Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Cedar Lee Theatre to Open New Documentary About Star Trek’s Spock

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge flos_one_sheet_fm2_for-printing.jpg
Originally director Adam Nimoy, son of actor Leonard Niomy, intended to make a film about the sci-fi series Star Trek: The Original Series, which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year. But when his father who played the pointy-eared character Spock for nearly 50 years passed away, Nimoy shifted his focus to document his personal experience growing up with his father/Spock.

The resulting documentary, For the Love of Spock, details “the creation, evolution, and universal impact of Mr.Spock [as well as] the ups and downs of being the son of a TV icon." It includes never-before-seen footage and interviews of friends, family and colleagues that include William Shatner and the original Star Trek cast, Zachary Quinto and the new crew of the Starship Enterprise, filmmaker JJ Abrams and astrophysicist Neil de Grasse Tyson.

The movie opens on Sept. 9 at the Cedar Lee Theatre. 

