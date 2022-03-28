Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Burlesque celebrated its 18th anniversary with a Broadway-inspired show at Beachland Ballroom in the Waterloo Arts District. Here's what we saw.
By Emanuel Wallace
It's one thing to know the food business is notorious for high turnover, and yet another to see it in action. Cleveland's no…
By Scene Staff
After Jazmine Sullivan's sold out Heaux Tales show at House of Blues, there was an afterparty in the Foundation Room. Here's what…
TOOL brought its tour in support of 2019's Fear Inoculum to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland last night. Here's what we…
On Friday, two new exhibitions opened in University Circle's Museum of Contemporary Art -- Robert Banks & Dexter Davis' "Color Me Boneface"…
After a short delay due to the Omicron surge, the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show made its way back to the IX Center.…
After the St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrations spill over to the nearby bars. We spent some time on West 6th. Here's what…
After a two year hiatus, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Downtown Cleveland. Here's what we saw.03/17/2022 Photos by Emanuel…
The annual Cleveland Beerfest made its return to the Convention Center. Here's everything we saw inside.03/12/2022
Photos by Emanuel Wallace http://emanuelwallace.com
Gumbo Dance Party and Varsity Squad joined forces to present The Thousands at BSide Coventry. Here's what we saw.03/12/2022 Photos by Emanuel…
Joey Aich's "Aich Madness" tour made its way to Grog Shop with support from Chelsea Pastel and Miir. Here's what we saw.03/11/2022…
The Cleveland Museum of Art's latest exhibition, Alberto Giacometti: Toward the Ultimate Figure, is slated to open on March 12 and runs…
Cleveland was incorporated as a city in 1796. A lot has changed since then, with each year bringing another wave of redevelopment…
The 15th Annual Winter Warmer Fest was a celebration of Ohio craft beer, featuring breweries from all parts of the state. Here's…
We all like to be alone at times. Maybe it's by necessity, maybe by choice but if you find yourself alone with…
Ranging from music venues with delicious brunch to French pastry shops with picturesque desserts, these 19 Cleveland area eateries run through the…
Lent is great for Northeast Ohioans because even if you don't celebrate, you can still get a delicious fried fish dinner out…
After going virtual last year, Brite Winter Festival returned to an in person event on the west bank of The Flats. Here's…
As Black History Month comes to a close, MoCA Cleveland held its Black Arts Showcase highlights multiple disciplines including painting, spoken word…
The Cleveland Auto Show is back at the IX Center and runs through March 6. Here's everything we saw on opening night.02/25/2022…
The kennel at City Dogs Cleveland is currently full with 94 dogs available to adopt that are listed online and even more…
In New Orleans, Fat Tuesday means Mardi Gras and drinking, beads and an all out party before Lent begins. In Cleveland, and…
Overlooking the Lake in Bay Village (25140 Lake Road) sits this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,266 square foot home that just hit…
To close out NBA All Star Weekend, Jack Daniel's brought its Green Room Experience to The Ivy. The event opened with a…
During All Star Weekend, Ruffles and MTN Dew teamed up to create The Block -- another interactive fan experience to coincide with…
The Gumbo Dance Party held a party to celebrate All Star Weekend at Nuevo. In addition to resident DJ Walk, the event…
During All Star Weekend, Reebok opened The BOK Door -- a pop-up celebration of both the past and a look forward to…
The NBA held its inaugural HBCU Classic during All Star Weekend at CSU's Wolstein Center. Here's what we saw.02/19/2022 Photos by Emanuel…
Jack Daniels transformed The Madison event venue into Art, Beats & Lyrics to celebrate All Star Weekend. The night consisted of mixed…
