Snow Teeth Whitening Review- Best Teeth Whitening Kit, (Sensitive teeth) Clinically Proven

Teeth whitening can be a painful, cumbersome, and expensive process. However, Snow Teeth Whitening System has opened an entirely new world to make teeth whitening less painful, easier, and cheaper.

With a competent team of dentists and decades of research, Snow Teeth Whitening has undoubtedly changed the game of obtaining whiter teeth. Developed with a patent-pending system and omission of harmful chemicals, these innovative and revolutionary teeth whitening approach can even work for sensitive teeth.

If you're planning to get a whitening kit from Snow Teeth Whitening, we can help you out. Look at our in-depth Snow Teeth Whitening review and decide if it's worth your time and money!

Snow Teeth Whitening System Reviews

Snow Teeth comes with a whitening paste, magic whitening strips, and three different whitening kits. These products do an excellent job of helping you achieve whiter teeth quickly. Let's have a look at what each product offers –

This whitening kit is one of Snow's bestsellers. It is prevalent among sports players, movie stars, and influencers. One of the main reasons this kit is so popular is that it delivers quick and effective results. If you need something less complicated, easy to handle, and productive, this is the teeth whitening kit you should go for.

What It Includes

One LED Activated Light and Charger

One Extra-Strength Whitening Serum Wand

75+ Treatments

Silicone Mouthpiece (Medical Grade)

Three Proprietary Whitening Serum Wands

Two Added Strengths of Serum

Desensitizing Serum

What To Expect

Enclosed in a protective sleeve, this LED-activated teeth whitening kit is one of the best products from Snow. This teeth whitening kit will be your best investment, with a user manual and shade guide to help you out.

The whitening serum is perfect for sensitive teeth and gums, braces, fillings, and even veneers. Since the serum is enamel-safe, many customers can safely use this product. Moreover, the serum is gluten-free and vegan, making it a highly approachable product.

You can expect to see whiter teeth with this serum in just 2-3 weeks! It's effortless to use, and the results are astonishing. With such an outstanding product, you can say goodbye to all your issues with colored teeth.

Who It Is For?

Sensitive Teeth

Braces

Veneers

Crowns

Fillings

The wireless version of the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit is an advanced addition to Snow's family. This system is cordless and relatively compact compared to the former one. Its wireless nature makes it a perfect option for travelers and people who prefer less bulky kits for everyday use.

What It Includes

One LED Activating Light and Charger

75+ Treatments

Cordless Charger Case

Silicone Mouthpiece (Medical Graded)

Two Strengths of Whitening Serum

Desensitizing Serum

Dual LED Light Settings

What To Expect

This is the 2nd generation wireless teeth whitening kit from Snow. You can expect this kit to work wonders for your teeth. The best part about this wireless kit is that it is waterproof!

So, you can use this in the shower if you're running late in the morning. Its waterproof feature makes it easy to toss in your travel bag and use on your trips.

The snow teeth whitening serum is a perfect match for your sensitive teeth. It is gluten-free and provides faster results that leave a long-lasting impression. Your teeth won't just feel whiter but also stronger after every use.

Another notable feature of this product is its dual light mode. A dual light mode allows the options to explore both red and blue light. Among them, the blue light is responsible for teeth whitening, and the red light is responsible for keeping your gums in check.

The whitening kit is Bluetooth enabled and has a self-sanitizing UV light which is quite exciting. This UV light is responsible for conducting sanitization during charging.

Who Is It For?

Sensitive Gums and Teeth

Braces

Fillings

Veneers

Crowns

Bridges

This is another bestseller from Snow that has received multiple positive reviews. It is also a popular choice among A-list celebrities because of its ability to yield quicker results and portability.

Besides, it is also a renowned product among dentists themselves. This cordless kit is capable of taking care of your gum health and providing a solid whitening session at the same time.

What It Includes

Wireless LED Light Accelerating Mouthpiece

75+ Treatments

Three Wands for Teeth Whitening

Extra Strength Whitening Serum

Dual LED Light Therapy Settings

User Manual

What to Expect

This wireless teeth whitening system from Snow comprises dual-light therapy settings. The blue light is responsible for the whitening process, while the red one provides adequate gum support and care.

