Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Here's Every High-Alcohol Beer Already Registered With the State of Ohio on the Day the 12% Limit Went Away

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 1:41 PM

As of today, there's no longer a cap on the alcohol content of beer in the state of Ohio. With the disappearance of the 12% limit will come a flood of new beer, both brewed locally and imported from elsewhere, across the Buckeye state. 

How quickly is this going to move and display itself on store shelves and tap handles? Pretty quickly. Here's the laundry list of beers already registered, on day one, with the state of Ohio Division of Liquor Control, as supplied by the state and collected by the Akron Beacon Journal.
screen_shot_2016-08-31_at_1.34.58_pm.png
screen_shot_2016-08-31_at_1.35.18_pm.png
screen_shot_2016-08-31_at_1.35.41_pm.png

