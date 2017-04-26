Best Stylist 

You'll find Lexi Ingwer at Jenniffer & Co. Salon in Mentor-on-the-Lake, and judging by the votes, you should absolutely go find her. Getting your hair styled for a special occasion shouldn't be an iffy proposition, but there are horror stories out there. Avoid the chances of a color gone wrong or a 'do that's not quite what you imagined. Reviews on social media for Ingwer's work are nothing short of five stars across the board: "always knows the trends," "master colorist," "I can come in with no clue what I want and she knows my style and I leave loving it," "great at figuring out what looks best or executing something from Pinterest" are just a few of the rave reviews. "She rocks, plain and simple." Well said.

7905 Munson Rd., Mentor-on-the-Lake, 440-257-8300, jenniffer-and-co.com.