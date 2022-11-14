VigRX Max Volume – Could It Enhance Your Sex Life?

A wise individual once told me, “Sex is like pizza. Even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good”. My apologies to the lactose intolerant, but that quote stuck with me because it's largely accurate. I think we can all agree that sex is fantastic. But could sex potentially be even better? VigRX Max Volume is an all-natural male enhancement supplement designed to give guys larger, longer-lasting, intensely pleasurable orgasms.

I’ve always had a curious interest in male enhancement pills. But I was too afraid to try them. The questions raced through my mind. Will they even work? Are they safe? What will my girlfriend think when a big box of dick pills gets delivered to my door?

Why VigRX Max Volume?

After browsing some internet forums a few months back, I came across a group of users who loved this “volume enhancer” VigRX Max Volume. They were gushing about their results in the bedroom after just a few weeks of use.

VigRX Max Volume seemed to check all of the boxes like:

Vegan Friendly

Non-GMO

100% Natural

Made in the USA

GMP-certified

Clinically Tested

Enhanced Absorption Technology

I was skeptical but also somewhat intrigued. So, I was digging. The next thing I knew, I was deep down the rabbit hole reading about the efficacy of VigRX Max Volume.

After a couple of days, I made up my mind. I was going to try this all-natural male enhancement supplement and record my results.

And I’m going to share those results with you here. But first, I’m going to save you some time and share everything I learned about VigRX Max Volume before I used it.

Then, I’ll show you some notes taken documenting my personal experience using this natural “volume enhancer.” It was an eye-opening experience.

Oh, and the box arrived at my door discreetly packaged. My girlfriend thought it was just another random online purchase of mine. I kept my little experiment from her, at least initially. More on that later.

What Is VigRX Max Volume?

VigRX Max Volume is a 100% natural dietary supplement, sometimes referred to as a male enhancement supplement. It’s a blend of plant extracts, amino acids, and other organic compounds.

The supplement industry calls it a “volume enhancer,” which focuses on maximizing the overall size, force, and volume of ejaculation a man releases at sexual climax. On top of that, it also enhances a guy’s pleasure while cumming.

I’ve told my buddies that it’s like a green smoothie or protein shake. But rather than lowering my cholesterol or tacking on muscle, it focuses on making my finishes in the bedroom enormous and incredibly pleasurable.

To summarize, VigRX Max Volume aims to:

Increase Semen Volume

Promote More Powerful Orgasms

Maximize Sexual Pleasure

Give You Firework-Like Finishes

All of this sounds great, right? Yet can it really do all of this? And if so, how?

Let’s take a look under the hood.

How Does VigRX Max Volume Work?

VigRX Max Volume works on multiple fronts to nourish and replenish the male reproductive system. In doing so, it gives users supercharged orgasms.

You see, there’s more to cumming than what meets the eye.

The male sexual climax consists of three major pieces:

Emission (Semen Volume) Ejaculation (Ejaculatory Fluid) Orgasm (Pleasure / Intensity)

VigRX Max Volume provides vital nourishment to every facet of the reproductive system leading up to the highlight finish.

Before finishing at that ultimate pinnacle known as the orgasm, our bodies put in a ton of work to deliver the final results we experience. Numerous organs, fluids, muscle groups, and nerve endings work together to provide us with that explosion.

The active ingredients in this proprietary formula promote the increased production of seminal vesicle fluid, prostate gland fluid, and mucoproteins. These are the major components that make up each batch of ejaculate.

And the all-natural ingredients in VigRX Max Volume supply this supplement with its power.

I’ll give you a breakdown of those powerful ingredients now.

The Ingredients Breakdown

When I first read the ingredients list for VigRX Max Volume, I wasn’t sure what to make of it.

It was clear that some research was needed. I began by reading and rereading multiple clinical studies on the various ingredients. This process left me feeling exhausted but excited about the possibilities.

In fact, it was that research of the ingredients that convinced me that this product could be a viable option for me.

Here’s a list of the ingredients and what I learned about them.

Zinc

I had been aware of zinc and know it’s common in some meats and vegetables. However, I wasn’t sure how it would contribute to larger orgasms and more pleasurable sex.

