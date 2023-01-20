The chemical that is most easily recognized in cannabis plants is THC. New THC analogs are being found as researchers delve deeper into the study of cannabis plants.

Delta 8 THC, a softer, less intoxicating variant of Delta 9 THC can be found in most cannabis products and it’s one of the hottest issues in the world right now.

Depending on the concentration of Delta 8 THC gummies, the affect you may feel either a slight buzz or feel high. Though the Farm Bill has legalized hemp-derived cannabinoids, individual states have different restrictions. It's considered federally legal, even though the FDA has regulations that are rapidly changing.

The affect users enjoy from delta 8 is a mellow version of Delta 9 THC that many desire to incorporate into their lifestyle. Luckily, numerous companies sell delectable gummies that can allow you to pick your favorite.

Since there is a wide range of Delta 8 THC edibles on the cannabis market for you, we have chosen the top 3 brands to get delta 8 gummies. If you want to know why they made it on our list, keep on scrolling!

Our Selection Criteria

We selected the following three delta 8 THC gummies because they matched all of our rigorous criteria such as quality ingredients, lab testing, value, and reviews. We’ll go in-depth with all factors to deliver insight into users' favorite form of delta 8 they have access to.

Quality Ingredients

One form of delta 8 gummies we assessed the ingredients used by different businesses in the market and our three picks used quality blends in all of them. The Delta 8 gummies of these companies are hemp-derived, which abides by the Farm Bill of 2018.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

All Delta 8 gummies with ingredients used in the edibles have been tested by third-party laboratories to assess the formulation of the delta 8 gummies.

By looking to see if these products go through a clear-cut procedure and manufacturing process, we prioritized some brands over others. Similar to how CBD products go through third-party lab-tested facilities, delta 8 gummies go through the same process.

When identifying the procedures, we wanted to make sure the lab facilities pinpoint accurate quantity levels, chemicals, and other unwanted substances. This ensures that the delta 8 gummies will have little to no side effects, provided that you take them responsibly.

Customer Reviews

Reviews from customers are one of the most important indicators that delta 8 products are worth buying. All three brands have good reviews from customers, in terms of flavors, quality and ingredients used.

They give the most honest feedback for every delta product they purchase. It’s why we consider their reviews which allow us to place one brand over another.

Value For The Money

Buying the best Delta 8 gummies can be very expensive, especially if you take them daily and want high-quality products.

We evaluate how the brands price their other products for customers to reasonably purchase. This allows us to pick from the superior final product after a thorough evaluation of value.

Therefore, we chose the best products that deliver quality and are genuine about their third lab testing as well as having a reasonable price. These are the basic factors we considered to showcase the best companies with delta 8 gummies.

Top 3 Brands To Get Delta 8 Gummies (Best Delta 8 Gummies)

1. 3Chi delta 8

Product Range:

Delta 8 Gummies: These delta 8 gummies respect the federal requirements, meaning that the Delta 8 THC products used are hemp-derived and they contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

They come in three delicious flavors which are watermelon, black raspberry, and strawberry.

5-Pack Gummy Sampler: As the name suggests, you get five mini gummy packs of different gummies, including Delta 8 THC, a lower dose of THCv, Delta 9 THC, and comfortably numb gummies. When you purchase the mini gummy pack, you’re in for a good experience.

THCv Low-Dose Gummies: These gummies contain 10mg of Delta 8 and 5 mg of THCv to give you a lower amount of THC compared to a pure Delta 8 gummy. They come in blue raspberry flavor and a small pack version.

Comfortably Numb Gummies: These contain 12.5 mg of CBN, 12.5 mg of Delta 8 THC, and CBC. They are perfect to provide you with complete relaxation and overall pain relief. You can also get the small-pack version.

HCC Gummies: Coming in a delicious orange dreamsicle flavor, these edibles contain HHC oil to provide uplifting feelings. They also come in smaller gummy packs.

Price: The mini packs are priced at $4.99 while bigger packs are at $19.99.

Certificates & Testing: 3Chi performs multiple lab testing with the following laboratories:

ISO 17025

NELAP

State Cannabis Accredited Labs

Extraction Process: 3Chi extracts Delta 8 THC from hemp, following the Farm Bill 2018 Law and all edibles contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Pros

Long lasting effects

No after-taste of hemp

Pure clean flavor

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

No returns for used products

Shipping issues

Why 3Chi: They provide organic and pure hemp-derived products by using a biomechanical extraction process for safety.

They have high standards and do several third lab testing with three different laboratories to ensure quality and accurate potent amounts. Start taking advantage of 3Chi’s distinct delta 8 products from delta 8 gummies to other gummy edibles.

Review

Shawn from Trustpilot: “I ordered 4 packs of Delta 9 gummies from them earlier this month, and, in an understandable mistake, they sent 4 packs of Delta 8 gummies instead. I notified them of this error, and they immediately provided me with everything I needed to send the product back. But this is where they went above and beyond. See, I'd already broken into the D8 gummies, and I told 3chi's support team that I would have trouble getting to the shipping store. That's when they insisted that I KEEP the D8 gummies and they would send out the original D9 gummies as well for no additional cost. ”

2. Skyhio delta 8

Product Range: These delta 8 edibles are potent and cause a relaxing body buzz and an unbelievable feeling of happiness.

They come in packs of 16 and each gummy contains 25 milligrams of Delta 8 THC (400 total mg) and has gelatin in it. These delta 8 gummies may melt in hot weather.

Price: $ 14.99

Certificates & Testing: Skyhio does third-party lab testing which you can test by clicking on the batch number. You will have a certificate of analysis (COA) that shows you all the results.

You can also scan the QR code that is provided at the back of every product so you can view the results easier.

Extraction Process: In very trace amounts, delta 8 THC naturally occurs in the marijuana plant material as a cannabinoid cousin of delta 9 THC. Hemp is subjected to the decarboxylation procedure to produce and extract greater levels of Delta 8.

After being heated up to extract the desired cannabinoid, in this instance, Delta 8 from hemp plants may be put into a variety of delta 8 gummies for mass consumption.

Pros

Offers cold shipping since Delta 8 gummies don’t do well in high climates.

Affordable THC products compared to other market sites.

Excellent taste and is very effective.

Orders above 99$ are free and they ship directly to your door.

Cons

Delta 8 THC can make you feel drained and worn out.

It can slow your thinking.

You can experience a dry mouth, red, and itchy eyes.

Why Skyhio: If Delta 8 THC is legally available in your state, Skyhio can ship your order right to your door.

Besides, no other companies provide this much transparency on their delta 8 ingredients and formulation.

Review

Jackie Schildhouse from Skyhio: “These delta 8 gummies are strong and are far superior to other Delta 9 gummies I’ve tried. About an hour after I have a whole one everything gets funnier for a while, then mellows out into a nice, relaxing buzz.”

3. Reefer’s Bay delta 8

Product Range: Reefer’s Bay delta 8 products come in various delta 8 packages with a variety of potencies. Delectable strawberry Delta 8 edibles are potent since each contains 25mg of the psychoactive compound that is available in a gummy package of 20.

Their strawberry delta 8 candies package contains 500mg in each bag. Reefer's bay Delta 8 gummies have no aftertaste or hemp flavors; they just feel like conventional gummies.

Price: $ 24.99

Certificates & Testing: Reefer's Bay boasts the most sophisticated and accomplished cannabis research and development team in the market and exclusively employs premium natural and organic hemp products.

Due to complete dispensary-level laboratory testing to verify safety, Reefer's Bay can provide delta 8 THC products with the greatest potencies. For complete federally legal compliance, all Reefer's Bay goods adhere to federal standards.

Extraction Process: Refer’s Bay uses the hemp plant to extract Delta 8 THC, abiding by the Farm Bill 2018 since its federally legal. The Delta 9 THC concentration is also less than 0.3%, meaning that you can trust the brand due to its transparency.

Pros

Fantastic and it feels great.

Potent and effective

Delivery is straight to your doorstep.

Free shipping for orders above $99.

Cons

THC products may melt in hot weather.

Can have adverse effects if taken in huge quantities.

Why Reefer’s Bay: Reefer's Bay uses only premium natural and organic hemp, and it has the most sophisticated and competent cannabis research and development in the industry.

They even tell you the concentration of Delta 8 per gummy, giving you all the information you need to take and purchase them safely.

Reviews

LionOfLiberty0 from Reddit: “Fast shipping of delta 8 is so important, and reefer's bay seems to have its stuff together in that regard. Order delta 8 gummies on the 14th and at your door on the 17th is really freaking good, it shows they're on top of things with getting product out. And I can attest to that myself. I ordered gummies my ounce deep into the weekend and my order got packaged and sent out this morning.”

