Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, September 30, 2016

Scene & Heard

Video: Lorain Police Slam Suspect's Head On Windshield Hard Enough to Shatter the Glass

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 9:10 AM

DASH CAM VIDEO VIA WKYC
  • Dash cam video via WKYC

WKYC has disturbing video of the September 2014 arrest of Pele Smith by Lorain police. In the video, which does not show the beginning of the traffic stop, an officer is seen leading Smith toward the cruiser. Smith's head then violently hits the windshield. The glass cracks from the impact.


At the time, Smith was later charged with "tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. In a plea deal with prosecutors, Smith pleaded guilty and received probation," according to WKYC's review of court records.

Smith filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the department last month.

The Lorain police department hasn't provided full records of the arrest to the station yet but does say that the video, while disturbing, doesn't tell the full story.

Lorain Police Chief Cel Rivera released a statement Wednesday calling Smith “a violent drug trafficker” and said the video “does not tell the complete story” and “could be misunderstood" by the public.

According to the Lorain County Clerk of Courts website, Smith has no felony convictions for violent crimes such as assault or robbery. He has prior convictions for drug offenses and possessing a firearm.

“During the arrest and Mr. Smith’s active resistance, he was placed on the hood of the police unit to gain control and conduct a search, as per policy,” Rivera said in his statement. “I would caution observers to not rush to judgment relative to the actions of the police on scene.

“Although it is not easy to watch, police officers explain all of their actions in their police reports.”
We'll update you if and when those reports are released.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors Want Bond Revoked for Former 92.3 The Fan Producer J.G. Spooner After Another Alleged Scam Read More

  2. Capitol Improvements: Theatre Enthusiasts Face Grim Realities with Courage and Grace Read More

  3. Cali Miles and 11 Others Charged in Cocaine Ring Bust Read More

  4. Cleveland Museum of Art Ranked 2nd Best Museum in the U.S. Read More

  5. Fundraisers Organized for Newlywed Couple Who Lost Everything in a Fire Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation