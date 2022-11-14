Why GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ Is The Best NAD Supplement in 2022

Have you noticed the physical side effects of aging with each passing birthday? If you have, you aren’t the only one. Age-related illnesses cause worry and fear among many adults. And for this reason, science has charged full force into the research to discover a sustainable solution.

The solution, in this case, is an NAD+ supporting supplement in the form of GenF20 Liposomal NMN+. While there are several types of NAD+ supplements, we have found this to be the most effective, efficient, and long-term answer to aging.

We will take a deep dive into NAD+ supplements and, more specifically, how GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ can change your life.

What Is NAD+?

NAD+ stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, an enzyme vital to metabolism and present in every living cell in the body. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) consists of two nucleotides, adenine nucleobase and nicotinamide, joined through their phosphate group.

NAD+ plays an essential role in energy metabolism and cell function. NAD+ carries electrons from one molecule to another. This helps facilitate reactions and metabolic processes in the body.

NAD+ is also linked to mitochondrial health. Mitochondria is the part of the body that turns nutrients from food into energy. When NAD+ levels decline, cellular health, metabolism, and mitochondrial health are all at risk. This then triggers a plethora of different illnesses and diseases.

Why NAD+ Levels Are Important

Recent studies show that our NAD+ levels decline significantly as we age. In fact, by the time we reach middle age, our NAD+ levels are practically cut in half. This is thanks to an enzyme called CD38. CD38 actively destroys our NAD+ with each passing year.1

So what do low levels of NAD+ result in? Due to the important jobs carried out by NAD+, many different areas of your life may be affected. Here are some health risks that are associated with low NAD+ levels:

Obesity

Diabetes

Low blood sugar

Weakness and low endurance

Trouble sleeping

Cognitive dysfunction

Heart, kidney, and liver disease

Declining NAD+ levels lead to reduced DNA repair, cellular stress response, and regulation of energy metabolism. These symptoms and functionalities suggest that NAD+ decline may result in the onset of many age-related diseases. An NAD+ supplement, such as GenF20 Liposomal, can help you take action against the beginning of any unwanted age-related illness.

How To Naturally Increase NAD+ Levels

There are some minor changes that you can make to increase your NAD+ levels. Many of these suggestions run around the idea of just maintaining healthy, sustainable life choices.

Exercise. Rigorous, regular training is shown to increase NAD+ levels. Though research often indicates a spike in NAD+ immediately after working out, this might not be a long-term solution.

Limit sun exposure. Too much sun can actually deplete your supply of NAD+. Try to limit direct sun exposure to prevent this from happening.

Fasting. Fasting is when someone cuts out food and drinks during set hours of the morning, afternoon, or night. Fasting is shown to increase NAD+ levels. There is conflicting research on the other health benefits of fasting, however.

Ketosis diet. A ketosis diet involves a low-carb, high-protein, healthy fats meal plan. This form of diet can help you lose weight and keep NAD+ levels in balance.

A ketosis diet involves a low-carb, high-protein, healthy fats meal plan. This form of diet can help you lose weight and keep NAD+ levels in balance. Try a supplement. NAD+ supporting supplements are perhaps the easiest and most long-term solution to increase NAD+ levels. It does not involve significant lifestyle changes and comes at a relatively reasonable price.

For most people, trying a supplement will be the easiest option. This is the fast-track approach to achieving vitality, youth, and energy all in one. It asks very little of you, though the more healthy tips you follow, the more benefits you’ll notice.

Types of NAD+ Supplements

There are many NAD+ supporting supplements, such as pure NAD+ supplements, NAD+ precursors, and CD38 inhibitors. GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ belongs to the NAD+ precursor category so we will focus mainly on this topic.

The goal of any NAD+ supplement is to increase NAD+ levels. This will result in the delay of many age-related illnesses and improve the overall quality of life. A functioning, healthy, and happy metabolic system results in efficient energy production and cellular repair. These are some vital factors to maintaining proper health.

