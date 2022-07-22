Top 7 Best Payday Loans Online Instant Approval 2022

They say that “time waits for no man,” and neither do bills and expenses! When financial hurdles are present, it’s rarely a good time for it. And that’s why Bankrate estimates that 6% of Americans have made use of payday loans online in the past five years. If you’re one of those Americans scouring the internet for a glimmer of hope of instant payday loans online guaranteed approval, this one is for you!

Knowing which loan-finder services to use allows you to find the best possible alternatives: payday loans online that are made available through some of the country’s leading short-term lenders. First, we took the time to check out the various providers promising instant payday loans online approval. Then, we composed our list of the best alternative providers, where you have more chance of getting the cash you need in a hurry!

Without much further ado, let’s jump right in.

Best Payday Loans Online – Quick Overview

Best Payday Loans Online Matching Services of 2022

After much deliberation and investigation, we settled on our top pick of the seven best payday loans online loan-matching services. Check them out!!

1.

: Overall Best Broker for Payday Loans Online

When finding good online payday loans instant approval alternative options, we found that many providers offer loan amounts that simply weren’t broad enough to suit all lenders. That said, what’s on offer at Viva Payday Loans takes the proverbial financial cake! Borrowers have access to loans ranging from $100 to $5000. What’s more, the company provides a loan-finder service that is 100% free to the borrower.

There’s a quick and easy online application form to fill out, which is pretty standard in terms of loan forms. If you’ve ever applied for credit, you’ve answered these questions before. You will need to provide your ID, address, banking details, employment information, and a list of your monthly expenses. You’ll have the form filled out in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee, and because the system is automated, you won’t need to deal with a human at this stage. Everyone dreams of getting access to instant approval payday loans, and while that’s not what’s on offer at Viva Payday Loans, it’s pretty close.

Lenders will indicate if they can assist you based on the information provided, and while this may not be online payday loans instant approval, you will find that they process loans very quickly. Then, they will verify the information if you elect to go ahead. Qualifying candidates can get 2 to 24 months to pay off their loans. And when it comes to interest, which is undoubtedly higher than the local bank, you can expect it still to be reasonable in terms of instant online loans. Lenders on the panel usually offer interest of between 5.99% and 35.99%.

When we say “qualifying candidates,” it comes down to applicants who meet the eligibility criteria set in place by Viva Payday Loans. For starters, you need to earn a regular income of at least $1000 per month, even though it doesn’t need to be a traditional 9-to-5 job. If you earn your money through freelancing on online platforms or renting out a property you own, that’s still acceptable!

If you’re shopping around for instant approval payday loans online, you may come across some unscrupulous offers. That’s because no loan can be provided instantaneously without checks. That said, when you’re approved for a loan with Viva Payday Loans, you can expect the cash to be paid out within as little as just 60 minutes (or up to 24 hours max).

Eligibility Requirements

Earn $1k per month minimum

Be at least 18 years old

Live legally in the USA

Own mobile phone and bank account

Pros

Loans up to $5000

Outcomes within 2 minutes

Payouts within 1 hour

Cons

Interest can reach 35.99%

2.

: Best for Bad Credit Payday Loans Online

While Viva Payday Loans is our top pick, we couldn’t help but notice what was on offer at Low Credit Finance. Low Credit Finance offers a discreet way to get the cash you need without the costs burning even more of a hole in your pocket for those with a credit score they would rather not boast about. For the borrower desperately seeking instant payday loans online guaranteed approval, the fast payday loans with reasonable eligibility requirements at Low Credit Finance are your next best bet!

What’s great about Low Credit Finance is that they won’t mess you around. They won’t have you pacing the hallway and biting your nails while they decide if your loan application is worthy. Instead, they process the loan request in a snap and present a result in less than two minutes.

The loan details are finalized between the borrower and the lender/broker offering the deal, so once Low Credit Finance has matched you with a lender, they bow out of the process. And unlike other services out there that may promise you access to the best online payday loans instant approval, Low Credit Finance won’t charge you for their service.

Low Credit Finance offers loan amounts that range from $100 to $5000 with interest rates of 5.99% to 35.99%. Borrowers who have used the service report getting the cash from their payday loans online on the same day they were approved. That’s quick enough if you need cash in a hurry, especially if you don’t have a fantastic credit score. As Low Credit Finance isn’t a lender, they will match you with lenders most likely to assist you. These lenders will undoubtedly look at your credit, but they don’t use your score as the only factor when deciding whether to approve your loan or not – therefore, you still stand a chance of getting the payday loans online that you want.





Eligibility Criteria

Be of age (that’s 18 years minimum)

Earn the minimum ($1000 per month)

Have a bank account and mobile phone (both active)

Have proof of USA address

Pros

Low credit borrowers welcome

Negotiate repayment terms with lenders/brokers directly

Fast turnaround on applications

Cons

Being matched with a lender doesn’t guarantee loan approval

3.

: Best for Quick Payday Loans Online

The payday loans online at Green Dollar Loans are worth your attention if you’re hunting the market for online loans instant approval. While the loan-finding platform doesn’t promise instant approval payday loans online, they do provide a quick and easy online application process, eligibility requirements the average American can meet, and a fast payout process that is nothing short of impressive.

Green Dollar Loans is a loan-finding service that matches borrowers with lenders offering loans of between $100 and $5000. While the lender determines the repayment terms, most offer 3 to 24 months to pay, depending on how much you loan. Interest can also vary from one lender to the next. The lowest interest on offer sits at 5.99% and the highest at 35.99%. If you’re interested in instant approval payday loans, you will like that Green Dollar Loans processes applications in less than 2 minutes, and when a loan is approved, they pay it out on the same day or by the next business day.

After that, you will need to repay the loan on time and in full to avoid penalties or negatively impacting your credit score. Earning an income is important when applying for payday loans online, and lenders working with Green Dollar Loans will require you to prove that you’re receiving a regular income. You can verify that with bank statements and pay slips, but if you’re earning money through means alternative to a standard/traditional job, you can also use your tax returns as proof of income.

Applying for payday loans online is simple with Green Dollar Loans. Simply click on “Get Started” on the top right-hand side of your screen, complete the pop-up online application form and submit it. That’s it. It’s advised to have your supporting documents on hand to keep the process speedy.

Eligibility Criteria

Live legally in the USA as a citizen or resident

Earn no less than $250 per week ($1k per month)

Be of legal age (18 years old)

Pros

Borrow up to $5000

Easy eligibility criteria

Up to 24 months to pay

Cons

Interest can climb to 35.99% on your deal

4.

: Best for Instant No Credit Check Payday Loans Online

If you're tired of scouring the market for instant no credit check payday loans online, then it's time to look at what Big Buck Loans has to offer. Their loans are a worthy alternative, and we'll tell you why. First of all, most Americans look for instant payday loans approval online that don't need a credit check because they have a less than stellar credit score. Secondly, they need the cash advance in a hurry.

Keep in mind that it is US regulation for lenders to do a credit check on loan applicants, but that doesn't mean that payday loans online aren't available to bad credit borrowers – quite the contrary. The loan-finder website mentions 9 out of 10 loan approvals per day! Instant payday loans approval online isn't the main focus, but their loan turnarounds are so quick that they may as well be instant. Once you've submitted the application form, you will only wait a few minutes to get pre-approval, and then when the lender verifies the information, and if your loan is approved, you can get the cash paid out in as little as 15 minutes.

Regarding loan amounts, they range from $100 to $5000 with flexible repayment schedules that can be directly arranged with the lender or broker offering the loan. Interest rates are pretty standard when using Big Buck Loans as a loan-finder and range from 5.99% to 35.99%, which is expected if you're shopping around for instant payday loan approval online.

