Schlock Rocker Tom Jones Shows Off Soulful Side at Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge Scott Sandberg

Known best for saccharine pop hits such as “What’s New Pussycat?” and “It’s Not Unusual,” both of which he played during last night’s two-hour concert at Hard Rock Live, Welsh singer Tom Jones, who looked rather distinguished in a tight-fitting black suit, emphasized his serious side at last night's rousing performance.



Accompanied by only his guitarist and drummer, Jones emerged on stage under a single red spotlight to deliver a haunting, Black Keys-like rendition of John Lee Hooker’s “Burning Hell.” The band then slowly matriculated onto the stage to perform a cover of the traditional tune “Run On" and the Odetta song “Hit or Miss,” which Jones delivered with particular defiance, talking his way through some of the song’s lyrics.