenafil tablets, on the other hand, are available. Male ED patients may prefer to chew on tasty BlueChew chewables instead of swallowing a tablet.

Why Choose BlueChew for ED Treatment?

BlueChew is most useful for men over the age of 18 with erectile dysfunction who want stronger, longer-lasting erections.

BlueChew is safe and easily accessible, which makes it a good choice for men who do not want to visit a doctor and spend a lot of money.

This service could very well benefit men who do not want to visit the doctor in person to get an ED prescribed medication or who have trouble swallowing pills. BlueChew gummies are ideal for budget-conscious men because they are both safe and more affordable than other ED medication brands.