Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Slideshows

Music

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Cleveland Burlesque celebrated its 18th anniversary with a Broadway-inspired show at Beachland Ballroom in the Waterloo Arts District. Here's what we saw.

By Emanuel Wallace

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland
31 slides
Food & Drink

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years

It's one thing to know the food business is notorious for high turnover, and yet another to see it in action. Cleveland's no…

By Scene Staff

Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.
84 slides
Music

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room

After Jazmine Sullivan's sold out Heaux Tales show at House of Blues, there was an afterparty in the Foundation Room. Here's what…

By Emanuel Wallace

Photos From the Heaux Tales Afterparty in HOB's Foundation Room
38 slides
Music

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

TOOL brought its tour in support of 2019's Fear Inoculum to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland last night. Here's what we…

By Scene Staff

Photos: TOOL Performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland
35 slides
Arts & Culture

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

On Friday, two new exhibitions opened in University Circle's Museum of Contemporary Art -- Robert Banks & Dexter Davis' "Color Me Boneface"…

By Emanuel Wallace

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland
47 slides
News & Views

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

After a short delay due to the Omicron surge, the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show made its way back to the IX Center.…

By Emanuel Wallace

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show
81 slides

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now
This Ohio Dome Home Is For Sale at $670,000 and Comes With a Vineyard
53 slides
Music

Photos: 2022 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations On West 6th Street

After the St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrations spill over to the nearby bars. We spent some time on West 6th. Here's what…

By Scene Staff

Photos: 2022 St. Patrick's Day Celebrations On West 6th Street
71 slides
News & Views

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland

After a two year hiatus, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Downtown Cleveland. Here's what we saw.03/17/2022 Photos by Emanuel…

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Downtown Cleveland
135 slides
Food & Drink

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

The annual Cleveland Beerfest made its return to the Convention Center. Here's everything we saw inside.03/12/2022 Photos by Emanuel Wallace http://emanuelwallace.com

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
73 slides
Music

Photos From The Thousands at BSide Coventry

Gumbo Dance Party and Varsity Squad joined forces to present The Thousands at BSide Coventry. Here's what we saw.03/12/2022 Photos by Emanuel…

By Scene Staff

Photos From The Thousands at BSide Coventry
33 slides
Music

Photos: Joey Aich, Chelsea Pastel and Miir at Grog Shop

Joey Aich's "Aich Madness" tour made its way to Grog Shop with support from Chelsea Pastel and Miir. Here's what we saw.03/11/2022…

By Scene Staff

Photos: Joey Aich, Chelsea Pastel and Miir at Grog Shop
31 slides
Arts & Culture

Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition

The Cleveland Museum of Art's latest exhibition, Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure, is slated to open on March 12 and runs…

By Scene Staff

Photos: A Preview of CMA's "Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure" Exhibition
41 slides
News & Views

The Oldest Things In Cleveland

Cleveland was incorporated as a city in 1796. A lot has changed since then, with each year bringing another wave of redevelopment…

By Scene Staff

Oldest Bicycle Store in the City and Maybe Country (139 Years Old) What started as a coal and feed store in 1883 moved into their current location in Ohio City in 1890 and took off as a bicycle shop from there. They have over 10,000 square feet of retail space and are still owned by the same local family. Photo via Fridrichs
21 slides
Food & Drink

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

The 15th Annual Winter Warmer Fest was a celebration of Ohio craft beer, featuring breweries from all parts of the state. Here's…

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer
66 slides
Arts & Culture

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

We all like to be alone at times. Maybe it's by necessity, maybe by choice but if you find yourself alone with…

By Scene Staff

Go Biking at Ray&#146;s Indoor Bike 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland Northeast Ohio bike enthusiasts have made Ray's a rousing success from almost the minute the gem of an idea became a ramp-laden reality. What better way to let some steam out than biking inside at Ray&#146;s? Photo via Scene Archives
24 slides
Food & Drink

30 Essential Women-Owned Cleveland Eateries

Ranging from music venues with delicious brunch to French pastry shops with picturesque desserts, these 19 Cleveland area eateries run through the…

By Scene Staff

Toast 1365 W. 65th., Cleveland Gordon Square&#146;s Toast is one of the most fun and unique dining experiences in town. Photo via @Toast_Cle/Instagram
30 slides
Arts & Culture