Eligibility Requirements

18 years of age minimum

Income of at least $1000+ per month

Provision of supporting documents: ID, proof of address, pay slips, bank statements

Legal citizen/resident of USA

Pros of Instant Payday Loans Approval Online

15-minute loan payouts

Flexible repayment terms

High approval rate

Cons of Payday Loans Online





Pre-approval doesn’t guarantee an approved loan.

5.

: Best for Same Day Payday Loans Online

Credit Clock offers some of the speediest payday loans online that we’ve seen on the market. While they don’t guarantee instant payday loans approval online, their lenders are known for offering reasonable eligibility criteria and super-fast payouts. They may not be instant, but you can expect lenders to pay cash out on approved loans within 60 minutes. That means just 1 hour after the lender says “yes” to your loan application, you could have the money readily available to spend. This is particularly useful to those who need cash in a hurry. You can use the cash to feed your family, buy your kid a birthday present, or pay for an emergency or medical expense that just can’t wait.

With a fast online application form that takes just a few minutes to complete, you won’t have to worry about wasting time when applying for payday loans online with Credit Clock. Whether you are a borrower with no credit, bad credit, or fantastic credit, you can apply for a loan of any amount between $100 and $5000. The platform sliders offer 3 to 6 months to pay, but you may be able to negotiate longer repayment terms with the lender or borrower offering the finance.

APRs range from 5.99% to 35.99%, and the final rate you are offered will depend on your current credit score, income, and the amount you request to borrow.

Eligibility Requirements

18 years old min

$1k+ per month earnings

Legal citizen/resident of USA

Pros

60 minute to 24 hour payouts

3 to 6 months to repay

Fast online application process

Cons

Up to 35.99% interest.

6.

: Best for Hassle-Free Payday Loans Online

Borrowers obsessed with finding instant approval payday loans are usually looking for loans that pay out fast and with minimal hassles involved. Lenders will do their own checks and verify the information provided. That said, the payday loans online at Money Lender Squad are ideal for those who want easy eligibility requirements and loan application processes that aren't thwarted with unnecessary red tape.

Everything about the payday loans online application with Money Lender Squad screams hassle-free. The online application form can be accessed with just one click, and you can fill it out digitally (no need for a printer)! Several US online lenders will consider your request with one application. If one or more can help, you will be advised and can decide if you wish to take it further. While Money Lender Squad links borrowers and lenders, they don't charge the borrower for the service!

Loans available to you range up to $5000, and you get up to 6 months to pay. If you need a little longer to repay the loan, it is best to discuss this with the lender/broker before accepting the loan agreement. Most lenders servicing the Money Lender Squad platform will verify affordability by comparing your income vs. expenses. Of course, you must make at least $1k per month and be able to afford the monthly installments. APRS is anything up to 35.99%.

Eligibility Criteria

No under 18’s

Only apply if you earn $1000 or more

Must have a bank account and mobile phone

Must be a legal citizen/resident of the USA

Pros

Same day payouts

Borrow up to $5000

Low-income requirement of $1k/month

Cons

Higher interest than local banks.

7.

: Best for Quick Turnarounds on Applications Payday Loans Online

Heart Paydays is a loan-finder service with a lot of heart! They seem to understand the stress and urgency behind applications for payday loans online, and so everything is geared towards quick turnarounds and efficient assistance. Heart Paydays is known as one of the best online payday loans instant approval alternatives because they approve (or deny) loans quickly. When it comes to the disbursement of funds, they don't keep borrowers waiting around. Loans are typically paid out within 60 minutes when approved by Heart Paydays – this isn't instant, but it's close enough!

We found that while most borrowers on the Heart Paydays panel are competitive enough to keep APRs low, interest ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. The interest rate you will access depends on your current credit score, how much you earn, how much you request to borrow, and how long you wish to pay it off. The approval process for loans via Heart Paydays is pretty standard compared to other payday loans online providers. You must be at least 18 years old, earn $1k per month, and be able to afford the loan you're applying for.