It turns out zinc is a crucial building block for semen. Zinc exists in higher concentrations within semen than anywhere else in the human body.

A 2018 study concluded that a healthy level of zinc intake “is needed for men’s health germination, normal sperm function, and sperm quality”1.

That study aimed to look at zinc supplementation as a possible treatment for male infertility. Researchers decided that infertile men could indeed benefit from zinc-fortified supplements.

Clinical evidence suggests that zinc can be significant in producing high-quality, healthy sperm.

VigRX Max Volume offers optimal levels of zinc in every serving.

L-Arginine HCL

This one threw me for a loop the first time I read it. Truthfully, I wasn’t entirely sure what L-Arginine HCL was.

It turns out it's a vital amino acid that helps the body to build protein. L-arginine exists in many foods, such as—red meat, fish, and nuts. And the HCL means it’s the salt form of arginine, which just so happens to be the simplest form for the human body to absorb.

A large portion of semen consists of proteins. These proteins need lots of L-arginine to maximize growth. And maximized growth of proteins means larger, thicker, stickier loads.

There are clinical studies to back these assertions up.

A 2018 study found that L-arginine significantly increased semen volume and quality.2

The same study also found that subjects receiving healthy doses of this amino acid showed higher levels of sexual desire and libido.

VigRX Max Volume uses a clinically tested, healthy dose of L-arginine HCL in every tablet.

Sunflower Lecithin

Here’s another ingredient that had me scratching my head. I mean, I know sunflowers, but lecithin, what’s that?

I discovered that lecithin is a fatty mixture found in seeds, nuts, and eggs. And it is essential to cell health in the human body.

More research showed me that sunflower lecithin is the healthiest form of lecithin. Some common forms of lecithin, like that in soybeans, are thought to inhibit testosterone production. However, sunflower lecithin doesn’t harm testosterone levels in the slightest.

A study on the correlation between lecithin and sperm quality found that high-quality lecithin can contribute significantly to sperm health and production.3

Again the science is backing up the claims. At this point, I was starting to think I was on to something. Maybe this stuff does work.

AstraGin

Astra what? Gin, like the drink?

Again I was a little befuddled reading this word. But the internet, the great resource it is, was there to help.

I discovered that AstraGin is a “bioavailability enhancer” with a patent in the USA. Simply put, it’s a compound designed to enhance nutrient absorption in the bloodstream.

I learned that the human digestive system is horrible at efficiently absorbing the nutrients we consume. Nutrients never nourish us as well as we’d hope because a ton of vital nutrients get destroyed in the digestive process.

Scientists created bioavailability enhancers to remedy this problem. AstraGin ensures that we maximize our absorption of the other powerful ingredients in VigRX Max Volume.

Evidence suggests that AstraGin can increase the absorption of some nutrients by as much as 92%.4

VigRX Max Volume was my first encounter with a “bioavailability enhancer. Though, I learned that they are common in many elite health supplements. And the science says that could be a key to unlocking maximum nutrient absorption.

How Long Does It Take?

For me, this was a significant concern. For all I know, I might have to take this stuff for years before seeing a measurable change.

I was pleased to discover that many men experience increased semen volume and more pleasurable orgasms in just 2 weeks.

Based on my research, this was quite common but not universal. I heard accounts of some guys who had to wait anywhere from a month to several months to experience massive gains.

But nearly all of the first-hand accounts I got reported noticeable growth in ejaculate force, semen volume, and overall pleasure in 2-4 weeks.

More about how long I waited below.

Is It Safe?

Safety first, right?

But seriously, yes. I’m usually strict about what I put in my body, hence all of the research.

I checked and double-checked multiple websites and spoke with users. I came away convinced that VigRX Max Volume is safe.

And then I got to thinking, well, it’s all-natural. It’s vegan and non-GMO, and male health professionals make it. How bad could it be?

In my experience, VigRX Max Volume has zero adverse side effects. I’ve never heard anyone complain about a single issue after usage.

I’ve been using this supplement for some time and never felt better.

My Experience With VigRX Max Volume

Since we’ve gotten the academic stuff out of the way, let’s get down to the good part—my journey using VigRX Max Volume. I’ll give you all of the juicy details here.

