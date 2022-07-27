ProDentim Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? Does it Really Work?

ProDentim is a probiotic dental supplement. In this ProDentim review, we’ll explore what that means, what this product does for your health and whether you should consider adding it to your diet.

Probiotics are microorganisms that aid with digestion and reducing inflammation. While we acquire probiotics naturally through some of the foods we eat, most doctors and nutritionists agree that adults and even children should take a probiotic supplement in order to improve digestive health.

There is still a lot we do not know about probiotics. But the science is evolving, and as it has, we’ve learned that they do much more for us than just ensure a healthy gut microbiome. One of the other roles they play is ensuring a healthy oral microbiome, and we know that people with healthy teeth and gums are much more likely to have a balanced oral microbiome than those with tooth and gum issues.

The ProDentim formula has been developed with the oral microbiome in mind. Along with regular brushing, flossing and rinsing, it can strengthen your enamel, regenerate enamel that is not fully compromised, reverse gingivitis, improve breath, enhance your saliva, and much more.

What is ProDentim?

Whenever you eat food or drink a beverage, carbohydrates and sugars break down into acids and form a sticky something that is commonly called plague. Plague sticks to your teeth and accumulates below the gumline, and the acids in that mixture attack your enamel and infect your gums. If the erosion of the enamel progresses far enough, tooth decay will set in and the root and therefore the tooth will eventually die. This is why it is important to rinse vigorously with water after meals and to brush twice a day and floss once a day, but the first line of defense against tooth decay is actually your saliva.

Saliva rinses away food particles, helps to neutralize acids and inhibits the formation of plaque. Saliva contains a number of important substances that help with this, such as bicarbonate, calcium and phosphate. It also contains microorganism that help to break your food down because digestion actually begins in the mouth. As oral health diminishes, these microorganisms and minerals are not as abundant. The saliva is therefore less effective, and ProDentim is formulated to restore these various agents.

Interested in trying to for yourself? Click here to try ProDentim at a special discounted price!

How ProDentim Works

People often associate the most common dental diseases with bad bacteria, but the reality is that that a dearth of good bacteria is usually the fundamental problem. If you have the necessary good bacteria in your mouth, it will neutralize the bad bacteria and ensure that they do not reach unhealthy levels. The ProDentim probiotic formula contains five strains of that good bacteria, and by reintroducing them to your mouth on a daily basis, you’re able to stabilize your oral microbiome and optimize it over time. This product also contains minerals and plant extracts that help to support good oral health.

The Story Behind ProDentim

The original maker of ProDentim is a medical doctor and scientist with a professional and personal interest in probiotics. The scientific community really is in the infancy of its understanding of probiotics, and there are dozens and perhaps hundreds of new studies each year. A number of studies began to correlate probiotics with more than just digestive health and inflammation.

One study in particular revealed that people with good oral health overwhelmingly had a balanced oral microbiome. The aforementioned doctor began to work on what would become the ProDentim formula. When he realized he was on to something, he founded the ProDentim company and hired a team of medicinal chemists and other specialists to help him perfect the product and bring it to market.

ProDentim Health Benefits

The ProDentim probiotic dental supplement provides a wide range of potential health benefits. In terms of oral health, that includes fresher breath, whiter teeth more resistant to discoloration, stronger tooth enamel, healthier gums more resistant to infection, less plaque, more effective saliva and a more efficient initial phase of digestion.

The probiotics that aid oral health are the same as those that improve digestive health in general, and by replenishing your oral microbiome on a daily basis, you are also replenishing your gut microbiome. That means better digestion and being less prone to digestive issues, such as bloating, constipation and diarrhea. Your digestive health also synergizes with your systemic health, and the ProDentim advanced probiotics formula can also improve immune response, improve sleep, reduce inflammation, stabilize mood levels, provide you more energy and so on and so forth.

Experience these many health benefits for yourself when you take advantage of the risk-free ProDentim offer!