NAD+ Supplement

Taking pure NAD+ supplements seems like the obvious answer to increasing NAD+ levels. Unfortunately, science has proven NAD+ supplements to be ineffective. This is due to the molecule size of NAD+. Our body does not easily absorb NAD+. NAD+ simply lacks the bioavailability needed to reap all of the benefits.

To address this issue, an NAD+ precursor is recommended in supplement form. An NAD+ precursor gets converted to NAD+ once absorbed within the body. There are two types of these precursors: NR and NMN.

NR Supplement

NR stands for nicotinamide riboside. NR has long been considered one of the most effective NAD+ precursors. Once it enters the bloodstream, NR is metabolized into NMN, then converted into NAD+.

NR can be found in many diet inclusions, such as milk. This suggests it can be easily absorbed and metabolized into the bloodstream.

NMN Supplement

NMN, or nicotinamide mononucleotide, is the intermediate compound between NR and NAD+. It is another NAD+ precursor that is shown to increase NAD+ production almost instantaneously. NMN is absorbed into the cells through a molecular transporter embedded in the cell surface. The cell surface has a waterless space that restricts the entry of larger molecules and ions (thus why NAD+ cannot be absorbed), but NMN can bypass this.

Which Supplement Is Best?

Extensive research suggests NMN supplements to be the most efficient and effective NAD+ precursor. While NR can be easily absorbed, it has to go through an entire extra step in converting to NAD+. In contrast, NMN gets immediately converted to NAD+ with no unnecessary steps.

After careful analysis and experimentation, we can say that NMN supplements are the best to meet all different needs. And of NMN supplements, GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ stands out as the strongest of NAD+ precursor supplements.

Can NAD+ and NMN Actually Increase Lifespan?

While there is still a lot of research that needs to be done, science says yes. A study conducted on lab mice showed that increasing NAD+ levels increased the mouse lifespan by approximately 5%.2

Similar studies have been conducted on adults with positive conclusions. Not only can you expand your lifespan, but you can improve your quality of living, as well. NMN can also provide additional protection against many age-related diseases.

A supplement, such as Liposomal NMN+, can help you achieve everything you’ve wanted concerning the fountain of youth. No more hunting, searching, or questioning; it is right here for you.

The Best NAD+ Supplement: Liposomal NMN+

If you’ve been swayed by these facts and want to expand your lifespan and improve your health, you might be ready to shop around for an NMN supplement. We have saved you some time with this.

After trying many different NMN supplements on the market, we have landed on Liposomal NMN+ as the most potent and reliable supplement available.

We will spend the remainder of this review doing a comprehensive analysis of Liposomal NMN+. We will discuss the ingredients, customer reviews, and the characteristics that make this supplement stand out above all the rest.

Is GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ Legit?

Is GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ really our fountain of youth? Can it actually lead to a lifespan expansion? Does it really result in a healthier life?

The answer to all of these questions is yes. GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ can effectively increase NAD+ in a surprisingly short time. This will result in:

Weight management

Better sleep quality

Higher levels of daily energy

Stabilized mood

Improved focus and concentration

Heightened feelings of youth and radiance

These are just a few of the benefits of increased NAD+ levels. Remember that NAD+ is essential in metabolism, energy production, and DNA repair. These three jobs help restore your body to a happy, healthy place.

About GenF20

GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ comes from a trusted, reliable manufacturer. GenF20 has been in the field of anti-aging supplements for years. Throughout this time, they have gathered endless research, data, and conclusions to tailor Liposomal NMN+ perfectly.

GenF20 is comprised of a strong team of anti-aging experts. They have dedicated their careers to bringing people a safe and effective solution to the problems associated with aging.

The Science of Liposomal NMN+

Liposomal NMN+ may seem too good to be true, but the science does support these claims.

The National Library of Medicine summarizes all of the results on NMN, “In numerous studies, NMN has increased NAD+ biosynthesis, suppressed age-related adipose tissue inflammation, enhanced insulin secretion and insulin action, improved mitochondrial function, improved neuronal function in the brain, and more.”3

NMN, in particular, is highly effective at increasing NAD+ levels. And Liposomal NMN+ has found a groundbreaking way to deliver NMN directly to the bloodstream for optimal outcomes.

