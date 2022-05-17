Phentermine Over The Counter In 2022: Top 5 OTC Diet Pills Alternatives

Wouldn't it be great if our body was in a ketosis state all the time and burned fat for fuel? That's everyone's dream, right? Sadly the metabolism doesn't function like that. That is why we need a supplement that boosts our metabolic functions and burns more calories.

Luckily for you now, many all-natural supplements can help you with this situation and help you get all the needed nutrients that you don't consume with the food intake. Luckily there is now Phentermine over the counter. What does that mean?

You can't take phentermine supplements without a prescription, but all-natural alternatives Phentermine can. In this way, you will get the benefits of Phentermine and not experience the adverse side effects of this kind of drug.

Let us first check out how we choose the best phentermine over the counter and then check out the actual brands that fit our criteria! Ready?

Top OTC Phentermine Alternatives

PhenQ : Overall Best Phentermine Over the Counter On The Market PhenGold : Effective and Healthy Weight Loss Medication for Sale Phen24 : Well Known Brand of Diet Pills and Fat Burner Supplements Leanbean : Customer's Favorite Natural Metabolism Boosters to Lose Belly Fat PrimeShred : Most Popular Weight Loss Pills and Appetite Suppressants

#1. PhenQ : Overall Best Phentermine Over the Counter On The Market

To be slim comes easy to some people. However, most of us struggle to maintain average weight and look according to Western beauty standards. Most weight loss pills treat only one element of your weight loss, but if you want to get the body you want, you need a solution that works from all angles.

PhenQ uses the highest quality, natural ingredients prepared in FDA and GMP-approved facilities in the US and the UK.

They provide you with a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you feel as if you don't get what you expected, simply ask for a refund.

Both men and women can benefit from this product, and what we must mention is that it is made from 100% vegetarian and vegan ingredients. What else can you ask for, right?



How should you take PhenQ?

It is recommended to take one weight loss pill with your breakfast and one with your lunch. It is not recommended to take it after 3 pm as this product contains caffeine that can interrupt your sleeping patterns. If you are sensitive to caffeine, limit your intake of coffee and other caffeine-containing beverages while using PhenQ.



Ingredients



Α-Lacys Reset

How will this ingredient make any difference for you? It will speed up your metabolism and fire up your body's thermogenesis, enabling you to burn fat quickly.

Medical studies prove that this compound can even increase muscle mass. As this brand claims, you will notice:

Loss of 7.24% of your body fat

Loss of 3.44% of your body weight

Increased 3.80% of your muscle mass

Chromium picolinate

This compound is an essential natural mineral that helps curb your sugar and carb cravings by helping your body control your blood sugar levels. You need sugar food; when sugar is absorbed into your blood and carried to your cells is used for energy. When your cells have enough sugar, it lowers your sugar cravings, making losing weight much more manageable.

So even if you suffer from depression (that is the main reason people crave food), your appetite will be under control.

Caffeine

While researching this article, we found out that caffeine is the main ingredient present in almost all weight loss supplements and energy drinks. That is because of its ability to increase alertness, focus, and reduce fatigue. It can also make you feel full, boost the fat-burning process by increasing thermogenesis, and improve your performance at the gym.

L-carnitine fumarate

L-carnitine fumarate helps your body turn its fat stores into energy and helps combat the tiredness often caused by dieting.



Pros

10% off on your first order

Appetite suppression

Block fat production

Improve your mood and energy levels

Product produced in GMP and FDA approved facilities

Have an information blog that provides you with different articles about weight loss

Helps fight fatigue, stress, and tiredness

Helps boost thermogenesis and metabolism

60-day money-back guarantee

Free worldwide delivery

Cons

Some users have reported mild side effects

The product is seen by some as expensive when not bought in bulk

PhenQ is only ordered and bought through its official website

How much will PhenQ cost you?

1 bottle - $79.95

3 bottles - $139.90

Five bottles free Advana Cleanse - $189.95

*Each bottle of each of the product on our list contain a full month’s supply

PhenQ offers free shipping worldwide from their US, UK, and Germany warehouses.

#3. PhenGold: Effective and Healthy Weight Loss Medication for Sale

No more hiding your body underneath baggy kind, shapeless clothes. Get dressed in clothes that you love. Enjoy shopping, and buy what you want, not whatever fits.

This product will not only increase your fat-burning abilities but will also burn fat, reduce cravings and boost metabolism, mood, and energy. PhenGold can also help you maintain your weight once you've reached your fitness goals with continued use.