ProDentim Ingredients and Formula

ProDentim is made in the USA at facilities that are FDA registered and GMP certified. All of the ProDentim ingredients are 100% natural and free of GMOs. This probiotic supplement contains 3.5 billion CFUs—colony-forming units—across four active probiotic strains:

B. Lactis BL-04

L. Paracasei

L. Reuteri

Bifidobacterium lactis is among the most research probiotics in regard to immunity and allergies, and it is known to help maintain a healthy immune system, support respiratory health and support a balanced oral microbiome. Lactobacillus paracasei is among the most widely used probiotics. It supports gum health and helps to keep sinuses open and clear. Lactobacillus reuteri is a well-studied probiotic. It helps to reduce inflammation and support a healthy oral microbiome. All of these microorganisms also provide benefits to gastrointestinal health and other systemic health benefits.

The other ProDentim ingredients include:

Inulin

Malic acid

Peppermint

Tricalcium Phosphate

Inulin is a prebiotic that essentially feeds the good bacteria and helps it to thrive. Malic acid is extracted from strawberries and helps to whiten the teeth and inhibit discoloration. Peppermint is a natural anti-inflammatory and recommended by many dentists for a clean mouth. Tricalcium phosphate or TCP is a smart calcium phosphate system that delivers calcium and phosphate ions to teeth more efficiently.

ProDentim Dosage and Usage

Each bottle of the ProDentim supplement contains 30 soft tablets, which is a one-month supply. The recommended dosage is one tablet chewed in the morning. Most probiotic supplements come in capsules that you swallow. The ProDentim proprietary formula is designed to be chewable in order to introduce as many of the probiotic bacterium as possible directly to the mouth. The table does not have any taste, and after completely chewing it, you should drink a glass of water.

The general guideline with all probiotics is that you should take them in the morning on an empty stomach and at least 15 minutes prior to eating your breakfast. Additional time is fine. This provides the probiotics that are swallowed the easiest path to your lower intestine, and therefore more will survive. The maker of ProDentim recommends that you take the supplement for a minimum of 30 days. Preferably you should take it for 60 or even 90 days before evaluating the results, and this product is designed as a probiotic supplement that you can take daily and on an ongoing basis.

You can try ProDentim for 60 days with absolutely no risk by clicking here and claiming a special offer!

Scientific Evidence Supporting ProDentim

It is worth noting that the ProDentim proprietary formula has not been clinically trialed directly. This is common in the supplement world because the costs are prohibitive and make the products more expensive that the average consumer can afford. It is particularly common with probiotic supplements since all of these strains and strain combinations have undergone extensive clinical trials.

In fact, they have been trialed specifically in regard to oral health, and the 15 studies that were used in the development of the ProDentim probiotic formula are cited on the ProDentim official website. You can also find additional research along with more details about the ingredients on sites like Healthline.

ProDentim Side Effects

There are no known ProDentim side effects for the general population. All of the probiotics that are featured in the ProDentim probiotic dental supplement are naturally occurring in the human body and acquired through many of the foods we eat. The supplement simply gives you more of them and helps you to overcome imbalances.

Certain probiotics can trigger an allergic reaction. This is most prevalent with dairy probiotics in those that have dairy allergies or are lactose intolerant. Some people are sensitive to probiotics, and while 3.5 billion CFUs is not generally considered high, if you experience any digestive issues, you can cut the dosage in half until you acclimate to that amount.

ProDentim Pricing and Shipping

You can order ProDentim through the ProDentim sales page on the official website, and this is the only way that you can currently order the product. The listed retail price per bottle is $99. However, the usual price is $69 a bottle, and even with a single bottle, free shipping is included anywhere in the world. There are discounts available for purchasing in bulk. If you purchase a three-month supply, the total cost is $177, which means the per-bottle price is $59 and you save $10 a month. If you purchase a six-month supply, the total cost is $294, which means the per-bottle price is $49 and you save $20 a month. With either bulk order, you also receive two bonuses included with your order at no additional charge.

ProDentim Order Bonuses

The two bonuses available through the ProDentim sales page with bulk orders are e-books. The first e-book is titled “Bad Breath Gone,” and it explains how to create a detox that you can make with kitchen spices in order to get rid of bad breath immediately in combination with ProDentim. The second e-book is titled “Hollywood White Teeth at Home,” and it provides a number of home remedies that you can use to whiten your teeth and limit how often you have to go to the dentist for teeth whitening.