Liposomal NMN+ Ingredients

GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ uses pure NMN and liposomal in its formula.

The dose of 250mg of pure 98% nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) is shown to be the perfect amount for vast benefits. This dose has been clinically studied to be the ideal amount of NMN to help you feel young again.

Each dose of NMN is accompanied by liposomal. Liposomal is a fatty acid that assists in the absorption process. While NMN reasonably absorbs into the bloodstream, not everything will get through. Naturally, our bodies can’t take in everything we consume. Liposomal binds with the NMN molecule to assist in complete absorption.

The inclusion of liposomal makes Liposomal NMN+ one of the most reliable, effective, and fast-acting supplements available.

Liposomal NMN+: Customer Reviews

The internet is littered with positive, raving reviews on behalf of GenF20 Liposomal NMN+. While it is a relatively new product on the market, it has been gaining quick popularity among the masses.

One recent customer shared their experience with us:

“I heard about the effects of declining NAD+ on the body and mind and decided to take action. After doing a lot of research, I stumbled on Liposomal NMN+. I immediately ordered it and took my first dose as soon as it arrived. I swear I noticed the effects practically right away! I feel younger, healthier, and more alive than I’ve felt in years. I’ve also been getting a full night’s sleep, which I haven’t been able to do for a long time.”

Another customer had a similar experience:

“My friend recommended Liposomal NMN+ to be after a bout of mild depression. I thought there was no harm in trying. This was months ago, and it is easily the best decision I’ve ever made. I noticed an immediate uptick in my mood, I have a lot more energy for work and household chores, and I feel absolutely amazing. Anyone who is not taking Liposomal NMN+ is really missing out!”

The reviews don’t stop there, either! Each review illustrates a positive, happy, and thankful experience. While reading through reviews, it is clear that this is the product to look for when shopping for NMN supplements.

10 Things To Expect From GenF20 Liposomal NMN+

We have narrowed the list of many good attributes to the ten most important ones. These are the top reasons GenF20 Liposomal NMN+ stands out above other NMN supplements and is the best anti-aging supplement.

1. Organic, Pure Ingredients

GenF20 makes use of pure ingredients. Some NMN supplements simplify the process by using “fake” or “weak” versions of NMN. This makes the supplement less effective. With Liposomal NMN+, we don’t have to worry about the purity of the product. They even include a Certificate of Authenticity with each purchase.

2. No Negative Side Effects

Liposomal NMN+ uses ingredients that are already produced and processed by the body. This means that there are no adverse side effects to worry about. Thousands of people have ordered and taken this supplement daily, with no reported negative side effects.

3. No Doctors Visits

You do not need a prescription to get your Liposomal NMN+. However, remember that it is recommended to always consult with your physician before trying out a new product or over any medical concerns.

4. Easy & Fast Results

Many supplement regimes will require a handful of pills to be taken with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Liposomal NMN+, on the other hand, requires only one capsule daily.

Most people experience results within two weeks of taking their first dose, though many testimonials claim they could immediately feel a difference.

5. Optimal Dosage

Liposomal NMN+ has done the research and provided you with the most optimal dosage possible. They use 250mg of pure NMN. This amount has been scientifically tested and proven ideal for maximum effects.

May NMN supplements don’t take the necessary time and energy to provide you with this scientifically-supported dosage. Too low NMN will not give you the desired effects.

6. Maximum Absorption

It is easy for vital nutrients to get lost in the void somewhere along our digestive tract. Our bodies simply can’t absorb everything we consume. This is why some people may have vitamin deficiencies while maintaining a balanced diet.

Liposomal NMN+ takes the extra step to include liposomal for proper absorption. They guarantee that your body gets every ounce of nutrient needed to succeed along the anti-aging journey.

7. Allergy-Friendly Product

It should be noted that there is no gluten, soy, eggs, dairy, wheat grain, sugar, or preservatives in Liposomal NMN+. GenF20 takes care to make this a safe and harmless supplement for everyone, despite various diet restrictions or concerns.