PhenGold will switch on specific fat-burning hormones, and your body will break down and burn stored fat. This product can help burn off even the most stubborn fat by activating these hormones.

PhenGold is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility and manufactures in the highest production standards under strict quality control. This means you can purchase PhenGold with confidence, knowing you are getting a guaranteed quality and a supplement you can trust.

The only downside is that they provide you with a money-back guarantee just on purchases over one month's supply.

How should you take PhenGold?

The recommended way to consume this product is to take three capsules 20 minutes before breakfast.

Ingredients

Green Tea

Green tea extract can reduce inflammation and also reduce the risk of pulmonary fibrosis. It is known to promote fat oxidation and improve the effects of exercise.

Green Coffee

Green coffee is primarily included in this composition for chlorogenic acid. Chlorogenic acid can be found in unroasted coffee beans, and it is used to reduce how much fat the body absorbs, keeping metabolism balanced and reducing fluctuations in insulin production.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is used in this formula to prevent the body from gaining excess weight by boosting metabolism. It is often combined with caffeine to reduce the amount of weight that the body gains, promoting improvements in the regulation of glucose and the metabolism of proteins. Research has also shown that it is good to reduce stress or anxiety.

L-Tyrosine

This compound is known to reduce how quickly certain neurotransmitters are depleted. Because of this ingredient, this product will keep the mind more alert, and you can remain focused for a greater length of time. Specifically, it is responsible for certain neurotransmitters like dopamine and adrenaline.

Also reduces the amount of stress, improves the user's memory, and helps maintain cognitive ability.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola Rosea is another remedy that is a crucial component of a weight loss product if you want to burn fats. Plus, It also helps the user avoid mental and physical fatigue.

It can be beneficial for the behavior of blood cells, as it can activate specific pathways that promote weight loss. In some cases, it is also known to improve arousal in men.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is another ingredient that can help burn faster calories. It has an incredible effect on metabolism, and it is known to stimulate thermogenesis. It also prevents food from turning into fat. It is also known to help with cravings.

DMAE

It helps to increase acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that can improve cognitive performance. You may experience greater focus and improved alertness, crucial states of mind for workouts with this improvement.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin)

Vitamin B3 protects the body's production of insulin. It reduces the amount of fat in the blood and helps users reduce the amount of cholesterol in their bodies.

Adding vitamin B3 reduces inflammation, keeps the mood balanced, and promotes better brain function.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 helps to metabolize carbohydrates, fats, and protein. It balances the mood and regulates hormones responsible for making you feel positive.

Pros

Boosts metabolism and increases energy naturally

Includes cognitive enhancers and mood boosters.

High-quality and researched ingredients.

No GMO, lactose, and soy-free and vegan-friendly

Transparent formula and dosage

Completely soy-free, lactose-free, and GMO-free

Vegetarian and vegan friendly.

FDA Registered Facilities

Free shipping worldwide

100 days money-back guarantee

Cons

Only found on the official website

How much will PhenGold cost you?

1 bottle- $59.99

3 bottles - $119.99

5 bottles - $179.99

They do not ship to the Republic of Congo, Belgium, Brunei, Chad, Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Iran, Laos, Libya, Liberia, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Angola, Panama, Reunion (Bourbon), Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Miquelon), Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Yemen.

#3. Phen24: Well Known Brand of Diet Pills and Fat Burner Supplements

Metabolisms can be tricky. You seem to do all the right things, but you still don't feel positive slimming results. That's why Phen24 has formulated a system that heightens the thermogenesis process according to your sleep and wake cycle, so you wake up with more palpable energy.

If your energy is low, you won't have the energy to work out, which can lead to obesity problems. Your organism has both daytime and nighttime gears. Your biological clock makes adjustments based on the information from the external world. That is why Phen24 has made a set of two products designed according to the day and night gear.

Daytime Supplement

Your metabolic rate is heightened in the morning, and the nutrients are used up for energy production. The more energy we require, the more calories we use. The more calories we use, the more likely we are to put our body into calorie deficit mode, where our bodies begin to use stored fat cells as fuel.

Phen24 day time capsules add more fuel to your daytime metabolic fire to heighten your thermogenesis process for improved slimming efforts.

Nighttime Supplement

As you're asleep, your body still needs energy for breathing, digestion, and blood circulation. The rate of metabolism is slower, and the nighttime Phen24 dietary supplement relaxes your mind, reduces hunger, and decreases the level of cortisol. That helps you burn fat even while you're sleeping.

How to take Phen24?

