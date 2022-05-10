Pass Your Test Reviews - Quality Detox Cleansing Products? (PassYourTest.com)

PassYourTest is a drug testing and detox company founded in 2000.

Today, PassYourTest offers a range of products for passing a drug test, including a 5-10 Day Extreme Detoxification Program, a Fail Safe Kit, and a Clean Shot detox formula.

Is PassYourTest legit? Can you pass a drug test with help from PassYourTest? In our review, keep reading to discover everything you need to know about PassYourTest today.



What is PassYourTest?

PassYourTest is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company dedicated to helping users pass drug tests.

Founded in 2000, PassYourTest has 22+ years of experience helping individuals cleanse toxins from their bodies.

PassYourTest offers cleansing and testing services, including same-day cleanses, permanent cleanses, total body detoxification programs, cleansing shampoos, and home testing kits.

You can buy the product you need immediately from PassYourTest. Or, you can take an online quiz to determine the right product for you.

PassYourTest has been featured in Vice, Merry Jane, Leafly, and High Times, among other major media. The company offers free shipping on all US orders and a 100% satisfaction or money-back guarantee within 30 days.



PassYourTest Products

PassYourTest offers several products to help you pass a drug test, test for the presence of drugs, and eliminate toxins from your body.



Same Day Cleansers

Most of PassYourTest products are considered cleansers. You take the products, which contain unique ingredients to cleanse toxins, herbs, and plants from your body.

Several PassYourTest products are considered Same Day Cleansers, which means they cleanse your body almost immediately and keep your body clean for hours.

Here’s how the Same Day Cleansers work:

Step 1) Avoid all toxins before starting your cleanse.

Step 2) Follow the directions and start using your cleanser.

Step 3) Hydrate well and urinate at least twice in the first 90 minutes.

Step 4) Takes effect in 90 minutes, and the flush can last for up to 6 hours.

The Same Day Cleansers contain several vitamins and minerals to cleanse your body, including 1,500% or more of your daily value (DV) of vitamin B12, vitamin B6, vitamin B2, and B1. The formulas also contain protein, milk thistle extract, echinacea, and other ingredients to cleanse your body.

PassYourTest Same Day Cleansers include all of the following:

If you’re a daily user who wants to take no chances whatsoever for your drug test, then PassYourTest Fail Safe Kit may be the right choice. If you know your toxin levels are high, the Fail Safe Kit could help give you peace of mind. The product takes effect in 60 minutes and lasts for 6 hours, working to flush your system and give you clean results. Each Fail Safe Kit comes with 1 x Clean Shot and 1 x Clean Caps, giving you two same-day cleansing products at a discount price. It’s ideal for those with heavy to extreme daily exposure, high body fat, or a bodyweight over 200lbs. It’s also suitable for those who want the strongest cleansing solution regardless.

Clean Shot is a cleansing formula for those with moderate to heavy exposure, average body fat, body weights under 200lbs, and anyone wanting moderate cleansing power all day long. You take the Clean Shot the day of your test, then clean toxins from your body within 60 to 90 minutes of ingestion.

The Clean Caps are designed for those with light to moderate exposure, low body fat, and body weights under 130lbs. If you’re unsure if toxins are present in your body and want an added boost, then the Clean Caps could help cleanse your body to help pass a drug test the same day.

Permanent Cleansers

PassYourTest also offers Permanent Cleansers. These Permanent Cleansers are designed to cleanse toxins from your body thoroughly. You buy the cleanser and get a testing kit to prove you are clean. As long as you avoid all toxins, your body will be permanently cleansed until you re-expose yourself.

Here’s how PassYourTest Permanent Cleansers work:

Step 1) Avoid all toxins before starting your cleanse.

Step 2) Follow the directions and complete your cleanse.

Step 3) Test yourself to confirm you are clean.

Step 4) Your blood remains clean until you re-expose yourself to toxins.

The permanent cleansers permanently remove toxins from your body using alfalfa, burdock root, cascara sagrada bark, cranberry, dandelion root, echinacea, goldenrod, green tea leaf, guarana, licorice, and other natural herb and plant extracts.

PassYourTest Permanent Cleansers include five day and 10-day cleansing options:

This detoxification program has helped over 250,000 people quickly cleanse their bodies of unwanted toxins before a drug test. The kit is designed to help people with high exposure to toxins. The kit permanently removes all toxins from the body. The 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program comes with four pre-cleanse formula capsules (1 day supply), 30-morning time formula capsules (5 day supply), and 30 evening time formula capsules (5 day supply), and eight post-cleanse formula capsules (1 day supply). These formulas contain natural ingredients (like potassium, creatine, schizandra, and peppermint) to cleanse the body. Your kit also comes with a complete cleansing guide and meal plan (13-page PDF), phone and chat support, and two home testing kits.

If you know you have a drug test within ten days, then PassYourTest 10 Day Extreme Detoxification Program may be the right choice. The Nutra Cleanse 10 Day Detoxification Program targets concentrated toxin levels, cleansing toxins from your body. The program is ideal for anyone weighing 250lbs or more regardless of toxin levels, and it permanently removes all toxins after ten days. Your purchase includes four pre-cleanse formula capsules (1-day supply), 60-morning time formula capsules (10-day supply), 60 evening time formula capsules (10-day supply), and eight post-cleanse formula capsules (1 day supply). You also get three home testing kits, a complete cleansing guide and meal plan (13-page PDF), and other products to assist your cleanse.

