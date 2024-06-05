Mesh WiFi systems are taking over in homes and businesses across the United States. From dual-band to tri-band and quad-band, WiFi router access points have evolved, and the best mesh WiFi routers of 2024 can deliver blanket square feet coverage of blazing-fast wireless internet.
Orbi 8605 satellites include Ethernet ports for dedicated device connections. Orbi satellites are attractive decor pieces and have a special antenna design with beamforming. Strong and stable internet connections are guaranteed with NETGEAR Orbi 860. Best buy potential.
Additional WiFi mesh systems worth considering include TP-Link Deco XE75, along with compatible systems for Alexa, Zigbee, Thread, and other smart home device technologies, applications, and gadgets.
What Makes Mesh Wifi Better?If you only have one router, you may get stuck with placing it in a less-than-optimal position. It will depend on where the internet feeds into your home. However, with a second or third mesh satellite node relaying signals from the main router, you can extend WiFi coverage where you need it, upstairs, downstairs, or even out in the backyard. Here are eight leading WiFi mesh routers worth considering in 2024.
- NETGEAR Orbi 970
- Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8
- NETGEAR Orbi 8605
- Asus Rog Rapture GT6
- Eero Pro 6E
- Linksys Velop Pro 6E
- Wyze WiFi 6E Mesh Router Pro
- Google Nest WiFi Pro
- Mesh router WiFi 7 speeds up to 27Gbps for unparalleled wireless connectivity.
- 2.4x faster top speeds than WiFi 6 to maximize performance across all your WiFi devices.
- 8K streaming to video conferencing, gaming, VR, and more, simultaneously.
- Elegant high-performance satellite antennas for exceptional 360° WiFi coverage.
- Expand WiFi coverage with a three-pack Orbi 970 satellite system.
- Get the fastest throughput speeds available with a 10 Gig internet port.
- 10 gigabit & 2.5 gigabit Ethernet ports for dedicated devices requiring high data-rates.
- Wired connections and wired backhaul, perfect for HD streaming and gaming consoles. Orbi works with any internet service provider, with easy setup and management.
- NETGEAR Armor WPA3 security protects your entire WiFi network.
Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8Powerful Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 whole-home WiFi 6 mesh system can cover 6 rooms with reliable and fast WiFi. Dead zones are a thing of the past with whole-home coverage and wireless speeds of 6,600Mbps. Technologies such as OFDMA and MU-MIMO enable stable and fast transmission even when multiple devices are in use simultaneously. The combination of multi-gigabit performance, impressive range, and lots of extra features earns the Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 a spot near the top of this list.
NETGEAR Orbi 8605The range of the NETGEAR Orbi 800 3-pack satellite system is up to 8,000 square feet, making it perfect for larger homes. The setup process is fast using the mobile app, and performance is rock-solid. NETGEAR offers seamless networking for laptops, iPads. Apple iPhones, and all other devices in your home network, guest network, and smart home internet of things (IoT) network.
Orbi 8605 satellites include Ethernet ports for dedicated device connections. Orbi satellites are attractive decor pieces and have a special antenna design with beamforming. Strong and stable internet connections are guaranteed with NETGEAR Orbi 860. Best buy potential.
Asus ROG Rapture GT6Gaming routers are commonplace, but this is a mesh system specifically designed for the gamer of today for real-time, multi-player, and cloud-based gaming. The Asus ROG Rapture GT6 touts game modes that boost performance and prioritize related traffic. A two-pack of black or white routers is simple to set up, and each satellite sports a 2.5 Gbps WAN port, three 1 gigabit LAN ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. This is gaming at its best.
Amazon Eero Pro 6eThe best WiFi routers of today access the 6GHz band for multi-gigabit wireless network speeds. Eero Pro 6E promises high speeds of 2.3Gbps when using both wireless and wired client devices, with coverage of up to 6,000 sq. ft., without the need for WiFi extenders. This tri-band WiFi system has plenty of bandwidth for multiple devices and is backward-compatible with earlier WiFi standard Eero devices such as WiFi 5 devices functioning on the 5GHz band. Eero Pro 6E delivers fast speeds and low latency across your WiFi 6E network.
Linksys Velop Pro 6EThis capable tri-band (2.4-GHz, 5-GHz, and 6-GHz) WiFi 6E system offers impressive range and good speed test results. It is a competitively priced system that comes with basic security features and parental controls, plus handy additions like device prioritization and a guest network for family and friends to log on. Linksys Velop supports WiFi initiatives that make life easier.
Wyze WiFi 6E Mesh Router ProEach Wyze router WiFi 6E mesh router satellite has two 1 gigabit ports, covers up to 2,000 square feet, and can connect to more than 75 devices at once. Setup is a breeze using the Wyze app, and this unit has wireless coverage for video streaming, online gaming, working from home, podcasting, and other data-hungry activities where a consistently strong WiFi signal is essential. Wyze WiFi 6E Pro offers internet speeds up to 2.5 Gbps with the latest WiFi 6E using the uncongested 6 GHz band.
Google Nest WiFi ProMesh systems don’t come much simpler than Google Nest WiFi Pro. You don’t even need to install an app to use Google’s Nest WiFi Pro because you can add it via Google Home, which you might already have installed for smart home devices. These small routers come in packs of one, two, or three satellites, in your choice of four different colors. Each satellite node includes two 1-gigabit ports for dedicated device connections. The backhaul employs the 6GHz band to ensure a strong and stable connection with the main Google Nest WiFi router.
Additional WiFi mesh systems worth considering include TP-Link Deco XE75, along with compatible systems for Alexa, Zigbee, Thread, and other smart home device technologies, applications, and gadgets.