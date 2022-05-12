Believe it or not, as old as the cannabis plant is, feminized seeds are a somewhat new phenomenon. They were introduced in the 1990s, after quite a bit of experimentation.

In fact, growers of the first feminized seeds weren’t sure if they would yield any quality product or if they would all grow into hermaphrodite plants, with low potency.

Years later and the experiment is settled.

We know feminized cannabis seeds can grow just fine, and as growing techniques improve, the quality is only getting better.

But what are feminized seeds, exactly? Most importantly, which seed banks have the best reputation and offer the best deal on quality marijuana seeds?

First Look at the Best Seed Banks

What are Feminized Seeds?

Regular seeds used to be just male or female. Male cannabis plants were considered duds compared to females since female marijuana plants grew buds that were far more potent in THC.

Male cannabis plants produce sacs of pollen that pollinate female cannabis plants. A female cannabis plant is compromised as soon as it makes contact with a male. Once pollinated, the female will start producing more seeds rather than a growing potent flower.

Male plants aren’t very potent and will mess up all the hard work done on a cultivated female plant. No wonder there was a need for feminized seeds!

Feminized seeds are genetically engineered to only become female plants (with an over 99% success rate) and make much more potent THC and CBD cannabis.

How Do Feminized Seeds Work?

Feminized seeds started with the idea that if you could force female marijuana plants to make pollen, like male plants ordinarily would, they might only contain female chromosomes.

The natural way to pursue this is by rodelization. Now, what’s that?

First, know that female marijuana plants will try their best to reproduce, even if the plant has to sprout its own pollen sacs, as a male would.

Rodelization keeps the female plant in the flowering phase for longer than normal, starting a self-pollination phase. You can use this female-created pollen to pollinate the flowers and produce feminized seeds.

Additional research indicates that growers can also create feminized seeds by spraying a female plant with either colloidal silver or silver thiosulfate.

Pros and Cons of Feminized Seeds

Cost-effective - fewer males to discard

Higher THC/CBD content

No need to check sex - it’s female!

Predictable taste and yield

More expensive than regular marijuana seeds

Yield depends on the quality of the seeds

The last point bears repeating: buying better quality marijuana seeds from reputable seed banks will drastically improve your cannabis plant’s health and potency.

In the next section, we’re going to explain where to buy marijuana seeds online and why these marijuana seed banks made our list.

Best Places to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online

These online seed banks offered the best in terms of quality, company reputation, and bargain deals for first-time growers.

1. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) - Best Cannabis Seeds Overall



Free shipping

Guaranteed delivery

Buy 10, get 10 weed seeds free

Guaranteed germination rate

No dedicated support telephone number

I Love Growing Marijuana stresses the quality of seeds from shipping to germination. They also pile on the extra perks, like a germination guarantee, free shipping to all U.S. states, a guaranteed delivery, and an active online support group for growing cannabis.

The company was founded by a marijuana-growing expert who took his decades of experience and started his own company in 2012.

Not so coincidentally, the website also has a great deal of knowledge about growing your first plants that newcomers will appreciate, including a free 70-page Grow Cannabis Seeds bible.

Yes, a bible.

Although a general phone number is provided, customer support remains email-based. But the combination of seed bank history, guarantees of delivery and germination, and generous 10 + 10 deals clearly bumps ILGM to #1 on our list.

If you’re counting on that first batch of no-hassle marijuana seeds growing and producing, then don’t take a risk with a less established seed bank. ILGM has the most guaranteed and the most trusted feminized cannabis seeds to help you with that goal.

Strains Recommendation



White Widow



At $89, White Widow is a more affordably priced variety, with lower THC levels (19%), and more indica than sativa. So, you’ll get a nice mix of euphoria, mental buzz, and energy. These seeds are guaranteed and still under the 20 cannabis seeds for the price of 10 offer.



Super Skunk



You got to love the name Super Skunk, but it’s only #2 in terms of THC power capping at 20%. The affordable price of $89 makes it a nice compromise with great full-body THC effects and 80-20% indica variety.