You can use the Heart Paydays loan-matching service to get loans between $100 and $5000 with 3 to 11 months to pay. One of the biggest perks is that all FICO scores are welcome to apply

Eligibility Criteria

18 years min

Earning minimum of $1000 per month

Active bank account and mobile phone

Citizens of the US only

Pros

Fast payouts

Flexible repayment terms

All FICO scores welcome

Cons



High interest

What Are Payday Loans Online & How Do They Work?

Payday loans online are small amounts approved and paid out typically on the same day. They are designed to help borrowers get a small amount of cash to get them to their next payday or pay for unexpected expenses. The word "payday" refers to the day the loan is repaid.

Payday loans online follow a simple loan model. First, borrowers can use a loan-finder platform to select how much they wish to borrow, and the loan term required and be matched with a lender able to assist. After that, they complete an online application form, provide supporting documentation as needed, and the loan is paid out within an hour if approved.

How to Apply for Payday Loans Online in Four Quick Steps

Step 1: Choose Your Loan Amount & Term

The application processes are similar if you're using one of the loan finders mentioned in this overview. Use the platform's sliders to select how much you want to loan and how long you require to repay the total.

Step 2: Complete the Payday Loans Online Application Form

Click on the apply button and fill out the online form. This takes a few moments and requires you to indicate your earnings and monthly expenses. Again, ensure you're as transparent as possible and submit the form.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision

Once you’ve submitted the form, you only need to wait two minutes to find out if you are pre-approved for a loan or not. Everyone wants instant payday loans online guaranteed approval, but in reality, the lender needs to do further checks and verify if you can afford the monthly installments. This doesn’t take long – soon you’ll know if you can take the next step.

Step 4: Get Your Loan

If you’re happy with the loan on offer, the lender will send you a contract to read through and sign. Once signed, send it back on to them, and wait for your payout. That’s it.

Payday Loans Online Features & Factors to Consider

Interest Rates of Payday Loans Online

Keep in mind that payday loans online come with higher interest rates than bank loans. APRs can go as high as 35.99%.

Reputation of Providers of Payday Loans Online

Borrowers should be wary of getting into loan contracts with lenders that don’t have a reputation on the market. When using a loan-finder service, borrowers have peace of mind that the payday loans online on offer are provided by reliable and reputable lenders.

Hidden Fees and Costs

Payday loans online are easier to achieve than bank loans and come with many conveniences, but that said, they can also have hidden fees and costs. Some lenders charge fees for early settlement as well as late payment. Always ask about costs before signing up for a loan.

How Did We Choose the Best Payday Loans Online Providers?

We looked for loan-finders with the following on offer:

100% online application

Quick turnaround on payouts

Loans of up to at least $5000

Flexible repayment terms

Offers for low FICO score borrowers too

Same day payouts

Minimal red tape

Conclusion

It’s not realistic to expect to find a plethora of instant payday loans online guaranteed approval on the market. All lenders will take some time to verify the information before approving and paying out loans. Loan-finder sites will be able to process your information and link you with a lender that is most likely to consider your loan and pay it out as quickly as possible. Using the above-mentioned loan-finder sites will put you in an excellent position to find the best online payday loans instant approval alternative loans that are readily available on the market. Viva Payday Loans is our top pick and well worth checking out when shopping for payday loans online.

FAQ’s

What Apps Let You Borrow Money Instantly In USA?

There are several apps in the USA offering borrowers access to instant cash loans. Of course, loans are never genuinely instant. Instead, they may be fast or quick, with pre-approvals in minutes and payouts on the same day. According to research, and of course, in our opinion, the best place to go for this is Viva Payday Loans or any of the aforementioned editor's picks!

What is the Easiest App to Get a Cash Advance?

It’s easy to get a cash advance if you meet the minimum eligibility criteria of the lender. For instance, the loan-finder platforms that we investigated require borrowers to earn at least $1000 per month, be at least 18 years old, and prove the overall affordability of the loan.

Is it Genuinely Possible To Get Instant Payday Loans Online Guaranteed Approval?

While payday loans online can be approved and paid out quickly, they cannot be guaranteed on a whim. You will need to be assessed by the lender before the loan can be set in place.