With three whitening wands, you can expect this product to work stronger and faster than any other whitening product. The results of the whitening process are seen in 2-3 weeks and, in some cases, in even one week.

You also get an extra-strength whitening serum which does a fantastic job at removing the deepest teeth stains, including coffee and wine stains, in no time. Despite such intense whitening treatment, there's no issue with sensitivity from this product.

Besides, the device is waterproof, so it's the perfect whitening kit to get for traveling. You can also use it during the shower when you've got a busy morning ahead.

Who It Is For?

Sensitive Teeth and Gums

Caps

Fillings

Braces

Bridges

Crowns

It's straightforward to achieve whiter teeth and a brighter smile in a short time, thanks to the Snow Teeth Whitening toothpaste. And the best part is there are no harmful chemicals involved in it!

This is one of the best Snow teeth whitening products because of its interesting ingredients and ability to whiten sensitive teeth.

What It Includes

Hydrated Silica

Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydroxyapatite

Fluoride-Free

Sulfate-Free

Luxury Mint Flavor

What to Expect

This toothpaste is a great whitening product to add to your daily routine. Also, this toothpaste will help you maintain your white teeth by brushing your teeth twice a day. Dentists believe that toothpaste with the right ingredients is one of the best whitening products to include in your daily routine for maximum benefits.

Further, this toothpaste comes in two categories- one for the AM and the other for the PM. Each tube lasts for approximately a month if you use it twice daily. The AM toothpaste comes with a fresh mint flavor for revitalization in the mornings.

In contrast, the PM one comes with lavender mint to provide a soothing experience. You can achieve your desired whiteness with absolutely zero sensitivity with this toothpaste.

Who It Is For?

Sensitive Teeth

Crowns

Bridges

Veneers

Fillings

Teeth-Whitening strips are the most recent addition to Snow's teeth whitening line. They are considered one of the easiest ways to achieve a brighter smile. This teeth whitening product will leave you completely satisfied with its solid ingredient list and convenient features.

What It Includes

Hydrogen Peroxide

Pectin

PVP

Glycerin

Water

Peppermint & Natural Lavender Aroma

Pentasodium Triphosphate

Sodium Hexametaphosphate

Polysorbate 80

What to Expect

Teeth whitening is a straightforward process- if the teeth whitening products have good ingredients, they will work. Although the magic strips are not as effective as the LED light Snow teeth whitening system, they still perform a solid job.

Since the strips lack LED light, the results take a longer time. But if you want something easy and less complicated, using these strips can be wise. Unlike other strips from local shops, these strips dissolve within 10-15 minutes. So, there is a gooey mess left behind, and the process gives professional results in no time.

In terms of convenience, the Snow Teeth Whitening Strips are a better match than kits containing whitening gel and trays. You can even run errands with the teeth whitening strips on, and they will cause you no discomfort.

Although whitening strips are known to cause sensitivity, you won't find this issue with the magic whitening strips from Snow. The lavender and peppermint aroma does a great job of numbing the peroxide taste, which is something you can't find in other strips.

Who Is It For?

Sensitive Teeth

Sensitive Gums

Snow Vs Competitors

Features Snow Smile Brilliant GLO Hismile Main Whitening Ingredient Hydrogen and carbamide peroxide, Sodium bicarbonate Carbamide peroxide Hydrogen peroxide Phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid (PAP+) LED Light Yes Yes Yes Yes Treatment Time 9-30 minutes 45-60 minutes 32 minutes 10 minutes Treatment Duration 21 days 7 days (27 applications) 10 days 1-2 applications Gel Application Method Brushing over the teeth Through custom-made tray system Brushing over the teeth Through insertion into the trays Technology Only light technology Only light technology Patented heat and light technology Only light technology

What Sets This Whitening System Apart from Other Treatment Options?

Snow Teeth Whitening Kit has gained a lot of fame and popularity. It has taken the place of many local and international brands. It has become quite well-known among A-list celebrities and even medical professionals.

So, how is this product different from all other whitening products?

Firstly, Snow Teeth Whitening Kit has been known to suit teeth of varying sizes and shapes. Even the most sensitive gums and teeth can use this product without any side effects. There are many whitening products from leading brands that have proven to be quite effective but have not suited sensitive gums.

This is where Snow teeth set the standard high. It does not initiate or provoke any sensitivity and is perfectly suitable for sensitive gums and teeth.

Secondly, many whitening treatments cannot be used on special conditions like caps, crowns, braces, veneers, and fillings. Snow Teeth is superior to all other brands in this sector as well. It can be used on unique teeth, and the results are equally effective.

Finally, Snow Teeth Whitening Treatment is very easy to use. All you need to do is apply the teeth serum on freshly brushed teeth and ensure that the serum does not push against your tongue or lips. And that's pretty much it! It comes in an all-in-one kit which is very portable and compact.

Also, make sure that you rinse your LED mouthpiece once you're done using it and store it back in its place. In this way, your device will remain free of germs, and you won't catch any infection from it.

Why Choose Snow Whitening?

Choosing Snow Treatment can be a great alternative to professional treatments at your dentist's chamber. Each treatment session costs more than 600$, which is very expensive compared to getting whitening treatment at home.

Snow treatment is an affordable treatment compared to these expensive sessions. Each kit costs between $150 to $299, covering almost 75 treatments. So, if you look at the price point, Snow Treatment is very cheap.

Compared to local whitening strips, Snow Whitening takes the least time to show results. The treatment kit only requires 9-21 minutes of your day, while local whitening strips require more than 30 minutes of your time. You can see the results from Snow Whitening in less than three weeks.

Most whitening treatments include a harrowing experience, especially those in a dentist's chamber. On the other hand, Snow Whitening is a less painful procedure and can be done quickly.

Snow Whitener Treatment was not developed in a day. It took decades of research to formulate this product and deliver it safely into the hands of people. Moreover, a brilliant team of dentists and engineers worked together to develop this product.

The product was tested out by researchers in the laboratories and then dispensed in the market.

Besides, Snow has brilliant and competent customer service, which makes sure that the customers' queries are answered. The team members conduct regular research on the effects to rule out the possibility of any sensitizing or harmful ingredients.

They also look into the ingredients' prices and the products' prices to make sure that customers are getting the best service. Also, they compare all the positive and negative comments posted on their sites and talk to the company leaders about improving the quality of the products.

How to Use the Snow Teeth Whitener Kit

The Whitener kit from Snow is elementary to use. It even comes with a user manual to easily help beginners use the product.

First, take the whitener serum and apply it to your teeth after brushing. Be careful that the serum does not go anywhere near the tongue or lips. The basic serum pipette is an excellent product if you have mild to moderate teeth stains. If your teeth are deep and extensive, you can switch to the extra-strength applicator.

Next, you can insert the LED mouth guard inside your mouth and keep it for 9-21 minutes, as mentioned in the user manual or instruction guide. You will see results within one week of application, but usually, the results take 2-3 weeks.

Once you're done using the mouthguard, rinse it meticulously and place it in the storage box again. Please do not keep the used guard without rinsing; otherwise, the invading germs will cause infection the next time you use it.

The mouthguard can be charged by plugging it into the smartphone. A USB may also work for charging the device.

Wireless or cordless kit is much easier to use. It comes in a specialized storage case and has a charger cord included within the point. You will also get a shade guide with the kit, which will help you identify which one to go for.

Since you don't have to plug the kit into a device anymore, usage is much easier. You can perform a lot of jobs together and whiten your teeth simultaneously. It is also a very portable device, making it easy to throw into a travel bag or take to your workplace. The size is also perfect for fitting into a briefcase or handbag.

Once you start the treatment, you will easily see that your teeth have become whiter by at least one or two shades. Your smile will grow brighter, and you will start feeling more confident.

Within a week, you will see that the process has started working. You can keep a journal and track the whitening process from day one to day twenty-one.

Snow Ingredients List

Snow whitener serums have an immaculate and safe ingredient list, devoid of harmful or toxic substances. Here's a list of all the ingredients included in the Snow Whitening System-

Hydrogen Peroxide

Carbamide Peroxide

Sodium Bicarbonate

Glycerol

Sodium Bicarbonate

Potassium Nitrate

Deionized Water

Peppermint Oil/ Lavender Oil

Usually, either hydrogen or carbamide peroxide is used as a teeth whitener. Carbamide is a slow releaser, so it takes a long time to show the whitening effect, but it is a safer ingredient. On the other hand, hydrogen peroxide in most at-home teeth kits is a concentrated ingredient and delivers results in a quicker time.

The peppermint and lavender oil neutralize the peculiar taste and smell of hydrogen and carbamide peroxide.

Snow Teeth Whitening Pros

Suitable choice for teeth of all sizes and shapes

People with special teeth conditions like braces, fillings, and crowns can use it without any difficulty

Delivers strong results in a short time

It takes care of deep and persistent stains perfectly

It comes with high potency

Does not cause or aggravate the sensitivity

Safe for sensitive gums and teeth

It comes with a money-back guarantee

Snow Teeth Whitening Cons

The mouthpiece or mouth guard may not be of appropriate size for everyone

The shade guide may not be suitable for everyone

Apart from the wireless system, you will have to use the standard kit via plug or micro-USB

The device charger is a bit bulky

Mouthguards can cause discomfort to some people

More expensive than other whitening treatments on the market

How Much Does Snow Teeth Whitening Cost?

A Snow Teeth Whitening kit can cost between $15-0-$350, but it depends on the type of kit you're choosing. All the kits comprise 75 treatments and sometimes even more.

The Snow Teeth Whitening kit also selects wand refills in packs of 2-12. You can buy these wands starting from 29$ to almost $129. Since these wands last a long time, investing in one or two of these is good.

You might have to pay a small shipping fee if you live outside the US. However, you can avail free international shipping if your orders cost above $99.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the role of red-light therapy in snow teeth whitening kits?

Red light therapy reduces bacteria and other germs from the gum area. As a result, there is a minimum to absent microbial invasion in the gum. The risk of sensitivity is zero. Regular red-light therapy has been proven to promote gum health.

There is no chance of sensitivity with the Snow Teeth Whitening System. The addition of potassium nitrate in the snow teeth whitening kit has been proven effective against sensitivity. It also has no adverse effect on sensitive teeth due to the enamel-safe ingredients.

3. Does Snow teeth whitening serum work?

The serum from Snow teeth is a powerful active ingredient formulated with the best ingredients to whiten your front teeth effectively. With the combination of the LED mouthpiece, this serum does a great job at removing deep stains and returns your bright smile.

The LED mouthpiece included with the whitening kit does not affect oral cancer. Since there is no risk of UV light, the LED mouthpiece shows no reaction to the growth of mutation cells. It also has no role in increasing the risk of cancer.

The Snow teeth whitening kit should be used for 21 minutes a day for the first three weeks. After the three weeks, using it once a week will be just fine. The first three weeks are crucial for the whitening system to work. So, using it daily during these weeks is very important for achieving effective results.

Children may be susceptible to allergic reactions to any new product, and Snow Teeth Whitening products are included. So, before using the at-home whitening kits on your children, it's best to consult with your dentist.

Yes, the snow teeth whitening gel is perfectly safe for enamel. Dentists and engineers have formulated the ingredients used in the gel with long years of research and analysis. There are no harmful ingredients in the Snow teeth whitening kit that can interfere with the growth and structure of the enamel.

The company offers a money-back guarantee on their teeth whitening kit, provided that you request your refund within 30 days of purchase.

Carbamide peroxide is better for teeth whitening than hydrogen peroxide since it has a slow disintegration power and is a diluted product. As a result, the risks of toxicity are less with carbamide peroxide.

Final Words

Bringing the snow teeth whitening review to an end, it can be said that it is a safe and effective whitening system for individuals who want the best for their teeth. Its enamel-safe ingredients, easy usage, compact design, and friendly customer service have made it one of the best teeth whitening products.