I ordered my shipment on a Sunday night and got confirmation right away. The package arrived at my doorstep a few days later. I received notification it was there, and I felt pumped.

The following day I took my first dose. You can take up to 4 capsules per serving, so I did that. I took 4 that morning with a glass of water and headed out to start my day. And I did the same thing every day for quite some time.

Here’s what happened.

Week 1

Day 3—Nothing to report as of now. Average sex today. But I think that’s normal.

Day 7—I’ve been really horny since yesterday. The lady and I did it twice today. We haven’t done that in ages. We were both delighted.

Week 2

Day 10—I’m still more horny than usual. My girlfriend is starting to notice. I’ve been poking her in the back every morning this week. Today we fooled around, and she commented on how horny I’ve been. It’s definitely turning her on.

Day 14—The sex has been so great lately. I had a definitively larger-than-normal orgasm last night. My girl commented on how much I was throbbing when I finished. She asked, “What’s gotten in you lately? I like it.” Something is happening here.

Week 3

Day 16—It’s working. I’ve been so into sex lately, and my girlfriend is responding positively. We got it on multiple times today. She can’t get enough. And each time I finished super hard, my girl loved it. She commented on the massive orgasms I’ve had, asking, “Am I turning you on that much, or did you change your diet or something? Wow!” I like this product.

Day 21—I’m a believer. I’m getting ready to order another package right now, so I have it on hand in the future. How do more people not know about this stuff? I’d recommend it to anyone. My orgasms have been mind-bending good lately. I feel like I’ve unlocked some cheat code for sexual pleasure here.

It continued like this for weeks and eventually months. I’m still using VigRX Max Volume, and I’m still getting excellent results.

I did end up telling my girlfriend about VigRX Max Volume. She was surprised but encouraging. She wants me to keep taking it forever. And I just may.

She even mentioned how she knows what she’s getting me next Christmas and for my next birthday.

Is VigRX Max Volume Right For You?

If you’re a guy dealing with orgasms that are smaller than they used to be, or if you’re getting less pleasure from sex than you once did, I’d wholeheartedly recommend this product.

Even if you’re a dude not dealing with those issues, maybe you want the best sex life possible. This all-natural supplement can also help you.

I like to make a pros and cons list before I make any decision.

Here are the pros and cons of VigRX Max Volume.

Pros

All-Natural

No Adverse Side Effects

Have More Pleasurable Sex

Produce Healthier Semen

Enhance Your Sex Drive And Confidence

Cons

Not The Cheapest

Timing Of Results May Vary

Must Take Daily

Requires Continuous Usage

Look, I’m confident that this supplement will provide results with no adverse side effects. You’ll love the sex, and your partner will be into it.

But it’s not super cheap. Many guys may get priced out.

On top of that, the time taken to achieve results can vary among users. And users must take VigRX Max Volume indefinitely. Once you stop, your results will stop.

In my opinion, the pros significantly outweigh the cons, but ultimately the decision is yours to make.

Where To Buy

I purchased my VigRX Max Volume from Leading Edge Health. Based on my research, I found that Leading Edge Health is a highly reputable resource for health supplements.

Those guys have the lowest prices and excellent customer service. They also run promotions frequently.

I found that they offer significant discounts if you buy in bulk. And your purchase is guaranteed with a 100% money-back offer.

How Much Does It Cost?

As I mentioned, Leading Edge Health has the best prices I found.

They look like this:

1-Month Supply—$59.95 per bottle

3-Month Supply—$51.65 per bottle

6-Month Supply—$48.32 per bottle

12-Month Supply—$33.33 per bottle

Buy in bulk and save a few dollars. If you don’t get results, take your refund.

Final Thoughts Regarding VigRX Max Volume

I’m thrilled that I stumbled upon VigRX Max Volume. And I’m thankful for all the resources and people that helped me gather more information before I decided to try this potent male enhancement supplement.

This all-natural male enhancement supplement has brought my sex life above and beyond where it’s ever been. My relationship has improved. My girlfriend and I are in a great place right now.

If you want to have better sex, get more pleasure from sex, and take your romantic relationship to the next level, give VigRX Max Volume a look.

It seriously changed my sex life and my overall quality of life for the better. I think it might do the same for you.

