Top 5 Smart Home EV Chargers: Unveiling the Best!

If you are in the market for a home EV charger, you may be wondering which one is the best for you. There are many different factors to consider such as price, features and compatibility.



To help you make the best decision we have compiled a list of the 5 best home EV chargers on the market. When comparing a home EV charger it is important to consider the needs of your specific vehicle, so be sure to do your research before making a purchase.

Top 5 High-Performance Home EV Chargers Reviewed

We have selected the top 5 products to help you find a home charger that meets your needs.

Electrly Level 1 Home Charger - Compact, Stylish, & Portable

Founded in 2015, the EV charger manufacturer Electrly aims to provide the best EV charging solutions for various businesses and EV users. With a comprehensive range of EV charging products that are exported to over 30 countries worldwide, Electrly solidifies its position as one of the top charging station suppliers in China.

For all home charging, Electrly’s level 1 home EV charger Portable Box, as one of Electrly’s high-quality home EV chargers, is very popular for its convenience and ease of use. It can plug into any normal household power outlet and can be used outdoors if required since it is certified IP65 waterproof. This unit requires no extra installation costs, and uses a type 1 or type 2 cable.

Moreover, this Portable Box is easy to store when it is not in use. Also, it delivers 3Kw power and is best used for overnight charging. Additionally, being fully portable means that you can take the charger with you on a trip, and plug in to top up whenever you can find a regular power outlet.

Pros:

Easy to install and use

Convenient storage

Indoor / outdoor use

Cons:

Slow / trickle charging

MEGEAR: Premium Level 1 EV Charging Station Solution

Megear is one of the best EV charging station manufacturers in the North American market. Megear’s products cover the whole range of domestic and commercial chargers.

The Megear Level 1 home charging station has a J1772 charging cable, allowing it to charge basically any electric car in the US and can also charge Tesla EVs using a special adapter.

This charger supplies 1.92 kW which is good for when you need to top up or for slow overnight charging. It connects to a regular home power outlet without requiring any installation.

The charger comes with a fixed length 7.6 meter (25 feet) cable supplied in a handy case for easy storage and carrying.

Pros:

Easy installation and storage

Simple LED display showing charging progress

Long cable

Cons:

Low power, slow charging

Fixed length cable

Morec Portable Level 1 EV Charger: Perfect Home Charging Solution

Morec specializes in high performance EV charging and commercial charging stations but also provides level 1 chargers for home use.

The Morec portable level 1 EV home charger features high-quality engineering to make it safer and more effective and its circuitry includes heat dissipation and waterproofing to prevent short-circuiting. It uses a standard J1772 connector so it can connect to any model EV except Tesla which requires an adapter. It supplies 1.8 kW power and has a 24 foot cable, and is IP65 certified weatherproofing for outdoor use.

Pros:

No installation required

Weatherproof

Short-circuit protection

24 foot cable

Cons:

Lower power, slow charging

EvoCharge: Premium Home EV Charger for Seamless Charging

Since 2009, Evocharge has been a major supplier of EV charging hardware and cable management systems in North America with a focus on Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) allowing all its equipment to fully integrate with other networks without additional wiring, and their chargers also use a mobile app to control charging remotely.

Evocharge does not supply a portable Level 1 home charger but promotes its level 2 home chargers for faster charging. Delivering up to 19.2 Kw, these L2 chargers require to be plugged into a 240v outlet which is non-standard in most homes, and needs some minor installation work by a certified electrician.

Pros:

Fast charging times

Intelligent software management

Cons:

Require installation work

Not fully portable

Lectron - Premium, Efficient Home Electric Vehicle Chargers

Lectron aims to make quality EV charging accessible to all EV users by providing EC charging equipment at the most affordable prices.

The Lectron NEMA 5-15 Level 1 EV Charger plugs into a standard power outlet and supplies 1.9 Kw power for overnight or top-up charging. The charging station is robust and equipped with overvoltage, overheat and overcurrent protection. The LED display on the charging station shows the various stages of charging and warns of possible errors. It has a 20 foot cable and is certified weatherproof for outdoor use.

Pros:

Easy to use

No installation required

Fully portable

Well protected against faults

Cons:

Slow charging, low power

Things to Consider Before Buying a Home EV Charger

With so many electric vehicle chargers available, it can be hard to know which one is the best for you. Find out the key factors to consider when choosing an EV charger, from charging speed and power levels to installation requirements and safety features.

1. Installation Requirements

Most home EV chargers can plug in to a household power socket so no installation is required. However, you may want to charge while the EV is outside in your driveway, and this will require installing an all-weather power outlet outside.

2. Do your research

Before you buy, you first need to know that the charger is compatible with your EV, and with the right connector. You also want to think about portability, charging speed, ease of use, storage convenience, and what sort of warranty is offered on the product..

3. EV charger features

Home chargers can have a range of features, so you need to decide what is important for you. Portability is a key feature, so you can take the charger with you on a trip to top up when it is convenient. Portable chargers generally have the lowest power rating at 3KW or less, but to get higher power at 7KW you will need to install a wall-mounted box. Also some Level 1 chargers have in-built data connections, and can use a mobile app.

4. Your budget

You may think that pricing is very important, and budget accordingly. However you should not sacrifice advanced features to save money, since you will be using the charger probably as long as you have the car and you need to make sure it has all the features you want, otherwise you may decide to change to another model later at more expense.

How to Choose the Right Home EV Charger

To choose the right electric vehicle charger among the top EV charger manufacturers for your home, you need to be aware of the differences between the various chargers, so you can select the best option for your needs.

1. Compatibility with your EV

In general, all EVs sold in the US use the standard J1772 connector for charging, except Tesla models for which an adapter is available. Some charging stations use the CCS connector, and some fast chargers use the ChaDeMo connector, so you need to make sure the charger you purchase suits your EV and can also connect to other chargers.

2. Cable Length

The cable on the charger should be long enough to allow charging from the charge point to your vehicle, wherever it suits you to park for charging. Most cables are in excess of 5 meters which is suitable for most users.

3. Power Output

Portable Level 1 chargers generally supply around 3Kw power or less, allowing for slow charging or just topping up. To get more power and a faster charge rate you will need to install a wall box that allows for level 2 charging, up to 7.7 Kw.

4. Connectivity

Many home chargers have in-built data connections such as WiFi, Ethernet or Bluetooth, and can be used with a mobile app. This is handy for remote charging and for getting information about the amount of charge and any alerts regarding potential faults etc.

5. Safety Certified

To make sure the charger is completely safe, you should check if it is UL certified. This is an international safety standard showing the charger has been tested and meets international safety criteria.

6. Indoor or Outdoor

A portable level 1 charger can be used inside your garage or outside on the driveway, but if you have a wall-mounted charger you need to decide where you will most often be charging your vehicle. If a wall box is mounted outside you need to make sure it is weatherproof and can withstand extremes of temperature, rain etc.

Conclusion

With the rise of electric vehicles, choosing the right EV charger is becoming more important. This article has provided an overview of the top 5 home EV chargers on the market today, with their features and benefits. From wall-mounted to portable options, these chargers can help you make sure your EV is always ready to go.

Now that you have read this article and know more about home EV chargers, it’s time for you to choose the one that best fits your needs. With so many options available, you can rest assured that there is a perfect home EV charger out there for you!