Turkesterone Benefits: Does Turkesterone Increase Testosterone?

Turkesterone is the latest celebrity fad to come from the fitness industry, with some people pushing it heavily (who often suspiciously have their own discount code), and some people saying it does nothing at all. There's relatively few people sitting in the middle and not a whole lot of clinical research that's been done into the supplement. A lot of the supposed benefits of turkesterone are based on relatively small sample sizes or anecdotal evidence, so let's break down what it actually can and can't do. As for all of the people who are saying that Turkesterone has any effect as a testosterone booster is misreading or misleading, the former being misinformed about what an ecdysteroid is as opposed to a steroid (they're sort of related, but really not the same) or simply misleading people to sell more Turkesterone.

What Can Turkesterone Actually Do? Removing The Hype

So, whilst about 90% of the claims around turkesterone's benefits are incredibly overblown it does seem to actually have some benefits. Although, it does seem to vary quite a lot between person to person. Assuming you're taking the standard 500mg/day dosage it should be relatively safe and there shouldn't be any notable turkesterone side effects and generally you should expect to see:

Small but noticeable impacts on athletic performance (about 3-7% rep/weight increase)

Slight increase in recovery (most studies suggest around 5-10%)

Some people report improved mental health improvements, although this is anecdotal, and could simply be put down to the reporters feeling good due to improved performance or simply a placebo effect. The idea comes from the fact that Turkesterone is an adaptogen, like Rhodesia or Ashwagandha, so many "experts" have just assumed it will have the same effects.

The reality is that Turkesterone is a mild natural anabolic agent, it's not going to make nearly as much difference to you performance than adding creatine would. Although if you're already supplementing for creatine, and hitting all your essential vitamins and minerals, maximising some of the available testosterone booster ingredients then it does make a nice extra.

Turkesterone, Testosterone and Androgen Receptors

Here's the bit where we explain what an ecdysteroid is. Ecdysteroids are naturally occurring compounds that have a similar chemical structure to androgens or sex hormones. Similar however, does not mean the same, and whilst there have been a couple of studies suggesting that turkesterone benefits include improving testosterone levels, they're incredibly small, or animal studies, which rarely translate into human studies. The thing is, that ecdysteroids have been hailed as a replacement for anabolics for a long time [1], and every couple of years a new one pops up, promising the world in terms of helping you build lean muscle mass and improving carbohydrate metabolism. The reality is it just isn't this good.

Better Natural Testosterone Boosters

Despite the hype around bodybuilders and the benefits of Tukesterone as a potential PCT it isn't really a testosterone booster. There are far better plant species and compounds for this with a couple of well studied examples being Ashwagandha [2], Fenugreek and Panax Ginseng. Testosterone boosters also routinely contain vitamins and minerals that are essential for it's production. Like zinc, where even a minor deficiency can tank your test levels. Perhaps most interestingly is that supplementing Vitamin D up to 5 grams [3], may well be more effective for athletic performance than Turkesterone. It's also a lot cheaper.

That said, if you're interested in the testosterone side of things, then there are a lot of premade supplement stacks designed for this. The best testosterone booster as far as we're concerned is Prime Male. Center TRT, who are a neutral body of health and medical experts specialising in supplements also ranked it as one of the top in the best testosterone booster supplements. They are currently running third party studies on a lot of over the counter testosterone boosters that are currently available, so we may update this piece once we have further information.

Does Turkesterone Help You Build Muscle Mass?

As we've mentioned already turkesterone will probably help with muscle growth, it's just not a silver bullet. It's not even going to make as big of a jump as creatine. Forget what people have said about it being a miracle. Even hyper responders won't see as big of a performance increase as they will from creatine. It should also be noted that claims that it can help improve skeletal muscle cells are false. The studies show that it does nothing to improve connective muscle mass [4].

How Does Turkesterone Work?

Turkesterone is a phytoecdysteroid

which means it effects the muscles and their recover time (in theory) but doesn't bind to androgen receptors, meaning it doesn't effect hormone balance. It's been shown to optimise the mRNA translation process (meaning the rate at which your cells produce more cells, in this case muscle mass). But, this has only been studied on scale in animals. [5]

We should also note that there isn't any evidence to suggest that turkesterone will burn body fat, this seems to again simply be a disingenuous marketing tactic. Sure, if you're building muscle and not eating too much you will improve body composition, but that doesn't mean that it's helped you burn any more fat.

Where Can I Buy Turkesterone?

We recommend HTLT for Turkesterone, with it being a relatively new supplement to hit the market we don't recommend that you buy it from any lesser known supplement sellers as it's not unheard of for companies to sell fake products laced with anabolic steroids to ensure positive effects promised, whilst risking your health. HTLT are well known, the owner is public facing and they're one of the better places to go for new supplements.

Is Turkesterone Dangerous?

Turkesterone is not currently known to be dangerous and the worst known turkesterone side effects tend to come as a result of substantially exceeding the recommended dosage or from taking it on an empty stomach, and as is pretty standard with a lot of supplements, taking too much on an empty stomach results in mild nausea. There is also no need to cycle turkesterone, this idea seems to have been promoted by some people who are trying to compare it to other substances.

How Much Turkesterone Should I Take?

Most people recommend an average sized man should take around 500mg/day, and the average woman should take around 250-300mg of turkesterone a day. This should avoid any unpleasant stomach related side effects. The ideal turkesterone dosage isn't set in stone mind, so building up to a higher dosage should be fine, we just wouldn't recommend starting any higher.

Is Turkesterone Better Than A Natural Testosterone Booster?

In our opinion no, there's a lot more research into test boosters and there's a lot more proof to answer the question of, do testosterone boosters work rather than does turkesterone work? We're not saying a turkesterone supplement isn't going to help you increase muscle mass. We just think there are better supplement options to try before turkesterone. And to be quite frank if you're at the point where you've covered creatine, your vitamin bases, test boosters and stimulants, turkesterone isn't going to make much difference.

Is Turkesterone Worth It?

And this is the bit that we're sure a lot of you are most interested in. And in our opinion, no, not really. There are far better options for muscle building supplements available on the market that come in at a lower price point and have better effects. Sure, you could be taking all of them already, although you'd probably be on about 20 pills a day. And in which case, then we'd have no issue saying it's worth adding Turkesterone, but it's a relatively pricey supplement and it's still relatively unproven as to whether or not it helps more than minimally with muscle recovery and growth. More importantly when it's outperformed by both Vitamin D and Ashwagandha that are only a fraction of the cost, we think that there's better options to add to your natural supplements stack. It does have one notable area in which it can beat out Ashwagandha however, and that is that not everyone takes well to Ashwagandha, if you are unfortunately enough to have stomach upset from another supplement, then Turkesterone is definitely worth a try, it's possible that you could have the same issue, but if not then you'll definitely see some muscle building benefits if you're comparing it to taking nothing at all.

