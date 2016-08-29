C-Notes

Monday, August 29, 2016

C-Notes

Stream Local Indie Rockers Signals Midwest's New Album Right Now

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge 14039889_1283773318313112_1679155941599863682_n.png
Inspired by pop-punk acts such as Green Day and Blink-182, Signals Midwest regularly veers from pop-punk formula to throw in “crazy, noodle-y guitar solos,” as singer-guitarist Max Stern once put it.

Past albums have helped the band land on Alternative Press' "100 bands to Check Out” lists. Now, its latest album, At This Age, has caught national attention too.

Produced by Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss, the album opens with the crunchy guitars and constipated vocals of “You’re Gonna Be Golden” and then veers into shimmering sing-a-longs ("West Side Summer") and brittle mid-tempo rock ("At This Age"). “If you dig melodic punk rock at all, you should give this a shot,” proclaims Brooklyn Vegan. Spin calls it the band’s “most mature record to date," and the album, which comes out on Friday, is currently streaming on the Spin site.  

The group hits the road in early September, returning to town to play Mahall’s in Lakewood on Sept. 14 and the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights on Oct. 14. 

