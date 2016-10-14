Local Indie Rockers Cloud Nothings Announce Details Regarding New Studio Album

click to enlarge
With 2014’s Here and Nowhere Else
, which local indie rockers Cloud Nothings, recorded in Hoboken at Water Music over an 8-day period, the band opted for a poppier, cheerier effort than 2012’s Attack on Memory
.
That trend continues with Life Without Sound
, the forthcoming studio effort due out Jan. 27.
To celebrate the announcement of its release, the band has shared the lead single "Modern Act.”
The band has also announced a run of North American and European tour dates. The jaunt includes a Jan. 26 date at the Beachland
.
"A thing I like to do with all of my records is drive around with them," says frontman Dylan Baldi in a press release. "In high school, I would listen to music for hours like that: just driving through the suburbs of Cleveland. And if it sounds good to me in that context and I can think of high school me listening to it and saying, 'That's okay,' I feel good about the record. This is the one that's felt best."
Baldi worked on the songs for a good year before putting the finishing touches on them with his bandmates, drummer Jayson Gerycz and bassist TJ Duke. They then joined producer John Goodmanson (Sleater Kinney, Death Cab for Cutie) at Sonic Ranch in El Paso for three weeks in March of 2016.
"Generally, it seems like my work has been about finding my place in the world," Baldi says. "But there was a point in which I realized that you can be missing something important in your life, a part you didn't realize you were missing until it's there — hence the title. This record is like my version of new age music. It's supposed to be inspiring."