Can Delta 8 THC Gummies Make You High?

Some consumers have questioned whether the expect Delta 8 gummies to cause intoxication.

The cannabinoid content does make you feel a mild high but provides you with a gentler high compared to the cannabinoid cousin delta 9.

Statistics-wise, delta 8 THC and delta 9 THC gummies are identical because they both undergo a similar metabolic pathway when heated, except that delta 8 THC does not cause you to feel as high.

Due to the lack of high, delta 8 is less psychotropic than other cannabinoids and has a reduced propensity to connect to cannabinoid receptors in your brain.

How To Choose Delicious Flavors And High-Quality Delta 8 THC Gummies?

There are several benefits to look at when assessing Delta 8 gummies edibles such as high quality, taste, potency, value, product package, and the origin of hemp used.

Taste: Nearly all delta-8 edibles had an unwanted flavoring, but companies, like Diamond CBD, with the best-tasting flavors were better able to cover it up because the initial flavor was still detectable and fresh during gummy consumption.

Delta 8 edibles that lacked diverse flavors appeared to crumple as soon as the unusual flavors arrived. Some companies craft delta 8 gummies with multiple flavors like pink lemonade, fruit punch, green apple, and others. These hit the sweet spot for numerous users enjoying gummies for their everyday routine. Most enjoy green apple and pink lemonade.

Potency: If the benefits aren't there, it doesn't matter how delicious or appealing delta 8 is if its performance stands for itself. Those who purchase delta 8 gummies want them to be at the right dose level.

Value: In a market with rapid growth, value is crucial. In the delta-8 space, a seemingly endless stream of new businesses.

Some of these companies making delta 8 cannabinoids attempt to capitalize on the new craze by charging more for inferior products whether it's CBD products or THC. We look for businesses that create and sell Delta 8 gummies at reasonable prices.

Packaging: This is consistently a top priority on our ranking list of delta 8 items. We tend to have less faith in a product if it doesn't seem or feel professional.

When a company puts time and effort into the wrapping label, you can be sure that the delta 8 product you're going to consume has also been made with care.

Know the Origin of the Hemp: Consumers consuming cannabinoids should be aware of the origin of the hemp used in Delta 8 products. Reputable businesses are transparent about where they obtained their hemp, including the cultivators if the growth was organic, and other details.

Beneficial Properties Of Taking Delta-8 Gummies From Cannabis Plants & Other Hemp Derived Products

The benefits of taking a delta 8 THC gummy are much weaker than those of delta-9 THC, but delta 8 gummies include smoother psychoactive effects, increased appetite, enhanced sleep aid, digestive assistance, relaxation, and well-being for the mind and body.

Here are some of the in-depth benefits a delta-8 gummy has to offer:

1. Legal Delta 8 Is Smoother Than Delta 9 From The Cannabis Plant

Hemp-derived CBD and full spectrum CBD is rarely used by recreational marijuana users because it doesn't make them as high as delta 8.

However, many users find they have high reactivity to the Delta 9 THC found in marijuana, making them susceptible to mental confusion even in large quantities, unlike delta 8.

Delta 8 THC is a better option if you don't like the powerful feeling that can cause you to feel anxious and paranoid.

The effectiveness of delta 8 has been estimated to be between 50 and 70 percent from Delta 9.

2. Legal Delta 8 Increases Appetite

Delta 8 THC appears to be more potent at increasing appetite, while Delta 9 THC has stronger cognitive effects for overall health and wellness. According to scientists, Delta 8 THC may double the strength of delta 9 THC's ability to stimulate appetite.

A single perfect dose of Delta 8 THC gummies will greatly boost your appetite, so if you enjoy smoking or eating cannabis products to get the munchies, you'll love it.

These features make the affect of delta 8 THC a prospective assistance for those suffering from eating problems and decreased appetite for optimal body weight.

3. Enhanced Sleep Benefits

Compared to Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 THC produces a more relaxed high giving you a good night’s sleep.

Consumers enjoy the euphoric, uplifted, and stress-relieving effects are quite comparable but less strong. Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid cousin of delta 9 since they are super similar in these ways. Delta 9 does come from marijuana plants that act differently in the body.

4. Digestive Assistance

To reduce nausea and vomiting, you can use Delta 8 THC. It might be just as successful in this regard as Delta 9 THC. Because of its increased psychoactive effects, Delta 9 THC has not been widely used to relieve nausea for your body health.