You should take Phen24 Day time capsules each morning with your breakfast. For Phen24 Night capsules, take two capsules, 15 minutes before your evening meal,

Ingredients

Phen24 Day Ingredients List

Cayenne Powder

Cayenne powder commonly used in fat burners can increase body heat and act as a natural fat burner.

Guarana Extract

This extract is derived from a Brazilian plant, and it is a great supplement that can reduce fatigue, improve focus, prevent mood swings, and boost metabolic rate by 3-11% over 12 hours. It contains caffeine, which can activate thermogenesis, which increases the body's metabolic rate.

L-Phenylalanine

L-Phenylalanine is an essential amino acid that acts as an appetite suppressant in Phen24.

Caffeine

A strong cup of coffee can boost energy levels, but this Phen24 has caffeine which will help get your day going. This ingredient is a natural fat burner, which can improve physical performance and help you lose weight.

Zinc

Zinc is an excellent ingredient for boosting the body's metabolism and supporting digestion and nerve function.

Manganese

Manganese helps in energy production and regulating brain activity. This ingredient will help you become more mentally alert and help you work out with more focus, which will help you lose more weight.

Copper

Your body needs a tiny amount of copper to aid with energy, collagen production, and iron absorption. It will increase your energy levels so you can get the most out of your workout.

Phen24 Night Ingredients List

Ascorbic Acid

Vitamin C is necessary to repair muscles, boost the immune system, and manage blood circulation and pressure.

Calcium D-Pantothenate

This ingredient helps with memory and increases stamina; it can reduce morning stiffness and pain, which may help in improving the overall feeling of fatigue.

Chromium

Chromium picolinate, as research shows, acts as an appetite suppressant. Some users who practice intermittent fasting have shared that they still feel full when they wake up, which helps with their dieting efforts.

Thiamine HCL

Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, has a vital role in metabolism as it helps turn food into energy.

D-Biotin

There are eight different versions of biotin, but D-biotin supports metabolizing fats, protein, and carbohydrates. It is also known for boosting your resting metabolic rate and may help you burn more calories even when you're sleeping.

Hops Extract

If you have insomnia, hops extract may help. Hops can help improve sleep cycle and quality. You will be more refreshed and well-rested in the morning, making it a lovely addition to the night formula.

Pros

Both day and night versions are 100% vegetarian and vegan friendly.

The product is formulated in the United States under an FDA-compliant and GMP-approved facility.

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Works as an appetite suppressant

Can improve mental focus and alertness

Cons

Way pricier than other fat burners

How much will Phen24 cost you?

1 bottle - $74.99

3 bottles - $149.99

5 bottles - $224.99

*They ship any order anywhere in the world completely free!

#4. Leanbean: Customer's Favorite Natural Metabolism Boosters to Lose Belly Fat

Leanbean is an ideal fat burner and appetite suppressant for women of all shapes who want to burn excess fat and curb snacking.

It is an excellent solution for stubborn fat that is difficult to lose even with a strict low calorie diet and exercise. It has been primarily made for women, although there is no reason why men could not take it. The ingredients are suitable for both men and women. The supplement was primarily targeted at women so that women tend to have more cravings and tend to do more in terms of comfort eating.

Each capsule is produced in FDA-registered facilities, meaning you can be sure that you're getting a quality-made product you can believe in.

How to take Leanbean?

LeanBean is a supplement that you should take three times every day, two tablets at a time. It's best to take Leanbean a half-hour before a meal.

Ingredients

Konjac Fiber

Konjac Fiber is also known as glucomannan, and it is prevalent in the wellness industry as it helps improve your health when you cannot eat as many calories. It preserves energy and allows the user to feel alert. Konjac Fiber also maximizes the fat metabolism rate in your body to help you quickly get rid of excess body fat.

Choline

Choline is crucial to multiple body processes; it eliminates cholesterol and ensures that healthy fats are adequately distributed.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium supports healthy macronutrient metabolism. Blood glucose levels are naturally regulated with the right amount of chromium in the body, although it is not a substitute for diabetes treatment.

Vitamins B6 and B12

These B vitamins are crucial for your weight loss journey, and they can eliminate fatigue, plus they are suitable for the healthy function of the muscles and the nervous system.

LeanBean can not just prevent gaining weight; it will also help you lose weight faster.

Chloride

At the proper levels, this ingredient helps the body produce hydrochloric acid, which stimulates fat-burning processes; it can improve the user's digestive process, which is helpful when losing weight.

Zinc

Zinc can help you properly metabolize the fatty acids and carbohydrates you consume. It is also known to promote the proper synthesis of protein needed to keep muscles healthy.