GG4 Feminized



Despite a deceivingly “brutal” name behind its androidlike acronym, Gorilla Glue aka GG4 is all about gentle sleep and relaxation with suitably high THC levels of up to 26%. At $149, it’s one of ILGM’s best-sellers.

2. Crop King Seeds - Excellent Cannabis Seeds Customer Support

24/7 toll-free phone or chat support

80% germination rate

Wide variety of seeds

Free shipping only over $200

Good but not great guarantee

Starting in 2005, Crop King Seeds has had a spotless reputation among cannabis seed banks in the industry. The company guarantees germination rate and provides dedicated customer support with its 24/7 hotline.

It’s good to know that help is on standby!

Their feminized marijuana seeds are so likely to grow, that they have a simple set of instructions right onsite with details on how to grow your first cannabis plant. Pay attention though, because you do have to follow the rules for the guarantee to apply.

Customers who buy cannabis seeds at Crop King Seeds rightfully expect the best in terms of seed genetic quality. Their harvests are known for high THC, a variety of strains (classic, hybrid, assorted seed packs), and are particularly attractive to beginners.

If you’re nervous about growing your first harvest, choose from their easiest-to-grow feminized seeds and take advantage of the expertise provided.

Strains Recommendation



A La Mode Feminized Marijuana Seeds



The top-seller A La Code is actually a combination of both Milkbone and Cookie Pebbles. The crossbred seeds are equally balanced in indica and sativa and provide a unique and familiar taste. The seeds produce a compact plant, bright colors, and approximately 23% THC. You can buy five seeds for $65 or bundle up and get 10 or 25.



Afghan Chocolate



Afghan Chocolate is one of the top-selling strains in the world and is well known for its strong indica tones, as well as its short stature as a plant. With 17% THC, it’s not going to knock you out, but the CBD content will help in relieving aches, pains, and even stress. At $65 for five seeds, it’s one of the easiest and fastest seed packs you can cultivate.

3. Seedsman - Greatest Cannabis Strain Variety



Buy 1 get 1 free on all Seedsman strains

A wide variety of seeds and cultivars

Some discounts for other online seed banks

Some out-of-stock issues

No telephone support

Average refund policy

Seedsman’s buyers have come to expect innovation as well as variety from the company. It’s hard to beat 300 strains of cannabis, as well as a catalog of 13 other quality seed banks included.

Seedsman’s reputation only benefited from its research into autoflowering seeds. Starting back in 2002, the goal was always to travel the world and find the newest and best quality seeds, as well as cultivars and growing methods.

With over 2,000 cultivars in their library, Seedsman is always advancing the cannabis industry, both for recreational and medical benefits.

Strains Recommendation



Watermelon Zkittlez



One of the top-selling feminized weed seeds is Watermelon Zkittlez from Barney’s Farm. This popular strain is well known for its sweet and almost juicy taste. With slightly more of the indica strain (about 55%), users describe it as energizing, joyful, and like inhaling candy. At only $14.19 per seed, it’s a low-cost sample.



Blue Dream



4. Quebec Seed Bank - Free Pot Seeds Deal

Free mystery seeds

24-hour shipping

Free seeds when you spend $150

Free shipping only after $200

Blue Dream is a Seedsman feminized seed and a fairly high THC-content plant at 20%. Its low cost (a seed or 3 for) is the reason why it’s a favorite of both home growers and even commercial growers. Mixing Blueberry Ice with U.S. Haze makes for a potent sativa-effect experience.

Quebec Seed Bank is a Vancouver-based seed bank, doing business since 2013. The company's mission is to find seeds that produce hearty feminized plants with high THC and CBD content. Their reputation is solid enough that they work with commercial growers and private growers.

The company has even partnered with Canada Grow Supplies to help out growers who may need a few tools and other supplies for their cultivation and harvest.

While we like their pitch of North American-centric marijuana seeds, we like their free seeds offer even better. Yes, you can get free mystery seeds with every order!

Strains Recommendation

Equally balanced Sativa/Indica seeds were made crossing Big Bud and Skunk, providing customers unique effects, and a pleasant taste. It has 21% THC and medium CBD content, making it a full-body relaxant. For $60 for five seeds, it’s affordable.

Amnesia Haze is not an intense experience at 18% THC and low CBD, but it’s one of the most interesting tasting plants, with its limonene terpene and citrus tones. Energy levels and creativity peak easilys. While it’s not an extremely potent strain, it’s been known to cause “amnesia” like states of mind. At $50 for five, it’s a good price.

5. Herbies Seeds - Best Stealth Way of Buying Cannabis Seeds

100% satisfaction guarantee

Worldwide stealth shipping

Free seeds with every purchase

Limited Refund



Based in Spain and with a rich history dating back almost 20 years, Herbies Seeds is determined to make sure your order reaches you, which is why they boldly offer worldwide discreet shipping.

The package of cannabis seeds is shipped out within 24 hours on business days but could take up to a month to arrive in certain countries.

Herbies guarantee might be among the best in the business since they offer a germination guarantee, pre-shipment inspection, guaranteed stealth delivery, and a best seeds guarantee.

While it’s not exactly a “no-hassle” brand, the company does list a series of steps and conditions to get an exchange or refund in the event of a complaint.

Herbies Seeds offers its own feminized marijuana seeds, and it’s hard not to be charmed by Apple Betty. This nostalgic best-selling seed produces an apple pie-flavored taste with a slightly indica-balanced high that packs a punch. With over 33% THC content and some psychedelic effects, this one might send you back in time at $38.89 for five.

Old-fashioned taste is once again combined with a strong indica blast. That’s up to 33% THC, which is almost too much for euphoria, and more medicinal strength. You can block out pain, anxiety, sleeping disorders, and go straight to dreamland on grandma’s quilted blanket. At $26.03 for 3 seeds, it’s a steal.

6. MJ Seeds Canada - Buy Feminized Marijuana Seeds in Bulk

Spend $420 & get 10 extra seeds

Secure - the store doesn’t keep your details

Guaranteed delivery with insurance

Free shipping only over $200

Average price per seed

The Canadian-based company MJ Seeds started in 2009 and has some great policies in place for the benefit of its customers. Worldwide stealth shipping is guaranteed if you pay $30 extra for insurance. The company also doesn’t hold any personal information for your own protection.

You also get 10 free seeds with a bulk order of over $420. While there are some low-cost cannabis seeds in the catalog, the best reason to go shopping is for this discount.

Yes, other marijuana seed banks can also give you free seeds, but MJ Seeds provides you with a huge value in their 10 seeds. It’s basically a buy two and get three kind of deal.

AK-47 is one of the top-selling feminized seeds and comes from exotic strains including Columbian Thai, Mexican, and Afghani. The result is a sativa-heavy mellow high that gives a calming high and a 20% THC energy-boost. You can get 5 seeds for $65.

CBD Hemp Star has 20% CBD content and a low 1% THC level, making it stronger than full-spectrum CBD, but rather low compared to most THC-heavy plants. Reported results include a sativa boost in energy, motivation, and potential relief from PTSD trauma or major anxiety.

7. Mary Jane’s Garden - Fastest Growing Marijuana Seeds

Fastest same day shipping worldwide

Telephone support

Multiple payment methods

A newer and smaller seed bank

No delivery guarantee

Free shipping only over $200

Mary Jane’s Cannabis Garden is the new kid on the block, having started eight years ago. But the Vancouver-based company is adopting many popular policies of its long-reigning competitors, including 10 free seeds with bulk orders, (over $420), stealth shipping across the world, and most of all, fast shipping.

On the other hand, this seed bank company’s refund and return policies are not exactly stellar. Still, with 1-3 weeks for orders outside of Europe and 1 week in Europe, you won’t be waiting long to start planting.

When you cross White Widow and Blueberry you get Berry White, a 20% THC indica-dominant strain that’s just as sweet as it’s potent. But the effects are more like a full body massage, one that leaves you feeling giddy and as soulful as the beloved namesake.

Banana Sundae is based on Sundae Driver and Banana OG. This sativa-dominant strain has 20% THC and 1% CBD, leaving a long-lasting pleasant taste, and a long high that should relieve pain and might render you zoned out for a while. At 5 seeds for $65, and

8. Seed City - Marijuana Seed Bank With Price Match Guarantee

Price match guarantee

Stealth shipping

Free seeds included over 25 pounds

Not the best customer service based on reviews

Seed City has an eye-yanking website design, but maybe that helps draw attention to the exceptional deals and discounts. You can choose from the 40% off super sale and also get free marijuana seeds with every order.

Founded in 2010, the UK-based company isn’t new, but the price match guarantee on the lowest cannabis price anywhere is without equal. Email another competitor’s seed listing and get a better price.

While reviews on customer service are mixed, the prices speak for themselves.

This indica-dominant strain has up to 25% THC and medium CBD, which is said to give consumers medicinal-level relief from body aches and anxiety. At just over 5 pounds, it’s the lowest price for a popular strain.

Green Crack might sound scarier than it is. It’s a combination of Mango Crack and Green Crush, with sativa-dominant qualities. The high yield and fairly average CBD to THC ratio will leave you with a comfortable feeling, and for a remarkable 4.99 pounds.

9. Beaver Seeds - Finest Rising Online Seed Bank

Ships orders within 24 hours

Worldwide fast delivery

24/7 customer care

Not as many payment options

Questionable refund policy

Free shipping is debatable

Founded in 2009, the Vancouver-based Beaver Seeds has a U.S. office and a lot of customer-friendly policies, earning a spot on our list. The 24/7 customer care is nice, though they divide support between phone, email, and live chat.

While the company does talk to its customers about resolving issues, there isn’t a firm commitment to germination guarantees. Yet, Beaver Seeds is a rising seed bank to keep an eye on.

At $65 for 5 seeds, GWS is a bargain for people sensitive to THC (only 14%)t who also want relief from various ailments. The indica effects make it ideal for relaxing, even during periods of stress.

Chocolate Chunk is a sativa-dominant with high THC content (22%), which will definitely give you a unique cerebral experience. The $65 for 5 price tag tastes like chocolate, making it ideal for someone not so nuts about the skunk taste.

10. SunWest Genetics - Easy Way to Order High Quality Cannabis Seeds

Buy cannabis seeds over the phone

Over 500 strains to select

High quality seeds genetics

New company

Limited refund and guarantee

SunWest stands by its advanced seed genetic research and makes sure all cannabis seeds are tested for quality. They inspect each seed and make sure they are properly matured and ready to ship.

Thecovers seed quality only and does not imply a hassle-free satisfaction guarantee. The best reason to use SunWest is because of theirIn fact, you can order seeds over the phone!

Baklava Fast is almost perfectly balanced in strain qualities, so that it should give you both mental clarity and bursts of energy. A cross between Kosher Kush and Gelato 41, it’s well known for its great taste and healing effects.

11. Sonoma Seeds - Most Discreet of the Marijuana Seed Banks - Pay Cash!

This indica-dominant strain hits you hard, with 23% THC levels. It can leave you speechless or even send you flying into who knows where if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Pros

Discreet payments

Telephone support

500 strains to choose from

Commitment to organic growth

U.S. Company

Cons

Free shipping only after $200

Questionable guarantee

Based in California, Sonoma Seeds has been focusing on organic and strong genetics growing since 2012. The company offers a respectable guarantee - an 80% germination rate, among the best in the seed bank business.

However, the satisfaction guarantee is not exactly made clear. At least the company offers a telephone support line to discuss possible issues and works seven days a week, until 8 PM.

You can even pay with cash for discretion.

