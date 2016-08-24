C-Notes

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

C-Notes

Singer Rumer Willis to Play the Kent Stage in October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-2.jpg
The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer Willis got an early start on her career. She began singing at the age of 3, performing for her family in their living room. She then joined a music conservatory in Idaho at the age of 12.

In 2014, she started a weekly residency at the  Sayers Club in Hollywood, and last year made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Most recently, she starred in the film adaptation of the musical Hello Again and made her solo cabaret debut at the famed Cafe Carlyle. The New York Times and other publications raved about her performance.

Currently working on her debut album with writer and producer Linda Perry, she’s just announced dates for a fall tour. She will perform on Oct. 17 at the Kent Stage. All general tickets and VIP packages are on sale now. For more information visit please visit overthelovetour.com.  

