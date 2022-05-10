Testclear Reviews: Legit At-Home Drug Test Detox Products That Work?

Testclear is a drug test and detox solution that has helped people pass drug tests for 26 years.

Today, Testclear offers a range of products for passing urine drug tests, hair drug tests, saliva drug tests, and blood drug tests, among other detox solutions.

Does Testclear work? How does Testclear help you pass a drug test? In our review, keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Testclear today.

What is Testclear?

Testclear offers a range of drug testing kits, detoxification programs, and drug test solutions.

Backed by 26 years of experience, Testclear has a proven track record for helping people pass urine, saliva, hair, and blood drug tests.

Testclear products can detoxify your body, test yourself at home, and pass a supervised test.

The company offers popular products like aloe shampoo, for example, to cleanse drugs from your hair follicles. They also provide fake urine to help you pass a drug test, a 10-day detox program, and other popular drug test-related products.

Testclear Products

Testclear offers products across four primary categories, including:

Pass a Drug Test

Detoxification Programs

Drug-Testing Kits

Drug Testing Research

Whether you need to pass a urine test, check for the presence of drugs at home, or detoxify your body, you could get the products you need through Testclear.

Testclear - Pass a Drug Test Products

Testclear offers products to help pass four drug tests, including urine, hair, saliva, and blood drug tests.

Some of Testclear’s products are designed to help you pass multiple types of drug tests. The company offers Toxin Rid capsules in increments (1 day to 10 days) to help you pass a blood, urine, or hair drug test. Other Testclear products are designed to help you pass specific drug tests – like fake urine for urine drug tests or special shampoo for hair drug tests.

10-Day Detox Program ($189.95)

Testclear offers a 10-Day Detox Program from Toxin Rid. You get 150 pills, then take three pills with an 8oz glass of water every hour for five hours daily (do not exceed 15 pills per day). Your kit also comes with a detox liquid. You take the liquid two hours after your last set of tablets on the final day of the drug detox. The third part of the kit is a dietary fiber supplement, which you take if your drug test is scheduled between days one and four of finishing your detox program. By combining this detox program with the right type of exercise, you can pass a urine drug test.

7 Day Detox Pills ($153.95)

If you know you’ll have a drug test within a week, then Testclear 7 Day Detox Pills may be the right choice. The product comes with capsules, liquid, and fiber supplements. Take the three products daily in the week leading to your drug test. The natural compounds help flush toxins, including THC and others, from your body in the days leading to your drug test.

5 Day Detox ($109.95)

Testclear also sells Toxin Rid 5 Day Detox program, which helps eliminate heavy toxins from your body – including THC and other toxins. Each product includes tablets and detox liquid to eliminate substances from your body. You can cleanse the body and pass your drug test by giving your body the right blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and nutrients. The 5 Day Detox works for blood, urine, and saliva drug tests.

4 Day Detox Program ($89.95)

Testclear 4 Day Detox Program helps you pass a blood, urine, or saliva drug test. The formula works by flushing toxins from your body. Each bottle comes with 60 tablets, a detox liquid supplement, and a fiber formula. Take the capsules, liquid, and fiber daily as directed with plenty of water, and you should be able to pass a drug test.

3 Day Detox ($69.95)

Testclear 3 Day Detox program uses tablets, fiber, and a liquid supplement to help you pass a blood, urine, or saliva test. The formula uses vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants to clear your blood, urine, and saliva of unwanted drug toxins. Follow the instructions for three days to pass your drug test.

2 Day Detox ($59.95)

Testclear 2 Day Detox program uses the same tried-and-true strategy as the more extended detox programs above. You take the capsules, liquid supplement, and fiber supplement as directed to give yourself the best possible chance of passing a blood, urine, or saliva drug test. The formula claims to work for all toxins – not just THC.

1 Day Detox ($54.95)

If you have just one day to cleanse your body before a blood, urine, or saliva drug test, then Testclear 1 Day Detox program may be the right choice. Featuring a blend of tablets, liquid supplements, and fiber supplements, the 1 Day Detox can help cleanse toxins from your body – including THC and other toxins.

Pass a Urine Drug Test

Urine drug tests are the most common type of drug test, and this is one of Testclear’s most popular categories. Testclear offers several products to help you pass a urine drug test, including detox pills and fake urine.

Urinator ($189.95)

Urinator comes with over $100 worth of powdered urine and an application kit. It’s a state-of-the-art electronic urine testing device that maintains testing temperature for a minimum of four hours with one set of batteries. You can reuse the kit as needed. It’s a simple-to-use product that can help you cheat on a drug test. People fail urine drug tests with fake urine because of the temperature. The Urinator, however, keeps the fake urine at a temperature of around 37° Celsius. It comes with a 100mL dual-port vinyl IV bag with a liquid crystal thermometer, a stainless steel sensor rod, a computerized digital controller, a flexible silicone heater, and a thermal insulating mini blanket for the best chance of passing a drug test.

Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit ($49.95)

Like the Urinator, the Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit gives you fake urine to pass a drug test. You mix the powdered urine with room temperature water, then use it to pass a drug test. Your kit comes with an air-activated heater to keep the urine at a normal temperature. The urine powder looks, smells, and behaves chemically like drug-free human urine. As long as you can successfully use the kit during the test, you should be able to pass a urine drug test with Testclear Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit.

Klear Urine Additive ($30)

Testclear Klear Urine Additive lets you add Klear crystals to your urine to increase the chances of passing a drug test. It’s not recommended for use in the United States as it’s now primarily detectable. However, it could help you pass a sophisticated test outside the United States. The product is so effective and popular that most labs in the United States now test for Klear. Unless you know the lab is not testing for Klear, Testclear recommends using the powdered urine kit, which has never failed.

XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink ($21.95)

XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink is formulated for people with higher toxin levels or larger body mass. You get six pre-cleanse pills along with a wild berry or watermelon-flavored beverage. The beverage uses Purity’s 5-point cleansing system, which involves herbs, diuretics, creatine, vitamins, and fruit fiber. Drink six 16oz glasses of water days before your test, then shake and drink the entire bottle of XXXtra Gold Cleansing Drink at least one hour before your cleansing deadline.

Pass Hair Drug Test

Testclear offers special shampoos and other products to help you pass a hair drug test, including all of the following products.

Ultra Clean Shampoo ($35.95)

Priced at $35.95, Testclear Ultra Clean Shampoo is the only complete deep cleaning shampoo with purifying treatment and conditioner to remove medications, chemical buildups, and other impurities from the shaft of your hair. Zydot makes it, and your purchase comes with a shampoo, cleaner, and conditioner to help wash toxins out of your hair. The shampoo and purifier contain aloe vera to help condition the hair and scalp while removing impurities.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo ($235.90)

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is specially designed to rid toxins from your hair. The formula helps you pass a hair test. Use the shampoo every day before your test – typically 3 to 10 days in advance. Wash your hair and let it stay lathered in your hair for 10 to 15 minutes. Use the shampoo at least 15 times before your test for optimal results.

Pass Saliva Drug Test

Testclear offers a single saliva drug test product: a special mouthwash to remove traces of drugs from your saliva.

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash ($29.95)

Toxin Rid Rescue Wash is a detox mouthwash guaranteed to cleanse all toxins from your mouth within a four-hour window. You use the mouthwash a few minutes before your mouth drug test, and the formula uses unique ingredients to cleanse toxins from your mouth. A moneyback guarantee backs all purchases. If you don’t pass your saliva drug test, you can get a refund.

Testclear – Pass a Blood Drug Test Products

Testclear recommends using the Toxin Rid tablets (available in 1-day to 10-day increments) to pass a blood drug test.

The company does not offer specialized products for passing a blood test beyond the Toxin Rid detox formulas. However, the Toxin Rid detox supplements are designed to pass blood, urine, and hair drug tests.

Testclear Drug Testing Kits

Testclear offers a complete lineup of drug testing kits. These kits can test for common drugs and less common substances.

Some people buy drug testing kits to test themselves at home, while others purchase the kits to verify a friend or family member is drug-free. Some businesses use these testing kits to check employees.

Testclear’s drug testing kits include all of the following:

Hair Confirm Express Hair Drug Testing Kit ($159.99)

Testclear also offers an expedited version of its hair testing kit. Hair Confirm Express Hair Drug Testing Kit gives you the fastest drug testing results in 2-3 business days. You buy the kit, then send a hair sample to the lab to test for multiple types of drugs. The product uses a reputable lab for proven hair testing results.

Hair Confirm Prescription Hair Drug Testing Kit ($159.99)

The Hair Confirm Prescription Hair Drug Testing Kit tests for more drugs and substances than the standard testing kit. It tests for marijuana (THC), cocaine/cocaine metabolites, opiates (like codeine, morphine, and 6-monoacetylmorphine), amphetamine (AMP), and methamphetamine (mAMP), ecstasy (MDMA), and phencyclidine (PCP), just like the standard testing kit. Still, it also tests for Vicodin hydrocodone), Lorcet/Lortab (hydrocodone), OxyContin (oxycodone), Percocet/Percodan (oxycodone), and Dilaudid (hydromorphone). You get results in 2-3 business days.

Hair Confirm Business Hair Drug Testing Kit ($145.99)

Hair Confirm Business Hair Drug Testing Kit is a workplace drug testing solution. You collect samples in a non-invasive way, then ship samples to a lab for screening. The test checks for cocaine, marijuana, opiates, amphetamine, and PCP.

Hair Confirm Hair Drug Test Kits ($135.99)

Testclear sells a Hair Confirm Hair Drug Test Kit designed to help parents and individuals test hair at home. Just buy the kit, then ship a hair sample to the lab. You get a 90-day drug history report. Hair Confirm screens for the five most widespread drug classes, and you can test hair for marijuana (THC), cocaine/cocaine metabolites, opiates (like codeine, morphine, and 6-monoacetylmorphine), amphetamine (AMP), methamphetamine (mAMP), ecstasy (MDMA), and phencyclidine (PCP). Hair Confirm partners with a CLIA-accredited, CAP-accredited, ISO certified lab.

Marijuana Drug Test Kit ($9.95)

Testclear offers the Marijuana Drug Test Kit. The kit comes with a single-use marijuana test trip for $9.95. Make sure the pouch is at room temperature, remove the cap on the test end, and urinate on the test. The kit detects traces of THC and CBD in your system within minutes.

Cocaine Drug Test Kit ($9.95)

Testclear also offers the Cocaine Drug Test Kit. You can test yourself in the privacy of your own home, get results in five minutes, and dip the test strip in urine to read the results. One line is a positive result, and two is a negative result. It’s 99% accurate and designed to give a positive result if cocaine concentration exceeds 300ng/mL.

Ecstasy Drug Testing Kit ($9.95)

Test yourself for the presence of MDMA, ecstasy, or molly with the one-step home Ecstasy Drug Testing Kit. Just add the testing strip to your urine, then look for the results. One line is a positive result, and two are the negative results. The kit displays a positive result if the ecstasy concentration exceeds 500ng/mL.

Nicotine Drug Test Kit ($9.95)

Test yourself at home for the presence of nicotine within five minutes with the Nicotine Drug Test Kit. One line is positive, and two lines are negative. Just dip the test strip in urine, then read the results.

Drug Testing Research

Testclear also offers drug testing research you can use to check drug testing companies, read drug testing court cases, and discover drugs that cause a false positive.

Some of the topics covered by Testclear’s drug testing research include:

Companies that drug test, including a database of all primary drug testing companies in the United States

Drug testing court cases, including landmark court cases involving drug tests and employment

Drugs that cause a false positive, including legal or prescription drugs that could cause you to fail a drug test

Drug testing collection sites, including specific addresses where you can drop off drug testing samples for collection

Powdered urine benefits

Synthetic urine risks

Testclear Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Over 26 years of helping people pass drug tests, Testclear has amassed plenty of solid reviews online. Here are some of the reviews featured on the official website and third-party websites:

Multiple customers claim to have successfully passed a drug test using Testclear products; reviewers include heavy dab smokers, occasional users, and users of all types of drugs

Customers also like the home testing kits, making it easy to detect the presence of toxins at home in the lead-up to your drug test.

Testclear has poor reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), including a rating of D+ and an average score of 3.55/5.

One of the most common complaints about Testclear is the costly overnight shipping fees ($30 to $50); if you need to pass a drug test as soon as possible, you may need to pay higher shipping fees to ensure your Testclear product arrives as quickly as possible.

Some Testclear reviewers also leave negative reviews if they did not pass a drug test using Testclear’s products – few Testclear products have a 100% success rate.

Overall, Testclear is one of the industry’s drug testing kit leaders, and the company offers a range of proven products and testing kits to help you pass a drug test. Most customers agree the products work as advertised, and many customers have successfully used Testclear’s products to help pass a drug test.

Testclear Refund Policy

Testclear does not accept returns for unused products, and all sales are final. However, Testclear may waive this rule at its sole discretion.

Testclear does offer some products with a satisfaction guarantee from the manufacturer. If your product did not work, or if you’re unsatisfied with your Testclear product for any reason, then contact the manufacturer of the product to request a refund. The manufacturer processes the refund – not Testclear.

About Testclear

Testclear is a drug and detox company founded in 1995. The company offers a range of products for passing drug tests, testing for drugs at home, and detoxifying your body.

You can contact Testclear via the following:

Mailing Address: 16149 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052-3834

Phone: (866) 837-8253

Testclear Final Word

Testclear is one of the internet’s best-known retailers for passing drug tests. Using Testclear products, you can detoxify at home, test your urine, and give yourself the best possible chance of passing a drug test.

Visit the official website to learn more about Testclear or buy Testclear products today.

