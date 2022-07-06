The Best New US casinos in 2022

It goes without saying that the online casino industry in the USA is a youthful market. After all, it was only very recently that online casinos even became legal in a lot of states, and they remain unregulated in several others. This means that, although there are certainly some names at the top of the game, there is definitely space to be exploited by newer providers with something to offer. As casino players show that they are more than happy to sign up for multiple sites in order to benefit from specific offers, the chance is there for newer sites to grow their customer bases.

Below, we are going to take a look at some of the newer kids on the block and see what they offer to new players, and with any luck we’ll show you the new US casinos which can compete with the more recognized names. Perhaps, in time, these will be the biggest names in the industry.

Bet365

This won’t be a new name to anyone who has a knowledge of the UK or European sports betting industries, but its relative novelty on the American market may leave it further back in the minds of US bettors. However, the recent arrival on the scene of bet365 should not deter anyone from signing up and enjoying their exceptional offers. On signup, new players can expect a matched deposit bonus that can go up to $1,000. That’s way ahead of what most casinos - new or established - are offering. What started as a family business in the English city of Stoke has become one of Britain’s standout betting sites, and this uber-reliable online casino will surely attract customers Stateside.

Fortune Coins

They don’t come much newer than this site, launched in April of 2022. However, they haven’t been slow to hit the ground running, offering their services across the USA and providing innovative offers to new customers. You will receive bonus coins every day upon sign-in, and this total can be augmented by engaging with the brand on social media and claiming their frequent mystery bonuses. It is, in the main, a sweeps casino, which does mean that you’re not always playing for real money - but you can deposit and play for cash jackpots should you wish to, as long as that is permitted in your state.

WynnBet Casino

Signing up for WynnBet will see you rewarded with either a fully matched deposit (up to $1000) or 250 free spins, and this newly-launched casino features a slate of several hundred slot games to keep your interest. Once you’re signed up, you will also note that there are regular and generous reload promotions, and an excellent level of customer support. WynnBet looks to have done what you’d like to see any new casino do, which is look at what’s been important to players on other sites and provided as much of that as possible - so their licensing is solid and prominently displayed, their Help options extensive, and their game offering huge.

Sweep Slots

A casino launched at the beginning of this year, Sweep Slots is a hybrid casino, offering Sweeps games as their name suggests alongside their real money gaming. They’ve set out to do things differently, which may explain their relatively low number of games: there were 27 at the time this article was written, but they were all differently-themed as opposed to there being 300 different adventure-themed slots as at most online casinos. The strong social aspect of the casino will also attract plenty of players, and you’ll get a real-money bonus just for signing up - so you don’t need to deposit to have a chance of winning real prizes.