Some drug tests check your hair follicles for the presence of toxins. You can pass a hair drug test using a special shampoo. PassYourTest offers a single flagship shampoo to give you the best possible chance of passing a drug test.

Folli-Clean Shampoo is designed for all levels of exposure, body fat levels, and weight levels. It can cleanse your hair if you need same-day results, giving you the best possible chance of passing a hair drug test. Folli-Clean works in 60 minutes to cleanse your hair, and cleansing results last 24 hours. Your purchase comes with a detailed shampoo instruction guide, helping you make the most of your shampoo and maximize your cleansing power.

Total Body Cleansers

If you want to cleanse your entire body and hair to give yourself the best possible chance of passing a drug test, then PassYourTest Total Body Cleansers may be the right choice. PassYourTest offers Total Body Cleansers with multiple cleansing supplements and shampoos inside, including all the above products.

To use the Total Body Cleansers, follow these instructions:

Step 1) Avoid all toxins before starting your cleanse.

Step 2) Complete your permanent cleansing program.

Step 3) Use the shampoo as directed.

Step 4) Your entire body is cleansed unless you re-expose yourself to toxins.

The Total Body Cleansers include:

This kit is an all-in-one solution for passing a drug test. It’s ideal for those with light, moderate, or heavy exposure and low or average body fat, including those weighing less than 200lbs. If you have ten days to cleanse your body and want to pass a blood, urine, or hair drug test, then the Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program may be the right choice. You get Clean Caps, Nutra Cleanse pre-cleanse formula, Nutra Cleanse 5 Day Program, and Folli-Clean Shampoo, among other PassYourTest products.

The Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program is ideal for those with heavy to extreme (daily) exposure, average or high body fat, and people weighing more than 200lbs. If you have ten days to cleanse before a test and want to give yourself the best possible chance of passing a hair, blood, or urine test, the Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program may be the right choice.

Home Testing Kits

PassYourTest offers several home testing kits. You can test for nicotine, THC, and other toxins at home without visiting a lab. Just expose the testing strip to urine, then wait for results. If you want to check if you need to cleanse, for example, or if you're going to verify your cleanse worked, then the home testing kits give you peace of mind.

Here’s how the testing kits work:

Step 1) Remove the cap and immerse the strip into a cup of urine.

Step 2) Take the strip out after the “C” line appears.

Step 3) Put the cap back on and lay it on a flat surface.

Step 4) Read results for 5 minutes (do not interpret after 10 minutes).

If your test is entirely negative, then two lines will appear. If your test is positive (dirty), one line will appear next to the “C” line. If no visible lines appear, then the test is invalid.

PassYourTest home testing kits include:

utest Marijuana is a home testing kit for marijuana. It tests for THC levels of 50 ng/ml, the standard screening level on drug tests. You expose the testing strip to urine, and the strip detects the THC metabolite. It’s a simple, at-home drug test with 99% accurate results within minutes.

PassYourTest Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit checks for THC presence with 50 ng/ml concentrations. You can also check for THC levels of 15, 100, 200, and 300 ng/ml giving you added peace of mind if you know the type of drug test. It’s the most sensitive instant home drug test on the market, and it makes it easy to see the specific concentration of THC in your system – if any.

utest Nicotine Testing Kit checks for nicotine at concentrations of 50 ng/ml, which is the industry standard level of nicotine testing. It delivers 99% accurate results within minutes while being the most sensitive instant home nicotine test.

Over 22+ years of providing drug test solutions to customers, PassYourTest has amassed many positive reviews from happy customers. Generally, customers seem satisfied with PassYourTest products and how they worked, claiming the products worked as advertised to help pass a drug test.

Here are some customer reviews:

Many customers claim PassYourTest products worked as advertised to help them pass a drug test; they took the product as directed in the days leading up to their drug test, then passed the test without issue

Some customers even claim they lost weight while taking PassYourTest detox products

One customer claims to have been a heavy smoker for 15 years but passed a drug test using PassYourTest products

Customers appreciate how PassYourTest stands behind products with a money-back guarantee; some drug testing sites offer a guarantee, while others do not.

Like other drug test passing companies, PassYourTest has some negative reviews from customers who did not pass a drug test after using PassYourTest products; however, PassYourTest has surprisingly few negative reviews compared to others.

Some customers have issues with shipping, claiming they paid extra for shipping, but the product did not come within the stated timeframe.

Overall, PassYourTest products seem to work as advertised to help customers pass drug tests with minimal side effects.

PassYourTest Refund Policy

PassYourTest offers a 30-day satisfaction money-back guarantee on all products. The company has offered the same guarantee for over 20 years.

If you are unsatisfied with your product or a PassYourTest product did not work as advertised, you are entitled to a complete refund within 30 days of your original purchase date.

You can request a refund by contacting [email protected]

About PassYourTest

PassYourTest was founded in 2000. The company offers a range of solutions for passing a drug test and cleansing toxins.

You can contact PassYourTest via the following:

Phone: 877-247-1354

Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address: 10115 E. Bell Rd 85260 Unit 143, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

PassYourTest has sold over 250,000+ products to date.

PassYourTest is an industry-leading drug test company offering various products to help people pass drug tests.

With various detox kits at different intensities, PassYourTest makes it easy to pass a drug test and permanently cleanse toxins from your body. Whether you have a few hours or ten days to cleanse, you can find the PassYourTest products you need to pass your drug test.

To learn more about PassYourTest or buy products online today, visit the official website at PassYourTest.