ProDentim Refund Policy

The ProDentim advanced probiotics formula is available to you with a 100% 60-day money-back guarantee. Even if you purchase a three-month or six-month supply, you can get a full refund. Your refund clock begins the day after you receive your order. We recommend using ProDentim for six weeks on a daily basis. If at that point you are not satisfied, contact customer support through the website in order to request a return merchandise authorization number. You must then return all open and opened bottles. You will have to pay for return shipping, but you’ll get a full refund of the purchase price once the product arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions

#1. Is ProDentim Safe?

Yes. ProDentim contains probiotics, minerals and plant extracts. Probiotics are microorganisms that aid in digestion and reduce inflammation. We acquire them naturally through some of the foods we eat, but it is advisable to supplement that intake for general health but also targeted purposes, such as oral health. All of the plant extracts and minerals included are natural and completely safe as well.

#2. Does ProDentim Require a Prescription?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement. All ingredients have been approved by the FDA for unrestricted human consumption. None of the ingredients are controlled substances. You therefore do not need a prescription and can purchase it over the counter as you would with any other dietary supplement.

#3. Who Should Not Take ProDentim?

Probiotics are safe for children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. However, the ProDentim supplement contains plant extracts and is therefore not recommend for people under age 18. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should take whichever probiotic supplement is recommended by their doctor and then can resume usage of ProDentim when they have stopped breastfeeding.

#4. Can You Take ProDentim With Other Supplements?

Yes. You can stack ProDentim with other dietary supplements. When combining supplements, you should track your combined intake of each ingredient and ensure that you are not surpassing safe levels. You may also want to be careful combining ProDentim with other probiotic supplements. There are no serious health risks associated with taking too many probiotics, but it is possible that consuming too much will result in diarrhea and other digestive distress.

#5. Can You Take ProDentim With Medications?

Yes, and in fact, probiotics are often recommended when taking many medications. However, since ProDentim is more than just a probiotic supplement and a more robust dietary supplement, you should consult with your doctor and pharmacist before mixing it with any medications.

#6. How Long Does It Take to Get Results?

This varies from person to person based on their unique digestive microbiome and in particular based on the current state of the oral microbiome. Some results can be experienced within days, such as a moister mouth, fresher breath and fewer bad tastes. But it does take some time for the oral microbiome to become normalized and then optimized. Therefore, it is recommended that you take it for 30 days at a minimum, and many people may not experience the full results until the 90-day mark.

#7. Are There Customer Complaints Associated With ProDentim?

ProDentim customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The vast majority of users surveyed were satisfied with the product and intended to continue using it. Most of the consumer complaints we encountered were from users with unrealistic expectations. ProDentim can help you maintain healthy teeth and gums, reverse gingivitis and even reverse enamel erosion if the enamel has not been completely compromised. This supplement cannot, however, reverse severe tooth decay, periodontitis and other serious dental issues.

#8. Where Is ProDentim Sold?

This probiotic supplement is sold exclusively through the ProDentim official website. It is not sold through GNC, Walmart, Amazon and other retailers, and there are no plans currently to do that. While this does keep the price a bit inflated, it gives the ProDentim brand tight control over the supply chain and thus allows them to ensure the safest and highest-quality product possible.

#9. What About ProDentim on Amazon and eBay?

ProDentim does not sell its product through Amazon and eBay. Consider that you will not find this product at GNC. The problem with eBay and Amazon is that they host third parties. In many cases, the product you see is a knockoff and not effective. In other cases, it is stolen product that was meant to be destroyed for whatever reason, and that product is potentially unsafe to use.

#10. How Long Does Shipping Take and Is It Discreet?

ProDentim is shipped in plain packaging that does not indicate the contents. All orders are shipped out within 24 business hours of payment. Domestic orders take two to five business days to arrive. It varies with international orders, but most customers can expect arrival within five to seven business days.

Final Thoughts: Worth the Money?

When it comes to oral health supplements, ProDentim is the most exciting product to come to market in recent years. The ProDentim customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive, and most of the negative ProDentim reviews that we came across were based on unrealistic expectations. ProDentim is not a magic bullet. Unfortunately, if you have serious tooth decay, you need the help of a dentist.

Our opinion after conducting this extensive ProDentim review is that this is an excellent product for anyone who wants help keeping their teeth and gums in great condition while also optimizing their gut microbiome. Excitement about this product was reflected in dentist interviews, and it was those professional assessments that led many of our own team members to begin taking ProDentim too.

Interesting Reads: