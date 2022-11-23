It’s a real surprise how popular Chinese dating is! Over 200 million Chinese singles use popular dating sites and apps, and this number is constantly growing. The dating industry is developing with incredible speed in China. Still, despite the vast number of dating sites, it’s difficult to choose a reliable Chinese dating service to meet all your expectations. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place where you can learn the list of popular Chinese dating apps and sites as well as find out how to choose the best platform out of them!

Top-rated Chinese singles dating sites and apps

EasternHoneys — a popular dating site for casual date

Asian Melodies — the best international dating site to meet attractive Chinese women

TheLuckyDate Asia — a Chinese dating app with extensive functionality and an excellent reputation

OrchidRomance — a trustworthy matchmaking service with various communication features

LoveFort — a Chinese online dating platform that makes finding a potential partner easy

AsianSingles — a popular Chinese dating app with genuinely interested users from all around the world

You can see that several online dating sites may meet your expectations about the unforgettable dating joy, but how to make the choice of the best site out of industry leaders where every match is a success story? Make your personal decision based on the reviews listed below.

Honest reviews of the best Chinese dating websites

The range of popular Chinese dating apps and sites is really amazing, but this selection was made taking into account several factors. The experts have conducted a detailed analysis of testimonials on reputable review platforms like Sitejabber and Trustpilot. They joined these sites with free membership, which was later changed to a premium account to suggest real impressions about them. What conclusions are there, you may wonder? These short reviews give answers and more detail about each of them.

Over 1.5 million members;

Male to female ratio is 40% to 60%;

20 welcome credits.

Registration

It’s free to become a member of this Chinese dating site, and this procedure takes only several minutes. The platform asks you to provide only basic information like your name, gender, birth date, email address, and password. New users are also asked to pass through the identity verification procedure to get more attention from others.

Profiles

Both male and female accounts have a profile photo and several additional visuals, and the percentage of profiles without photographs is very small. The information about every member is divided into basic details displayed in the form of a grid and a short description written personally by the person.

Communication

Western men can choose from free solutions like Winks and Likes and opt for sending messages in a chat or by mail. The Let’s Talk feature will be useful to initiate conversations, while traditional written text can be enhanced with stickers, attachments, and virtual gifts.

Prices

Despite a wide range of free features, many users become premium members by purchasing credits and spending them on paid services. For example, a minute of live chat costs 2 credits, but when you decide to make a real date request, you should prepare 625 credits. No wonder they’re offered in several packages like:

20 credits – 🔥$2.99 (first purchase), $9.99 (next purchases)

50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

Customer support

If you face any issues, don’t hesitate to contact customer service. There’s the Contact Us tab on the site that allows leaving queries or any concerns. You’ll get a quick response, they try to solve problems without delays.

Over 1.5 million members;

Male-to-female ratio is 30% to 70%;

An extensive search bar where you can set filters and get accurate search results.

Registration

It’s easy and free to become a member of the site according to the procedure the platform offers. Just enter several details about yourself, complete a short personality test, and upload a photo to start the search for an ideal match.

Profiles

When you press the photo of any member, you’ll see more private photos and details about this person. The About section is divided into different categories to discover more interesting facts. Some men and women also tell about a perfect match they want to meet in the description section. Users who complete the profile verification procedure get a Validated badge.

Communication

When you find a Chinese woman or man for serious relationships or flirting, you can start instant messaging with her in a chat or by mail. If you want a woman to initiate a talk, you can make a test drive of such great features as Let’s Talk, winks, and likes. A great way to impress potential matches is to send virtual gifts or real flowers!

Prices

Paying members need credits to access communication options and more features. A mail costs 10 credits, while access to every profile video is 25 credits. Therefore, there’s a choice of credit packages for any taste:

20 credits –🔥 $2.99 (first purchase), $9.99 (next purchases)

50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

Customer support

You can contact an amiable customer support team round the clock if you have any questions. It’s responsive and friendly but only via mail. They also accept scam reports and do everything to guarantee security on the site.

Over 81k visitors a month;

Male to female ratio is 35% to 65%;

Real gifts delivered by the site.

Registration

It won’t take much time and effort to become a LoveFort member. You enter your name, birthday, gender, and email address which opens your access to the site even without confirmation. There are also questions about the new member’s personality and a possible match.

Profiles

You can learn more exciting details using this site for dating in China. There are public and private photos, a biography section, and information about a member and the soulmate he or she’s looking for. There are also interesting descriptions below the username to attract the attention of the opposite gender.

Communication

Though this site doesn’t offer voice messages, there are different interaction tools for free and paid members. It costs nothing to send winks, likes, and follow attractive singles, but when you decide to chat or exchange mails, especially with attachments, you’ll surely need credits for these features.

Prices

LoveFort is an example of dating apps in China where free features are combined with premium ones offered for credits. For example, a minute of chatting is only 2 credits, while the request for a person’s contact information is as high as 3,000 credits. Therefore, you should make the choice of the most suitable plan:

20 credits – 🔥 $2.99 (first purchase), $9.99 (next purchases)

$9.99 (next purchases) 50 credits – $19.99

125 credits – $44.99

250 credits – $69.99

750 credits – $149.99

Customer support

It’s easy to find a good date in China thanks to the professional assistance of the support team available 24/7 on LoveFort. They monitor users’ activity and try to prevent scams too.

Founded in 1998;

Several lists for categorizing potential partners;

Unlimited emailing.

Registration

When you press the Free Registration button, you’ll be redirected to the sign-up page to enter about 20 details to complete it. Some fields can be omitted too.

Profiles

Since the general design of the site is a little outdated and a search engine could have more filters, the profiles don’t look very impressive too. They contain many useful details and personally written descriptions, but there’s a lack of photos and a very small font.

Communication

The most popular interaction method on the site is emails, but men and women can exchange kisses, add each other to favorites, see who’s interested in them, and much more.

Prices

Since free options don’t meet all the users’ expectations, there’s a sense to buy a monthly subscription with automatic renewal. You can opt for the following plans:

🔥1 month – $29.95

3 months – $79.95

6 months – $129.95

12 months – $199.95

Customer support

The only way for users to contact customer support is through an online form. You can ask to be contacted regarding the problem described if you wish.

Other Chinese dating sites

Now, after reviewing the worldwide known platforms, let's take a look at sites that are considered to be more local.

Over 1.2 million profiles;

Started in 2005;

A popular Chinese dating app available for download.

Registration

There’s a quick and simple sign-up procedure with a personality test to offer an abundance of potential matches when you join.

Profiles

They’re very detailed and full of photos, with simple tables and desirable qualities of people they want to meet.

Communication

There are two basic interaction tools, including a chat and emails.

Prices

There are two types of membership in such Chinese dating apps.

Gold

1 month – $29.98

3 months – $59.99

12 months – $119.98

Platinum

1 month – $34.99

3 months – $69.98

12 months – $149.99

Tantan

Large community with 60k members;

High dating app rating;

Male-to-female ratio is 36% to 64%.

Registration

Only a few taps, and you’re a member of one of the leading dating apps in China. You can use a Facebook account or mobile phone to join the site.

Profiles

Though you can see fake profiles like in any other Chinese dating app, most members are verified. Profiles can’t be called very detailed, but they contain clear and visible photos.

Communication

The range of interaction means is really impressive, including written and voice messages, adding video supplements, and playing in-app games. And all of them are free!

Prices

The online dating website offers VIP subscriptions with the following prices:

1 month - $8.99

3 months - $16.99

6 months - $54.99

Momo