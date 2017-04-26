Shops & Services

Best Stylist 

Lexi Ingwer

boc17_stamp_logo_winners.jpg

You'll find Lexi Ingwer at Jenniffer & Co. Salon in Mentor-on-the-Lake, and judging by the votes, you should absolutely go find her. Getting your hair styled for a special occasion shouldn't be an iffy proposition, but there are horror stories out there. Avoid the chances of a color gone wrong or a 'do that's not quite what you imagined. Reviews on social media for Ingwer's work are nothing short of five stars across the board: "always knows the trends," "master colorist," "I can come in with no clue what I want and she knows my style and I leave loving it," "great at figuring out what looks best or executing something from Pinterest" are just a few of the rave reviews. "She rocks, plain and simple." Well said.

7905 Munson Rd., Mentor-on-the-Lake, 440-257-8300, jenniffer-and-co.com.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment


Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation