Monday, December 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Law Enforcement Officials Argue that Death Row Inmate Tyrone Noling is Innocent: Video

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge noling.png
A new video brings together a former Portage County sheriff, a veteran homicide detective and the director of the Ohio Innocence Project to discuss the murder conviction of Tyrone Noling, a longtime death row inmate who has always maintained his innocence. Along with those sources in the video, many legal experts and observers have long insisted that the Noling conviction was an example of a botched and wrongheaded investigation, and that Noling is an innocent man.

The video is narrated by Raymond Towler, a Cuyahoga County exoneree who served 29 years in prison for a rape he did not commit. Watch the video below.

Much of the video revolves around an interview with co-defendant Butch Wolcott, who describes the police coercion he experienced and the tricky path toward "damning his friend to death" during Noling's murder trial. He and the other two co-defendants have long since recanted their testimony, and in fact records produced since then point to a man who confessed to the murder for which Noling was convicted. (That man allegedly confessed to his brother before being executed by the state.)

Mark Godsey, director of the Ohio Innocence Project, points out that no physical or DNA evidence links Noling to the crime. A ballistics report confirmed that his gun was not the murder weapon. Godsey contends that this case is marked by investigative and prosecutorial "tunnel vision," a characteristic of most wrongful incarcerations.

"Tyrone Noling should walk out of jail. And hopefully, he will," former Portage County Sheriff Kenneth Howe said.

Tyrone Noling Clemency Video from Off Center Media on Vimeo.