8. Follows Strict Guidelines

Liposomal NMN+ is manufactured in the United States, using only strict FDA-inspected facilities. They also follow cGMP-certified manufacturing regulations. These are the same regulations that big pharmaceutical companies follow.

Liposomal NMN+ is a local, safe, and strictly regulated option for those seeking extra reassurance.

9. Money-Back Guarantee

Liposomal NMN+ comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. This money-back guarantee is offered with every purchase. If dissatisfied with the results, you can return your product within 67 days for a full refund.

This allows you to try Liposomal NMN+ at virtually no risk to yourself or your wallet. There is no reason not to give it a try now.

10. Easy To Order & Affordable

You can order Liposomal NMN+ directly from their website. They have excellent customer service that can answer any additional questions or concerns you may have.

The current prices for Liposomal NMN+ are as follows:

1 bottle (a 2-month supply): $69.95

3 bottles (a 6-month supply): $199.95

6 bottles (a 12-month supply): $349.95

You can see that the larger your order, the better your savings will be. You might want to consider purchasing your Liposomal NMN+ in bulk for additional savings.

You Won’t Be Disappointed By GenF20 Liposomal NMN+

We definitely weren’t disappointed, and you won’t be either. If you are in the market for an NMN supplement, this is the safest and most effective option we have tried. It stands out above the rest for several reasons. The most notable reasons are the pure NMN, proper dosage, and absorption agent.

Liposomal NMN+ can help you grab life by the horns and feel young again. This is what we all want, so there’s no point in wasting any more time.

F.A.Q. — GenF20 Liposomal NMN+

What else should I know about NAD+ and NMN?

Both NAD+ and NMN are perfectly natural chemicals that our bodies rely on. NMN is the precursor to NAD+, meaning your body converts NMN into NAD+. NAD+ is an important molecule for many bodily functions, most importantly, DNA repair, metabolism support, and energy production. NAD+ is found in every single cell within the body.

Are NAD+ and NMN safe?

Yes. They are both already found within the body. Not just in humans, either. NAD+ and NMN are present in every single living creature on this planet. In proper dosages, NMN is perfectly safe for consumption. It only helps and supports bodily functions.

Is Liposomal NMN+ safe?

Yes, Liposomal NMN+ is entirely safe. Liposomal NMN+ has jumped through all the hoops in the manufacturing process. They have conducted clinical trials on cell cultures, lab mice, and humans. Liposomal NMN+ proved safe and practical in each set of trials.

Can I take this supplement for extended periods?

Liposomal NMN+ is perfectly safe to take for extended periods. If you feel that you have complications or irritability after taking Liposomal NMN+, consult with your physician, however.

How do I know if Liposomal NMN+ is working?

It should be noted that Liposomal NMN+ has an extremely high success rate. That being said, if you notice any of the following changes in your life, it is working:

Better sleep

Wake up feeling refreshed and energized

More concentration and focus

Improved immune system

Boosted sex drive

Weight loss/weight management

These are just a few of the many benefits promised by Liposomal NMN+ with increased NAD+ levels. There may be some additional health positives that occur after regular use.

Is GenF20 reliable?

GenF20 is a reliable, trustworthy, and top-tier supplier of Liposomal NMN+. They have been working in the anti-aging field for years and have gathered a rather impressive reputation in the area.

Does Liposomal NMN+ actually reverse my age?

Liposomal NMN+ is the closest thing you can get to age reversal. It effectively increases NAD+ levels. This results in a drastic reduction in age-related illnesses. You’ll also feel younger, more radiant, and more confident after only a few weeks of taking it.

Where can I order Liposomal NMN+?

We suggest visiting the official website to order your Liposomal NMN+. Sometimes we are wary of resellers or knock-off products because they can’t guarantee the quality and warranty that should come with Liposomal NMN+.

How much does Liposomal NMN+ cost?

The current prices for Liposomal NMN+ are as follows:

1 bottle, a 2-month supply: $69.95 ($34.97 a month)

3 bottles, a 6-month supply: $199.95 ($33.32 a month)

6 bottles, a 12-month supply: $349.95 ($29.16 a month)

It may be worth it to order multiple months at once to save a little extra.