Strains Recommendation

This sativa-dominant strain tends to be compact, but it comes with a whopping 27% THC level that can keep people dancing all night. The blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG is a tad challenging to grow, and definitely for the experienced grower’s pleasure.

Buying Guide to Choosing the Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds



Creamsicle is a strong-indica strain that delivers a long-lasting peak that is not only energizing but also productive and calming. With a low THC level (17%) and five forprice, it’s one you can take for work focus or pleasure.

When growing seeds for personal use it’s all about quality and convenience. Consider these important factors:

Pay attention to each strain’s THC and CBD levels. Moderately high THC is about 19% or a little bit more. This can be just right for an experienced cannabis aficionado, but possibly too intense for someone used to delta 8 or very low-quality weed.

On the other hand, CBD has a different kind of potency. Some preliminary or conclusive studies (depending on who you ask) have been done, suggesting CBD’s ability to treat certain conditions.

Taste is a big deal, which explains why some people love or hate the “skunk” smell of strong weed. If a strong scent and taste bother you, it might be difficult to smoke or ingest edibles with that particular strain.

Some strains have stronger sweet flavors, such as cake, berry, apple, and pineapple, which make the taste much more pleasant for sensitive consumers.

We all have different tastes!



Do You Prefer Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid Strains?



Sativa strains usually provide a “head high” with a more creative, energizing effect. Indica strains tend to have a “body high” with a more relaxed, sedative effect.

Pay attention to what strain is dominant. For example, 80/20 indica-dominant would be much more of a sleeping aid than a mood enhancer.

You can tell indica and sativa plants apart by their looks.

Indica plants grow shorter, faster, and can prosper when grown indoors. Leaves tend to be broad and dark green. Sativa plants grow taller and need more outdoor sunlight to thrive. Their leaves tend to be narrow and greener.

The vegetative state, in between germination and flowering, is what determines the final size of the cannabis plant. Once the flowering stage begins, all nutrients and energy go towards producing buds.

Try to plan in advance how big your cannabis plants can get. Outdoor plants tend to be 10 feet tall and can grow even higher if you encourage them.

For a smaller area indoors, think about an area of at least 2 x 2 x 3 feet.

The size of the pot also indicates a bigger harvest but overdoing it can have the opposite effect. Choose a plant pot size that has enough room for the root system to thrive. On average, 11-liters is a good starting point and will help the plant grow to about three feet.

However, some pots are as large as 25 liters.

The size of your plant directly affects its yield. The longer it stays in a vegetative state, the larger the yield is.

You may notice the predicted yield on a seed’s information page. For example, 300g a plant, or 400-500 grams per square meter.

Also, when you first harvest a bud, there’s extra water inside, which accounts for about 75% of the total gram weight. So after the drying and curing process, you have about 25% of the initial wet yield.

Even if cannabis seeds are legal in your area, some people like indoor growing because they can control temperatures. Cannabis plants thrive at about 75 degrees and with a consistent breeze.

You can use a fan to better ventilate the air in an indoor room or garage.

If you want to grow outdoors, try a location with excellent lighting, either a balcony or rooftop (to keep away from the sight of neighbors) or a garden plot, which lets your plants grow among other veggies.

Choose the best one for your circumstances!

You can make adjustments in lighting and add fertilizer to stall or speed up the life cycle of your plants.

To keep a cannabis plant in a longer-than-average vegetative state, increase lighting time to around 18 hours of light and 6 hours of darkness. To speed it up, get 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness.

Naturally speaking, it takes about 11 weeks (or slightly less) for a cannabis plant to reach the flowering stage. It usually starts when there’s a reduction of light, which is season-based for outdoor plants, and a more controllable process for indoor plants.

Here’s an overview of the stages involved:

Germination: 3-6 weeks

3-6 weeks Vegetative: 4-16 weeks, depending on you

4-16 weeks, depending on you Flowering: 6-10 weeks

Other Best Feminized Seeds Recommendations

Deciding on indoor vs outdoor fem strains depends on how much time and money you have to invest. Some growers prefer indoor fem strain growing because it:

Better controls temperature and humidity

Protects your plant from the weather

Grows all year

Has a faster grow rate

Others prefer outdoor growing because it offers:

More yields

Cheaper electricity bills

Larger plants

A more green-friendly process (and “green” friendly!)