Since zinc also reduces inflammation, it can help individuals who have joint pain prevent them from working out.

Turmeric

Turmeric is most commonly found in arthritis remedies due to its inflammation relief. However, the benefits go far beyond just inflammation relief.

This space causes more energy to be used by the consumer, heating the body in the same way that during muscle training routines, so the body burns its calories in the same way it would at the gym.

Acai Berry

This ingredient provides you with antioxidants and purges the toxins that prevent the full absorption of the nutrients of healthy foods.

Piperine

Piperine acts as a support for all of the other ingredients in this formula.

Pros

They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee for customers that buy their 'Complete Bundle'

Function as an appetite suppressant and a thermogenic fat burner

Keeps your motivation levels sky high

Perfect for women who are sensitive to caffeine and stimulants in other fat burners

Free worldwide shipping

FDA approved

Suitable for vegan and gluten-free diets.

It is also free of soy and is non-GMO.

Cons

Some users find it difficult to remember to take the pills three times a day.

How much will Leanbean cost me?

1bottle - $59.99

2 bottles - $119.98

Four bottles- The Complete Bundle - $189.97

*Free shipping worldwide

#5. PrimeShred: Most Popular Weight Loss Pills and Appetite Suppressants

Lowering your food intake can mess with your mood. That is why you need a product like PrimeShred. Even if you eat less, it may keep you energized and feeling full.

Fun fact: Maybe you didn’t know, but sometimes eating could end in you gaining weight. How is that? The body needs food for functioning normally, even food high in calories. And if you eat rarely, your body will start to store food (create fat), as it thinks it won't get food soon.

PrimeShred, just like PhenQ, is also manufactured in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility and uses the safest, highest quality ingredients. PrimeShred isn't just for men, even though men primarily consume it. PrimeShred is a hardcore fat burner and will help you burn fat fast and effectively, regardless of your gender. However, we advise you not to use PrimeShred if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

They provide you with an amazing 100-days money-back guarantee.

How do I take PrimeShred?

PreimeShred is maybe the easiest to use. Just take three capsules approximately 20 minutes before your breakfast.

Ingredients

L-Theanine

This amino acid offers numerous health benefits, including immunity-boosting, increased focus, stress and anxiety relief, and blood pressure management. Further, it is included in this pill because it boosts your body's metabolism and reduces how much fat is stored from the food in your body. Dopamine levels also increase, allowing you to power through the cutting stage.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is the best fat-burner in the world today. Its benefits are caused by a chemical called capsaicin, which ignites your body's temperature and burns fat at an exponential rate. So, if you want to keep your workout fitness regimen the same, and burn more calories, then cayenne pepper can offer you a helping hand.

Rhodiola Rosea Root

People have been using this flowering plant to manage stress levels for centuries. As Rhodiola Rosea is an adaptogen, it can help you cope with changes in mental and physical stress levels. Numerous studies show that the root can release fat-burning enzymes, increasing circulation and pushing your workout potential.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is a non-essential amino acid that will help your nerve cells communicate efficiently. It has many health benefits, including improving mental alertness, coping with sleep deprivation, and fighting against depression. You will feel improved alertness, and as your focus improves, so will your workout session.

Bioperine

This cheeky ingredient enhances the percentage of how much your body can absorb. According to Prime Shred, your body would consume 30% less of the ingredients with this ingredient.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Fun fact: coffee beans are green before getting roasted; most beneficial compounds are eradicated once roasted.

When the bean is green, it ignites the thermogenic processes, boosts your metabolism, and floods your body with energizing neurotransmitters. That is why they use them in most weight loss supplements.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Prime Shred includes caffeine, the equivalent of two large cups of coffee in one pill. Caffeine, as we already mentioned, has thermogenic qualities. It will boost the amount of fat burned and can also improve metabolism.

Pros

Fast, whole-body fat burning

Clinically backed ingredients

Vegetarian and vegan friendly

Advanced, high potency formula

100% free of meat, eggs, dairy products, and other animal-derived substances.

Soy, gluten, and GMO-free and contains absolutely no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

100% manufactured in the United States of America in an FDA-approved GMP-certified facility.

100 days money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the company's official website

How much will it cost you to buy PrimeShred?

1 bottle - $49.99- Shipping $7.95

Three bottles - $99.99 - Free Shipping

Five bottles - $149.99 - Free Shipping

They don't ship to Yemen, Angola, Brunei, Chad, Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Iran, Laos, Libya, Liberia, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Myanmar (Burma), North Korea, Panama, Reunion (Bourbon), Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Miquelon), Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Republic of Congo.

