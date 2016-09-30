Video: Lorain Police Slam Suspect's Head On Windshield Hard Enough to Shatter the Glass

Lorain Police Chief Cel Rivera released a statement Wednesday calling Smith “a violent drug trafficker” and said the video “does not tell the complete story” and “could be misunderstood" by the public.We'll update you if and when those reports are released.
According to the Lorain County Clerk of Courts website, Smith has no felony convictions for violent crimes such as assault or robbery. He has prior convictions for drug offenses and possessing a firearm.
“During the arrest and Mr. Smith’s active resistance, he was placed on the hood of the police unit to gain control and conduct a search, as per policy,” Rivera said in his statement. “I would caution observers to not rush to judgment relative to the actions of the police on scene.
“Although it is not easy to watch, police officers explain all of their actions in their police reports.”