Many first-time growers agree Blue Dream, Harlequin, and Granddaddy Purple are some of the best strains to try.

Experienced growers tend to agree that strains like Strawberry Kush, Super Skunk, and Amnesia Haze are especially good for getting high yields.

As far as the easiest to grow, and the best “survivors” go, Northern Lights, White Widow, and Mango Kush are popular for their reliability.

FAQs on How to Buy Cannabis Seeds

You can recognize female seeds by paying attention to their appearance after you plant them.

Females have pistillates that are white, while males produce pollen sacs that look like tiny claws. Male plants also tend to be taller, have thicker stalks and fewer leaves.

1. Germination

The seed is dormant until germination. This requires warmth, air, water, and humidity, but not light. Keep it in a dark and damp place. When the first white tail (taproot) appears, it’s a sign of life. Transfer the seed to a pot or soil.

2. Seedling

The cotyledons or the first small leaves (round in appearance) come after the seed opens. As the seedling grows, the leaves become serrated and more start to appear. Cannabis fan leaves eventually develop, indicating the next stage.

3. Vegetative

The vegetative process sees the plant grow leaves and stems (which increase its size) and sometimes pre-flowers. This lasts until light decreases naturally or artificially.

4. Flowering

The plant grows in size again, but this time pre-flowers develop with white pistils. Then, it will produce flowers and the plant will stop growing in size. Instead, it develops larger buds and the pistils turn dark.

By the time late stage flowering happens, buds gain more weight and get sticky. The pistils change colors, curl in, and develop little hairs called trichomes.

5. Flushing

Water your plants to flush out excess salt and use up the rest of the existing nutrients. This

improves the taste and smell.

6. Harvesting

When the trichomes and pistils change colors (clear liquid turns to white or maybe amber), it’s time to harvest.

7. Drying

After harvesting, dry the buds and then trim off sticks, stems, leaves, and branches. This prevents mold development. You can use a fan for air circulation, as well as a dehumidifier to help the process along.

Drying should only take a few days. You can tell when it’s properly dried if a branch “snaps”. If it’s still wet, leave it to dry longer.

8. Curing

Curing involves storing the buds in airtight glass containers, which helps keep flavors and aromas and brings out the last remaining moisture. This process can take longer - up to a month. Curing is one more step to make sure terpenes are preserved.

Can you clone feminized cannabis seeds?

Although research into this has only been around a few decades, most agree that feminized seeds can be cloned and there is no apparent downside to it. The only issue is that sometimes clones can become hermaphroditic due to unusual stress.

What are the differences between autoflowering seeds vs. feminized seeds?

Autoflowering seeds “auto-bloom”, but according to a set time and not the environment. They are easier to cultivate and have a much quicker harvest than any other seed, including feminized.

But since autoflowering clones take after the mother plant, they grow based on the shared genetic timeline of growth, which isn’t always a healthy one. This is why many people figure that cloning an autoflower plant, while possible, may not be worth the time investment.

Conclusion - Best Sites to Buy Weed Seeds Online

After reviewing all of the best online seed banks, we found that I Love Growing Marijuana had the best combination of popular strains, germination guarantee, and satisfaction guarantee. The 10 for 10 deal is also the most attractive one in terms of savings, and the reputation for high quality seeds is second to none.

They are the #1 company in terms of reputation with positive reviews from industry sources and customers alike. Yet, you can hardly go wrong with any of our top picks, including Crop King Seeds for their customer support or Seedsman if you are into strain varieties.

If you already enjoy CBD or THC products, why not try buying marijuana seeds and then growing your own cannabis plant? You can see firsthand how growing your favorite cannabis plant can be just as rewarding as consuming it.