48 Cleveland Fish Fries to Try This Lenten Season

Lent is great for Northeast Ohioans because even if you don't celebrate, you can still get a delicious fried fish dinner out…

By Scene Staff

Ohio City Provisions 3208 Lorain Ave., Cleveland The beloved Ohio City butcher shop is offering a Friday fish fry from 4-7 p.m. through Lent. This week, they&#146;ll be serving up Atlantic Cod with homemade coleslaw, handcut fries and a house tartar sauce. Photo via Ohio City Provisions/Facebook
48 slides
Music

Everything We Saw at Brite Winter 2022

After going virtual last year, Brite Winter Festival returned to an in person event on the west bank of The Flats. Here's…

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at Brite Winter 2022
86 slides
Arts & Culture

Photos From The Black Arts Showcase at MoCA Cleveland

As Black History Month comes to a close, MoCA Cleveland held its Black Arts Showcase highlights multiple disciplines including painting, spoken word…

By Scene Staff

Photos From The Black Arts Showcase at MoCA Cleveland
21 slides
News & Views

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show

The Cleveland Auto Show is back at the IX Center and runs through March 6. Here's everything we saw on opening night.02/25/2022…

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Auto Show
84 slides
Arts & Culture

Cleveland's City Dogs Kennel Is Full. Here Are All the Good Pups Looking for Forever Homes

The kennel at City Dogs Cleveland is currently full with 94 dogs available to adopt that are listed online and even more…

By Scene Staff

Silas, 2 Years Old, Male
94 slides
Food & Drink

23 Cleveland Bakeries To Get Paczkis From This Fat Tuesday

In New Orleans, Fat Tuesday means Mardi Gras and drinking, beads and an all out party before Lent begins. In Cleveland, and…

By Scene Staff

Kiedrowski&#146;s Bakery 2267 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst Polish bakeries really are popular in Cleveland. And that&#146;s the case with Amherst&#146;s Kiedrowski&#146;s Bakery, another place to get great paczkis. Photo via @KiedrowskisBakery/Instagram
23 slides
Arts & Culture

This William Trout-Designed Bay Village Contemporary Cabin Just Hit The Market For $1.1 Million

Overlooking the Lake in Bay Village (25140 Lake Road) sits this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,266 square foot home that just hit…

By Scene Staff

This William Trout-Designed Bay Village Contemporary Cabin Just Hit The Market For $1.1 Million
35 slides
Music

Photos From Jack Daniel's Green Room Experience with Ashanti at The Ivy

To close out NBA All Star Weekend, Jack Daniel's brought its Green Room Experience to The Ivy. The event opened with a…

By Scene Staff

Photos From Jack Daniel's Green Room Experience with Ashanti at The Ivy
36 slides
Music

Photos From MTN DEW x Ruffles' The Block at Gordon Green

During All Star Weekend, Ruffles and MTN Dew teamed up to create The Block -- another interactive fan experience to coincide with…

By Scene Staff

Photos From MTN DEW x Ruffles' The Block at Gordon Green
32 slides
Arts & Culture

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at Nuevo

The Gumbo Dance Party held a party to celebrate All Star Weekend at Nuevo. In addition to resident DJ Walk, the event…

By Scene Staff

Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at Nuevo
45 slides
News & Views

Photos From The BOK Door Pop Up

During All Star Weekend, Reebok opened The BOK Door -- a pop-up celebration of both the past and a look forward to…

By Scene Staff

Photos From The BOK Door Pop Up
32 slides
News & Views

Photos from the HBCU Classic at Wolstein Center

The NBA held its inaugural HBCU Classic during All Star Weekend at CSU's Wolstein Center. Here's what we saw.02/19/2022 Photos by Emanuel…

By Scene Staff

Photos from the HBCU Classic at Wolstein Center
25 slides
Music

Everything We Saw at Art, Beats & Lyrics at The Madison

Jack Daniels transformed The Madison event venue into Art, Beats & Lyrics to celebrate All Star Weekend. The night consisted of mixed…

By Scene Staff

Everything We Saw at Art, Beats & Lyrics at The Madison
63 slides
next

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us